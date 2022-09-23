Finance
How a Virtual Answering Service Can Grow Your Business
Your time as a professional is a commodity, and there are times when you cannot be by the phone. Reception services are crucial, yet many entrepreneurs find that their office is not large enough to require an on-staff receptionist, or they do not have the funds to hire a full-time employee just to answer the phone. Others find that their in-house staff can better focus on their work when they don’t have to field calls. These are times when it’s smart to hire a live virtual receptionist. Business answering services provide off-site, professional receptionists to connect callers to your office (or to your cell phone, if you prefer). Virtual receptionists can screen calls, take messages, and provide callers with helpful information, such as directions to your location–and all without any indication that your receptionist is off-site. Clearly, live call answering services are convenient–but even more important, they are smart for your bottom line as well. Hiring a live virtual receptionist can grow your business in several ways, as this article entails. Overall, the best thing about enlisting a live call answering service is that you will never miss a call from a prospective client.
Offer Your Clients a Personal Customer Service Experience
A virtual answering service is nothing like an automated phone system. With a live virtual receptionist, your clients will never have to punch in responses via a touch-tone phone–they’ll speak to a polite, professional human being every time they call your number. That’s good news for your business, since up to 60% of customers who reach an automated system become frustrated and hang up without leaving a message. In other words, automated PBX answering systems mean missed business opportunities. Live business answering services guarantee that every potential lead will speak with a real person, not a machine.
A virtual receptionist is an articulate individual who is fully trained to answer your company’s phone calls. When a client calls your place of business, the call is routed to the desk of the virtual receptionist, who will answer as if she was in the office herself. The live virtual receptionist screens the call and checks if you are available to accept it. If so, the virtual receptionist transfers the call to you. If you are not available, the receptionist can take a manual message or transfer the caller to voicemail, whichever you prefer. Some virtual business answering services even offer the option to have messages sent as emails or text messages.
Accept Phone Calls Anywhere
Once you step out, your clients may not be able cannot reach you. A remote receptionist, however, can transfer calls to any phone number you wish. As a result, you are not confined to the walls of your office when you have errands to run or need a break from the normal 9-to-5 routine. Entrepreneurs with live virtual reception services can be more dynamic and flexible with their time because they don’t have to worry about missed calls. Professional virtual answering service can transfer phone calls to your cell phone, home phone or any other number, so clients can easily get a hold of you.
Help Your Employees Focus and Work Efficiently
Answering the phone is a crucial part of doing business, but it’s often not the best use of your employees’ time. Administrative tasks such as answering the phone can seem mundane, especially when employees are on deadline with important projects. Rather than getting entangled in lengthy conversations, your employees would rather focus on doing their own work well. This is an especially popular reason for small and solo law firms to hire virtual receptionists–because they don’t have to pay a paralegal’s rate for phone answering services. Because virtual receptionists screen the phone calls coming into your office and can offer messages on behalf of your employees, your employees only have to deal with phone calls that are truly important and worth their while. Furthermore, top-notch virtual receptionists can also answer your clients’ frequently asked questions–such as where to park, if you offer free consultations, etc.–so that your employees can keep working. Virtual reception services grow your business by allowing your staff to focus on your core business offerings.
Save Money
When you hire a receptionist to answer phones in-house, that is another employee for whom you have to pay workers’ compensation insurance and possibly benefits, in addition to other overhead costs. Another problem with hiring an employee to answer the phones is that they can unexpectedly call-out sick or miss work for a variety of other reasons.
On the other hand, when you hire a virtual answering service, you are working with a team that will always be available for you. Live virtual receptionists are available during all office hours, so you don’t have to worry about missing a call during a lunch break. Finally, because live virtual receptionists are available through an agency, you do not have to worry about making any changes to your payroll status, insurance policies or buying new office equipment. You can put the cost savings towards marketing or other professional services.
When you always want to be there for your clients, hiring a virtual receptionist makes sense. These professionals can help deliver the personal approach your customers seek, and provide you with peace of mind and free time to focus on what matters most to you.
