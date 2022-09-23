Compound (COMP) Price Prediction — Will COMP Hit $300 Soon?

Bullish COMP price prediction is $56.93 to $178.62.
The COMP price will also reach $300 soon.
COMP bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $27.09.
In Compound’s (COMP) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about COMP to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Compound Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of COMP is $56.74 with a 24-hour trading volume of $85,378,234 at the time of writing. However, COMP has increased nearly 5.47% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, COMP has a circulating supply of 7,267,152 COMP. Currently, COMP trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, Bybit, Mandala Exchange, and Bitget.
What is Compound (COMP)?
Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that allows for community governance of the Compound protocol. COMP token holders and their participants debate, propose, and vote on all protocol changes.
It aims to encourage a distributed network of computers to run a traditional money market. Compound, one of a growing number of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, uses multiple crypto assets to provide this service, allowing lending and borrowing without the need for a financial intermediary such as a bank.
Compound (COMP) Price Prediction 2022
Compound holds the 97th position on CoinGecko right now. COMP price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contact points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Buying and selling pressure is equal, and the prevailing direction of price action is sideways. Horizontal channels provide a clear and systematic way to trade by providing buy and sell points. When the price hits the top of the channel, sell your existing long position or take a short position. The difference between the other two is that a horizontal channel is characterized as having equal highs and lows.
Currently, COMP is in the range of $56.74. If the pattern continues, the price of COMP might reach the resistance level of $62.72 and $90.53. If the trend reverses, then the price of COMP may fall to $43.76.
Compound (COMP) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of COMP.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of COMP.
Resistance Level 1
$56.93
Resistance Level 2
$96.93
Resistance Level 3
$178.62
Support Level
$27.09
COMP/USDT Support and Resistance Level
The charts show that COMP has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, COMP might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $178.62.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the COMP might plummet to almost $27.09, a bearish signal.
Compound Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of COMP is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of COMP lies above the cutoff line, indicating stronger participants in the current trend.
More so, the COMP’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, COMP is in a bearish state. Notably, the COMP price lies on 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an upward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of COMP at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the COMP is at level 54.29. This means that COMP is in a neither overbought nor oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of COMP may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Compound Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at Compound’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Compound. Currently, COMP lies in the range of 15.99, so it indicates a weak trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of COMP. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of COMP lies above the 50 levels, indicating that the direction of volatility is high. In fact, COMP’s RSI is at 54.29 level thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of COMP with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Compound.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH, BTC, and COMP is moving at the same level as the trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and COMP also increases or decreases respectively.
Compound (COMP) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Compound (COMP) might probably attain $420 by 2023.
Compound (COMP) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Compound (COMP) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, COMP might rally to hit $510 by 2024.
Compound (COMP) Price Prediction 2025
If Compound (COMP) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, COMP would rally to hit $590.
Compound (COMP) Price Prediction 2026
If Compound (COMP) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, COMP would rally to hit $650.
Compound (COMP) Price Prediction 2027
If Compound (COMP) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, COMP would rally to hit $720.
Compound (COMP) Price Prediction 2028
If Compound (COMP) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, COMP would hit $900.
Compound (COMP) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Compound (COMP) , it would witness major spikes. COMP might hit $990 by 2029.
Compound (COMP) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Compound ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Compound (COMP) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Compound (COMP) might hit $0.30 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Compound network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for COMP. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Compound in 2022 is $178.62. On the other hand, the bearish COMP price prediction for 2022 is $27.09.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the COMP ecosystem, the performance of COMP would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) $910.54 very soon. But, it might also reach $300 if the investors believe that COMP is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Compound?
Compound (COMP) is a DeFi lending protocol that allows users to earn interest by depositing their cryptocurrencies in one of the many pools supported by the platform.
2. Where can you purchase COMP?
COMP has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKX, Bybit, Mandala Exchange, and Bitget.
3. Will COMP reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the COMP platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Compound?
On May 12, 2021, COMP reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $910.54.
5. Is COMP a good investment in 2022?
Compound (COMP) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of COMP in the past few months, COMP is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Compound (COMP) reach $300?
Compound (COMP) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Compound (COMP) will hit $300 soon.
7. What will be the COMP price by 2023?
Compound (COMP) price is expected to reach $420 by 2023.
8. What will be the COMP price by 2024?
Compound (COMP) price is expected to reach $510 by 2024.
