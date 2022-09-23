News
Facebook users sue Meta, accusing company of iOS tracking via loophole • TechCrunch
Apple’s major iOS privacy update last year made it much harder for apps to track user behavior beyond their own borders, but a new lawsuit alleges the parent company of Facebook and Instagram’s Meta continued to spy on a workaround.
The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and embedded below, alleges that Meta evaded Apple’s new restrictions by monitoring users through Facebook’s in-app browser, which opens links in the app. The proposed class action lawsuit, first reported by Bloomberg, could allow anyone affected to log in, which in Facebook’s case could mean hundreds of millions of US users.
In the lawsuit, two Facebook users allege that Meta not only violates Apple’s policies, but also violates state and federal privacy laws, including the Wiretapping Act, which has made it illegal to interception of electronic communications without consent. Another similar lawsuit (Mitchell v. Meta Platforms Inc.) was filed last week.
The plaintiffs allege that Meta tracks users’ online activity by directing them to Facebook’s built-in web browser and injecting JavaScript into the sites they visit. This code allows the company to monitor “every interaction with external websites”, including where they type, and what passwords and other text they enter:
Now, even when users do not consent to being tracked, Meta tracks Facebook users’ online activity and communications with external third-party websites by injecting JavaScript code into those sites. When users click on a link in the Facebook app, Meta automatically directs them to the in-app browser it monitors instead of the smartphone’s default browser, without telling users that this is happening or that they are followed.
Apple introduced iOS 14.5 in April last year, dealing a blow to social media companies like Meta that relied on tracking user behavior for advertising purposes. The company cited iOS changes specifically in its winning calls as it prepared investors to adapt to the new normal for its ad targeting business, describing Apple’s privacy changes as a “headwind” that she should overcome.
In a statement emailed to TechCrunch, a spokesperson for Meta said the allegations were “without merit” and the company would defend itself “vigorously.” “We have carefully designed our in-app browser to respect users’ privacy choices, including how data may be used for advertisements,” the spokesperson said.
In the new iOS privacy prompt, Apple asks if a user consents to having their activity tracked “on other companies’ apps and websites.” Users who opt out can reasonably believe they are on an external web browser when they open links in Facebook or Instagram, although the company is likely claiming otherwise.
Last month, security researcher Felix Krause raised concerns about Facebook and Instagram’s in-app browsers and the lawsuit draws heavily on his report. He urged Meta to send users to Safari or another external browser to close the loophole.
“Do what Meta is already doing with WhatsApp: stop modifying third-party websites and use Safari or SFSafariViewController for all third-party websites,” Krause wrote in a blog post. “It’s best for the user and the right thing to do.”
techcrunch
News
In lawsuit, woman says correctional officers broke her leg in Ramsey Co jail, no hospital treatment for 17 hours
A federal lawsuit filed against Ramsey County and sheriff’s office correctional officers alleges they took her down to the ground in the jail, badly breaking her leg, and she “languished in agony” for 17 hours before receiving hospital treatment.
As a result of last year’s encounter, the lawsuit asserts, Miri Mozuch-Stafford, 29, has “catastrophic disfigurement” to her lower leg. The lawsuit seeks more than $10 million in damages.
The 21-page civil complaint, filed last week by her attorneys Richard Student and Steve Meshbesher, claims that Mozuch-Stafford’s civil rights were violated by “unreasonable” and “excessive” force and “deliberate, reckless and malicious” delay of medical treatment.
“It’s a sad deal,” Student said Thursday of Mozuch-Stafford’s injuries. “The resulting disfigurement and deformity was because of the more than 17-hour delay in treating the compartment syndrome, which is a common complication with a fracture and is something that you’re supposed to be on the alert for medically.”
The lawsuit names Ramsey County correctional officers Thomas Kunkel, Lauren Arnevik, Olivia Rezac, Domonik Stanton, Melissa Hildebrandt and Mohamud Salad, as well as jail doctor Michele Van Vranken.
A Ramsey County spokesperson said Thursday the county does not comment on pending litigation.
According to the lawsuit, Mozuch-Stafford was arrested at a hotel in St. Paul early on Feb. 8, 2021, for alleged disorderly conduct. Upon entering a holding cell at the Ramsey County jail, an officer gave a verbal command or comment to Mozuch-Stafford, who then “began to engage the officer verbally,” the lawsuit said.
