Cardano Metaverse Project Cardaloniareadies For Land Nft Presale For $Lonia Token Holders

The Cardano Blockchain just underwent it’s most important network upgrade some hours ago, the Vasil Hard Fork which will bring greater efficiency and scalability to the Cardano network.

Cardano has evolved rapidly in the past few months with over 1000 projects building on Cardano. Cardalonia is one of the numerous projects utilizing the Cardano Blockchain to build a play to earn creator friendly metaverse.

The Cardalonia utility token $LONIA has secured it’s second listing on Bitmart Exchange, a top 30 cryptocurrency exchange according to Coinmarketcap.

Lonia price went up by almost 15% at the time of listing and is currently trading at a price higher than the listing.

$LONIA utility token can now be traded freely on Bitmartand P2pb2bon the LONIA/USDT ticker below.

Cardalonia has also announced the initial land presale of Cardalonia Metaverse Land Parcels which will be exclusively available for whitelisted $LONIA token holders.

Over 250 wallets have whitelisted to participate in the upcoming land presale which is scheduled to kick off on 3rd of October 2022 after the October staking snapshot has been taken.

$LONIA token holder who have staked their tokens in the Cardalonia Non-custodial staking vault before the October snapshot to get whitelisted for the Cardalonia Land Pre-sale.

How To Join Cardalonia Land Presale

You can participate in the Cardalonia Land presale in these simple steps.

1: Purchase $LONIA from P2pb2b or Bitmart

2: Create a Cardano compatible wallet like Nami Wallet, Eternl or Yore and transfer your $LONIA tokens from the exchanges to the wallet.

3: Have a minimum balance of 200 ADA (The required minimum buy in the land presale)

4: Visit Cardalonia vault vault.cardalonia.io and Stake Your Lonia tokens

5: Wait for the October 1st snapshot for your stake to get active, then you can whitelist for the upcoming land sale.

Cardalonia ISPO

Cardalonia ISPO which is scheduled to commence after the Land presale.

Users who are staking ADA to $LONIA ISPO pool (Ticker: LONIA) can boost their ISPO rewards with either $LONIA token or Cardalonia Land.

Start staking ADA to LONIA pool to enjoy multiple benefits

What Is Cardalonia?

Cardalonia is a 3D virtual reality Metaverse that operates across the Cardano Blockchain with the potential to provide multiple utilities for users across its ecosystem.

The Cardalonia Map will enable Land holders lay claim to their Terrania land plots after the land sales and customize it to their taste.

Keep Up With Cardalonia

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this press release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommend our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this press release.