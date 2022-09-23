“He wants to play” – The Denver Post

Luis Robert hit an imposing fly to left field on the second pitch of his sixth inning at bat against Cleveland Guardians reliever Nick Sandlin Tuesday at guaranteed rate field.

Would that be right or wrong?

Robert stood in the box, hunched over hoping it would stay fair for a two-run homer. At the same time, caretaker manager Miguel Cairo jumped out of the dugout to get a better view of the ball.

He continued to curve and landed foul.

The batting game ended in a strikeout for Robert, who went 0-5 in the 10-7, 11-inning loss.

The center fielder, who suffered a sore left wrist before suffering a bruised left hand, was out of the lineup Wednesday and did not start again Thursday against the Guardians. The Sox were down 4-2, dropping seven games behind the Guardians in American League Central with 12 games remaining.

“He’s still in a bit of pain but he wants to play,” Cairo said before the game. “I said, ‘Let’s see how it does (Friday) and we’ll go from there. ”

Robert has started just six of the team’s 25 games since Aug. 26 due to a left hand contusion, left wrist pain and a Sept. 2-3 stint on the roster. paternity.

He left an Aug. 12 game against the Detroit Tigers with a sprained left wrist after attempting to steal second base in the sixth inning. He returned to the lineup on August 20.

Robert swung one-handed in a few of his at-bats Aug. 25 against the Orioles in Baltimore and didn’t make another start until Sept. 5 against the Mariners in Seattle.

The following night, he was hit while swinging on the first pitch of his second inning at bat against the Mariners. He continued at bat after being assessed by the coaching staff and no longer swung, eventually fetching.

He took two strikes and a walk on his fifth inning at bat, then swung one-handed and missed getting strikeouts in the fifth. He left with a bruised left hand.

Robert is 1 for 28 (0.036) since Aug. 25 after cutting 0.407/0.462/0.627 in his previous 17 games.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, Cairo described Robert’s status as ‘hands-on’.

“He feels pain in there,” Cairo said. “If there’s a good game that I can put him (in the game) against pitchers, I’ll do it. It is always valuable everywhere. He can run. (Tuesday) he almost hit a home run too. I was hoping Homer would stay fair. But it’s like that.”

When asked if there was any pain after playing a game, Cairo replied: “It is.”

“The last two at bats (retiring in 9th and flying out to the right in 11th on Tuesday) that’s when he started to feel more sore,” Cairo said. “I want to have it in there, of course, yes. He’s a big chunk in our roster, and I wish he was healthier.

When healthy, Robert is an impact bat. He cut .284/.319/.426 with 12 home runs, 56 RBIs, 54 runs and 11 stolen bases in 97 games.

“Believe me, I want to keep Luis in this every day,” Cairo said. “He’s one of the guys you say ‘you have the day off tomorrow’ and he goes ‘no, no day off’. That’s tough. I want him in there. I want to have (injured shortstop) Tim (Anderson).”

Anderson, who hasn’t played since Aug. 6 when he suffered a torn sagittal band in the middle finger of his left hand, faced teammate Davis Martin for “about 10 pitches” before Thursday’s game.

“I want to have the team we were supposed to be out of spring training and I want to have it together,” Cairo said. “It’s part of the game. You’re going to get injuries, you’re going to get hurt and you have to deal with that kind of stuff.

Robert continues to push to play.

“As (on Tuesday) I asked him how he was feeling and he said, ‘I feel better,’” Cairo said. “He was like, ‘Hey, I want to be there no matter what. I want to help the team, I want to be part of what we’re doing right now. He wants to be there, but I have a tough decision to make not to put him in there.

“It will get better with rest, but at the moment nobody wants to rest. He wants to be in there.