Officers Kunkel, Arnevik, Rezac and Stanton “proceeded to execute a disorganized and unreasonable takedown maneuver” of Mozuch-Stafford, in which she was pulled and pushed in different directions and punched in the face, while her hands were cuffed behind her back; she was “compliant, and not actively or passively resisting,” the complaint states.
The takedown, which happened at 3:55 a.m., was captured on jail security cameras and body-worn cameras of multiple officers, according to the complaint. Mozuch-Stafford sustained a fractured left tibia and a severed artery, injuries that “required immediate emergency medical treatment,” the complaint says.
Mozuch-Stafford’s legs were put in shackles, and officers left her face down on the ground. The lawsuit goes on to say that an employee of Ramsey County, whose identity is currently unknown, examined Mozuch-Stafford’s legs at 4:12 a.m. A note in an inmate observation log states she was “evaluated by the nurse for foot pain,” the complaint says.
Five minutes later, officers Hildebrandt and Stanton dragged Mozuch-Stafford across the cell floor to a concrete bench. She “writhed in pain, hands cuffed behind her back and legs shackled” for the next hour, when Kunkel and Stanton then removed the handcuffs and leg restraints.
Just after noon, jail doctor Van Vranken examined Mozuch-Stafford and in a medical note indicated her lower left leg was swollen to 19 inches versus 14 to 15 inches on the right, and that she was experiencing severe pain, the complaint says.
Correctional officers placed Mozuch-Stafford in a wheelchair and rolled her back into her cell, where she sat for the next nine hours before being transported to Regions Hospital. She underwent multiple orthopedic, vascular and skin graft surgeries to relieve her severe compartment syndrome and other injuries caused by diminished blood flow, and to repair bones and artery tissue in her left leg, according to the complaint.
Because of her injuries, Mozuch-Stafford, a nursing assistant by training and past experience, will be partially or totally unable to perform such or similar work, the complaint says.
News
Shortstop Nico Hoerner takes a big-picture approach to his health while eyeing a return to the Chicago Cubs this season
Twenty minutes before the sky opened above PNC Park, the cool fall weather in full force, Nico Hoerner manned his position at shortstop.
Hoerner had not made on-field throws from his position since Sept. 11, when imaging revealed he suffered a mild-to-moderate right triceps strain. The injury didn’t occur on a singular throw, rather during a diving attempt on a ball up the middle.
“When it happened, it wasn’t like, ‘Dang, I’m hurt. I’m going to miss a lot of time,’ ” Hoerner said Thursday. “That’s not how it felt when it happened. … There’s always going to be things playing how I play that are going to pop up. There’s going to be day-to-day stuff for every player but especially playing in the middle of the field, and if you do strain something, you want to do it trying to make a diving play and having a close play at first. No regrets on that, I was prepared to play. I felt good physically and it was unfortunate, but you move on.”
With 12 games left after the Cubs’ series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Hoerner is not ruling out a return this season. It would be his ideal outcome.
“If I’m in a place where I’m healthy and there’s a good chunk of games left, like 30 or 40 at-bats left to have, I think that’s valuable time,” he said.
Hoerner reiterated it must make sense physically for him to come back and everyone must be on the same page. He knows the end of the season is approaching quickly but sounded confident a return is a realistic goal.
When healthy, Hoerner has proved to be a dynamic all-around player who thrived in the move from second base to the everyday shortstop this season. While he might face another position change for 2023, pending the organization’s offseason moves, Hoerner has shown he can be the type of foundational player the Cubs need for a successful rebuild. And, importantly, Hoerner showed he is capable of staying healthy and durable over the course of a long season.
His 125 games and 477 plate appearances both exceed his first three years of big-league experience, playing in 112 games and making 378 PAs since he debuted in 2019. Some of his playing time in 2020 was limited by performance because he struggled to get on track offensively.
Aside from a fluky ankle injury that cost him 12 games after colliding with an umpire in May, Hoerner had been a staple in the Cubs lineup before his triceps issue. It’s a stark contrast to last season, when Hoerner went on the injured list four times for three ailments. Hoerner’s offseason workout adjustments and how he prepared for 2022 paid off. He plans to take a step back after the season to analyze how his previous workout plan set up his body to handle the six-month grind. Hoerner anticipates utilizing a similar program this offseason.