Finance
Why is It Vitally Important to Buy a Travel & Medical Insurance When Booking a Trip
The high travel season is at the corner now. People from all walks of life around the world are currently busy searching for the best offers of air and land travel, accommodations, vacation packages to suit their dreams, needs and budgets. Some of them have even started to make their reservations.
Here I would like to emphasize one vitally important thing, which is a must to remember when booking a trip, but ignored by a great number of travelers.
Much has been written on the importance of having insurance coverage while you are on a trip, away from home. This is an issue that remains somewhat ignored by many travelers. After all, they have been traveling frequently for many years, and nothing happened so far to worry about. So, to buy a travel insurance should not a be a must. It is only an optional precaution!
But, reality urges us to believe traveling anywhere in the world without protection today, is a vital mistake. Regardless of where you are traveling in the world, you must have an insurance coverage to survive any unexpected attacks and disasters, especially after the 9/11 attacks in the U.S.A.
Let’s say, you have been planning the trip of your dreams for a long time; you have finally found the opportunity to make your long time dreams of a special trip come true.
You are so excited! You have thought of all the details. You have been actively preparing for this travel; thinking, programming, shopping . . . spending a lot of time, money, and energy! You are proud of yourself that you have finally managed to materialize your dream!
Your trip can really be an unforgettable experience from start to the end, on one condition.
When booking your trip, you should have remembered that, like most exciting events in our lives, travel has some important risks, too. For example, potential medical and/or financial risks associated with travel, can suddenly turn all the excitement and pleasures of the trip to a nightmare.
Your baggage and/or your hand bag with your money, passport, credit cards in, can be stolen leaving you desperate & frustrated in a foreign country.
No one can guarantee that a natural disaster would not happen at the place you would be staying during your trip.
An unexpected accident, injury or illness would suddenly ruin everything. In fact, in the recent years medical costs have increased dramatically, worldwide. How would you be able to pay the emergency medical expenses, expensive hospital bills if you needed an urgent treatment, or surgery and care during your travel when you have lost your money, credit cards, and passport? Isn’t it a real nightmare?
In such a frustration, the only thing you would have needed to survive was a reliable medical and travel insurance policy, wasn’t it?.
Especially in the light of the horrible threats on and after September 11 terrorist attacks, the war on terror, other ruthless terror attacks in Istanbul, Spain, Egypt and London, frequent flight disruptions and cancellations, airlines’ bankruptcies, and more. In addition, travel suppliers such as tour operators and airlines worldwide have made cancellation policies more restrictive.
Therefore, if you have to cancel a trip, it’s likely that a big portion of your pre-paid travel expenses will not be refunded by travel suppliers.
Recent SARS and bird flu threats have also been urging travelers and vacationers to seriously consider to buy a travel and medical insurance.
Travel Insurance types and prices defer from one travel insurance provider to another.
You have to review, compare and select the best offers to suit your personal needs.
For instance, some insurance providers do not offer coverage outside the U.S.A. Some companies do not provide emergency medical coverage and care, while others do.
Some airlines do not accept to be held responsible for the acts of God, weather problems, natural disasters, riots and unrests, SARS, bird flu, and similar outbreaks.
The Insurance types you will need on a trip are reviewed below:
Last Minute Cancellation Insurance
With the last minute cancellation and/or interruption insurance you will get coverage on non-refundable deposits you had made when you bought your travel insurance. Read the fine print on the policy carefully when buying this insurance. You should discuss your personal needs with your insurance agent before buying it.
Medical Insurance
This is one of the most important insurance policies you should have. Buying health and medical insurance must be considered as an important part of your travel budget. You can face a health problem or an accident anywhere and anytime during your trip. Be sure your medical and health insurance policy covers illness, accidents, surgeries, hospitalization bills in the countries you will be visiting, emergency medical transportation to your home country. Please remember to have your policies with you when traveling, leaving the copies of your insurance policies with a relative in your home country, in case the policies you have with you are lost.
Comprehensive Insurance Policy
This policy generally covers emergency medical transportation and trip cancellation and interruption, plus other needs you would expect. This insurance costs 5 to 7 percent of the total cost of the trip. You should have it for your safety.
What types of insurance policies do we need for a full protection?
