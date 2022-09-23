Blockchain
Harmony Protocol Structures Plan To Retrieve Stolen $100M
- The plan also called for a hard fork of the Harmony network.
- Harmony considered compensating the hack’s victims with the protocol’s native token.
The developers of the Harmony protocol have put up a new plan. In order to retrieve the $100 million in stolen assets from the Horizon Bridge in June.
Initially, Harmony considered compensating the hack’s victims with the protocol’s native token, ONE. Which would have required the minting of billions more tokens. To boost the number of ONE token, the plan also called for a hard fork of the Harmony network.
The Harmony team originally intended to use the foundation’s funds to compensate the service’s users. But after receiving a flood of negative feedback, they scrapped that idea in favor of another.
According to the developers, “with 0% minting,” the basis of the Harmony blockchain is now the priority after “listening to our validators and community.”
Harmony stated in a Medium post:
“We propose not minting more ONE tokens nor changing our tokenomics with a hardfork of the protocol. Instead, we propose deploying our treasury towards both recovery and development.”
Wrapped Ethereum (WETH), AAVE, SUSHI, DAI, Tether (USDT), and USD Coin (USDC) were among the cryptocurrencies stolen and later exchanged for Ethereum, totaling over $100 million.
The team added:
“Committed to building Harmony for many years, to leverage our chain’s unique scaling advantages of uniform sharding and realize our long term vision of network adoption and ecosystem growth.”
Harmony has promised a more comprehensive update describing the means to efficiently use the monies provided for recovery “in the coming days.” On June 24th, the Horizon bridge attack was disclosed by Harmony, a company with the purpose to address the “blockchain trilemma” by striking a balance between scalability, security, and decentralization.
Harmony Reveals Reimbursement Proposal For Exploited Victims
Blockchain
Polkadot Suffers 10% Weekly Loss On Hawkish Fed
To shed light on the protocol’s successes, Polkadot insiders have been providing key data. As it stands, these accomplishments are very helpful to the overall ‘well-being’ of DOT. However, the coin’s value has been down alongside the rest of the crypto and financial market.
Is this downturn going to be a great chance to buy for investors?
Markets are under intense selling pressure. The worry that the year-on-year inflation news on September 13 caused is still with us today.
The overall market cap for DOT fell by 15.3 percent, from $8.75 billion to $7.44 billion. Polkadot has shed 10% weekly loss on the heels of the U.S. central bank’s not so rosy inflation assessment. As of this writing, DOT is trading at $6.33, down 8.6 percent in the last seven days, data from Coingecko show.
These figures are not the only ones affecting market prices. Inevitably, the current interest rate hike of 0.75 percent by the Federal Reserve is seen to have a negative effect on the pricing. If things get much worse, this will have a negative impact on the value of DOT.
How Soon Will The Price Rally Occur?
Is there any way for DOT to recover quickly despite the general gloom in the financial markets?
If one looks at the daily tick indicators, one can see that DOT has been met with resistance around the $8.06 mark.
The price drop on September 13th is consistent with this. Once again, the price was rejected after reaching the $7.07 price resistance, sending it tumbling to the $6.12 support level.
Here’s Where Polkadot Rally May Be Seen
Indicators have suggested that the $6.12 support is generating positive momentum. Any significant momentum generated during this period can help the bulls break past the $7.07 resistance level.
The increasing optimistic forecast may suggest that Polkadot’s recent accomplishments are influencing investor confidence.
Chart: TradingView.com
The positive reversal on indicators aligns with recent tweets from @PolkadotInsider. The amount of investment projects on the protocol is one of Polkadot’s ecosystem’s most remarkable achievements.
DFG is honored to be the No.1 #venture by @PolkadotInsider! 🏆
Apparently, this #CryptoWinter doesn’t slow us down; we keep investing and supporting the most promising projects in this space. 💪
Thank you for all our terrific portfolios! Let’s continue to make more history! 🚀 https://t.co/GbMIbpLLfy
— DFG (@DFG_OfficiaI) September 22, 2022
DFG Global led the list with 52 projects, followed by AU21 Capital with 39 and Hypersphere with 35.
This tweet was recently published on September 22. Following this, the price rose to a $6.44 high close. As of this writing, it appears that DOT is preparing a relief rally.
Upon detailed examination of the data, the token’s last settlement occurred at $6.48, its previous peak. This growing trend is reflected in the sentiment of investors.
Together, the momentum indicator, the commodities channel index, and the Stoch RSI are currently rising. This inclining behavior suggests that investor sentiment is rather upbeat, even in volatile circumstances such as the present.