“I‘m really proud of how I handled the things that I dealt with last year from my hamstring to my oblique —those are core baseball muscles, like, you hear those words all the time and those are ones that you want to be on top of and know how to take care of yourself,” Hoerner said. “It’s too bad that I had to miss time to learn that process, but I’m really proud of how I played throughout the year, physically to be able to play every single day going through the long stretch we had in August, pretty much playing every game and feeling good physically.
“Honestly, the best I felt physically was in early September, so I’m really happy with that.”
Around this time last year, Hoerner was also at PNC Park, but instead of sitting in the visitors dugout discussing a return as he did Thursday, he was shut down with a week of games left because of lingering oblique tightness. Hoerner’s value within the Cubs’ roster puzzle is much clearer this September and the pivotal role he could play in how the front office constructs its next playoff-contending roster.
“I‘ve always trusted that if I had a full season to play I’d know exactly what it would look like, that I’d put a body of work out that I was proud of,” Hoerner said. “And there’s a ton to build on from this year. By no means I don’t really believe in ceilings for players in baseball. There’s so much fluctuation year to year and just continuing to develop with whatever opportunity I have.”
()
News
COMING SOON: ‘PainKiller,’ a CBS 2 documentary series about the Tylenol murders
On September 29, 1982, a 12-year-old girl from the village of Elk Grove collapsed and died after taking two Tylenol capsules before going to school in the morning.
Six more people would die in the coming days.
Forty years later, the Tylenol poisoning murders still send a chill through the memory of generations of Chicagoans.
They also remain unresolved.
Next week, CBS 2 investigators Brad Edwards, Dave Savini and Dorothy Tucker delve deeper into the case and the continued pursuit of justice.
Just this week, investigators traveled to Boston to speak with James Lewis, who is the prime suspect in the murders but was never charged in the murders.
Also coming soon is “PainKiller,” a multi-part documentary series about the case. CBS 2 has spent thousands of hours interviewing families, investigators and attorneys. Edwards went to Boston to face Lewis. (WATCH the “PainKiller” trailer above.)
Grub5
News
Luis Robert remains out of the Chicago White Sox lineup because of left hand soreness: ‘He wants to play’
Luis Robert hit a towering fly to left field on the second pitch of his sixth-inning at-bat against Cleveland Guardians reliever Nick Sandlin on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Would it be fair or foul?
Robert stood in the box, leaning while hoping it would stay fair for a two-run homer. At the same time, acting manager Miguel Cairo jumped out of the dugout to get a better view of the ball.
It kept curving and landed foul.
The at-bat ended in a strikeout for Robert, who went 0-for-5 in the 10-7, 11-inning loss.
The center fielder, who dealt with left wrist soreness before suffering a bruised left hand, was out of the lineup Wednesday and did not start again Thursday against the Guardians. The Sox trailed the Guardians by six games in the American League Central with 13 to play entering the series finale.
“He’s still a little sore but he wants to play,” Cairo said before the game. “I said, ‘Let’s see how it feels (Friday) and we’ll go from there.’ ”
Robert has started just six of the team’s 25 games since Aug. 26 because of the bruised left hand, left wrist soreness and a Sept. 2-3 stint on the paternity list.
He exited an Aug. 12 game against the Detroit Tigers with a sprained left wrist after attempting to steal second base in the sixth inning. He returned to the lineup Aug. 20.
Robert swung one-handed during a couple of his at-bats Aug. 25 against the Orioles in Baltimore and didn’t make another start until Sept. 5 against the Mariners in Seattle.
The next night, he got hit while swinging at the first pitch of his second-inning at-bat against the Mariners. He continued the at-bat after being evaluated by the training staff and did not swing again, eventually striking out looking.
He took two strikes and a ball in his fifth-inning at-bat, then swung with one hand and missed to strike out in the fifth. He left with the bruised left hand.
Robert is 1-for-28 (.036) since Aug. 25 after slashing .407/.462/.627 in his previous 17 games.
Before Wednesday’s game, Cairo described Robert’s status as “day to day.”
“He feels some pain in there,” Cairo said. “If there’s a good matchup that I can put him into (the game) against some pitchers, I’m going to do it. He’s still valuable everywhere. He can run. (Tuesday) he almost hit a homer too. I was hoping that homer stayed fair. But it is what it is.”