9. What will be the COMP price by 2025?
Compound (COMP) price is expected to reach $590 by 2025.
10. What will be the COMP price by 2026?
Compound (COMP) price is expected to reach $650 by 2026.
The network’s capacity is over 710k transactions per second.
The network has processed more than 100,060,740,298 transactions.
Since its introduction in April 2019, Solana has made substantial strides in the DeFi, NFT, and Web3 sectors. Currently, hundreds of projects are being worked on at Solana, and that number is expected to grow in the near future. Solana’s key selling point is “Low cost, forever,” as stated on the company’s website. Also, no scaling methods are required to support the network’s capacity of over 710k transactions per second.
Surpasses Ethereum
The network intends to compete for head-on with other blockchains, Ethereum included. The daily volume of Solana transactions has surpassed that of Ethereum, according to a recent analysis by Nansen published on September 19, 2022.
A new milestone has been reached as the network has surpassed 100 billion transactions. Since its inception, the network has processed more than 100,060,740,298 transactions, as reported by Solana.com. There were 2,515 transactions per second at an average cost of $0.00025.
Despite issues with blockchain performance on the network, the platform’s transactional capabilities remain unaffected.
The network’s impressive success hasn’t come without challenges, however. In this segment are the annoyingly frequent network outages. In August, the Solana network was attacked, resulting in numerous wallets being compromised.
The data from Nansen further demonstrates the network’s growing acceptance and popularity as a result of its faster and cheaper transaction speeds. The rise in daily transactions may be attributed to the proliferation of wallets. In the second quarter of 2022, SOL users paid less money on gas than Ethereum users.
Despite a number of problems and disruptions, SOL Network has improved its ecosystem and network. The report gives users a visual of the growth of the Solana network.
Polkadot has proven successful in a number of areas recently. Data from Santiment shows that there has been a dramatic increase in development on Polkadot.
But does this mean a brighter future for Polkadot? Data shows that the highest amount of transfers occurred on September 16.
In addition, there’s even better news. Parallel chaining is likewise very active. The volume of transactions using these secondary chains on the Polkadot main chain is an indicator of this action.
The GLMR token from Moonbeam and the MOVR token from Moonrivers are two of the most well-known.
Chart: TradingView.com
Polkadot Investors Up In Numbers
Investments on Polkadot are also at an all-time high, with DFG coming in first place with 52 active projects.
While these claims certainly sound promising, how will they impact DOT’s market presence? The coin’s performance on the market has improved, thanks to recent changes.
Investor confidence in Polkadot’s ecosystem and native token DOT can increase if the crypto market recovers with the broader financial markets.
Both the DeFi and the more conventional financial markets are experiencing unfavorable market circumstances that make price changes unlikely. The recent increase in interest rates by 0.75 percent exacerbates the already intense selling pressure.
DOT Challenged By Adverse Market Conditions
Fear caused by recent CPI data is still evident on the charts as bears continue to test the lower part of the Donchian channel. Even though bulls are attempting to gain momentum, adverse market conditions continue to outweigh them.
DOT is trading at $6.48 as of this writing, down 6.5 percent in the last seven days, data from Coingecko show. However, DOT is expected to receive excellent news from the charts.
The critical support at $6.04 has slowed the price’s precipitous decline. It bolsters the strengthening bullish trend, which is more evident on the 4-hour to 1-hour tick indicators.
The price has settled between $6.04 and $6.83 near the center channel. After a sharp rejection candle at the opening of today’s trading session, the bulls may be able to penetrate and consolidate above the immediate resistance level of $6.57 if there is less volatility around these price levels.
The current price movement according to the XABCD harmonic pattern indicates that investors and traders should buy the dip, so propelling the price into an uptrend.
DOT total market cap at $7.15 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image from VOI.id, chart from TradingView.com
The top 5 coins by high volume are USDT, BTC, ETH, BUSD, and XRP.
USDT has a 24-hour trading volume of $54,346,833,081.
In recent days, the global cryptocurrency market has maintained a gloomy trend. The major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, are continually experiencing unpredictable price movements. In the declining crypto market, the leading cryptocurrencies are currently in an unstable state, with their values fluctuating. However, the top currencies have seen a slight increase in the last 24 hours.
Let’s take a look at the top 5 cryptocurrencies with the highest 24-hour volume.
