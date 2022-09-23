News
Dolphins WR combo of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle off to good-as-advertised start — or maybe even better
One of Mike McDaniel’s first thoughts upon the Dolphins trading for star receiver Tyreek Hill this offseason, pairing him with fellow standout Jaylen Waddle, was a vision he probably shared with many Miami fans.
“What if you had two? It’s an exciting thought,” McDaniel said this week that he pondered when Hill was acquired. “I hadn’t personally been around two players in the same position group of that caliber.”
What they can do on the field together was exhibited in full force in last Sunday’s thrilling 42-38 come-from-behind win in Baltimore. Both had 11 receptions, scoring two touchdowns. Hill had 190 receiving yards and Waddle 171.
They became the first pair of NFL teammates to post those stat lines or better in a game. The question of “How good can this combination be?” was answered, in just their second game together: Historically good.
“To have two guys like that, with that kind of talent and that kind of speed, just puts so much stress on a defense,” said wide receivers coach Wes Welker, who posted 9,924 receiving yards in his 12-year playing career. “Their speed, it’s really changed my perspective on the receiver position. … Not only do they have the speed, they’re dogs. They’re tough. It’s very rare to find guys that are that fast, that explosive but aren’t track guys.”
As the Dolphins enter an AFC East showdown with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, through two games, Hill has 19 receptions for 284 yards and the two touchdowns. Waddle has 15 catches for 240 yards and three scores. The two are capable of posting big numbers on their own, but complementing each other, they leave opposing defenses at a crossroads.
“[Defenses have] to respect someone like that, as dominant as him on the field,” Waddle said. “He opens up a lot — not just for me, but for other guys, tight ends, run game. You just got to always be accountable for a guy like that.”
Added fellow wideout River Cracraft, who started the fourth-quarter scoring bonanza in Baltimore that brought the Dolphins back from down 21: “Having them both out there is just, the threat is so high. It’s like you can get it from any angle and from either guy, and if they’re on the same side, how are you supposed to play that type of thing?”
Hill left Sunday’s game at the Ravens momentarily with cramps, and he immediately scored the two long touchdowns of 48 and 60 yards upon returning. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said the second one was a coverage bust that allowed Hill to run free. Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith took his shot at explaining how the earlier one occurred against cornerback Marcus Peters.
“It was a situation where I’m sure Marcus wasn’t thinking he’s going to run downtown on me, and he was sitting at the sticks,” Smith said. “Then, all of a sudden, you got Tyreek coming at you. You got a business decision to make. Fortunately, he was able to run past him.”
“Those guys stretch the field every play,” added linebacker Jerome Baker, feeling his defense saw enough of it throughout training camp to know what the Ravens went through on Sunday. “They do a lot of things that’s not normal. To have two guys like that, they give anybody defensive challenges.”
Waddle, after also scoring on a screen in the second quarter, followed Hill’s two fourth-quarter touchdowns by being on the receiving end of the game-winning touchdown from 7 yards out with 14 seconds left.
If it’s not one, it’s the other.
And the motion in McDaniel’s offense has created fits for defenses, adding another layer to the ease in which they get open for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, creating some of those coverage busts.
“With our jet motions with Tyreek, Jaylen and all our other guys in the back end, we get to see how they move within their coverages,” Tagovailoa said on Wednesday, noting motion also helped open up running back Chase Edmonds’ long run late that put Miami in position for Waddle’s winning score.
Better yet, the receiving duo and McDaniel still feel like there’s another level for them to reach together.
“While they were making plays, that’s not the final product of the vision to me,” McDaniel said. “If you ask them point blank if they were very happy with the game, I think they were happy with being able to make plays, but there’s a lot of stuff for them to clean up, especially in the first half. … I think the final product is better execution with other things that were not at the point of attack.”
McDaniel added he would want more of a distribution of targets after Waddle got 19 on Sunday: “But shoot, I’m not going to argue with hot hands, so I’m also not hard-headed that way.”
It could be commonplace to have four hot hands between the Dolphins’ two star receivers, as long as they’re on the field together.
News
Two East Metro Twins — Louie Varland and Matt Wallner — fired up for Target Field debuts
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Twins pitcher Louie Varland is leaving close to 40 tickets for an assortment of friends and family members — high school and college teammates and coaches, family members, his parents’ friends, and so on — who are expected to be on hand Friday when he makes his Target Field debut.
But the Maplewood resident expects even more acquaintances than that to buy tickets and show up to support him in his first home game as a major leaguer.