Asked if there was soreness after playing a game, Cairo said, “It is.”
“In the last two at-bats (striking out in the ninth and flying out to right in the 11th on Tuesday), that’s when he started feeling more sore,” Cairo said. “I want to have him in there, for sure, yes. He’s a big piece in our lineup, and I wish he could be healthier.”
When healthy, Robert is an impact bat. He is slashing .284/.319/.426 with 12 homers, 56 RBIs, 54 runs and 11 stolen bases in 97 games.
“Believe me, I want to keep Luis every day in there,” Cairo said. “He’s one of the guys that you say ‘you have a day off tomorrow’ and he says ‘no, no day off.’ It’s hard. I want to have him in there. I want to have (injured shortstop) Tim (Anderson).”
Anderson, who hasn’t played since Aug. 6 when he suffered a sagittal band tear on the middle finger of his left hand, faced teammate Davis Martin for “like 10 pitches” before Thursday’s game.
“I want to have the team we were supposed to be out of spring training and I want to have it together,” Cairo said. “That’s part of the game. You’re going to get some injuries, you’re going to get hurt and you’ve got to deal with that stuff.”
Robert keeps pushing to play.
“Like (Tuesday), I asked him how he was feeling and he said, ‘I feel better,’ ” Cairo said. “He told me, ‘Hey, I want to be there no matter what. I want to help the team, I want to be a part of what we’re doing right now.’ He wants to be there, but I have a tough decision I’ve got to make not to put him in there.
“It will get better with rest, but right now no one wants to rest. He wants to be in there.”
()
News
State Department spokesman Ned Price
US State Department spokesman Ned Price spoke of protests in Iran following the death of a 22-year-old woman while in the custody of the country’s vice squad, as well as the war in Iran. Russia in Ukraine, in an interview with VOA Persian State Department correspondent Guita Aryan. .
This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.
VOA: So the Iranian president talked a lot about justice in general, and about Iran in particular, but at the same time we saw demonstrations, people took to the streets concerning the death of Mahsa Amini while he was detained by the Iranian morality police. Can you talk a bit about that?
NED PRICE, STATE DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON: This is a very simple fact. Mahsa Amini should be alive today. The only reason she isn’t is because of the brutal crackdown that the so-called morality police have brought against her. And what we see, the same type of repression and brutality that the Iranian authorities are implementing or employing against their own citizens, their own citizens for undertaking what is for them a universal right to the peoples of the whole world: the right peaceful assembly, freedom of expression. We have seen these protests continue in recent days. Again, peaceful protests were met with horrific violence. It’s a feature of the Iranian regime, and it’s something the whole world is watching.
VOA: The Treasury today sanctioned a number of people affiliated with the morality police. Do you think sanctioning will make a difference?
THE PRICE: This is an important measure of responsibility. We want to do two things. We want to say very clearly that the United States and the rest of the world stand with the peoples of the world who exercise universal rights, rights that belong as much to the people of Iran as to the citizens of any other country. Freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, freedom of expression, freedom to communicate. We stand with all those who peacefully exercise this right.
So we acted today against the morality police, we sanctioned that as an entity. We sanctioned seven additional people. We will continue to seek ways to hold Iranian officials to account who are behind this repression, who are behind this violence, who are behind this brutality.
VOA: Critics of the presence of the Iranian president (Ebrahim Raisi) say that given what is happening in Iran, he should not have been allowed here. Not only what’s going on right now, but also his experience in suppressing people or killing other people. What do you have to tell them?
THE PRICE: Well, as a host of the UN, we are usually obliged to grant visas to world leaders who travel here to attend UN meetings. The Iranian mission, the Iranian delegation here has restrictions on where they can go and what they can do in New York other than attend meetings here at the UN. But it is also important that while he is here, the Iranian president hears very clear messages, messages from around the world, from the United States, from countries around the world alongside those who are exercising their universal rights, the right to peace, freedom of assembly, freedom of expression.
VOA: Regarding the nuclear negotiations, the Iranian president said that Iran was not seeking nuclear weapons and that the ball was in the US court. So where do we go from here?
