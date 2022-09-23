News
‘I appreciate you’ – Lisandro Martinez impresses with his perfect English as a Manchester United man sends a message to fans
Lisandro Martinez gave a fascinating insight into Manchester United’s start to the 2022/23 season – and delivered it in perfect English.
The 24-year-old Argentina international, who has spent the last three years in the Netherlands with Ajax, has made an impressive start to life at Old Trafford following his £55million move.
Any preconceptions that his height of 5ft 9in would be a problem were quickly swept away.
After back-to-back defeats to start the campaign, the Red Devils have won four consecutive Premier League games with impressive victories over Liverpool and Arsenal.
Speaking to Manchester United TeamViewer player diaries, Martinez said: “At first it wasn’t good, it wasn’t what we wanted. We changed straight after Brentford, changed the mentality, changed spirit and we did an amazing job against Liverpool and then we just kept going.
“You can see now in every game that the team is ready, ready to fight, the connection with each other is amazing.”
The centre-back also paid tribute to Man United fans for their role in helping the team quickly put those defeats behind them.
He added: “I am so happy because we have a connection with people. It’s as if we weren’t playing alone. We play with them, so that’s good.
“I’m really happy to feel that love from the fans. It’s amazing. In the game, you play with more adrenaline, with more passion because you know they’re there for you.
“To the fans, I say thank you very much and appreciate that you feel too much love from them.”
Martinez has followed manager Erik ten Hag to Old Trafford from Ajax and admitted he was more than happy to reunite with the Dutchman.
He said: “I know him very well. I know what he wants, his mentality, his style. I played with him for three years at Ajax.
“It’s good to be with him at this incredible club. We keep working hard and now we’re ready for the big games.
Former Mississippi welfare agency director pleads guilty in fraud case
A former Mississippi welfare agency director pleaded guilty Thursday to new federal charges in a conspiracy to squander tens of millions of dollars meant to help needy families in one of the most America’s poor – part of America’s biggest public corruption case. the history of the state.
John Davis appeared in federal court to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of fraud against the government. During the hearing, U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves asked several questions about whether Davis understood the charges to which he was pleading guilty.
“Yes, sir,” Davis replied each time.
Reeves set the sentence for February 2. Davis remains free on bail, and the judge said he hopes Davis makes better decisions from now on.
“I can’t wait to hope that part of your life is behind you,” Reeves said.
Davis was indicted by the state in February 2020. He was re-indicted this spring for participating in the misuse of welfare money, including using it to send a former professional wrestler to a drug rehabilitation center. luxury.
The state charges are being dropped in exchange for Davis agreeing to plead guilty to the federal charges and testify against others in the case, according to a state court agreement filed Wednesday. The state court document said Davis agreed to plead guilty to five counts of conspiracy and 13 counts of fraud in federal court, but he pleaded guilty to one count each. . Federal court attorneys did not mention several counts or explain the contents of the state court document.
The federal charges were handed down on September 15, but remained sealed until Wednesday. Federal court records show Davis appeared before a magistrate on Wednesday, and Davis dropped the indictment and agreed to be prosecuted on the federal charges.
Davis served as executive director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services from February 2016 to July 2019. He was appointed to this position by the then governor. Phil Bryant, a Republican.
Federal charges say Davis conspired with four other people, who are not named. Court documents describe two of the alleged conspirators as executive directors of organizations, one as the owner of two companies and only one as a resident of Hinds County, Mississippi. Jackson’s capital is in Hinds County.
The conspiracy charges state that one of the organizations paid nearly $498,000 to one of the companies in June 2018. A few days later, that company entered into a $1.1 million contract with the other company. “supposedly in exchange for creating a program to serve inner-city youth.” The charges also say the same organization paid the company $700,000 that summer with the youth program contract.
The theft charges indicate that Davis misused federal grants of more than $10,000.
The conspiracy charge carries up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, and the theft charge carries up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
In April, a mother and son who ran a nonprofit and education business pleaded guilty to charges of misusing welfare money, including lavish gifts such as first-class plane tickets to Davis. Nancy New and Zachary New agreed to testify against others.
In a filing in state court on September 12, an attorney for one of the News organizations listed text messages between retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre and Nancy New, between Favre and Bryant and between Bryant and New.
