How to Make People Care (About Your Non-profit, Business, Or Anything Else)

Remember Abraham Maslow from your college psychology class? The guy with the pyramid and the “hierarchy of needs?” Although science has since come to understand that his list of needs isn’t a true hierarchy-people often pursue these needs simultaneously-one thing Maslow did have right is that people do have these basic desires. And people are very much emotionally connected to these desires.

Here’s the list, from top to bottom as Maslow presented them:

Transcendence-helping others to realize their potential

Self-actualization-realizing our own potential and fulfillment

Aesthetic-achieving symmetry, order, beauty, and balance

Learning-growing in knowledge, understanding, and mental stimulation

Esteem-achieving, being competent, gaining the approval of others, having status

Belonging-having love, family, friends, and affection

Security-having protection, safety, and stability

Physical-having food, shelter, clothing, and bodily needs met

As a business owner or marketer, you can motivate people to buy your products or services by appealing to one or more of these needs and helping them to visualize themselves enjoying the benefits of your product or service.

As the director or team member of a non-profit, you can motivate people to give of their time or resources by showing them exactly how they are making a difference in the life of someone else.

The marketing principle of concreteness goes hand-in-hand with the principle of emotion. People must be able to visualize what they will be experiencing. Mother Teresa is quoted as saying, “If I look at the mass, I will never act. If I look at the one, I will.” If you present your case in terms of generalities, people will glaze over and the facts will not compute. On the other hand, if you present your case in terms of something they can easily picture or imagine, people can connect emotionally and will be stirred to act.

Take, for example, a study done by psychologists in 1982, reported by the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. The researchers arranged for a group of student volunteers to visit a group of homeowners in Tempe, Arizona and ask them to fill out surveys for a class project.

Cable TV had just arrived and was unfamiliar to most people. The researchers wanted to know which of two approaches was most effective in getting the homeowners to understand the benefits of cable TV.

One group of homeowners was presented with the following advertising copy:

CATV will provide a broader entertainment and informational service to its



subscribers. Used properly, a person can plan in advance to enjoy events offered.



Instead of spending money on the babysitter and gas, and putting up with the hassles of going out, more time can be spent at home with family, alone, or with friends.

The second group was presenting with a different version of ad copy:

Take a moment and image how CATV will provide you with a broader



entertainment and informational service. When you use it properly, you will be



able to plan in advance which of the events offered you wish to enjoy. Take a moment and thinking of how, instead of spending money on the babysitter and gas, and then having to put up with the hassles of going out, you will be able to spend your time at home, with your family, alone, or with your friends.

The first presentation is general: “a person can. . . .” The second presentation is specific and personal: “imagine how CATV will provide you with . . . .” Guess which appeal led to more people subscribing to cable TV service?

The homeowners who received the first appeal subscribed at a rate of 20 percent-about average for the people in the neighborhood who hadn’t received any appeal at all. The homeowners who received the second appeal, however, subscribed at a rate of 47 percent-over twice that of the rest. The people who imagined themselves enjoying the benefits of cable TV could visualize the benefits, and their desires were stirred by the activity.

Two key action points to take away from this department of psychology:

1) Craft your messages so that you are appealing directly to an emotional need.

2) Craft you messages so that people can easily visualize themselves enjoying the benefits of what your product or service provides.