Tether (USDT)
Tether (USDT) is the largest stablecoin that is pegged to the US dollar and it is 100% backed by Tether’s reserves. USDT is owned by iFinex, a Hong Kong-based platform. After BTC and ETH, USDT is the third-largest cryptocurrency in the global crypto market.
At the time of writing, the USDT is trading around $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $54,346,833,081. Tether decreased by nearly 0.01% in the last 24 hours. Moreover, it has a circulating supply of 67,954,703,168 USDT coins, as per CMC.
Bitcoin (BTC)
Bitcoin, the first successful decentralized payment system, was introduced in 2009 by Satoshi Nakamoto, an anonymous developer. BTC remains at the top of the highly competitive market after more than a decade of existence. Bitcoin holds 39.1% dominance in the crypto market.
Currently, Bitcoin is trading at around $19,434.33 with a one-day trading volume of $39,700,647,837. In the past 24 hours, BTC has increased by nearly 3.90%. The coin has a circulating supply of 19,158,168.00 BTC.
Ethereum (ETH)
Ether is the native currency of decentralized open-source blockchain technology, Ethereum. In addition to acting as a platform for numerous other cryptocurrencies, ETH provides a framework for the execution of decentralized smart contracts.
According to CMC, the price of Ethereum is $1,350.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $18,663,664,370 at the time of writing. However, ETH has increased by nearly 6.75% in the last 24 hours. Moreover, Ethereum has a circulating supply of 122,486,213.50 ETH.
Binance USD (BUSD)
Binance USD is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by the Binance exchange in collaboration with the blockchain-based platform, Paxos Trust.
The current price of the BUSD Coin is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $9,279,286,521, according to CMC. However, BUSD has increased by nearly 0.10% in the last 24 hours. The coin has a circulating supply of 20,517,253,085 BUSD coins.
Ripple (XRP)
XRP is the native cryptocurrency of the XRP Ledger. Ripple, a blockchain-based payment system, introduced the public open-source blockchain known as XRPL in 2011. On the native network, XRP is deployed as a transaction fee as well as a possible form of payment and investment.
The live XRP price today is $0.5497 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6,364,031,542. XRP has increased by nearly 29.46% in the last 24 hours. The token has a circulating supply of 49,848,747,475 XRP coins.
After the migration is complete, a new version of the Helium Wallet App will be released.
HNT token holders will also be able to use other wallets within the Solana ecosystem.
Members of the Helium community voted to transfer the decentralized Wi-Fi network from its blockchain, officially known as HIP 70, to the Solana blockchain. By staking over 12 million HNT, 6,177 community members voted in favor of the move.
Helium’s developers proposed the switch to Solana to help scale the protocol through more efficient transactions and interoperability. All tokens, applications, and governance will be moved to the network.
Following the migration, HNT, MOBILE, and IOT tokens will be issued on the Solana network and will continue to be used in the Helium ecosystem. When the migration is finished, a new version of the Helium Wallet App will be released. Furthermore, the Helium layer 1 blockchain history will be made public. Users will gain access to the new app by updating their current wallet app. HNT holders can also use Solana ecosystem wallets.
100 Billion Transaction Milestone in 2 Years
Solana reached a milestone on September 22 when the number of Solana-based transactions reached 1 billion since its launch in 2020. Even though the network is experiencing issues with blockchain speed, transactions on the platform appear to be unaffected. The network’s milestone validates its website’s claim of fast, forever.
Even though the network has performed admirably, it has encountered several problems. These include frequent network outages, which are often inconvenient. In August, the Solana network was also subjected to a network exploit, which affected several wallets. The network is gaining popularity and acceptance due to its speed and lower transaction costs.
When it comes to choosing between going into forex trading or crypto trading, there are a number of things that traders must take into account before picking one over the other. While there are traders who tend to do both, a lot of traders still go the route of picking one over the other to focus on. This report takes a look at the unique offerings provided by both crypto and forex trading, as well as the benefits associated with these highly sought-after markets.
Benefits Of Forex Trading
Forex trading is one of the oldest and largest forms of trading currently available. Simply put, it is the conversion of one currency to another in a bid to make money when one currency gains or loses strength against another currency. So, a trader buys a currency, say USD, waits for it to go up or down, depending on their position, and then sells for another currency. Here are the pros of forex trading.
