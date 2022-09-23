News
Chris Perkins: Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead might already be Most Valuable Lineman
We’ve seen impressive stuff at times from the Dolphins’ offensive line through two games. They haven’t been flawless. But they’ve given winning efforts, kept the sacks low and opened a few holes in the running games. And the way the Dolphins tell the story, a lot of credit goes to left tackle Terron Armstead.
“You’re talking about a pro’s pro,” Dolphins offensive line coach Matt Applebaum said.
Yes, general manager Chris Grier and his staff, coach Mike McDaniel, offensive coordinator Frank Smith, Applebaum and lots of others, led by the linemen themselves, deserve credit for the offensive line’s performance.
But Armstead, the nine-year veteran, three-time Pro Bowl selection and free agent signee from New Orleans, has been crucial in the early-season development process. It even goes beyond the offensive line.
“I think he has a ripple effect on the team,” Applebaum said. “I think it’s been like that since the day he joined the team.”
In the game-winning drive in last week’s 42-38 victory at Baltimore, there are snapshots of Armstead talking to the offense with calming words.
“I saw that little clip,” Applebaum said. “I think that was a cool moment, but that’s something that he brings to the table every day.”
Armstead, who was questionable last week with a toe injury and has been limited this week due to the same ailment, leads the offensive line’s charge against an army of Buffalo Bills pass rushers this week, led by Von Miller and Greg Rosseau and backed by Boogie Basham and A.J. Epenesa.
The Dolphins’ offensive line, which also includes center Connor Williams, left guard Liam Eichenberg, right guard Robert Hunt and right tackle Greg Little, will be the underdogs in a battle against Buffalo’s front seven.
The Bills’ front, led by tackles Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones, Miller, Rousseau and linebackers Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard, is fierce. They spearhead a defense that ranks second in the league with 9.0 sacks, second in yards allowed per game (149.0) and second in points allowed per game (8.5). And they generate a strong pass rush while rarely blitzing. They’re 31st in the 32-team NFL in blitz frequency (7.8%).
The Dolphins will count on Armstead handling whoever the Bills put in front of him, one-on-one.
Applebaum said Armstead is “a very smart, articulate man [who] knows not only what he needs to do, but what everyone needs to be doing in terms of scheme, technique and just like behavior stuff.”
Armstead, for now, might be the single biggest factor to on-field success for the offensive line. Keep an eye on him Sunday against Buffalo and Miller.
More kudos for Kohou
Kader Kohou, the undrafted rookie cornerback from Texas A&M-Commerce, is among the Dolphins’ most pleasant early-season surprises. He made an impact in the opener against New England with a forced fumble and tackle for a loss, and he started the second half last week at Baltimore.
Sam Madison, the Dolphins’ cornerbacks/defensive pass game specialist, said he likes Kohou’s mindset.
“He goes out there and he just works,” Madison said. “So it’s just fun to be able to watch the things that he’s been able to do since he’s been here. Just being able to talk through some things with him and then goes out there and applies them. But he’s a hard-nosed, tough, little, young corner, and we try to get him in when we can.”
Look for Kohou, who has five tackles, and, yes, is the league’s highest-rated cornerback by Pro Football Focus despite only playing 43 snaps, to be a major contributor against Buffalo.
Playing smart with Hill and Waddle
Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, perhaps the NFL’s most dangerous duo, have each had double-digit targets in at least one of the opening games. Hill had 13 targets against Baltimore and 12 against New England while Waddle had 19 targets against Baltimore and five against New England.
Although it’s tempting to get the ball to one or the other as often as possible, wide receivers coach Wes Welker said don’t necessarily expect one of them to have double-digit targets each game.
“We still want to give them the ball, but we also don’t want to be dumb about it,” Welker said. “If they’re giving us opportunities to be able to run the football and do those different things, we definitely want to take advantage of whatever the defense is going to be able to give us, and they understand that.”
To help illustrate how the Dolphins use Hill, consider he has six targets of 20 or more yards upfield and five targets behind the line of scrimmage, according to Pro Football Focus.
