- Before 49.1
- Services PMI 45.4 vs. 47.2 expected
- Before 47.7
- Composite PMI 46.9 vs. 46.0 expected
- Before 46.9
Daily selections from Newmarket and Worcester
Friday race tips feature selections from Newmarket with the Cambridgeshire meeting and jumps to Worcester.
talkSPORT has gone through the cards and race form so you don’t have to, with UK racing betting tips.
888Sport – Bet £10, get £30 + £10 at the casino – CLAIM HERE*
Newmarket Tips
1.50: Crystal Whim 9/4
Ryan Moore has been in fantastic shape recently, such as his Crystal Caprice frame for Sir Michael Stoute.
The pair picked up a big win here on Thursday, with Nostrum the clear winner in their second run in the Tattersalls Stakes.
This three-year-old will have ten rivals to face, but after three successive victories, this filly from Frankel has really shown her potential by rising in the handicaps and marks.
2.25: Maritime Silk Road 6/4 (NAP)
Should well justify the favoritism if Deauville is to be believed, as well as their second place over a long distance in Group 2 at Royal Ascot behind Magical Lagoon.
This winner went on to claim victory in the Juddmonte Irish Oaks and going over 1m4f again should be the deciding factor in seeing this Sea The Stars filly thrive.
She’s also versatile in the field, so firmer ground won’t be a problem on Friday afternoon – with plenty of mileage left for the summer as she’s only raced twice since June.
3:35 p.m.: Tempus 3/1
Has won three in a row under Hollie Doyle and looks set to do well on Friday for Archie Watson.
Entered a group competition for the first time in August, beating Modern News by just under a length.
Then he went to Deauville and added to that a big win by just under two lengths and has continued to impress since being neutered and returning to the track after a big break.
Worcester Councils
1.55: Princess Midnight 3/1 (NB)
Wasn’t she at her best last time out when she was beaten by a big distance by Anightinlambourn last time out, but the weights have changed considerably since that race.
She is now better off by 7lbs and that could be costly for the favorite here given Princess Midnight’s two big wins before.
Clearly things are going well here and another 17-pound try from the Ben Pauling-trained horse could give him the edge.
3:40 p.m.: Champagne Pop 6/1
Worth doing on this class 2 race at Worcester with some very nice hurdles in the frame.
There’s also plenty of chance for a payout either way with players like Lunar Shadow at 11/1 given plenty of clout despite winning two of his hurdle races, both by six-and-a-half lengths.
At four, she is still improving a lot and could make a bold bid for Alan King under Tom Cannon.
At this early stage, it looks like Pop The Champagne could be offered at a pretty hefty price tag given his unbeaten run this season, which has included two Novice class 3 hurdle wins.
Others have won less important events but as this horse trained by Fergal O’Brien receives a stone as Presentandcounting, she could win it all.
Backed by Epic Games, distributed computing startup Hadean raises $30 million to power the metaverse • TechCrunch
Hadean, a UK-based distributed spatial computing startup set to build the infrastructure for the burgeoning metaverse, has closed a $30 million funding round from a high-profile group of investors. level, including Epic Games and Tencent.
Founded in London in 2015, Hadean began with a broad mission to make “supercomputer levels of processing power available to anyone,” TechCrunch wrote in 2017, when the company was still operating in beta. Over the ensuing years, Hadean has iterated for different use cases and become a major player in gaming in particular, where it powers major hits such as Minecraft.
At its core, Hadean is all about helping developers evolve their codebase to support software that requires significant computing power, which Minecraft demands especially when it comes to an internet-based multiplayer engagement. . Hadean’s space simulation library integrates with all major game engines and helps MMOs (Massively Multiplayer Online Game) and other online game developers avoid having to implement player limits or to use other forms of technical (but limited) trickery to circumvent problems created by hundreds or more players participating at the same time. It’s about keeping the dreaded “lag” at bay, while retaining the depth, complexity, and realism of an offline single-player console game.
This is achieved through the magic of distributed computing, with the Hadean platform eliminating “excessive middleware, orchestration and over-engineering”, as the company puts it, dynamically provisioning more or fewer resources as needed. ‘a game.
But the underlying technology can be used for just about any use case, from resource-intensive enterprise applications to Web 3.0, blockchain and metaverse. In July, Hadean was awarded a contract with the British Army to build a simulated land warfare training environment.
Renowned funders
And it’s against this backdrop that Hadean has now secured a slew of illustrious backers eager to enter at an early stage, while the Metaverse is still in its infancy.
As the Telegraph newspaper first reported last month [paywalled]Hadean initially secured around $18 million in funding from investors including Chinese tech titan Tencent and InQTel, a CIA-backed nonprofit venture capital firm based in Virginia, USA. -United. still in the process of closing the funding round, which it is announcing today.