“(They’re) extremely excited,” said Varland, a former North St. Paul and Concordia-St. Paul star. “Maybe more excited than me.”
And that’s a high bar to clear, because Varland himself is excited about pitching for the hometown team in front of a hometown crowd. Friday is expected to mark the home debuts for both Varland and Matt Wallner, who hails from Forest Lake.
While they’ve had plenty of opportunities for their friends and family members to watch them at CHS Field with the Saints, it won’t be quite the same experience as Friday.
“Hopefully it goes well,” Wallner said. It’s pretty cool to play at home. Obviously it’s St. Paul, but Target Field is a little different. … That’ll be awesome.”
Wallner debuted on Sept. 17, hitting a home run off Cleveland ace Shane Bieber in his debut. In the seven games since his debut, he has hit .320 with eight hits and four runs driven in. For Varland, the start will be his third in the majors. He debuted earlier this month at Yankee Stadium and then made his second start over the weekend in Cleveland.
“There’s so many different emotions that you feel when you’re going through these sorts of things. Sometimes these games become a little bit of a blur,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “You only remember certain images from these games as time goes on because there’s so much going on and you’re trying to play. You’re trying to focus on the game and play. I’m sure things will be spinning in some ways. … I know it will be a lot of fun for them.”
OHTANI ON TAP
Another point of interest in Friday’s game? The other guy on the mound.
Varland is set to face off against Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani on Friday night.
“It’s going to be a showdown with Shohei is what I’ve been calling it,” Varland said. “I’m really excited to pitch against him and pitch a duel with him, too. Pitch to him and pitch with him.”
The Twins have faced Ohtani as a pitcher just once — in 2018 — and never at Target Field. He has compiled his best career season on the mound, posting a 2.43 earned-run average in 25 starts, with 196 strikeouts in 148 innings. That’s in addition to his 34 home runs when he bats.
“When you run into the team that we’re about to play, their center fielder (Mike Trout) and the guy on the mound, they’re generational-type talents. They’re among the most talented people in the world at what they do,” Baldelli said. “I think you take pride in competing against them. I think everyone on the field does, and you go out there and you probably give it a little extra level of focus even beyond what you thought was possible.”
BRIEFLY
The Twins will need to make a corresponding roster move on Friday to add Varland to the active roster. … Joe Ryan and Dylan Bundy are scheduled to pitch in the final two games of the series against Anaheim.
News
MN Gov. Tim Walz pushes back against food fraud criticism
Democratic Gov. Tim Walz pushed back Thursday against critics who say his administration should have done more to thwart what federal prosecutors have called a scheme to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud the U.S. government of at least $250 million.
Walz said the Minnesota Department of Education’s hands were tied by a court order for it to resume food program payments despite concerns the state had raised. And he said the FBI asked the state to continue the reimbursements while its investigation continued.
Federal authorities on Tuesday announced charges against 48 people in Minnesota on conspiracy and other counts in what they said was the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme yet. Many of the companies that claimed to be serving food to low-income children were sponsored by a nonprofit called Feeding Our Future.
The defendants allegedly created companies that claimed to be offering meals to tens of thousands of children across Minnesota, then sought reimbursement through Feeding our Future from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s child nutrition programs. But prosecutors said few meals were actually served, and the defendants spent the money on luxury cars, property and jewelry. The government has so far recovered $50 million.
“We caught this fraud. We caught it very early. We alerted the right people,” Walz said at a news conference in his first detailed public remarks on the case. “We were taken to court. We were sued. We were threatened with going to jail. We stuck with it.”
The governor said his administration spotted irregularities “very early” and alerted the USDA during President Donald Trump’s administration. Walz said he couldn’t recall precisely when he first learned of the suspicions.
Court filings indicate Feeding Our Future applied to become a program sponsor in Spring 2020, and that the state agency began trying to crack down in October 2020.
Walz said there “needs to be a review” of why the USDA didn’t take the state’s concerns seriously when it first sounded the alarm. The state agency contends its concerns weren’t taken seriously until it reached out to the FBI in April of 2021. The FBI ultimately executed a series of search warrants in January 2022 and released partial information about the investigation, effectively shutting down the alleged scheme.
Walz also noted that Ramsey County District Judge John Guthmann ordered the state in April 2021 to resume the payments and and held the state agency in contempt of court. Walz suggested the judge’s order was expensive.
“Most of the money left after we were forced to continue to pay, not before,” he said.
