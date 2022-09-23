Friday race tips feature selections from Newmarket with the Cambridgeshire meeting and jumps to Worcester.

talkSPORT has gone through the cards and race form so you don’t have to, with UK racing betting tips.

GETTY Sea Silk Road ridden by Tom Marquand has just been beaten by Irish Oaks winner Magical Lagoon in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot 2022

Newmarket Tips

1.50: Crystal Whim 9/4

Ryan Moore has been in fantastic shape recently, such as his Crystal Caprice frame for Sir Michael Stoute.

The pair picked up a big win here on Thursday, with Nostrum the clear winner in their second run in the Tattersalls Stakes.

This three-year-old will have ten rivals to face, but after three successive victories, this filly from Frankel has really shown her potential by rising in the handicaps and marks.

2.25: Maritime Silk Road 6/4 (NAP)

Should well justify the favoritism if Deauville is to be believed, as well as their second place over a long distance in Group 2 at Royal Ascot behind Magical Lagoon.

This winner went on to claim victory in the Juddmonte Irish Oaks and going over 1m4f again should be the deciding factor in seeing this Sea The Stars filly thrive.

She’s also versatile in the field, so firmer ground won’t be a problem on Friday afternoon – with plenty of mileage left for the summer as she’s only raced twice since June.

3:35 p.m.: Tempus 3/1

Has won three in a row under Hollie Doyle and looks set to do well on Friday for Archie Watson.

Entered a group competition for the first time in August, beating Modern News by just under a length.

Then he went to Deauville and added to that a big win by just under two lengths and has continued to impress since being neutered and returning to the track after a big break.

Worcester Councils

1.55: Princess Midnight 3/1 (NB)

Wasn’t she at her best last time out when she was beaten by a big distance by Anightinlambourn last time out, but the weights have changed considerably since that race.

She is now better off by 7lbs and that could be costly for the favorite here given Princess Midnight’s two big wins before.

Clearly things are going well here and another 17-pound try from the Ben Pauling-trained horse could give him the edge.

3:40 p.m.: Champagne Pop 6/1

Worth doing on this class 2 race at Worcester with some very nice hurdles in the frame.

There’s also plenty of chance for a payout either way with players like Lunar Shadow at 11/1 given plenty of clout despite winning two of his hurdle races, both by six-and-a-half lengths.

At four, she is still improving a lot and could make a bold bid for Alan King under Tom Cannon.

At this early stage, it looks like Pop The Champagne could be offered at a pretty hefty price tag given his unbeaten run this season, which has included two Novice class 3 hurdle wins.

Others have won less important events but as this horse trained by Fergal O’Brien receives a stone as Presentandcounting, she could win it all.