They’re all heart
Miami’s defense began the week 21st in pass defense (372 yards per game) and 17th in rush defense (116.5 yards per game). Those aren’t favorable numbers when facing Buffalo, which ranks fourth in passing offense (302.5 ypg) and 14th in rush offense (111.0 ypg).
Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer said what they lack in statistics, they make up for with heart.
“I think it’s a credit to our players that they really defend every blade of grass that’s out there,” said Boyer, whose defense is sixth in blitz frequency at 39.1%. “Now, it doesn’t always work in our favor. But we’re going to get that effort and I think they know and understand what we’re trying to defend while we’re out there.”
The air show
You already know Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (739 yards, seven touchdowns, two interceptions, 116.5 passer rating) and Bills quarterback Josh Allen (614 yards, seven touchdowns, two interceptions, 123.7 passer rating) have similarly gaudy numbers.
But a few other measurables indicate Sunday might be a pass-happy game.
The Dolphins are sixth in yards gained per completion (12.5) and the Bills are ninth (11.8). Both teams have seven receiving touchdowns, tied for the league lead.
Beyond that, Dolphins wide receivers Hill (25 targets, tied for second most in NFL) and Waddle (24 targets, fifth) and Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (23 targets, seventh) have been utilized heavily in their first two games.
Alex Jones testifies in Sandy Hook defamation lawsuit
Broward high schools dominate in South Florida’s NFL representation | Then-and-now photos
On the NFL’s opening week of the 2022 season, there were 55 Broward County high school alumni drawing an NFL check as a player, far and away the most-represented county from talent-rich South Florida.
The tally represents a slight dropoff from last year’s 62 players, the high-water mark for the county.
Meanwhile, Miami-Dade had 23 players drawing a paycheck as the season kicked off, down a whopping 36.1% from the county’s player count of 36 on opening weekend 2021. Broward had a 139% greater presence than its 305 neighbors as the NFL headed to Week 2.
While in years past St. Thomas Aquinas has clearly led the way for the county, this year they shared the top spot, with the Raiders and American Heritage each seeing a dozen alumni on rosters.
The opening-weekend players hailed from 19 schools and could be found on 25 teams, with the Denver Broncos leading the way.
Here is the list, in alphabetical order by last name of the players, who were either on the 53-man roster, the practice squad or on an injured list. At the end, there is a listing of how many come from each school and are on each NFL team.
Josh Ali, Falcons, Chaminade-Madonna
Robbie Anderson, Panthers, South Plantation
Kevin Austin Jr., Jaguars, North Broward Prep
Giovani Bernard, Buccaneers, St. Thomas Aquinas
Nik Bonitto, Broncos, St. Thomas Aquinas
Joey Bosa, Chargers, St. Thomas Aquinas
Nick Bosa, 49ers, St. Thomas Aquinas
Marquise Brown, Cardinals, Chaminade-Madonna
Brian Burns, Panthers, American Heritage
Devin Bush, Steelers, Flanagan
Josh Bynes, Ravens, Boyd Anderson
Yodny Cajuste, Patriots, Miramar
Tyson Campbell, Jaguars, American Heritage
Trevon Coley, Bears, Miramar
Phillip Dorsett, Texans, St. Thomas Aquinas
Jon Feliciano, Giants, Western
Jonathan Ford, Packers, Dillard
Mike Harley Jr., Browns, St. Thomas Aquinas
Bobby Hart, Bills, St. Thomas Aquinas
Khalil Herbert, Bears, American Heritage
Faion Hicks, Broncos, Flanagan
James Houston IV, Lions, American Heritage
Tyler Huntley, Ravens, Hallandale
Danny Isidora, Cardinals, Cypress Bay
Eddie Jackson, Bears, Boyd Anderson
Shemar Jean-Charles, Packers, Miramar
Jerry Jeudy, Broncos, Deerfield Beach
Brandon Johnson, Broncos, American Heritage
Lamarcus Joyner, Jets, St. Thomas Aquinas
Chris Lammons, Chiefs, Plantation
James McCourt, Jaguars, St. Thomas Aquinas