It was only under President Joe Biden that the FBI began to act, Walz said. But he said Education Commissioner Heather Mueller came under FBI orders not to say anything that could jeopardize the investigation.
“I and my team have not been able to say anything because the FBI was in an active investigation and we were told not to,” he said.
Walz also said he would like to see an investigation into the judge’s order to resume payments, though he didn’t say who should conduct that inquiry. The judiciary is independent under the constitutional separation of powers.
“I was speechless,” the governor said. “Unbelievable that this ruling would come down, did not really know what to say. Obviously we had to honor it. … I wouldn’t have believed in a million years that they were going to rule that way.”
Republicans were quick to denounce the Walz administration for not doing more — and earlier — to stop the scheme, and for not appealing the judge’s order to resume payments. They have also tried to spread blame to Attorney General Keith Ellison and State Auditor Julie Blaha, even though their authority to monitor Feeding Our Future appeared minimal at best.
“This is the largest case of COVID fraud in the nation because MDE didn’t do their jobs,” Minnesota Senate Education Committee Chairman Roger Chamberlain said in a statement Tuesday. “The fraud was started and persisted because MDE failed to complete due diligence on these bad actors. They may have assisted in the investigation, but it’s too little, too late.”
GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen called on Walz to ask for Mueller’s resignation.
Bur Walz said the GOP criticism is unwarranted and defended his commissioner.
“It’s amazing to me that we find folks in the political realm that are more angry that they can’t blame us for everything rather than recognizing we had criminals that we caught,” the governor said.
When he announced the indictments Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Andy Luger said it took his office and the FBI, “working at breakneck speed,” until January 2022 to be able to shut the scheme down. Asked if the Minnesota Department of Education did anything wrong in its handling of the matter, Luger replied, “That’s not for me to say.”
But Luger added: “We’re pleased with the cooperation — thorough cooperation — we got from MDE throughout this investigation. … I blame the defendants who perpetrated, covered up and executed the scheme.”
The state on Wednesday asked a different judge, who is overseeing the dissolution of Feeding our Future, to order the group to reimburse it for the over $580,000 it paid to defend itself against what it called a “sham lawsuit.”
News
Jets looking to put themselves in better opportunities to run football
Imagine a football team being unable to use one of its best units late during games.
That’s been the reality for the Jets during the first two weeks. However, the team’s backfield has been successful against the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns.
“Breece [Hall] and Michael [Carter] and the o-line, they’re doing a really nice job running the football and moving people, creating lanes,” coach Robert Saleh said. “There are still a lot of yards to be had too, when you watch a tape and from a running standpoint.
“But we need to put ourselves in more opportunities to run the ball and it’s part of the way the games kind of shaken out towards the end. If we can give ourselves a chance to run the ball for four quarters, we feel like it’d be pretty darn good.”
The Jets are averaging 4.8 yards per rush attempt through two games, which is tied for 10th best in the league. Judging by that number, many would expect the Jets to rely heavily on their rushing attack. But that has not been the case.
The reason is Gang Green has been down in games entering the fourth quarter. That includes the 31-30 comeback victory against the Browns. During that contest, the Jets had one fourth quarter carry and that was a run by quarterback Joe Flacco that lost a yard.
During the first three quarters, Hall rushed for 50 yards on seven carries, averaging 7.1 yards per carry. Carter has also contributed as he had 60 yards on 10 carries against the Ravens Week 1.
Meanwhile, Flacco threw the ball 44 times against the Browns. The week before against the Ravens, Flacco had 59 passing attempts, which were the most any Jets quarterback has had since 2011.
The Jets are currently leading the league in pass attempts (104). The Bengals, who will play Gang Green in MetLife Stadium on Sunday, rank second in pass attempts with 89.
“I know what’s going to happen when we are running the ball is Garrett [Wilson], Elijah [Moore] and all of them aren’t getting enough touches,” Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. “It’s going to be a constant battle. But it’s my responsibility to do what I think is best for this team to win football games and for the offense to have success to score points. Every week is going to be a little bit different.”
WILSON WINS ROOKIE OF THE WEEK
On Thursday, Wilson received an honor after his performance against the Browns.
He was named the NFL’s Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for Week 2 after catching eight passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns against Cleveland. That also includes the game-winner from Flacco with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give Gang Green its first win of the season.
Through two games, Wilson is tied for the team lead in receptions with 12 along with 154 yards, which is second to Corey Davis. While he had a lot of success against the Browns, Wilson said he left some plays out on the field.