DOT’s prior market activity likewise matched the XABCD harmonic pattern, which can advise investors and traders to buy the dip.
DOT total market cap at $6.9 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com Featured image from The Daily Hodl, Chart: TradingView.com
Blockchain
Ravencoin Ethereum Classic Crash 20%
Ravencoin (RVN) and Ethereum Classic (ETC) were operated as a safe haven for miners seeking shelter from “The Merge” fallout. The event that completed Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS), “The Merge” locked out miners from the ecosystem.
Leading into the event, Ravencoin, Ethereum Classic, and other Proof-of-Work (PoW) cryptocurrencies were recording double-digit gains. The new participants onboarding the networks drove their hashrate to new highs, and their price followed as demand for PoW tokens followed.
However, as more miners flocked into these networks, it became more difficult to obtain rewards. In that sense, and with “The Merge” out of the way, miners might be seeking new alternatives to carry on with their operations and maximize their gains.
At the time of writing, Ravecoin and Ethereum Classic traded at $0.03 and $28, respectively. The cryptocurrencies record a 30% loss for RVN and a 22% loss for ETC over the past week. The tokens gave back a large portion of the gains obtained in previous weeks.
Ravencoin (RVN) And Ethereum Classic (ETC) Might Be Losing Market Share
As the price of Ravencoin and Ethereum Classic trend to the downside, their hashrate trend lower which hinted at the current bearish price action. Miners that were prompting the value of these cryptocurrencies seem to be existing or diversifying their participation across multiple networks.
Data from CoinWars shows a decrease in the hashrate for Ethereum Classic and Ravencoin. The former has seen a steadier decline in hashrate since September 17th, two days after “The Merge”.
As seen below, ETC’s hashrate reached a high of 210 terahash/s (TH/s) and an all-time high of 220 TH/s before trending lower. Over the same period, ETC’s price recorded massive losses, as mentioned.
Ravencoin hashrate saw sideways movement after an aggressive push to the upside. The network saw an all-time high of 20 TH/s before starting a descend into its current levels at around 15 TH/s. Both cryptocurrencies might experience losses if their network’s hashrate sustains their current momentum.
Where Are Ravencoin And Ethereum Classic’s Hashrates Fleeing?
As computer power leaves Ravencoin and other PoW cryptocurrencies, it must be finding new networks to increase the miners’ chances of obtaining rewards. Data from Coingecko indicates that a couple of PoW tokens have benefited from this crash in price and hashrate from RVN and ETC.
The best-performing token seems to be CLO from Callisto Network. This project has seen a surge in trading volume and hashrate that has supported a 30% rally over the past 7 days. In the coming months, traders might benefit from frontrunning these spikes and crashes in PoW tokens hashrate.
#CallistoNetwork is the most profitable #ETHASH coin on Whattomine ⛏
Network #hashrate and trading volumes are growing, don’t wait and start mining $CLO now!
P.S. ZPoW is coming, so make sure you aren’t late 😏
➡️ https://t.co/Wj0zgNANzu pic.twitter.com/hIs6jqNBtI
— Callisto Network Official (@CallistoSupport) September 22, 2022
Blockchain
Cardano (ADA) Price Reacts Poorly To Vasil Hard Fork
The Cardano Vasil hard fork had been expected for months, and finally, it is a reality. The hard fork had proceeded according to schedule, and by Thursday, September 22nd, the hard fork was live on the network. It was received amid much fanfare from the community, but the network’s native token, ADA, had not reacted as well.
Cardano Vasil Hard Fork Completed
The Cardano Vasil hard fork was targeted toward making the network more efficient than it is already. In turn, this would make it a better platform for developers to build upon. It is the most important upgrade that has been carried out on the blockchain, and its completion is a call for celebration for the community.
With the upgrade, the already inexpensive transaction fees of the Cardano blockchain will become even cheaper. It adds more space, which increases the size of each block, making it able to save higher amounts of data.
ADA trending at $0.45 | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com
Transactions will be even faster with the upgrade. The increased block size also plays into this, as the increased data storage space means an increase in speed. So not only will users get faster transactions, but they would also be paying below $0.16 per transaction on the network.
ADA Price Doesn’t React Well
The completion of the Cardano Vasil hard fork has not had a positive impact on the price of its native digital currency, ADA. There had been an uptick in the price of the digital asset, but it had been unable to exceed a 6% growth in a 24-hour period.
ADA’s price had jumped upon the completion of the hard fork, rising close to $0.5, but it was unable to hold this point. It subsequently dropped back to the $0.45 level it had been trending at before the upgrade was completed, normalizing around this price point.