The Essential Insurance Types offered by most providers are Travel, Last Minute, Medical, Health, Life, Hotel, Cruise, Air, Vacations, Luxury, car insurance, sports, and Spa Insurance policies.
Some travel insurance companies also offer affordable coverage for a wide range of winter sports including Ski, Off-Piste and Snowboarding.
We might need not one, but several types of insurance policies according to the general conditions at the destinations we’re going to.
If your your kids are going with you, many travel insurance providers let them go free with adults.
Some companies provide policies for students, backpackers, cheap travel, holiday insurance, long stay, international, family travel, single travel, annual travel, annual multi-trips, and more. It’s good to know that in this cyber age, you can buy the insurance policies you need online, without even leaving your home.
Most Travel Insurance policies cover Luggage Loss, too.
But you should definitely ask about what’s covered and what’s not when choosing Travel Insurance Policy to buy. Do ask questions, all questions you might have in mind, until you get all the information you need. It’s much better to ask questions when buying insurance than to be sorry later.
How can I find the best insurance type to suit my personal or family needs?
When choosing a travel insurance policy to buy, you should get information on the offers of various insurance providers to compare.
Knowing how time consuming is to search, compare and choose the best travel and medical insurance types and prices to suit your needs and budget, we advice to visit the websites where you can find lists and information about various offers, then compare them, and choose the best ones to suit your needs.
You should keep in mind that buying your travel insurance through travel insurance providers, instead of travel agencies, would save you money in most cases.
In the light of terrorist attacks, unexpected natural disasters like earthquakes, tsunamis, deadly hurricanes, floods, epidemics, accidents, illness, SARS, bird flu, claiming hundreds of thousands of lives at many places around the world, especially in the recent years, every traveler must seriously consider to buy a travel health and a medical insurance, and some other insurance policies if needed, providing a reliable full coverage against both expected and unexpected threats.
Finance
An Accident Causing Spinal Cord Injury
If you have suffered a spinal cord injury due to someone else’s negligence, then you need to know and understand your legal rights. These types of injuries are complex and are often catastrophic life events for those who are affected. Cases involving your injury require experienced, knowledgeable and diligent lawyers to guide you through this difficult time.
Chances are, until you have sufferedthis type of injury or have a loved one suffering from such an injury, you didn’t know much about the spinal cord. The spine consists of the spinal column and the spinal cord runs through the spinal column. The column itself consists of thirty bones: seven from the neck, twelve from the upper and middle back, five from the lower back, five from the sacrum and fused coccygeal.
The entire cord works together as a bundle of nerves to carry impulses to and from the brain to the body.Spinal cord injuries result from direct damage to the nerves or spinal cord. Also, it is possible to injure your back form indirect trauma to the bones, blood vessels or surrounding tissues. According to the Mayo Clinic, the top five leading causes for this type of injury are motor vehicles accidents (including motorcycle accidents), falls, acts of violence, sports and recreation injuries and alcohol related injuries. Notably, motor vehicle accidents account for 40% of total spinal cord injuries. If you have been in a motor vehicle accident and have suffered a spinal cord injury- you are not alone.
If you are suffering due to someone else’s negligence, then you need strong legal representation to handle to your case while you begin the long journey of recovery and healing.
Injuries affecting those over the age of 65 are most often caused by a fall. This could be a slip and fall in a store on a wet or uneven portion of ground, a trip over a protruding pipe or a fall down a flight of stairs. The fact is that elderly individuals may be more likely to suffer these types of injuries due to weakened spines from osteoporosis or rheumatoid arthritis. A fall may be the result of someone else’s negligence. It is important to consult with a lawyer to evaluate your unique case.
According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, 15% of injuries involving your spinal cord are the result of a violent encounter with another individual. Such encounters may involve gunshots wounds, knife wounds and severe strikes to the spine. Additionally, 8 % are caused by impact sports and activities such as diving in shallow water. Alcohol may or may have not been a contributing factor to the harm suffered in these incidents. Allow an attorney to inform you of your rights and the relief that the law may provide for you.
These injuries are complex and the resulting damage can be catastrophic, life changing and physically or emotionally debilitating.
