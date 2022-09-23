Gamefi Platform Binaryx Launches Strategy Game Cyberchess With $500,000 Prize Pool

BinaryX, a GameFi development platform, announced today the launch of CyberChess, one of the first free-to-play, play-and-earn auto chess strategy games in the P2E dominant GameFi space. CyberChess offers people on Web3.0 new entry points into the world of GameFi.
$500,000 worth in BNX Prize Pool and Heroes Giveaway for CyberChess Launch
To celebrate the launch, BinaryX will commence Season 1 of Ranked mode battles, where players will stand a chance to win up to $500,000 USD worth of prizes in the first 8 weeks of launch. Over the same period, BNX airdrops will be announced and given away via Discord and Twitter.
To get a headstart, players can also stand to receive additional 2 heroes and 2 skills when they enter the code ‘4morechess‘ under the settings option in the game menu.
New Free-to-Play, Play-and-Earn Model
As a free-to-play, play-and-earn web3 game, CyberChess differs from most play-to-earn games, and is designed to allow players to start playing the game without having to make an initial investment. When new players connect to the game for the first time, they can summon 5 free heroes and 2 free skills to start participating in matches with other players.
Players can also recharge or make in-game purchases to summon new heroes and acquire new skills. This model lowers the barrier to entry for players new to GameFi and allows players to enjoy the game for its own sake, potentially earning in-game tokens in the process.
Robust and Transparent Tokenomics
As the third game in the Cyber series, CyberChess adds to the utility of BNX as it offers a new avenue for BNX token holders to consume in-game gold.
The gold consumed in CyberChess goes back to funding the development of our games and to support DAO functionalities for community and resource management in the entire ecosystem. BinaryX provides a transparent look into how the funds are being used on their website.
Explosive Battle Modes and Strategy-based Gameplay
As GameFi continues to mature and evolve as an industry, BinaryX plans to accelerate mass adoption of GameFi by making GameFi games more fun and challenging for players. This includes adding more complicated features and difficulty settings for gamers who want a solid strategy-based gaming experience as well as the earning potential of GameFi.
The gameplay for CyberChess pays tribute to the popular auto chess game format in traditional gaming and is designed to elevate the gaming experience for players in GameFi. Players can participate in two battle modes – Ranked and Arena mode.
In Ranked mode, players get to go head to head in a PvP match to accumulate in-game gold. On the other hand, players battle it out with other players to rise to the top of the leaderboard and take away an attractive prize pool of $BNX in Arena mode.
Read the CyberChess Wiki to learn the gameplay
Addition of In-Game Marketplace
CyberChess comes with its very own in-game marketplace where players can list in-game assets such as heroes and skills in exchange for gold. This means that players have more avenues to upgrade or accumulate more gold.
‘BinaryX created CyberChess to stand out amongst games in the play-to-earn genre. It comes with a more complex gameplay, which makes the game more challenging and fun for players who enjoy traditional strategy games. We’re excited for our fans to start playing CyberChess and to immerse into the new world we created,’ said Chun S., Global Head of Business Development at BinaryX.
Launching as IGO Platform
Earlier this year, BinaryX announced its first IGO partnership. With the launch of CyberChess, BinaryX is poised to roll out its ambitious plans to serve as both a GameFi developer and IGO platform.
‘The goal is to be a home ground for gamers, developers and investors to access and interact with GameFi. We aim to be the frontrunner in the space and we have a ton of exciting IGO projects coming up. Launching our IGO platform is the next step,’ Chun said.
Watch the Trailer
About BinaryX
BinaryX is the GameFi platform behind the play-to-earn (P2E) games CyberDragon and CyberArena, both of which run on the BNB chain.
BinaryX began as a decentralised derivative trading system. Recognising the burgeoning popularity of GameFi and interest in the metaverse games, the team gradually evolved into developing decentralised video games, and is now transitioning to becoming a GameFi platform offering IGO services to bridge Web2 developers to Web3.
As one of the top 10 projects on the BNB Chain, BinaryX has more than 100k coin holders and 15K monthly active wallets. It is also one of the largest metaverse projects by trading volume on the BNB chain, with more than 300 million in market cap. BinaryX has a token, $BNX, that has consistently demonstrated strong performance despite the bear market.
For more details and information about BinaryX, please visit www.binaryx.pro
DFA receipts may be exchanged as securities as per the proposal.
Those who aren’t ready to engage with distributed ledgers can benefit from this.
In order to allow depositories to issue receipts for digital financial assets (DFAs). Russia’s primary equity and derivatives market has proposed new laws. Under the lack of a more explicit definition, the word “DFAs” in current Russian legislation embraces cryptocurrencies. However, it primarily refers to digital coins and tokens that have an issuer.