“They’re multiple occasions where I could have got open faster,” Wilson said. “You don’t want to watch the plays where you do well because the plays that you don’t do well on are going to cost you a game down the road, going to cost you a rep down the road.
“The corrections are what we are really focused on. Being a receiver and the standard that we hold ourselves to, we expect to go out there and make plays and be good when our number is called.”
INJURY REPORT
The good news for the Jets is defensive end John Franklin-Myers (toe/quad) returned to practice after he wasn’t on the field Wednesday.
Left tackle George Fant (knee), who also didn’t practice Wednesday, returned Thursday on a limited basis. On Wednesday, Saleh told reporters that Fant’s injury was “not concerning” as he was just getting a veteran’s day off to recover.
Tight end C.J. Uzomah (hamstring), safety Jordan Whitehead (calf), Quinnen Williams (foot) and quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) were all limited.
Wide receiver Davis was added to the injury report with a knee injury. He also had a limited designation.
News
Dave Hyde: For this coach’s son, Friday night lights give way to Sunday’s challenge of Josh Allen
Each evening, on his 40-minute drive home, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer calls his father, Jeff, back in Ohio. The son was on a football sideline before he could walk or talk and grew up in the game through the prism of his father, a high school coach for four decades.
So there are two conversational topics on those nightly phone calls: Family and football. That means this week, they talked of Boyer’s 3-year-old daughter and her taekwondo classes. And football?
“We’ve probably talked more about the Granville Blue Aces this week than the Buffalo Bills,’ Boyer said.
His father is defensive coordinator at Licking Heights High School, who Friday night play the 5-0 Blue Aces and their 6-5 quarterback, Tyler Ernsberger. Maybe somewhere in that car-drive talk the son’s dilemma with Sunday’s 6-5 quarterback, Josh Allen, also came up.
Allen is this week’s Lamar Jackson before next week’s Joe Burrow on this Murderer’s Row of opposing quarterbacks for the Dolphins. Each is different. All have shown a rare ability to slice up defenses. Allen is the new Tom Brady as the gold standard of AFC East quarterbacks and maybe the larger league.
He’s certainly a problem for the Dolphins, who have lost seven straight games to Buffalo dating to their first matchup in 2018. Allen has thrown 19 touchdowns against four interceptions with a 110.4 rating in that stretch. He’s also run 32 times for 334 yards and three more touchdowns.
He’s so big 340-pound Dolphins defensive tackle John Jenkins says, “You’ve got to make sure you get all your weight into it when you hit him.” He’s so different linebacker Jerome Baker says, “He runs hard, throws hard, stiff-arms, gets dirty, talks at you and plays the right way but also in a way a lot of quarterbacks don’t play.”
Maybe Boyer has an idea to slow Allen. Maybe Boyer is the idea, because the way for the Dolphins to supplant Buffalo over the coming years is to be organizationally better as much as hoping Tua Tagovailoa plays near Allen’s level.
That’s because the proviso to Allen being the next Brady is that his organization is superior like New England under Bill Belichick. Allen didn’t get to the Super Bowl last season because Buffalo coach Sean McDermott mismanaged the lead, the kickoff and final 13 seconds of the AFC Championship Game against Kansas City. It happens in sports. It just didn’t happen to Belichick’s Patriots in the biggest games.
So under all the numbers and talent and words, the reality chess match between coaches sometimes decides things. Boyer has a coaching resume as interesting as any in the league: Played at Division III Muskingum (Ohio) College, worked at the likes of Kent, Bryant and South Dakota School of Mines before his boss at Kent, Dean Pees, brought him to the New England Patriots.
For three years Boyer was the Dolphins defensive coordinator for Brian Flores, whose specialty was defense. The question around him isn’t any different than with Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, who was the offensive coordinator of offensive-minded Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco. Could they fly solo?
Boyer’s defense gave up one touchdown — and scored one — in the New England opener. Jackson was dynamic for three quarters in building a three-touchdown lead Sunday before the defense stopped him for a field goal on the final four possessions. That allowed the Dolphins’ offense to win it.
He’s covered for the loss of cornerback Byron Jones. He’s tweaked the defense so tackle Zach Seiler’s production last year resulted in a more prominent role this year. He still has this stretch of quarterbacks staring at him. After Jackson’s flash-and-dash, now comes Allen’s tower of power.
“Both of them can run like running backs and both of them can throw the ball 80 yards.,’ Boyer said. “But schematically, I would say they’re two different systems, and they try to attack you in different ways. So yeah, we’ll have a big challenge for sure this week.”