Finance
How to Help a Senior Communicate With Insurance Companies
Life insurance, health insurance, vehicle insurance, homeowners insurance – it’s been a good year if you haven’t had to push one, push two on the phone with an insurance company. Imagine that you’re elderly, don’t hear too well, and don’t understand the circular phone system you’re lost in. Impossible.
If you’re helping an aging parent, eventually you will have to deal with an insurance company. If you do a little homework ahead of time you’ll be saved the temptation to throw the phone through a window when you ultimately need to make that call.
When you’re calling an insurance company or a health care provider for someone other than yourself you will run into privacy laws. It will do no good to fight the concept. It’s bigger than you, me, or the poor unfortunate person on the other end of the phone who would like nothing better than to give you want you need so he or she can help the next customer. Without violating federal law, they can’t.
There are two ways to handle insurance privacy laws if you are calling for someone else.
The first is the easiest short term solution: have the senior you are calling for in the same room. Your senior can give verbal authorization to the insurance company representative so he or she can talk to you. Your senior will be asked the standard identifiers: name, date of birth, mother’s maiden name. He or she can then hand the phone over to you do handle the rest of the conversation.
This works well if your business is uncomplicated and you won’t have to call again. If you do have to call back, you’ll have to have your senior with you again. Verbal authorizations are only good for the duration of the call.
If you want to be able to communicate with a parent’s insurance companies over time, the best thing you can do is have him or her sign an Authorization To Release Information form. This form permits the insurance company to give information to the person named on the Release, whether the person who signed the release is present or not.
Call your parent’s insurance company and ask the customer service representative for their Release of Information document. Read the instructions carefully and have your senior sign it as instructed. When you return it make sure you put your parent’s name, account number, ID number, and any other identifying information except the Social Security number on each page of the document. Expect to wait a week or so after you have faxed your document for it to be filed and entered into whatever electronic data system the insurance company uses. If you mailed it, wait two weeks. Once your authorization is on file you should be able to speak with anyone at the company and get any kind of information you might need.
Finance
Virtual PBX Faxing Service Convenience In Business Communication
If you want to avoid the usual frustrations encountered in conventional faxing services, the most efficient ways to do so is to make use of a virtual PBX faxing service. This faxing service doesn’t only keep you from the failures that come with using a traditional fax service but is also able to give your company with the utmost convenience in faxing communication.
Lesser Manual Supervision
An additional remarkable convenience you are able to gain from a faxing service supplied by a virtual PBX phone system is that it requires little to no manual supervision. This means that it has the ability to run by itself. Such capability frees you from being tied to your fax system, allowing you to accomplish other company related tasks and activities.
Advanced Security
Highly confidential documents you obtain are always vulnerable, especially if you do not obtain the papers immediately after they arrive when utilizing a traditional fax machine. Other individuals can simply go to the machine and read printed out faxes. But when you have a virtual PBX faxing service, all fax documents are acquired online, providing access only to those who know the password to the account.
Paperless Communications
Because a fax document may be viewed in the email when utilizing a virtual PBX faxing service, you do not need to print copies of the documents you obtain. Because it helps you deal with bulk and junk faxes without a lot of difficulty, this is a convenient feature. In addition, you can also save received fax documents more conveniently since you do not need to print out each and every fax document that comes inside your mailbox. You can save them instead in digital folders which you can create inside your hard drive.
Reduced Expenses
Compared to a traditional fax machine, the faxing service supplied by a virtual PBX phone system is also more inexpensive to get and preserve. Its installation costs are lower simply because you don’t need to buy a new communication gadget or a phone line. Your present communication devices will be able to deal with the faxing service of a virtual PBX phone system offered that it’s able to connect to the Internet.
Additionally, other traditional fax requirements like fax papers, inks and toners are also not needed. Even though these aforementioned items aren’t truly pricey, they will need you to constantly have an ample supply in order to ensure the optimum performance of a traditional fax machine. This is what makes it too pricey to preserve.
Aside from that, a virtual PBX faxing service will also be able to lessen your fax telecommunication fees because you don’t need to pay any maintenance and service fee charges for the fax machine. Instead, you would only need to pay for the transaction fees based on the premiums of the virtual PBX service provider.
