Build your own 4+ innings PickYourPunt (3/1+) bet on Italy v England and get 50% of your stake back in free bets if you lose

England face Italy on Friday in what is a crucial Nations League game, and also the penultimate match before England’s World Cup opener in Qatar in November.

A loss to England on Friday night will see them relegated to League B.

England will be desperate for a positive result in Milan on Friday, not for World Cup preparations, but also to avoid the daunting reality that defeat would see them relegated to League B for the next Nations League campaign.

Gareth Southgate’s latest squad included just one uncapped player, with winning Brentford forward Ivan Toney making his first international appearance.

England have just two points from four games in this tournament, including an embarrassing 4-0 home loss to Hungary.

Southgate’s side are bottom of Group A3, three points behind Italy.

A draw in Milan on Friday would force England to beat Germany at Wembley and Italy to lose to Hungary in Budapest with a four-goal swing.

If England beat Italy, which the Three Lions have not done since 1961, then Southgate’s men would have to better the Azzurri’s result in Budapest, or equal it, but they would still need the swing of four goals in both games.

BET BOOST Belgium v ​​Wales: De Bruyne to assist and Bale to have 1 shot on target is now 9/2

best bets talkSPORT Friday racing tips: Newmarket and Worcester daily picks

STAYING IN PLACE Next Bournemouth manager odds: Gary O’Neil favorite to take over at Dean Court

BEST BETS talkSPORT racing tips Thursday: Daily picks from Newmarket and Perth

FORTUNATE Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor 2 odds: favorite money odds for rematch

BRIDGE OF NATIONS France v Austria 9/1 Betfred #PYP: Mbappe scores, BTTS, Danso carded