The challenge for the elder Boyer this weekend is the Blue Aces and their 6-5 quarterback. For the son, it’s the Bills and their 6-5 quarterback who has given the Dolphins fits in recent years.
News
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson resumes throwing at practice; WR Devin Duvernay, CB Marlon Humphrey limited in return
After wearing a protective sleeve over his right elbow at practice Wednesday, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was back to normal Thursday.
The right-handed Jackson was a full participant in practice and threw without any apparent limitations during the half-hour period of practice open to reporters. He was listed as limited on Wednesday’s injury report after not throwing to receivers at practice, but he said he expected to play Sunday against the New England Patriots.
Jackson appeared to suffer the minor elbow injury after banging his arm against fullback Patrick Ricard late in the third quarter of the second half of the Ravens’ loss to the Miami Dolphins.
“He had a really good day, really dialed in on what we’re working on,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said after practice Thursday. “Just another positive day for him, another step forward. He’s really on a pretty good trajectory right now, so we just have to stay with it.”
The Ravens got good injury news elsewhere Thursday. Every player on the team’s 53-man roster was available to practice, including wide receiver Devin Duvernay (concussion) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (groin). Both missed Wednesday’s workout with injuries and were limited Thursday.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and tight end Nick Boyle, who started the season getting Thursdays off as they worked their way back to full strength, also were at practice. Both were limited participants.
Tight end Isaiah Likely (groin), wide receiver James Proche II (groin), and cornerbacks Brandon Stephens (quadriceps) and Damarion “Pepe” Williams remain limited. Cornerback Marcus Peters (knee) was limited after getting a day off Wednesday.
Among Patriots players, starting wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee) and starting safety Kyle Dugger (knee) missed their second straight practice Thursday. Reserve defensive linemen Davon Godchaux (back) and DaMarcus Mitchell (knee), reserve inside linebacker Raekwon McMillan (thumb), and reserve defensive backs Cody Davis (calf), Adrian Phillips (ribs) and Joshua Bledsoe (groin) were limited again.
Starting cornerback Jalen Mills (hamstring) also was limited Thursday after participating fully Wednesday.
News
Ben Simmons breaks silence about his back injury, mental health, shooting 3s and more
Nets star Ben Simmons opened up about both his mental and physical health in a sit-down interview with free agent shooting guard JJ Redick on an episode of Redick’s podcast, The Old Man and the Three, that aired Thursday morning. Simmons, who hasn’t spoken publicly since arriving in Brooklyn in the midseason megadeal between the Nets and Philadelphia 76ers that also included former league MVP James Harden, broke his silence on his back injury and surgery, his exit from Philadelphia, the playoff series loss against Trae Young’s Atlanta Hawks and dealing with the ridicule that has come with not having a jump shot despite owning an otherwise complete basketball game.
Simmons also publicly denied a report suggesting he left a Nets team group chat after his teammates asked him whether or not he would play in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics last season.
“No I didn’t,” he said. “That’s what I hate about the internet is fu—ng people just make anything up and it just gets taken too far… There was no one even talking in the group chat when we got to the playoffs. So, no, I didn’t leave a group chat.”
He also said that this Nets’ roster is like the 76ers’ roster “on steroids.”
“I think this team is a great fit for what I do and what I bring to the game,” he said. I think it’s Philly on steroids kind of, in terms of what we had when you [Redick] were there and Marco [Belinelli] and Ersan [Ilyasova]. It’s exciting, knowing I’m playing with those guys and knowing their games and knowing I don’t have to guard Kyrie [Irving] and Kevin [Durant].
HOW SIMMONS HURT HIS BACK
Simmons had dealt with lingering back issues during his playing days in Philadelphia, but while attempting to make a comeback for the Nets after his trade to Brooklyn, the back issue flared up once again.
“I was actually going up the stairs [when I hurt my back],” Simmons told Redick. “So initially I had some kind of soreness in my back when I was working out, then I went to go run up the stairs and my whole right side just dropped. And as soon as I went upstairs, I laid down and I could not move.”
Simmons received an epidural to alleviate the pain in his lower back and the shot allowed him to resume ramping up his conditioning. He ultimately never advanced to five-on-five workouts and had another back flare-up ahead of Game 4 against the Celtics.
Simmons underwent a microdiscectomy on the L4-5 disc in his lower back during the offseason.
“It’s tough,” he said. “The first few weeks I’m not doing anything, but I walked out of surgery.”