Liquidity
One of the most important things when it comes to trading any type of asset is having enough liquidity. Given that the forex market is the largest in the world, recording an estimated $6.6 trillion in daily trading volume, there is a lot of liquidity in the market. This means that there is a good depth of market across the available trading pairs.
Leverage
Leverage is something that is abundant in the forex market. Forex brokers are able to give incredibly high leverage to forex currency trading pairs due to the low volatility in the market. In some cases, leverage can go as high as 30:1, allowing traders to trade larger amounts than they have in their accounts. So, using leverage, traders can open larger positions than they hold in their balances.
Photo by Marga Santoso on Unsplash
Low Trading Cost
Another important thing when it comes to forex trading is the significantly low trading costs associated with it. Forex traders tend to pay what is known as a ‘spread’ and/or a ‘commission’ of about 1 pip for each trade completed. This 1 pip translates to roughly 0.08% of the trade.
Diverse Options
There is an abundance of trading pairs to choose from in forex trading. Traders can choose to trade across major pairs, minor pairs, or lesser-known pairs/exotic pairs. There is simply something for every trader in the market.
Stability
The stability of the forex market is also a big draw for traders. Now, the market carries its own risk, but since it is not as volatile as cryptocurrencies, there are no wide fluctuations that can quickly wipe out an entire portfolio in a matter of minutes or seconds, thanks to the large volume of trades recorded in the forex market.
Benefits of Crypto Trading
The crypto market is still relatively new but has grown rapidly in popularity among investors. The assets in the market are produced by a large variety of individuals and entities and, in some cases, are completely decentralized using blockchain technology. The pull of the crypto market towards traders gets stronger each day, and here are the reasons why.
High Volatility
The high volatility present in the crypto market has made it very enticing for traders who desire larger margins when it comes to trading. A lot of the assets in the crypto market are not regulated by an entity. Hence, they tend to fluctuate wildly in price. These fluctuations present an opportunity for traders to make a lot of money in a short time. However, it also significantly increases the risk of traders losing their positions in one fell swoop.
Photo: Pixabay
Low Barrier to Entry
Unlike forex trading, traders do not need to go through a broker to be able to trade. Instead, they can just open an account in a centralized exchange, deposit some money, and get started. Traders can also have direct access to the market through decentralized exchanges where they can deal directly with other traders without interference from a third party.
The Market Is Always Open
Cryptocurrencies do not have what is referred to as “trading hours.” Simply put, the market is always open, and traders can execute trades no matter what time or what day it is. This ‘always open’ feature is a huge pull for traders who do not wish to be restricted to certain hours or days of the week.
Conclusion
Picking between crypto trading and forex trading is usually up to the discretion of the trader. However, platforms such as Oanda have made forex trading easy, even for beginners. The platform offers a demo account where traders can learn and sharpen their skills before moving on to a live account.
The platform is one of the fastest and most reliable forex trading sites, featuring more than 65 popular indicators to help traders pinpoint forex price trends.
Image by Sergei Tokmakov, Esq. Terms.Law from Pixabay
Ripple (XRP) recorded a new four-month high since May.
XRP increased by over 63% in the last 7 days.
Following the most recent U.S. Federal open market committee meeting, Ripple (XRP) overcame a significant barrier and reached a new four-month high as crypto market volatility slowed. At the time of writing, XRP is bullish by more than 32% in the last 24 hours, which is the highest level since May.
The price of XRP has now recorded new all-time high since May 8, when it ranged about $0.5665. According to CoinMarketCap, XRP traded at 0.5374 with a trading volume of $6,118,765,859, and XRP holds a market cap of 26 billion.
XRP Breakouts the Price Level
On September 13, Ripple Labs, Brad Garlinghouse, and Chris Larsen filed a motion for summary judgment. Following that, defense attorney James K. Filan stated on his Twitter account that the court granted the Motion request. This legal procedure involves the court making a final decision based on the presented facts rather than ordering a trial.
The announcement may be increasing the view of XRP’s long-term prospects among individuals. As a result of this, the price of XRP shows a gain of around 63% in the previous 7 days, and XRP has increased by 56% over the last 14 days. Also, the XRP prices are up more than 56% in the past month.
The surge comes as the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) also reached a multi-month high. The index is currently tracking at 77.92, which is the highest level in more than nine months.
Moreover, Ripple taking additional initiatives for the future in order to prevent an impending climate crisis. That, the Ripple blockchain firm has signed the Climate Pledge, a commitment to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2040.