Celsius to Create Tradable Wrapped Tokens

Affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, students worldwide now find it more difficult to receive education and learn. This is not just happening to individual students. An education crisis is taking place in countries around the world. The disruption of societies and economies caused by the pandemic is aggravating the pre-existing global education crisis and is impacting education in unprecedented ways. To help more students receive education, CoinEx Charity has built a long-term partnership with Enredo, a Colombia-based non-profit organization, and invested charitable funds to offer online courses that are free to over 20 schools and educational institutions, allowing more students to continue with their education.

An “education crisis” under the pandemic

Globally, 220 million tertiary education students have been impacted by the closure of campuses. The pandemic has aggravated the education crisis and threatened students with huge uncertainty. Meanwhile, families and schools have to navigate options of hybrid and remote learning. Despite that, some students are completely unable to learn during the pandemic. Adding to this global crisis is the negative impact of the unprecedented global economic contraction on family incomes, which increases the risk of school dropouts and also results in the contraction of government budgets and strains on public education spending.

Mitigate education difficulties through strategic charity partnerships

CoinEx Charity is a global charity. In May 2022, the organization kicked off the Book Donation Worldwide program in 12 countries. During the campaign, CoinEx Charity donated new books and school supplies to 18 schools and helped them build new reading corners. The charity has been focusing on global education since day one. Committed to improving education equity, the organization introduced the Multi-Million-Dollar Charity Fund to help more disadvantaged children worldwide meet the education crisis, reduce their learning loss, and provide them with more chances of compensatory education.

To promote the balanced development of education, help disadvantaged young students, and offer better growth opportunities to kids living in areas without sufficient educational resources, CoinEx Charity has reached a strategic charity partnership to empower online education. As a non-profit organization with network-building knowledge and collaborative relationships, Enredo can provide the technologies needed for offering public online courses; CoinEx Charity, on the other hand, funds the production of the courses. Making joint efforts, the two are building an education program that features free online courses, allowing more students to keep learning without any financial burden.

Right now, most of the public online courses have been developed, and the first course is now available to over 20 schools in Colombia, free of charge. To benefit more students, CoinEx Charity and Enredo have also promoted the courses offline and brought distance learning tools to more local schools. This helps students receive online education more conveniently and allows them to keep learning despite the pandemic.

The future outlook of education

Although COVID-19 poses a major challenge to global education, the crisis also presents an opportunity for us to reshape the education system. Providing tools and guidance for distance learning and online courses has become the new norm in future education. In the future, non-profit public online courses will be a major part of the education system. The public online courses sponsored by CoinEx Charity aim to facilitate the transformation of the education system and resolve the learning challenges facing students. In addition, the organization also calls on more charities and kind-hearted individuals to focus on this global education crisis and make joint efforts to help regions that suffer from “learning difficulties” build fair, effective and resilient education systems, empowering children exposed to education risks by personalizing and improving the conventional education approach.