DOES SIMMONS NEED TO SHOOT THREES?
The biggest knock on Simmons’ game has been his inability to shoot perimeter jump shots. He is a perennial candidate for First Team All-Defense and is one of the NBA’s best playmakers and athletes at his size, but his reluctance to shoot jump shots is his Achilles heel.
Simmons, however, doesn’t believe he needs to shoot threes at a high clip because he creates open looks for his teammates.
From his season debut in 2017 through Feb. 2020, Simmons had scored 1,443 baskets and assisted on 782 of his teammates’ threes. Nobody in the NBA came even close to that mark — and now Simmons will play alongside vaunted snipers like Joe Harris, Seth Curry, Patty Mills, Royce O’Neale and, of course, both Irving and Durant.
“You’re hearing it [the narrative about my shooting]all the time from everybody, like fu—ng hell, get off my case,” Simmons said. “I do other things, too. I’m guarding the best players. I don’t think people respect that enough — what I bring to the court — because it’s a lot of s—t I’m bringing to the court and for me, I just wanna win. So people also don’t understand my goal is to purely win. I don’t go out there trying to have this many points. My goal is to win, so I’m trying to do whatever I can to help my team, but [the narrative around my shooting is] for sure frustrating, but that’s one of my weaknesses, so what, am I gonna get mad at people for saying it?”
Redick said he’d seen Simmons make threes in practice and in pickup games and asked if the narrative about his shooting got bigger than it should have been. Simmons said “for sure, 100 percent,” and said the narrative about his shooting started to weigh on him in games.
“They’re saying I can’t [shoot]. Should I not? I’m confused now,” he explained. “Like you don’t want me to shoot, but you want me to shoot? I don’t know. So it did f–-k with me a lot, but I found peace in a place where I was like ‘f—k it, it’s basketball.’ I’m great at the game, I need to go out there and show people what I can do and my talent.”
Simmons also suggested, though partially in jest, that we might see him shoot some threes in a Nets jersey.
“Yeah I need to,” he said with a laugh. “I need to just go out there and put some up. I’m shooting 20 threes again. Kevin’s wide-open? Nope.”
THE PLAY AGAINST THE HAWKS
Simmons gave his account of what happened when he decided not to dunk or lay the ball up in Game 7 against the Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals two seasons ago. Instead of scoring, he passed the ball to teammate Matisse Thybulle, who was further from the rim. The play ultimately did not lead to a basket and was used as the scapegoat for why Philadelphia lost that game.
“In the moment I just spun [off of then Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari] and I’m assuming Trae’s gonna come over quicker and I see Matisse. So I’m thinking he’s gonna get up there and flush it,” Simmons said. “Yeah, f—k it looks terrible, but when I look at it now, I’m like man, I should have just fu—ng punched that s—t, but it didn’t happen and I was OK with that. I can live with that. I can live with everyone trying to kill me over one play. Does everyone want to watch film with me? The whole arena? I can dissect everything if you guys want, but that’s not realistic.”
Simmons said that Hawks series compounded other issues he was having in his life and agreed — “for sure” — that both Joel Embiid and Doc Rivers threw him under the bus after that play. Rivers said he was uncertain whether or not he could win a championship with Simmons as his starting point guard and Embiid blamed the game on Simmons’ inability to score on that play.
“I’m already dealing with a lot just in life like a lot of people do, but it got to a point where after that series, I’m getting — from the people you’re supposed to get that support from or that comfort from — so it was a toll on me and mentally it killed me: no energy for anything,” he said. “Everyone goes through different struggles, some bigger than others, but everyone has their own battles and I think that was tough for me, just knowing I didn’t have that support from teammates.”
76ERS TRAINING CAMP HOLDOUT
The 76ers traded Simmons at the February trade deadline, but he requested to be traded during the previous offseason. After his request he attempted to attend training camp for two days, but Rivers kicked him out of practice for failing to participate in team drills.
Simmons said that he spoke to Rivers before practice and told him he wasn’t ready to practice and asked him not to play him in any drills.
“He said, ‘Well, I’m gonna put you in anyway,’” Simmons said. “It’s one minute into practice, and he’s like, ‘Ben, get in’. Nobody’s doing that. You’re doing this on purpose. And that’s how I felt, too. It seemed like everyone’s trying to f—k with me now. I’m getting fined for not lifting weights but physically I’m one of the strongest guys on the team. Obviously I didn’t handle things the right way, but, also, the team didn’t either.”