The posts showed discussions of millions of welfare dollars earmarked for a Favre pet project — a volleyball facility being built at the University of Southern Mississippi. Favre, Bryant and New all attended college, and Favre’s daughter started playing volleyball there in 2017. Favre and Bryant have not been charged in the welfare case.
It’s PMI day in Europe
The dollar remains stable so far today, maintaining a decent lead from yesterday as bonds capitulated while equities came under pressure. I mean, 10-year treasury yields have seen a big jump from 3.55% to 3.70% in US trading, so that’s definitely something. There are no easy answers on the former and Adam provided some fair points yesterday here.
The mix of this comes with a historic intervention from Japan to support the yen while the SNB and BOE are sticking to further policy tightening in an attempt to get inflation under control. And let’s not forget that markets still have to digest the Fed’s policy decision this week, with Powell due to speak later today. However, his talk will only be for the opening remarks (~5 minutes) of the latest Fed Listens event (themed “Transitioning to the Post-Pandemic Economy”).
But before we get to that, the Euro and risky trades will once again be front and center with preliminary September PMI data releases in the region set to temporarily steal the show in the upcoming session.
0700 GMT – Final second quarter GDP figures for Spain0715 GMT – France September flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI0730 GMT – Germany September flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI0800 GMT – Eurozone September flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI0830 GMT – UK September Flash Manufacturing, Services, Composite PMI1000 GMT – UK September CBI Retail Sales Reported
That’s it for the upcoming session. I wish you all the best days ahead and good luck with your trading! Stay safe.
This article was written by Justin Low at forexlive.com.
Brissett, Browns rebound from collapse, beat Steelers 29-17 – The Denver Post
By TOM KEEP
CLEVELAND (AP) — An unimaginable meltdown still fresh in their minds, the Browns managed to avoid a second one in four days.
Jacoby Brissett threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for a score and Cleveland bounced back from their epic slump by finishing the rival Pittsburgh Steelers 29-17 on Thursday night.
“We had the right men in that room to be able to push through,” Brissett said, “and I think we answered that call. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. The guys answered the bell.
The Browns (2-1) built a nine-point lead early in the fourth on Chubb’s 1-yard run, then held on for life.
The Steelers (1-2) shot within 23-17 on Chris Boswell’s 34-yard field goal with 1:48 left before Pittsburgh attempted an onside kick. But unlike the 31-30 loss of Sunday, when the New York Jets overcame a 13-point deficit in the 1:55 final helped by a recovery, the Browns kicked the ball out of bounds.
For a split second, it felt like Sunday again.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was asked what he thought as the ball bounced near the Pittsburgh sideline. He paused for six seconds before answering.
“A lot,” he said.
Cleveland fans finally got a breather when cornerback Denzel Ward fell on a Steelers fumble in the end zone on the final play for a meaningless touchdown.
Brissett connected with Amari Cooper and David Njoku for touchdowns and went 21 of 31 for 220 yards. The 29-year-old had his second consecutive solid game as he fills in while Deshaun Watson is serving an 11-game suspension.
Chubb had 113 yards and pushed and twisted across the goal line at fourth base with 9:29 left to give the Browns a 23-14 lead.
Mitch Trubisky and the stagnant Steelers offense showed signs of life in the first half, but bogged down after halftime, kicking on their first three possessions while gaining just 54 yards.
Criticized for not throwing deep the first two weeks, Trubisky threw a few long balls but didn’t connect enough.
“I think Mitch made a few plays, but we all failed collectively,” said Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who said he has no plans to move to rookie QB Kenny Pickett. “Winning is our job. I wasn’t looking to be impressed, I was looking to win the game.
The Pittsburgh defense is missing star winger TJ Watt, but tackle Cameron Heyward said that’s not the problem.
“When you try to tackle Nick Chubb, he’s going to charge you,” Heyward said. “We have to do much better.”
The victory smoothed over a few tough days for Cleveland.
Sunday’s debacle was followed by Myles Garrett criticizing fans for booing the Browns as they walked off the field, and a fan was arrested for throwing a plastic bottle in the direction of owner Jimmy Haslam on the sidelines.
But there was no drama this time around, just a win over their hated Pennsylvania neighbors.