The full list of (known) backers includes lead investor Molten Ventures (formerly Draper Esprit), Tencent, 2050 Capital, Alumni Ventures, Aster Capital, Entrepreneur First, InQtel, and powerhouse Epic Games, which also happens to be a Hadean customer. In an email to TechCrunch, Hadean CEO Craig Beddis said Epic Games came late to Series A and therefore had to invest through a convertible note, which basically means it’s short-term debt that will convert into equity.
Epic Games recently raised around $2 billion to build what it bills as a kid-friendly metaverse, which gives a good idea why it’s now investing directly in a company it already works with.
“Hadean’s computing power will provide the necessary infrastructure as we work to create a scalable metaverse,” Marc Petit, vice president of Epic’s Unreal Engine ecosystem, said in a statement. “The company’s technology complements Epic’s Unreal Engine by enabling huge numbers of concurrent users and unlocking new tools for creators and developers.”
Tencent’s involvement is also notable, given the current geopolitical tensions between China and the United States. Beddis explained that Hadean ended up taking less money than was offered by Tencent so he could stay CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States) compliant, and avoid a national security review.
With an additional $30 million in the bank, on top of its previously raised seed rounds of approximately $16.5 million, Hadean is well funded to double its existing traction in gaming, government, and business. business, and power all kinds of web 3.0 applications and metaverses.
“Hadean’s mission is to connect the physical and virtual worlds – to help us make better decisions and ultimately improve the quality of our lives in the physical world,” Beddis said. “Today’s virtual worlds are a limited experience – small scale, siled and insecure. That’s why, these are the technical challenges we are tackling today. But we believe that the true success and mass adoption of the Metaverse will depend on how easily creators can create their own experiences at scale, leveraging open and robust Metaverse-as-a-Service technologies.
techcrunch
Daily horoscope for September 23, 2022
Lunar Alert: After 4 a.m. EDT today (1 a.m. PDT), there are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions. The Moon is in Virgo.
Happy Birthday Friday, September 23, 2022:
You seem calm and dignified. You have a great appreciation for beauty. Despite your apparent calm, you are determined and strong. This year, the pace is slower. You will place more emphasis on partnerships and friendships. Find relationships that benefit you. Trust your intuition this year.
RAM
(March 21-April 19)
★★★
Today, you will have to put the demands and emotional considerations of others ahead of your own. Do not worry; you are not a martyr. It is simply what is happening today. Sometimes life is like that. It’s like that. Tonight: Confusing questions.
BULL
(April 20-May 20)
★★★★
It’s Friday, and you’re feeling cheerful. Enjoy fun activities with the kids, as well as entertaining entertainment. Some of you will be excited about a romantic flirtation. However, overall you focus on better organization because you want to be on top of your game. Tonight: Disappointment in love?
GEMINI
(May 21-June 20)
★★★
Today you will have the opportunity to settle into your home and relax in familiar surroundings. A conversation with a relative can be important, especially with someone you haven’t seen in a long time. Be nice. Remember that the fiery Mars in your sign makes you aggressive. Tonight: Cooperate.
CANCER
(June 21-July 22)
★★★
Conversations with others are important to you today. Most likely, you might be talking to relatives or neighbors you haven’t seen in a while. Either way, you want to get to the bottom of it and discuss something real. Tonight: You want the facts.
LEO
(July 23-August 22)
★★★
It’s easy to emotionally identify with your possessions today, which is why you might feel like you’re a better person if you own more things, which you don’t. This is a wrong thought. Obviously, you are who you are. You are not your bank account. (Well, maybe your car.) Tonight: Avoid spending money.
VIRGIN
(August 23-September 22)
★★★★
Today, the Moon is in your sign, which always makes you a little more emotional than usual. This happens for two and a half days every month. However, when it does, it slightly improves your good fortune. Why not ask the universe for a favor? Tonight: don’t shop.
BALANCE
(Sep 23-Oct 22)
★★★
It is a curious day, because the Moon is hiding in your chart; however, the Sun is in your sign. It might create a bit of a Jekyll and Hyde effect. One influence makes you eager and ready to interact with others, while the other makes you want to hide. Tonight: Hide.
SCORPIO
(23 Oct-21 Nov)
★★★★
A heart-to-heart conversation with a friend will be important to you today. This is a great time to share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone to get their feedback, which might be helpful to you. Tonight: be useful.
SAGITTARIUS
(22 Nov-21 Dec)
★★★
Today you are in the spotlight a bit. People notice you more than usual. In fact, some people seem to know personal details about your private life. Be patient with others because when Mars is opposite your sign, it can trigger irritability. (“Who, me?”) Tonight: Be respectful.