According to Sergey Shvetsov, director of the Moscow Exchange’s (MOEX) supervisory board, DFA receipts may be exchanged as securities under such an arrangement. At the most recent meeting of the International Banking Forum, the official highlighted that the exchange “will naturally enter this market.”
Seeking Licence For DFA Exchange
MOEX has submitted the requisite legislation to the CBR. And will be working in tandem with the Ministry of Finance on this matter. Those who aren’t ready to engage with distributed ledgers. And are wary of custodial concerns will be able to transfer these risks and issue securities thanks to the law, said Shvetsov.
He went on to explain that the Moscow Exchange also wants to seek a license from the CBR to operate as a digital asset exchange. Further adding “In order for DFAs to develop, we want to propose that the market itself makes the choice – blockchain accounting or depositary accounting.” MOEX said in August that it will debut a DFA-based offering before the year was over.
However, it is still unclear whether authorities would allow the unrestricted movement of digital assets such as cryptocurrencies inside the country, despite rising support in Moscow to authorize their use for international settlements in light of sanctions. The chairman of Russia’s legislative Financial Market Committee says the country must build its own crypto infrastructure anyway.
Guo stated that the forked token present pricing is “very cheap.”
The miner said that the new token has the potential to rise by 100x.
Self-appointed Ethereum hard fork organizer Chandler Guo predicts that in 10 years, the value of Ether (ETH) and the freshly airdropped, proof-of-work ETHW will be the same in USD. Guo noted that despite the fact that the new token is trading at a small fraction of its peak on September 15, it still has the potential to increase in value by a factor of 100.
Guo stated that the forked token present pricing is “very cheap,” and therefore it has the potential to rise by 100x. The forked blockchain has a lot of ground to make up before reaching this hundred-fold increase.
Guo stated:
“Currently, ETH price is high because there are many developers and over 200 different projects running on top of the Ethereum PoS [proof-of-stake] blockchain. On the other hand, there are less than 10 projects on the ETHW.”
Rise of Forked Ethereum
Nevertheless, Guo disclosed that “the ETH proof-of-work chain already has two DEXs [decentralized exchanges], two bridges, and two NFT [non-fungible token] exchanges already launched,” which is evidence that work has begun to ensure the forked chain ultimately matches the PoS chain.
There has been an increase in the daily trading volume of the protocol since The Merge, and that’s not only because new exchanges and bridges have been built on the new chain. CMC statistics from September 21, 2022, show that the daily traded volume of ETHW was slightly over $100 million, while Guo claims that the true number is closer to $1 billion.
A group headed by Guo acknowledged the impending fork in the Ethereum chain less than a month before The Merge. The ETHW blockchain and Ethereumfair (ETF) appeared as soon as the switch to PoS was completed.
Jesse Powell stepped down and was replaced by COO Dave Ripley.
Kraken does not need to file with the U.S. SEC as per Ripley.
To the SEC’s dismay, Kraken’s new CEO has put forward the exchange’s stand. Kraken stated on September 21 that current CEO Jesse Powell will be stepping down and being replaced by COO Dave Ripley.
As time has passed since that declaration, Ripley has discussed Kraken’s compliance strategies. Ripley was quoted as saying by Reuters that Kraken had no need to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
In defence of his company, Ripley said that Kraken does not trade in securities. There are “not any tokens out there that are securities that we’re interested in listing,” he said. He did say that Kraken may be “interested in that path” if a token of interest to them “happens to simultaneously be a security.”
Dilemma Over Securities
Ripley said that despite a separate lawsuit involving former Coinbase workers, Kraken has no intentions to delist any tokens that have been classified as securities. Similarly, Coinbase said that “no assets listed on our platform are securities,” denying that the assets in question qualify as securities.
The SEC has not taken a firm stance on whether or not cryptocurrencies should be classified as securities. Former SEC chairman Jay Clayton said in a remark from 2018 that Bitcoin and Ethereum are not securities since they did not actively seek out early public investments.
Other cryptocurrency assets are more likely to be securities since they depend on early investments or token sales. Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission Gary Gensler has said that the “vast majority” of cryptocurrencies are likely securities during a discussion at the Practising Law Institute.
The trading platform’s customer assistance will also be available in Romanian.
Binance began doing business in Bulgaria, which is to the south of Romania, last year.
Changpeng Zhao (CZ), CEO of Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, announced the opening of a local office in Bucharest, Romania, while on a tour of Eastern European countries. In addition, beginning in the month of October, the trading platform’s customer assistance will be available in Romanian.
The movement is a part of Binance’s strategy for growth in the region of Eastern Europe. With 120 million users from all around the globe, the exchange already covers a sizable chunk of the crypto asset market.
CZ stated:
“We want to go global by playing locally in multiple markets. I think Eastern Europe is extremely important,” stressed the Chinese-born Canadian crypto entrepreneur.”