“It’s not easy to bounce back,” Stefanski said. “We talked about it on Sunday. We talked about it on Monday. What I’m proud of with these guys is that you can’t let a loss drag on, and we won’t let this win drag on either. But I’m proud of how they responded. You have to be resilient. »
Rookie Cade York’s 34-yard field goal gave the Browns a 16-14 lead in the third quarter, when Cleveland lost four players, including starting linebackers Anthony Walker Jr. and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, to injuries.
Brissett’s 7-yard pass to Njoku put the Browns up 13-7 with 8:58 left before halftime. But for the second week in a row, York missed an extra point.
Trubisky led the Steelers on a 75-yard run — 51 rushing yards — before the QB rolled right and scored a 1. Boswell’s PAT put Pittsburgh ahead 14-13.
Steelers rookie receiver George Pickens expressed frustration at not receiving the ball in a loss to New England last week, saying he was open “90% of the time”. He wasn’t kidding either.
Trubisky finally hit him with a long ball, but it took a spectacular one-handed hold from Pickens for a 36-yard gain.
BLOCK PARTY
Garrett failed to record a sack and remains just short of Clay Matthews’ team record of 62. The Browns All-Pro defensive end was double teamed, chipped and was credited with just-assisted tackles.
DIFFERENT GUARDS
Cavaliers All-Star guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland served as honorary captains for the Browns. Mitchell, recently acquired in a trade from Utah, smashed a fake guitar during pre-game festivities.
INJURIES
Steelers: CB Ahkello Witherspoon (right hamstring) limped off in the third quarter and did not return.
Browns: Walker was transported with his left leg immobilized in a cast. Walker appeared to be injured when he awkwardly bent over trying to fend off a block. … Owusu-Koramoah (quadriceps) didn’t come back. … DT Taven Bryan (hamstring) was also injured in the third. … S Ronnie Harrison suffered a hamstring injury during warm-ups and did not play.
NEXT
Steelers: Host the New York Jets on October 2.
Browns: visit Atlanta on October 2.
One of Putin’s closest allies has sharply criticized Russia’s decision to release right-wing Ukrainian troops from Azov that his forces fought during the siege of Mariupol
One of Vladimir Putin’s key military allies broke ranks and sharply criticized the Russian-Ukrainian prisoner swap, saying he and his Chechen colleagues were caught off guard.
Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Chechnya and generally a staunch supporter of Putin, disputed that around 100 Ukrainian soldiers from the Azov regiment – a battalion associated with neo-Nazis – had been sent back to Ukraine. In the early months of the war, Chechen soldiers conscripted to aid Russian soldiers clashed with Ukrainian fighters from Azov in Mariupol as the Russians briefly occupied the city.
Kadyrov said on Thursday he was “extremely unhappy” with the swap, calling the Azov fighters “terrorists”.
“I am extremely unhappy with the news yesterday. The whole situation doesn’t even make sense to me,” Kadyrov said in a telegram, according to a translation by Russian media outlet Meduza. “Whenever combat or tactical decisions were made, they always consulted with us, the active participants in the special military operation. But now…” Kadyrov added.
On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak said in an update posted on the administration’s Telegram channel that 215 Ukrainians had been fired following the prisoner swap, which, according to Yermak, had also been brokered by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Along with 55 Russian fighters, Viktor Medvedchuk, an MP and one of Putin’s staunchest Ukrainian allies, was sent to Russia, Reuters reported. He was arrested by Ukrainian authorities in April.
Among the 215 Ukrainians freed were 100 fighters from the controversial and far-right Azov Battalion, which Russia has previously called “neo-Nazis”. Some founding members of the paramilitary group that emerged in the wake of Russia’s 2014 invasion of Crimea also wore Nazi paraphernalia and gave the nickname.
“Handing over even one of these Azov terrorists should have been out of the question,” Kadyrov wrote in his post.
He also added that he would continue to follow Putin’s orders.
“Those at the top of the Ministry of Defense and the FSB can see things much more clearly,” Kadyrov wrote, adding that his forces would adhere to “our main unwavering principle: that we will follow all orders from our Commander-in-Chief!”