Isaiah McKenzie, Bills, American Heritage
Josh Metellus, Vikings, Flanagan
Marken Michel, Commanders, American Heritage
Sony Michel, Chargers, American Heritage
Herb Miller, Browns, Miramar
Elijah Moore, Jets, St. Thomas Aquinas
Fabian Moreau, Giants, Western
Zack Moss, Bills, Hallandale
Trayvon Mullen, Cardinals, Coconut Creek
Joshua Palmer, Chargers, St. Thomas Aquinas
Patrick (Johnson) Peterson, Vikings, Blanche Ely
James Pierre, Steelers, Deerfield Beach
Brandon Powell, Rams, Deerfield Beach
Calvin Ridley, Falcons, Monarch
Aaron Robinson, Giants, Deerfield Beach
Asante Samuel Jr., Chargers, St. Thomas Aquinas
Anthony Schwartz, Browns, American Heritage
Tedarrell Slaton, Packers, American Heritage
Geno Smith, Seahawks, Miramar
Pat Surtain II, Broncos, American Heritage
Binjimen Victor, Ravens, Cocount Creek
Rashad Weaver, Titans, Cooper City
Mike White, Jets, University School
Marco Wilson, Cardinals, American Heritage
Quincy Wilson, Steelers, University School
Quincy Wilson was signed by the Steelers after Week 2.
HIGH SCHOOLS: American Heritage (12), St. Thomas Aquinas (12), Miramar (5), Deerfield Beach (4), Flanagan (3), Boyd Anderson (2), Chaminade-Madonna (2), Coconut Creek (2), Hallandale (2), University School (2), Western (2), Blanche Ely, Cooper City, Cypress Bay, Dillard, Monarch, North Broward Prep, Plantation, South Plantation
TEAMS: Broncos (5), Cardinals (4), Chargers (4), Bears (3), Bills (3), Browns (3), Giants (3), Jaguars (3), Jets (3), Packers (3), Ravens (3), Steelers (3), Falcons (2), Panthers (2), Vikings (2), 49ers (1), Buccaneers (1), Chiefs (1), Commanders (1), Lions (1), Patriots (1), Rams (1), Seahawks (1), Texans (1), Titans (1), Cowboys (0), Saints (0), Eagles (0), Bengals (0), Colts (0), Raiders (0), Dolphins (0)
NFC: 25; AFC: 31 (30 on opening weekend)
‘5 at 35′: Heat’s best-ever reserve? Memory lane hardly needed
With 2022-23 marking the Miami Heat’s 35th season, the Sun Sentinel is unveiling a series of “5 at 35″ reflections from staff writer Ira Winderman, who has covered the entirety of the franchise’s 3 1/2 decades.
After opening the series with a look at the five greatest games in the team’s history, five franchise-altering moments, the team’s biggest celebrity fans, five of the biggest personalities over the years, five notable Heat Lifers and rivalries that have defined the franchise, we began our position-by-position breakdown with the top five shooting guards, point guards, small forwards, power forwards and centers since the franchise’s 1988 inception, moving today to the leading sixth men over the years.
And, yes, an argument could be made about recency bias, but at least it is award-winning recency bias.
1. Tyler Herro. No, this list is not about any single season, but rather the breadth of contributions over a Heat career. But exceptions also appear fair when a breakthrough is part of the equation.
In the 40 years the NBA has named a Sixth Man of the Year, only once has that name come from the Heat, which it did after last season with Herro, when he averaged a league-leading 20.8 points as a reserve, becoming the first player since such statistics were tracked to average at least 20 points, five rebounds and four assists with fewer than 10 starts.
In breaking Dwyane Wade’s Heat single-season record for bench points, Herro closed with 20 games of 25 or more points off the bench in 2021-22, the league’s highest such total over the past 30 seasons.
2. Ray Allen. Forget everything else and just remember this: Ray Allen came off the bench on June 18, 2013, the night he converted the final-seconds 3-pointer against the Spurs that forced overtime of Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Two nights later, the Heat were NBA champions for a second time during the Big Three era.
As it was, Allen started just nine of his 152 regular-season Heat appearances and only one of his 43 postseason games with the Heat.