This came as no surprise, though, given the price movements of the cryptocurrency over the last couple of months. A report from Messari in the month of August showed that the event was already priced into the price of ADA, meaning there was no significant change in price expected for the digital asset.
Vasil, which was named after mathematician Vasil St. Dabov who was an active member of the Cardano community, had been postponed twice in the past. By the time a finalized date was announced, the hype had already died down, and ADA had taken its price in tandem with the current bear market.
Featured image from Analytics Insight, charts from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
Blockchain
Wafini, A Cardano NFT Marketplace Readies for Seed Sale After Raising 200K in Private Token Round
Wafini is a Web 3.0 community driven decentralized NFT Marketplace for Non-Fungible Tokens & NFT collectibles.
Users will be able to mint, list, sell and swap their Non fungible tokens utilizing smart contracts powered by Cardano Blockchain.
Wafini recently closed a successful $200,000 private seed round and is set to kick off it’s Seed Sale to early adopters and investors looking to be a part of the Wafini project.
The Token Seed Sale will offer early birds the opportunity to acquire $WFI Tokens at a fair bargain before the subsequent public rounds.
Early birds can whitelist for the seed round here https://sale.wafini.app
The Seed Sale round of $WFI has an allocation of 15 Million tokens out of its total supply of 100 Million tokens, and will available for early adopters at 0.02 ADA for one $WFI token with a hardcap of 300,000 ADA.
Core Features of Wafini NFT Marketplace
While Wafini is on a mission to extend the boundaries of innovations in the Cardano NFT space, below are a few core features of Wafini Marketplace on launch:
- Staking & Governance: By staking $WFI tokens and Wafini NFTs, holders will be able to earn boosted staking rewards of up to 20% APY, participate in governance and also be eligible to earn a percentage of the transaction fees on the Wafini NFT Marketplace.
- Multi Asset Swap & NFT Offer Bundles: Using Wafini protocol powered by Cardano smart contracts, users will be able to bundle multiple NFTs into a single transaction and also Barter NFts with each other.
- Low Transaction Fees & Trade Commissions: With the introduction of babel fees, we will eliminate the high cost of minting and trading NFTs by introducing our token $WFI that will be deployed on the Cardano Blockchain. Users can opt to pay transaction fees with $WFI tokens.
- Social Interactions & Impact: Cardano blockchain is one of the most sustainable 3rd generation blockchains with green energy vision. We also share the same values and fundamentals.
$WFI Token Sale
There will be two early bird Wafini token sales followed by a public sale. The seed sale allocation has an allocation of 15 percent of the total supply which could be accessed at 0.02 ADA per token.
The Wafini Token Seed round is set to launch on the 1st of October, whitelist is already open for early birds who want to get hold of $WFI tokens before everyone else through this link https://sale.wafini.app
Interested participants can read a detailed guide on how to buy $WFI Tokens on the link from the Wafini’s documentation page.
Wafini Seed Sale Whitelist
Whitelisting for the $WFI Seed Sale is on going and have recorded almost 100 whitelisted participants.
Each whitelisting participant is required to maintain a minimum of 500 ADA balance on their Cardano compatible wallet to access and pass for a whitelist spot.
Whitelisting will be capped at 1000 participants and only whitelisted wallets will be allowed to join the Seed Sale.
Join Whitelist: https://sale.wafini.app
About Wafini
Wafini is a community driven decentralized NFT Marketplace for Cardano based Non-Fungible Tokens & NFT collectibles where users will be able to mint, list, sell and swap their Non fungible tokens utilizing the Cardano Blockchain.
About Wafini

Wafini is a community driven decentralized NFT Marketplace for Cardano based Non-Fungible Tokens & NFT collectibles where users will be able to mint, list, sell and swap their Non fungible tokens utilizing the Cardano Blockchain.

Blockchain
Blockchain
Shiba Inu Eternity Update Awaited
There may be a Shiba Inu (SHIB) rally coming soon.
Recent events have sparked widespread interest in the Shiba Inu project and its native cryptocurrency. On Thursday, the company’s founder and chief programmer, Shytoshi Kusama, informed the SHIB Army that the company’s development team is working on a burn mechanism that will have implications for the entire Shiba Inu ecosystem.
SHIB holders can’t help but be giddy about the future, what with the community’s official Twitter account teasing yet another major update.
Shiba Inu ‘Eternity’ Excitement
A lot has happened since the Australian release of Shiba Eternity. All of this excitement and eagerness is only heightened by the latest statement made by the official account tweet.