Finance
Misconceptions in Drunk Driving Accidents
Since the failure of Prohibition decades ago, alcohol has become an important, inextricable part of our society. Whether having a casual drink with friends, going out to a nice dinner with a significant other, or yes, bar-hopping on a Friday night, countless Americans consume alcoholic beverages every year. Unfortunately, as many of us know, there is a darker side to alcohol consumption. Drunk driving accidents, for example, claim thousands of lives every year.
The reaction to such incidents has been varied, with opinion split between “pro-alcohol” advocates and “pro-temperance” advocacy groups like Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). However, somewhere in the midst of media posturing, political wrangling, and impassioned speech-making on both sides, many facts about alcohol and drunk driving have been pushed aside and replaced with more dramatic statistics used to prove opposing points of view.
For example, people are often confused about the differences or similarities between the legal limit of blood alcohol and the actual state of intoxication. In the United States, the legal limit of Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) is .08 percent. Driving with a BAC over this limit is illegal and can lead to arrest and conviction for DWI. This legal limit should not be confused with a practical limit of intoxication. The figure .08 means different things for different people. Many heavy drinkers, for example, show little or no signs of clinical intoxication at a BAC of .08.
Sometimes, misguided, though well-intentioned beliefs lead to policies which do more harm than good. For example, in some jurisdictions, known as “dry” counties, a system similar to Prohibition reigns, in the hope that outlawing alcohol will prevent drunk driving fatalities. On a shallow, surface level, such a system is plausible, though possibly unattractive to residents and local businesses. Unfortunately, the numbers do not bear out such an assumption; studies have consistently shown that states with a high number of “dry” counties have more drunk driving-related accidents than those with less “dry” counties. The reason? Imposing an artificial “dry” county ban on alcohol only serves to make people drive farther and more frequently to consume alcohol, leading to more accidents in practice – an important example of the difference between theory and application.
Finance
Your Car Needs Auto Insurance
Auto insurance is insurance that consumers and automobile owners purchase. It also goes by other names – vehicle insurance, car insurance, and motor insurance. This type of insurance primarily is used to provide protection against losses that a vehicle incurs because of traffic accidents, crashes, and mishaps.
Most companies that offer auto insurance have various types and scopes of ranges for their policies. In fact, auto insurance can actually cover the insured party, the insured vehicle, and third parties. However, not all companies offer such deals.
If you are wishing to purchase auto insurance for your vehicle, you can always do so. You can browse through the Internet or ask around for companies that offer good car insurance coverage. You see, most insurance companies actually provide discounts for good car grades. To know if you are qualified, you can ask the company. Also, there are some insurance companies that also give discounts for people who are taking their driver’s training program or other driver education programs. If you would like to take advantage of this promo, you can have a new teenage driver be the primary driver or the family driver since you could get lower rates.
Remember that various types of vehicles have also different auto insurance rates and quotes. You can check with insurance companies regarding their rates. You see, sports cars and other expensive cars have higher rates. Also, it is important that you know the crash safety rating for your vehicle. If your vehicle has a good and satisfactory rating, chances are that you would be getting lower insurance rates.
There are some bases for a car insurance premium charges. Aside from those previously mentioned like crash safety ratings, and the driver taking car and traffic education lessons, other criteria that insurance companies include in their computations are gender, the distance that the vehicle usually covers, and the color of your car.
How a Virtual Answering Service Can Grow Your Business
‘5 at 35′: Heat’s best-ever reserve? Memory lane hardly needed
Nearly 1,200 arrested in dozens of Russian cities over anti-war protests
Why is It Vitally Important to Buy a Travel & Medical Insurance When Booking a Trip
5 things to watch in the Chicago Bears-Houston Texans game — plus our Week 3 predictions
An Accident Causing Spinal Cord Injury
Former King Charles butler says Prince Harry and Prince William’s joint appearance in Queen’s funeral procession was not a publicity stunt
NFL Week 3 Bettors Guide: Jets face desperate Bengals, Cowboys will extend Giants MNF misery
How to Help a Senior Communicate With Insurance Companies
Virtual PBX Faxing Service Convenience In Business Communication
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business4 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance3 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check