Part of Regional Expansion
Binance began doing business in Bulgaria, which is to the south of Romania, last year. The cryptocurrency trading platform has been actively extending its operations into new, important markets in Eastern Europe and the former Soviet region, including Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan.
There is potential for development, as observed by Zhao, since interest in cryptocurrencies has increased in Europe due to inflation and increasing energy costs. He sees tremendous potential for cryptocurrencies in areas like payments.
Binance’s CEO, Changpeng Zhao, met with Romania’s Prime Minister, Nicolae Ciuca, and Minister of Digitalization, Sebastian Burduja, in the capital city of Bucharest. Lawmakers and bureaucrats are taking notice of the rapidly expanding crypto sector. But Zhao argues that regulations alone aren’t enough to completely do away with dangers.
The deteriorating economic circumstances brought on by the armed situation in Ukraine led to a precipitous decline in market volumes this year. The report notes that CZ is more concerned with expanding the crypto user base than with predicting when the current bear market would finish.
The price trend of Shiba Inu has been following the rest of the cryptocurrency market and remains negative. Notably, SHIB is still seeking to reclaim the high points it reached last year, when the value and popularity of the meme coin surged.
As of this writing, SHIB is trading at $0.00001145, down 4.5% in the last seven days, data from Coingecko show, Sunday.
Despite the crypto market’s sluggish condition, a portion of the dog-themed coin’s investors are optimistic that the asset will recover and are boosting their coin purchases while ignoring the market’s weakness.
According to data from CoinMarketCap, as of September 24, SHIB has 1,226,031 holding addresses, representing an increase of around 35,835 new holdings over the course of three months. The new holders represent a 3% increase from the 1,190,195 who were registered on June 26.
Shiba Inu: Increasing Use Case
In addition to the prospect that new SHIB holders may wager on the coin’s appreciation, investors are likely drawn by SHIB’s rising utility. It is worth mentioning that interest in meme-based cryptocurrencies waned as a result of unfavorable publicity around the coins’ supposed lack of utility.
Since June, Shiba Inu’s value has been on a roller-coaster ride, but the price has mostly remained low. The coin’s three-month high price was $0.000017 on August 15, and as of the time of writing, it had gained about 5% in the last 24 hours.
Previously, the majority of retail investors liquidated around the price and then sought entry points as the memetoken approached $0.00001.
Due to the massive concentration of tokens in the hands of small and medium-sized whales, Shiba Inu faces a significant increase in selling pressure whenever it succeeds to breach past local resistance barriers.
Holding On To The Meme Coin
Meanwhile, around 30% of SHIB investors have held the asset for more than a year, according to statistics from Into The Block. Despite the ongoing bear market, investors have generally abstained from disposing of their coins.
These holders are fostering a bullish mood among investors while aiming to eliminate SHIB as a quick-profit asset.
As of the time of writing, the trading volume of Shiba Inu is still declining, hence the token’s volatility remains high. The decline in trade volume is unfavorable for a coin that heavily depends on speculative appeal.
As the number of SHIB holders increases, it appears that interest in the coin is waning. Google Trends data indicates that global searches for the keyword “Shiba Inu” decreased to their lowest level in the past 12 months, suggesting that SHIB could be losing its most avid fans.
SHIB total market cap at $6.27 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image from Daily Pets Care, chart from TradingView.com
President Xi Jinping has helped spread the word about blockchain technology.
A timeline for when these patent applications were submitted was not included in the data.
The most recent statistics released by a Chinese government official show that 84% of all blockchain patent applications are submitted by China.
However, China has avoided the cryptocurrency sector. The central government in Beijing, though, has shown support for blockchain technology. The high number of blockchain patents is not unexpected given the country’s history of supporting blockchain technology.
China Embraces Blockchain
Even President Xi Jinping has helped spread the word about blockchain technology. To prepare for the next industrial revolution, the president has urged people, tech enterprises, and ecosystem stakeholders to become involved and creative with emerging technology in 2019.
Within a year of President Xi Jinping’s promotion of the sector, Chinese enterprises have submitted 4,435 blockchain patents. Another analysis found that between 2015 and June of 2021, China submitted the most patents for blockchain technology, followed by the United States and South Korea.
Wang Jianwei, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology’s Deputy Director, disclosed the number on Tuesday. However, a timeline for when these patent applications were submitted was not included in the data.
While the majority of blockchain patent applications have been submitted in China, just 19% of those have been approved, as reported by the South China Morning Post.
Also worth noting is that China is not a fan of decentralization, the underlying idea of blockchain technology. This was made clear by the fact that China’s central bank created its digital national currency, the digital yuan, using a curated form of a blockchain that it completely controlled, as opposed to the more common dispersed network method.