Consider it the ultimate championship bench boost.
3. Mike Miller. There were only 21 starts in his 139 regular-season appearances with the Heat and just five in his 58 playoffs appearances, the team advancing to the NBA Finals in each of his three seasons, winning titles in 2012 and ‘13.
Miller’s energy off the bench was infectious, his playoff 3-pointers essential and his ability to hit a shot in the Finals without a shoe epic. He was the type of reserve who got the crowd going just by walking to the scorers’ table.
4. Antoine Walker. A starter for all 23 of his appearances in the 2006 playoffs on the way to that season’s championship, Walker otherwise mostly was a reserve during his two seasons with the Heat, starting just 34 of his 160 regular-season appearances over his two seasons with the team.
Little did more to spark the Heat during those seasons than Walker entering and hoisting away from the 3-point line with his “tippy-toe” launches.
Walker stands as another example of the Heat convincing a former starter to play as a reserve and then thrive as a reserve.
5. Shane Battier. By the end of his three-year run with the Heat, Battier had moved into more of a starting role, but in his first two seasons, which both produced Heat titles, in 2012 and ‘13, only 30 of his 137 regular-season appearances came as a starter.
Battier wasn’t necessarily a dynamic presence off the bench, but rather a steadying force, able to convert timely baskets when most needed, taking on some of the biggest individual defensive challenges.
Among those of note who also provided significant Heat bench boosts over the years were Chris Andersen, Eddie House, Udonis Haslem, Norris Cole, Tyler Johnson and Bimbo Coles.
Up next: As part of Ira Winderman’s Sunday NBA column, we unveil the Heat’s all-time team to this stage, as the franchise turns 35.
Nearly 1,200 arrested in dozens of Russian cities over anti-war protests
Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s statement that he will step up efforts in Ukraine by calling up 300,000 Russian reservists has not gone down well with men aged 18 to 65 who might be called up.
The price of one-way plane tickets from Russia to visa-free destinations soared on Thursday and then sold out completely. Land traffic across Russia’s borders has also resumed, although European news agencies have disputed the more sensational allegations of 20-mile traffic jams at Finnish checkpoints.
Reuters reported flights from Moscow to Turkey and Armenia, two major destinations that Russian citizens can visit without applying for visas, which rose in price by up to 500% before selling out. Flights to Dubai would still be available on Thursday morning, but only at exorbitant prices.
“It used to be possible to buy a one-way ticket in the morning for 200,000 rubles to 300,000 rubles, but not anymore. It is a panic request from people, who are afraid that they will not be able to leave the country afterwards,” a tourism industry source told Reuters.
Russian social media was buzzing with claims that railways and airlines had stopped selling tickets to men likely to be drafted, possibly on direct orders from the Kremlin:
#BREAKING: Social media accounts in Russia: Russian railways and airlines refuse to sell tickets to men aged 18-65
— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) September 21, 2022
The Kremlin declined to comment on the reports, while Russian tourism officials insisted no travel restrictions had yet been imposed. A Russian journalist who visited an airport reported that border agents question male passengers about their military status and demand to see return tickets, but there have been no verified accounts of passengers being refused permission to board planes.
The Moscow time Thursday, cited reports of a huge increase in traffic at several Russian land borders, coupled with some denials from customs officials that the congestion was as bad as it appeared on social media videos:
In the South Caucasus, eyewitnesses claimed the Russia-Georgia border had ‘collapsed’ with crushing traffic, according to videos shared by Ekho Kavkaza, the regional service of the RFE/RL news organization funded by United States.
Similar traffic jams were filmed near Russia’s borders with Mongolia, although the country’s customs service denied there were any traffic jams at the border post.
In the central Asian republic of Kazakhstan – whose common border with Russia is the longest in the world – social media users shared images of a seemingly endless line of cars and trucks waiting to cross.
Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have warned they will divert Russians seeking refuge against Putin’s mobilization orders, the Moscow time Noted.
The most sensational stories have come from the border with Finland, which offers one of the few routes into Europe for Russians.