THE PRICE: Well, the opposite is, in fact, true. And I think you know that we’ve been engaged in a sincere and ongoing effort for about 18 months, to see if we can achieve a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA, because we want to see those limits verifiable, permanent, once moreover, imposed on the Iranian nuclear program, and in a way that would allow the whole world to see and verify what the Iranian president is saying, that the Iranian program is entirely peaceful. The virtue of the Iran deal is that it would be verifiable, it would allow the world to see for itself the veracity of these statements.
The only reason we could not achieve a mutual return to respect for the agreement with Iran is the intransigence of the Iranian delegation. As you know, we exchanged proposals on this text that the European Union presented. Unfortunately, the latest Iranian response has not put us in a position to close the deal. In fact, it set us back. We continue to believe there is a window of opportunity to return to the Iran deal on a mutual basis. We will pursue this outcome as long as it remains in the national security interest of the United States.
VOA: The Russian war against Ukraine is a major issue and a topic of discussion at the UN Is there an effective way to stop, to prevent people, Ukrainians, from being killed?
THE PRICE: Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken delivered a very simple message today, and in some ways you can sum it up in one sentence. He said, “If Russia were to stop fighting today, the war would end. If Ukraine were to stop fighting today, Ukraine would end. This is a war of territorial aggression that Russia is waging against its peaceful neighbour. And what is most important, and one of the main objectives of some today, was to continue to galvanize the rest of the world to speak clearly, coherently and speak with one voice on the the need for Russia to end this brutal war, on the need to oppose this aggression and to stand with our Ukrainian partners.
We and dozens of other countries around the world do. We are providing them with billions of dollars in security aid, over $15 billion since the beginning of this Russian aggression, as have other countries. And we hold Russia accountable. We have, as we said, imposed enormous costs and consequences on the main Russian leaders, on the main Russian institutions responsible for this war. We will continue to support our Ukrainian partners and increase pressure on Russia for as long as necessary.
VOA: But that doesn’t seem to have stopped Russian President Vladimir Putin from continuing the war.
THE PRICE: Russia is increasingly isolated. I think it was quite telling that today, in the Security Council, [Russian] Minister of Foreign Affairs [Sergey] Lavrov … arrived just before giving his speech and left just after giving his speech. If anything, it’s a sign of weakness. It is a sign that Russia is increasingly recognizing that even its long-time partners are distancing themselves from Russia. We saw this in Samarkand [Uzbekistan] last week when harsh messages were directed at Vladimir Putin. We saw it earlier today in the Security Council, where country after country condemned this aggression and called on Russia to stop its invasion of Ukraine.
USA voanews
News
QBs Chase Carter, Braxton Woodson have become true leaders | Commentary
Edgewater’s Chase Carter and Lake Brantley’s Braxton Woodson aren’t exactly getting their doors knocked down by college recruiters. For the two quarterbacks, however, that’s OK.
They aren’t concerned about college recruiters. They are far more concerned about leading their teams to a state title. The way they are playing right now, it certainly does not sound out of the question. Edgewater plays in the Class 3A-Metro class while Brantley is Class 4A-Metro.
Carter has led Edgewater to a 4-0 record entering Friday, and although he doesn’t have gaudy numbers, the leadership is obvious. Sure, the Eagles have all-everything running back Cedric Baxter to score most of the touchdowns, but Carter is the main cog that keeps the gears spinning.
“Obviously, being the quarterback is pretty important,” Carter laughed. “The team plays off my energy, so playing good or playing bad, either way, it’s all about having a good attitude towards it and having that winning spirit.”
He makes sure the players are lined up the way they are supposed to be on every play, especially the offensive line. The Eagles has so many new sets this season that Carter has to get everyone on the same page.
“I’m helping with just relaying the calls and helping people get lined up,” Carter said. “That’s a big part of our offense and I’ve taken pride in approaching that as a main aspect in the offense.”
He also takes care of the football. Carter has not thrown an interception in 50 attempts, and he has rushed for more yards than he’s thrown. He’s the team’s second-leading rusher and he has lost just two fumbles in the four games.
His confidence has risen to a different level. It might be because this year it’s his team. Last season he shared duties with senior Tyler Wesley, a transfer from Tohopekaliga.
“I don’t feel like I’ve played my best this year,” Carter said. “But as a leader and my role on the team, I feel like the friendships I’ve built over the four years have culminated into this. So, it’s not a surprise that the leadership is good and we all have good team spirit.”