Thank you to all the wonderful #SHIBARMY listeners, participants, and those who asked questions.
You rock!
See you on Download Day, October 1st/2nd!! 😍😍 #SHIB #Shiboshis #ShibaEternity #SHIBARMYSTRONG https://t.co/TcGVBZIM10
— SHIBQueenie (@SHIBQueenie) September 23, 2022
The Shiba Inu team just announced via the Twitter Space Event “Shiba Eternity Community Update” the official date for the global debut of the Shiba Inu Collectible Card Game.
According to the announcement, Shiba Eternity will launch on October 1. The Shiba Inu Community will celebrate the release as “Download Day” while simultaneously breaking the Android and iOS App Stores.
There was consequently a lot of excitement about the coin and the overall ecosystem.
There is additional good news for the ecosystem. As of this writing, the development team is still putting the last touches to Shibarium, the upcoming update that is anticipated to debut on or about September 30.
That Much-Needed Scalability
Supposedly, this upgrade will provide scalability to the Shiba Inu ecosystem and cut gas expenses for everyone, particularly on the gaming side.
Will this, however, be sufficient for the coin to rally?
Currently, the coin’s value is between $0.000000957 and $0.00001230. This indicates that the currency is trading within its June price range, which is a less favorable period for cryptocurrencies.
Chart: TradingView.com
This decline in price, which followed a progressive climb from June to August, is the result of larger market factors.
The recent 0.75 percent increase in interest rates and the news of worsening year-over-year inflation caused investors and traders to feel dread. The price decreased by a stunning 25.06 percent from its latest peak on September 10.
SHIB Seen Rising To The Occasion
Nevertheless, it has risen to the $0.00001038 price range from its bottom on September 21. This range of prices will support the token’s expected relief rally.
The last decline at $0.00001192 represents the resistance. This level is critical since bulls can easily exploit any breakthroughs towards the 78.60 Fib level.
Due to the fact that the SHIB token is based on Ethereum, its value might be affected by the Ethereum ecosystem. The current market conditions can magnify the coin’s volatility that may lead to a crash.
If the larger financial markets rebound from the decline on September 13, we can anticipate SHIB to ride the tide of recovery.
SHIB total market cap at $5.8 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com Featured image from Coin Culture, Chart: TradingView.com
Blockchain
Reserve Right Token Spikes Leaving Many In Euphoria, Eyes $0.01
- RSR price holds above daily 50 EMA as price eyes $0.01
- Price continues to look bullish, holding above key support areas
- RSR price breaks out of daily asymmetric triangle with high buy orders.
Reserve Right (RSR) token price has had a rough time in recent weeks breaking out of its range but could rally to $0.01 as price broke out with more buy orders against tether (USDT). Despite the crypto market facing so much uncertainty as to where the market is headed, the price of the Reserve Right (RSR) token has shown a tremendous amount of strength as the price cracks double-digit gains. (Data from Binance)
Reserve Right (RSR) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
Despite a decline in its price from $0.1 to $0.0037, over 70% decline from its all-time high. The price of RSR showed great strength as the price bounced from its weekly low of $0.003, rallying to a high of $0.008 before facing a rejection to break above that region to higher heights.
The price of RSR has continued to move in range as the price cannot break above a weekly resistance of $0.008 for the price of RSR to trend higher to a region of $0.01.
RSR price needs to break and close above $0.008 to have a better chance of trading higher. The Fibonacci retracement ratio shows the price of RSR is faced with resistance at 23.6%; flipping this area of resistance into support will signal a more relief bounce for the price of RSR.
If the price of RSR fails to break this key region acting as resistance, we could see the price of RSR retesting $0.0055, acting as a support and demand zone for more buy orders.
Weekly resistance for the price of RSR – $0.008-$0.01.
Weekly support for the price of RSR – $0.0055.
Price Analysis Of RSR On The Daily (1D) Chart
The daily timeframe for RSR prices continues to look strong as the price broke out of an asymmetric triangle with strong volume. Despite RSR being rejected from a high of $0.01, the price continued in a range forming an asymmetric triangle before breaking out with good buy volume.
On the daily timeframe, the price of RSR is currently trading at $0.0074, holding its price above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), acting as support for RSR price. The price of RSR is trading below 200 EMA as it eyes $0.01, being a major resistance. The price of $ and $0.0063 corresponds to the support at 50 EMA, and $0.01 correspond to the resistance at 200 EMA for the price of RSR.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for SOL is above 40 on the daily chart, indicating more sell order volume.
Daily resistance for the RSR price – $0.01.
Daily support for the RSR price – $0.0063.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