Finnish civil servants said On Thursday, traffic from Russia ‘intensified’ after Putin announced the mobilization and said he was considering closing the border to protect Finnish national security, but he denied reports of lines of 35 kilometers forming at border checkpoints.
A statement from Finland’s border guards said reports of huge traffic jams were “incorrect and misleading”. European press agencies investigation and discovered that some of the most amazing photos and videos of cars piled up at the Finnish border were taken days or weeks ago, and while some of the cars crossing the border did indeed contain Russians who said they might not be coming back from their Europe vacation soon, the cars were rolling.
Protests resumed in Russia after the mobilization was announced:
Today, protests in Moscow and St. Petersburg have escalated. People chant “No to war!” Dozens of arrests reported pic.twitter.com/9F4E5VIy9E
— Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) September 21, 2022
Euronews and Associated Press reported nearly 1,200 arrests during demonstrations in 37 cities, even though demonstrating against Putin’s war is strictly illegal and the penalty can be up to 15 years in prison.
“Bald fucking crackpot!” He’s gonna drop a bomb on us, and we’re still protecting him. Enough said,” a woman in a wheelchair in Yekaterinburg reportedly shouted on Thursday as dozens of protesters were herded onto prison buses by police.
A watchdog group called OVD-Info said Thursday that Russia is recruiting some of the anti-war protesters, telling detainees that fighting in Ukraine is their only alternative to long prison sentences.
OVD-Info noted that more than half of the protesters are women, a remarkably high percentage for Russia. One of the first protest groups to arrange after Putin invaded Ukraine in February calls itself the “feminist anti-war resistance”.
The European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) Noted that 18 journalists were among those arrested during protests in Russia on Wednesday. The EFJ demanded the immediate release of all imprisoned protesters.
Breitbart News
5 things to watch in the Chicago Bears-Houston Texans game — plus our Week 3 predictions
For much of the NFL, the game Sunday between the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans at Soldier Field is an afterthought, a clash between two bottom-tier teams, each with new coaches and scrapping to make the steep climb back toward relevance. But there’s still plenty of intrigue folded in as the Bears look to improve to 2-1 under Matt Eberflus and determined to prove last week’s 17-point rivalry loss to the Green Bay Packers was a small speed bump in their growth process. Former Bears coach Lovie Smith, meanwhile, brings his Texans to Chicago with plenty of hunger after they tied the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 and were edged 16-9 by the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
As kickoff approaches, here’s our snapshot look at Sunday’s game.
1. Pressing question
Can Luke Getsy find answers to stimulate the Bears’ passing attack?
By now, you know the attention-grabbling numbers from last week’s loss to the Packers. The Bears attempted only 11 passes, completed seven and managed just 48 net passing yards. Through two weeks, they have an NFL-worst 153 passing yards.
Still, as anxiety mushrooms in the outside world, Getsy has been measured with his assessment. For starters, he stressed Thursday, the Bears ran only 41 plays in Green Bay and called 19 pass plays. Three resulted in sacks. Another three led to Fields scramble runs. Two others were interrupted by sloppiness or confusion at the snap.
So fear not, Chicago, Getsy has not put his offense into a time machine back to the 1940s.
“You have to look at each opponent and say, ‘OK, here’s where you have to take advantage of them. Here’s what you have to stay away from,’” Getsy said. “To me, that’s what I want (this offense) to be. Whatever that means — if it’s 50 (percent) throws, 50 runs — I don’t really care. It’s about winning. It’s about giving us the best chance to win.”
On the bright side, the Bears not only committed to their running game last week, they had great success with it, chewing up 180 yards on 27 rushes. That’s something to build on and should open up opportunities in the play-action game.
The next step is finding greater balance and capitalizing on opportunities to make game-changing plays. To that latter quest, the Bears were shaky with the details on more than a few occasions against the Packers and paid the price, unable to hit on several big-play chances because of imprecise routes or poor blocking or improper awareness.
Said Getsy: “That’s part of this process. We’ve talked about it. The way we approach our walk-throughs and … practices, we have to approach it like those are game situations so the details feel easier when you get to the game.”
The next test comes Sunday.