On Wednesday, 10 foreign fighters fighting for Ukraine captured by Russia – including two Americans – were also freed in a settlement brokered in part by Saudi Arabia. The bilateral prisoner swap is a massive coup for the Ukrainians, who have made considerable gains against the Russian invaders in recent weeks.
Read the original article on Business Insider
Russia’s War in Ukraine
A social media video of Russia’s land borders with several countries shows long lines of vehicles attempting to leave the country the day after President Vladimir Putin announced a “partial mobilization”.
There were queues at border crossings to Kazakhstan, Georgia and Mongolia. Video showed dozens of vehicles queuing at the Zemo Larsi/Verkhny Lars checkpoint on the Georgian-Russian border overnight Wednesday. This line appears to have lengthened on Thursday. Video showed a long queue stretching into the mountains behind the crossing, with a man commenting that it was five to six kilometers long.
Another post on Thursday showed long queues at the Khaykhta crossing point into Mongolia.
A man spoke on recorded video at the Troitsk crossing into Kazakhstan, where dozens of cars were lined up Thursday morning. “It’s Troitsk, lines of trucks and passenger vehicles…you can’t see the beginning or the end of this line…everyone, everyone is fleeing Russia, of all sorts.”
A senior Kazakh official, Maulen Ashimbaev, has said that Kazakhstan cannot restrict the entry of Russian citizens into the country, Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported on Thursday. But Ashimbaev, the speaker of the upper house of the Kazakh parliament, said that in order to obtain a residence permit, applicants must have a set of documents that comply with the law.
It is difficult to compare the current traffic flow to the average in the absence of official data.
Flights from Russia to countries that do not require visas continue to be very busy and often full. A search of the Aviasales website showed there were no seats available on economy one-way Moscow-Istanbul flights until Sunday – with the lowest price nearly $2,900.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday dismissed reports of airports packed with people trying to leave Russia after the announcement, calling it “exaggeration” and “fake news”.
Volcano eruption in Tonga could temporarily warm Earth
NEW YORK — When an undersea volcano erupted in Tonga in January, its watery explosion was huge and unusual — and scientists are still trying to understand its impacts.
The volcano, known as Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai, spewed millions of tons of water vapor into the atmosphere, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Science.
Researchers estimate that the eruption increased the amount of water in the stratosphere – the second layer of the atmosphere, above the range where humans live and breathe – by around 5%.
Now scientists are trying to figure out how all that water might affect the atmosphere and whether it might warm the Earth’s surface over the next few years.
“It was a once-in-a-lifetime event,” said lead author Holger Voemel, a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Colorado.
Large eruptions usually cool the planet. Most volcanoes emit large amounts of sulfur, which blocks the sun’s rays, said Matthew Toohey, a climate researcher at the University of Saskatchewan who was not involved in the study.
The Tonga explosion was much more soggier: The eruption started under the ocean, so it threw up a plume with much more water than usual. And since water vapor acts as a heat-trapping greenhouse gas, the eruption will likely raise temperatures instead of lower them, Toohey said.
It’s unclear how much warming might be in store.
Karen Rosenlof, a climatologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration who was not involved in the study, said she expects the effects to be minimal and temporary.
“This increase could slightly warm the surface for a short time,” Rosenlof said in an email.
The water vapor will stay in the upper atmosphere for a few years before entering the lower atmosphere, Toohey said. Meanwhile, the extra water could also accelerate the loss of ozone from the atmosphere, Rosenlof added.
But it’s hard for scientists to say for sure, because they’ve never seen an eruption like this.
The stratosphere extends from about 7.5 miles to 31 miles above Earth and is generally very dry, Voemel explained.
Voemel’s team estimated the volcano’s plume using an array of instruments suspended from weather balloons. Usually these tools can’t even measure water levels in the stratosphere because the amounts are so small, Voemel said.
Another research group monitored the explosion using an instrument on a NASA satellite. In their study, published earlier this summer, they estimated the eruption to be even larger, adding about 150 million metric tons of water vapor to the stratosphere, three times more than Voemel’s study.
Voemel acknowledged that satellite imagery could have observed parts of the plume that the balloon’s instruments could not capture, making his estimate higher.
Either way, he said, the Tonga explosion was unlike anything seen in recent history, and studying its aftermath could yield new insights into our atmosphere. .