CAPRICORN
(22 Dec-19 Jan)
★★★★
Today you want to shake things up a bit. You want to travel, do something different or meet interesting people from different backgrounds. Because the powers that be look up to you now, you might get there. Tonight: explore your options.
AQUARIUS
(20 Jan-18 Feb)
★★★
You will make progress today if you set aside time to deal with paperwork related to wills, inheritances, taxes, debts or shared property. This stuff doesn’t go away on its own, but it’s easy to put it off. Spend 15 minutes putting away paperwork. You will love each other, and that, later. Tonight: Get busy.
PISCES
(February 19-March 20)
★★★
Today, the Moon is in the opposite sign to your sign, which means you need to be more than halfway there when dealing with others. It just takes a little cooperation, patience and diplomacy. It’s the kind of day where you have to get along to get along. Tonight: Be indulgent.
BORN TODAY
Singer-songwriter Ray Charles (1930), singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen (1949), singer-songwriter Julio Iglesias (1943)
denverpost
Sarah Levy shares how her baby made her even closer to Eugene Levy
Sarah Levy and Eugene Levy strengthened their bond – and it’s all thanks to her baby.
Sarah recently welcomed her first child with her husband Graham’s Outer Bridgea little boy named Jacques Eugene. James’ middle name is a clear tribute to Sarah’s father and, as Sarah recently shared, the tribute is one that warmed her father’s heart.
“My dad was incredibly touched that we called him James Eugene, and I honestly couldn’t imagine another middle name for James,” Sarah said in a recent interview with Baby by Hatch. “In my family, we call people by their middle names. It was just a nice way to honor my dad.”
As if the little one’s arrival couldn’t be more special, Sarah noted that James is the first grandchild to her parents, Eugene and Deborah Divinewhich has “brought everyone even closer together”.
While having her baby boy strengthened the bond, it also put Sarah in her parents’ shoes. As a mom, Sarah shared that she now understands things she didn’t know before about their family being in the spotlight.
Germany Flash September manufacturing PMI 48.3 vs. 48.3 expected
iOS 16.0.2 update released, fixes camera shake and more
Apple released the iOS 16.0.2 update on Thursday, which fixes a handful of bugs and glitches iPhone users reported.
The update fixes a camera shake emit iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users experienced when they accessed third-party apps like Snapchat or TikTok. Apple originally announced that an update to fix this issue would be available next week.
Other issues in the update patches include some iPhone screens going black while setting up the device and copying and pasting between apps causing permission prompts.
The update is available for all eligible iPhones, not just iPhone 14 models.
This update comes about a week after Apple released the iOS 16.0.1 Update. This update would have fixed FaceTime and iMessage bugs with iOS 16 that some users have encountered.
Apple is already working on iOS 16.1, and iOS 16.1 Beta 2 is now available for developers.
Apple releases new iOS 16 update to fix camera shake bug and other issues in iPhone 14 Pro
mini
Apple has released a new update – iOS 16.0.2 – which fixes a variety of bugs for users, including the iPhone 14 Pro camera shake bug on third-party camera apps.
Apple has released a new update – iOS 16.0.2 – which fixes a variety of bugs for users, including the iPhone 14 Pro camera shake bug.
The new update comes two weeks after the launch of iOS 16 and follows iOS 16.0.1, an update made available to iPhone 14 owners on launch day, reports MacRumors.
The update is available for all iPhones capable of running iOS 16, the report says.
According to Apple’s release notes, iOS 16.0.2 fixes several bugs affecting iPhone 14 models and other iPhones running iOS 16.
“This update provides important bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone, including:
Earlier this week, some iPhone 14 Pro users complained that the camera unit was shaking and making loud, creaking noises when using third-party camera apps. The new update resolves the issue and fixes a bug that caused repeated copy-paste popups. This also fixes an issue that caused the display to not show up during setup.
The report also states that Apple has confirmed that this is not normal behavior and that apps are not supposed to request permission to access the clipboard each time they attempt to paste. The issue has already been fixed in the iOS 16.1 beta.
Besides the said issue in iPhone 14 Pro devices, it fixes an issue that caused some iPhone X, XR, and iPhone 11 models with replaced screens to become unresponsive after updating to iOS 16.
All of these bugs were found shortly after the launch of the new iPhones, according to the report. The camera shake issue is one of the most serious bugs as it causes the rear camera to shake uncontrollably while shooting a video on apps like Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram.
The iOS 16.0.2 update can be downloaded on eligible iPhones by going to Settings>General>Software Update.