2. Players in the spotlight
Justin Fields and Davis Mills
The clash between second-year quarterbacks Sunday might boil down to which player takes better care of the ball. With two similar defenses that both preach the need for takeaways, Fields and Mills must understand how to avoid game-changing mistakes.
Fields has thrown an interception in each of his two starts this season and has 17 turnovers in 12 career starts. Mills has been a better protector of the football in his 13 starts with 12 turnovers, including 10 interceptions during his rookie season.
Few in the league are expecting a shootout Sunday. The Bears and Texans are tied for 27th in the league in scoring, each averaging 14.5 points. Oddsmakers have set an over-under of 40 points.
To that end, Fields and Mills will have to be conscious of ball security while still finding the proper spots to take their chances.
Fields, in particular, might have more riding on Sunday’s game to quell the increasing worry from some Bears fans about his development. Through two games, the Bears rank last in passing yardage with just 153 yards. Fields’ 69.2 passer rating ranks 30th among qualified starters.
From Sunday’s dispiriting loss, Fields found at least one silver lining: a seven-play, 71-yard touchdown drive on the first possession that ended with his 3-yard scoring run.
“We had a good start last Sunday,” Fields said. “It’s just sustaining that start and playing like that for four quarters.”
3. Keep an eye on …
The Bears’ ability to tackle.
There was a lot of chatter at Halas Hall this week about tackling fundamentals, a necessary emphasis after the Bears allowed 414 total yards, including 203 on the ground, in last week’s loss to the Packers.
The Packers, led by running back Aaron Jones, averaged 5.3 yards per rush and had 10 plays that gained at least 15 yards. Eberflus was disappointed with the sloppiness from his defense, identifying numerous instances in which players took poor angles, overran the ball carrier or simply didn’t finish with sound technique.
“You’ve got to get guys to get up on the runner and get their pads on them at the proper level and then have a strong wrap and run your feet,” Eberflus said. “A lot of times missed tackles happen because you’re lunging and not getting up on the runners.”
Eberlus stressed this week that he would have no tolerance for such slip-ups and believes the Bears can make a quick turnaround.
“It’s something we have to correct,” Eberflus said. “And we’re going to work tirelessly to get that done.”
The Bears will be tested Sunday by Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce, who is earning trust from his coaching staff and figures to be featured. Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams lauded Pierce for his quickness, explosion and contact balance.
“When he’s getting hit, he doesn’t stop his feet. He keeps going,” Williams said. “He’s one we’re going to have our hands full with.”
4. Lovie Smith’s return
Throughout the offseason, in an effort to show players what his style of defense looks like at its peak, Eberflus mixed in video clips of the 2000s Bears and a defense led by Smith and fueled by playmakers such as Brian Urlacher, Mike Brown, Lance Briggs and Charles Tillman.
“Their unity was obvious,” cornerback Jaylon Johnson said earlier this month. “Just seeing all those leaders and all those guys buy in to set the tone for that defense was impressive. That would be eye-opening for anybody. But we have the advantage that they were here with the Bears. Knowing that standard can be set, we’re trying to recreate that and bring that back.”
On Sunday, the Bears will face a Smith-led Texans defense and understand what they’ll be up against.
Bears coaches have plenty of admiration for how Smith coaches and what he believes in but also don’t want him to expect a warm and fuzzy return.
Said Williams: “I love that he’s a head coach in the NFL again. I’m excited for him. But at the end of the day, he’s the opponent across the field and he’s trying to come into our house and take what we have. With that in mind, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure he goes away with a frown on his face.”
5. Injury report
Roquan Smith missed his second consecutive practice Thursday with a hip issue, an injury worth monitoring as Sunday approaches. Eberflus was not available to reporters Thursday, but Williams insinuated he expected Smith to play.
“As far as I know, yes,” Williams said.
Receiver Velus Jones Jr., meanwhile, was a limited participant in practice, continuing to work through a hamstring injury that has prevented him from playing in the first two games and has caused him to miss all but two practices since the regular season began.
