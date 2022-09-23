Former Mississippi welfare agency director pleads guilty in fraud case

Former civil servant pleads guilty in welfare scandal





Ex-official pleads guilty in Mississippi welfare scandal 00:21

A former Mississippi welfare agency director pleaded guilty Thursday to new federal charges in a conspiracy to squander tens of millions of dollars meant to help needy families in one of the most America’s poor – part of America’s biggest public corruption case. the history of the state.

John Davis appeared in federal court to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of fraud against the government. During the hearing, U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves asked several questions about whether Davis understood the charges to which he was pleading guilty.

“Yes, sir,” Davis replied each time.

Reeves set the sentence for February 2. Davis remains free on bail, and the judge said he hopes Davis makes better decisions from now on.

“I can’t wait to hope that part of your life is behind you,” Reeves said.

Davis was indicted by the state in February 2020. He was re-indicted this spring for participating in the misuse of welfare money, including using it to send a former professional wrestler to a drug rehabilitation center. luxury.

The state charges are being dropped in exchange for Davis agreeing to plead guilty to the federal charges and testify against others in the case, according to a state court agreement filed Wednesday. The state court document said Davis agreed to plead guilty to five counts of conspiracy and 13 counts of fraud in federal court, but he pleaded guilty to one count each. . Federal court attorneys did not mention several counts or explain the contents of the state court document.

The federal charges were handed down on September 15, but remained sealed until Wednesday. Federal court records show Davis appeared before a magistrate on Wednesday, and Davis dropped the indictment and agreed to be prosecuted on the federal charges.

Davis served as executive director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services from February 2016 to July 2019. He was appointed to this position by the then governor. Phil Bryant, a Republican.

Federal charges say Davis conspired with four other people, who are not named. Court documents describe two of the alleged conspirators as executive directors of organizations, one as the owner of two companies and only one as a resident of Hinds County, Mississippi. Jackson’s capital is in Hinds County.

The conspiracy charges state that one of the organizations paid nearly $498,000 to one of the companies in June 2018. A few days later, that company entered into a $1.1 million contract with the other company. “supposedly in exchange for creating a program to serve inner-city youth.” The charges also say the same organization paid the company $700,000 that summer with the youth program contract.

The theft charges indicate that Davis misused federal grants of more than $10,000.

The conspiracy charge carries up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, and the theft charge carries up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

In April, a mother and son who ran a nonprofit and education business pleaded guilty to charges of misusing welfare money, including lavish gifts such as first-class plane tickets to Davis. Nancy New and Zachary New agreed to testify against others.

In a filing in state court on September 12, an attorney for one of the News organizations listed text messages between retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre and Nancy New, between Favre and Bryant and between Bryant and New.

The posts showed discussions of millions of welfare dollars earmarked for a Favre pet project — a volleyball facility being built at the University of Southern Mississippi. Favre, Bryant and New all attended college, and Favre’s daughter started playing volleyball there in 2017. Favre and Bryant have not been charged in the welfare case.