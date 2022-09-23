Easy Web Design For Affiliate Marketers – You Don’t Have to Be an HTML Guru!

Pin 0 Shares

If you want to have your own successful affiliate marketing business, you will need to have your own website. Having your own website will enable you to put in your own marketing messages, build your list and many other activities that will help brand your business. When people start to think about creating websites, they will start to think that it is a very difficult and technical process.

The good thing about the affiliate marketing business model is that you do not need to have any complicated websites to start doing your business. You will basically only need to have a simple website like a squeeze page that will enable you to collect the visitors details before redirecting them to your affiliate link. This basically means that you will only need to have one page in your website.

To start creating your first simple squeeze page, you will need to download the HTML editor software so that you will be able to create and edit the website. There are many good HTML editor software available for free and you can find it by doing some Google search. One of the software that I have personally used is call NVU and you can get it for free from Net2.com

Once you have the software, the next thing that you will need to do is to learn the basic functions on how to use the software. When you are doing it for the first time, you will need to spend some time to familiarize yourself with the software.

The next thing that you will want to do is to find good squeeze template by doing some Google search. Most of these templates will enable you to open it with your HTML editor software and you can simply just edit it to have your own website. The process of adding the opt in form to your website is simple as most professional autoresponder services will provide you with the step by step video instructions.

Once you have created the website, the next thing you need to do is to upload the website files to your hosting account and it will be live online. One of the most important task you need to focus as an affiliate marketer is to focus the majority of your time on doing activities that will send consistent traffic back to your website.

Do not be afraid of taking the first step as you will only start learning when you take action on it.