Giants’ Brian Daboll, Mike Kafka dismiss any problem with disgruntled WR Kenny Golladay

Giants coach Brian Daboll brushed off the frustrations of wide receiver Kenny Golladay as any disruptive issue on Thursday.

“I’ve been in the NFL a long time, as you guys have,” Daboll said before practice. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been a part of any team where someone’s not happy about something. I have a greater respect for Kenny. I’m glad he’s [un]happy that he didn’t play. It shows competitiveness. But he’s been a pro and we’ll see how it goes this week.”

Golladay was diligent as usual during Thursday’s practice. Then he watched film of his routes on an iPad in the locker room after.

Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka provided no clarity about why Golladay played only two snaps against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2, however.

“He’s done everything we’ve asked to be honest with you,” Kafka said. “He’s done a great job.”

That’s exactly the kind of “confusing” feedback Golladay said he doesn’t understand: he receives praise, then doesn’t play.

Daboll insisted Golladay is not in the dark.

“We have private conversations,” the coach said. “We have good conversations. We’re in a good spot.”

Kafka said he thinks he’s “in a good place with being on the same page” with Golladay.

“I got faith in Kenny,” Daboll said. “I got a good relationship with him. I’m sure for a player that’s 28 [years old], that’s not always the easiest thing… I think it’s a bigger thing than it really it is. We went with [David] Sills. KG’s working hard. We’ll see where it goes this week, and I have confidence in all the guys.”

The Giants (2-0) are averaging only 20 points per game, which puts them in a three-way tie for 15th in the 32-team NFL.

They have scored three offensive touchdowns in two games. They scored only one TD with Golladay benched in last week’s 19-16 win over Carolina.

Daboll confirmed that GM Joe Schoen collaborates with the head coach on creating the gameday roster every week.

Often there is a separation between a GM controlling the 55-man roster and the head coach controlling the 48-man gameday roster. Not so here with this regime.

“Joe and I talk about everything, whether it’s gameday roster, the whole roster, practice squad,” Daboll said. “I think it’s a really good working relationship, and we talk about everything. I ask him for advice sometimes. He asks me for advice sometimes. He’s a good partner to have.”

Daboll explained the process of how they collaborate on game day rosters.

“Coaches give input, give [me] input. I’ll go to Joe and say ‘Hey, this is what we’re thinking, this is who we’d like to bring up,” Daboll said. “And Joe has always been like, ‘Great.’ There’s not been, like ‘Ah, I think we should do this guy.’ We kind of set a game plan together of what we need. He’s been outstanding. And sometimes I’ll be like, ‘Hey, what do you think of this? Which I think is healthy.”

Kafka said the offensive staff and Daboll will “continue to evaluate” whether Golladay will play more against Dallas.

“Anytime you put on that helmet and you’re out there on the field, you have to have the ability to execute what you’re called upon,” Kafka said. “Kenny’s done a great job in practice, he’s working hard, he’s working his tail off this week. So I’m happy for him for that.

GIANTS INJURY REPORT

DNP: DL Leonard Williams (knee), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), CB Aaron Robinson (appendix), CB Nick McCloud (hammy), CB Justin Layne (concussion).

LIMITED: OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), C Jon Feliciano (shin), OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf), S Dane Belton (clavicle), S Jason Pinnock (shoulder).

Thibodeaux and Ojulari are trending toward making their season debuts against Dallas. Thibodeaux said he’s “definitely confident” in his knee. Both the No. 5 pick and Ojulari did 1-on-1s vs. O-lineman at full speed Thursday.

COWBOYS INJURY REPORT

DNP: CB Trevon Diggs (non-injury/personal), LB Micah Parsons (illness), S Jayron Kearse (knee), G Connor McGovern (ankle), TE Dalton Schultz (knee), QB Dak Prescott (right thumb).

FULL: WR Michael Gallup (knee).

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Parsons to Dallas media Thursday: “I know he’s got symptoms of congestion. Nothing to do with Covid or flu. Those have been tested. But he does have the kind of symptoms that would be best for him not to practice. Don’t look for that to be a factor against the Giants.”