On the offensive line, Lucas Patrick continued taking practice reps at center, perhaps on track to move back into that role soon. But Patrick still might be another week away from being fully ready. He split time at right guard with Teven Jenkins in the first two games, playing 49 of the Bears’ 99 offensive snaps.
After undergoing surgery on his right thumb in late July, Patrick has been working to regain strength in that hand, enough to be able to squeeze and smoothly snap the football. As soon as the Bears feel he has cleared that hurdle, it will change their plans up front.
Predictions
Brad Biggs (1-1)
These teams are mirror images of each other in a lot of ways. Defensively, both are from the Tony Dungy coaching tree in terms of playing Cover-2. Both have second-year quarterbacks. Both have rosters that are being turned over. Both have scored only 29 points. Both have played shoddy run defense. It feels as if it will be a grind-it-out ballgame. Texans quarterback Davis Mills has made 15 career starts, and his home/road splits are striking. He has thrown 14 touchdowns with only one interception and averaged 7.7 yards per attempt in eight home games. Mills has four touchdowns, nine interceptions and a diminished 5.2 yards per attempt in seven road starts. If Justin Fields can avoid turnovers, figure the Bears will improve to 2-1.
Bears 20, Texans 16
Colleen Kane (1-1)
After the ugly loss to the Packers, the Bears have a prime opportunity to get the good vibes flowing against the mediocre Texans, who have allowed 433.5 yards but just 18 points per game. David Montgomery was impressive in Week 2 and could have another big game, but there should be a chance for Fields to make a bigger impact too. The Bears defense needs to tackle better and force Mills and company into a couple of turnovers to make it an easier feat.
Bears 20, Texans 14
Dan Wiederer (1-1)
Thank goodness for Cairo Santos, whose late-game heroics will rescue the Bears from a second consecutive loss and suppress a major civic outcry. The Bears must capitalize on winnable moments whenever they arise. And this one comes ready-made — at home against an opponent that’s also in transition. Things won’t always be pretty Sunday. But this team sees its sturdy resolve as one of its biggest strengths. That will come in handy, particularly in the tense stages of the fourth quarter.
Bears 23, Texans 21
Former King Charles butler says Prince Harry and Prince William’s joint appearance in Queen’s funeral procession was not a publicity stunt
Prince Harry and Prince William walked side by side at the Queen’s funeral on Monday.
The decision was not a publicity stunt, according to King Charles’ former butler Grant Harrold.
Harrold said the brothers showed they were “one family” ahead of the funeral.
Grant Harrold, a former butler to King Charles, spoke to Insider about Prince Harry’s relationship with the Royal Family following the Queen’s funeral.
Harry and William walked side by side in Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession on Monday. It was a contrasting picture with Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021, where their cousin Peter Phillips stood between the brothers.
It’s unclear whether the brothers have reconciled following reports of a rift that dates back to 2018. The Guardian reports that William and Harry made no eye contact and kept a physical distance from each other. the other during the funeral.
Harrold was employed by the Royal Household from 2004 to 2011 and worked closely with Charles, Harry and William. He said he didn’t believe Harry and William’s joint appearance would have been a publicity stunt, but rather a decision that came naturally.
“Things don’t just happen. They’re always planned. But I don’t think it was intentionally planned,” Harrold said.
Harrold said the brothers already showed they were “a close family” when they walked with their wives to Windsor Castle to pay their respects to the Queen days after her death.
“It might be short-lived, but the Queen’s death has brought them closer,” Harrold said.
William has invited Meghan Markle and Harry to join them for the walk, a Kensington Palace spokesperson previously told The Times of London.
“The Prince of Wales thought this was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family,” the spokesperson said, according to The Times.
Harrold added that Harry’s relationship with the King could also improve. The monarch mentioned his “love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas” in his first speech as king on September 9.
“The fact that Charles said that was him holding out an olive branch,” Harrold said.
“He acknowledged their new life in California, but made it clear that they were part of the family. It was his first major statement as king, and he made it clear that even though people don’t like Meghan, she part of the family,” he added.
Kensington Palace, Buckingham Palace and representatives for the Duke of Sussex did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
Read the original Insider article
yahoo