His coach Cameron Duke has been instrumental in his growth.
“Me and Coach Duke have really good talks, both about football and just real life,” Carter said. “That helps me on and off the field and it helps me on the team as a leader, to be a good friend and good teammate.”
Carter, who carries a 4.0 GPA (4.9 weighted), is looking at Carnegie-Mellon University in Pittsburgh or Davidson (N.C.) College. Since his recruiting has gone slow, he decided to look into some academic institutions that have shown interest.
Woodson, who has been similarly recruited or recruited as an option quarterback, running back or receiver because of his speed and athletic ability, has verbally committed to play for Navy. He wants to play quarterback, his true love. The pledge to Navy, however, hangs in the balance should something else come along. All committments at this point are non-binding until the early signing period in December.
Woodson also is a true leader and he will take over a game whenever he considers it’s necessary.
“I feel pretty good about it, and coach [Skip Clayton] has really helped me in this role,” he said. “He pushed me to be in this role and helped me with things like leadership. … I feel I’ve stepped into that role pretty well and it’s all to help my team and get us to where we want to go.”
It’s Woodson’s second season as Brantley’s starting quarterback and he has taken charge of the Patriots’ triple option. Brantley is off to a 3-1 start, with the loss coming in the opener when it squandered a 21-6 halftime lead against Oviedo and lost 26-21.
Woodson’s biggest game as the Brantley leader came Saturday against rival Lake Mary. Trailing 21-14, he took his team on a 94-yard drive that looked unlikely at the time. But Brantley had Woodson, who ran for 60-plus yards on the game-winning drive to bring Brantley to within 21-20 with just over three minutes left.
It was decision time, but it was a no-brainer. The Pats were going for the two-point conversion and the victory.
After a pair of timeouts, Woodson took the snap and carried the ball around the right end to give Brantley the winning margin 22-21.
“I kind of realized that if I didn’t do it, then it wasn’t going to get done,” Woodson said of the game-winning drive. “I had to step up to that role … and just kind of be that guy in the moment and help lead my team to the victory.”
Being a second-year starter has done wonders for Woodson’s game.
“Oh, it’s helped me a lot. Last year I don’t think I was as confident as I could have been,” he said. “I wasn’t as sure of myself playing in the game, but this year, with the help of Coach Skip, I’ve been more confident in playing to the best of my abilities.”
It’s easy to understand why recruiters label Woodson as a running or dual-threat quarterback. He has said all along that he wants to play quarterback and that’s why he headed to Navy. He was offered by all service academies and carries a 3.8 GPA.
“It doesn’t bother me that they consider me a runner because that’s all they see on file,” Woodson said of his team’s triple-option offense, “But when I’m given the chance and the opportunity, I feel that I am a quarterback and I can definitely throw the ball as well as anybody out there.”
He leads the Patriots in rushing with 499 yards and 9 touchdowns on 51 carries. He has thrown the ball just 33 times for 220 yards but has no interceptions and has lost only one fumble.
“Most schools are recruiting me as a dual-threat quarterback,” he said, “and I’m just focused on playing quarterback.”
Together, the pair seem to be getting the short end of the recruiting stick, but things could turn around.
For now its “State Championship or Bust.” If they pull off that feat, plenty of attention will come their way.
This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Chris Hays covers high school football, college football recruiting, the NFL and the Orlando Magic for the Sentinel. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @OS_ChrisHays.
()
Facebook users sue Meta, accusing company of iOS tracking via loophole • TechCrunch
In lawsuit, woman says correctional officers broke her leg in Ramsey Co jail, no hospital treatment for 17 hours
Shortstop Nico Hoerner takes a big-picture approach to his health while eyeing a return to the Chicago Cubs this season
COMING SOON: ‘PainKiller,’ a CBS 2 documentary series about the Tylenol murders
Mesothelioma Legal Lawsuit – How to Get Compensation For Mesothelioma
Luis Robert remains out of the Chicago White Sox lineup because of left hand soreness: ‘He wants to play’
State Department spokesman Ned Price
Gadolinium Side Effects
QBs Chase Carter, Braxton Woodson have become true leaders | Commentary
Minnesota Medal of Honor Memorial unveiled at the State Capitol grounds
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business4 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance3 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing