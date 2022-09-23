Finance
Influence the Psychology of Persuasion by Robert B Cialdini, PhD
“Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion” was written because the author believed that there is a psychology of compliance. In the introduction Robert Cialdinistates; “I can admit it freely now. All my life I’ve been a patsy. For as long as I can recall, I’ve been an easy mark for the pitches of peddlers, fund-raisers, and operators of one sort or another.” Masterfully researched and written over the duration of 35 years, the book explains the psychology of why people say “yes” and how to apply this understanding to everyday life. As consumers, we like to think that we can’t be easily fooled by a salesperson. However, the book proves that we are being “sucked in” everyday to buy things we don’t want or need.
Compliance tactics used in the field of sales, fundraising and advertising, unveiled the six universal principles of ethical persuasion. The book explains the psychological triggers that influence people to comply with requests, and covers how these triggers are used. Use them to become a skilled persuader, or defend yourself against them. Hopefully, the principles will move the reader toward personal change, and act as a driving force for success.
Simple truths
Expensive implies quality Turquoise jewellery, in the peak of tourist season [marked half price] wasn’t selling. The store’s employee then mistakenly marked up the jewellery by doubling the price. Within a week the jewellery completely sold out. If it’s expensive, it has got to be good.
Power of Contrast
If you go into a men’s store the sales people always try to sell you an expensive suit before they sell you the expensive sweater, shirt or tie. The power of contrast makes the other items appear to be more affordable.
Power of Reason
People are more likely to agree to a request if a reason is given.
The following emotional methods are used to persuade/sell products and services to consumers. The six psychological influences that direct human behavior include
1. Reciprocation
2. Commitment and Consistency
3. Social Proof
4. Liking
5. Authority
6. Scarcity
1. Reciprocity. If the person who’s selling raffle tickets buys you a coffee, you’re more likely to buy raffle tickets from them. The laws of reciprocation prove that the person, after being offered something will feel obligated to buy something even if they are not interested.
2. Commitment. Make a commitment to achieve something, once the commitment is made there is a strong desire to remain consistent to it. People like and believe in commitment, their image and reputation is what is at stake. From early on we are taught to always keep our promises. Our ingrained responses will have negative connotations if we fail to keep these commitments.
3. Social Proof. Simply put, the idea that if others do it it’s good. People follow the crowd because they believe in the wisdom of it. Assign responsibility. If you want things done tell someone to do it, otherwise, everyone will just assume that it’s being done.
4. Liking. Attractiveness, similarity, compliments, contact and cooperation can make a person more influential. Most of us say yes to the requests of those we like. The marketing of Tupperware might as well be called viral marketing. People were more likely to buy the product if they liked the person selling it to them.
5. Authority. When faced with a decision people to take the lead from people with authority. Authority can be real or imaginary; people tend to buy from people who have professional titles. Other authority figures include celebrity product endorsements or con artists who use expensive cars and tailored suits to sell every type of product.
6. Scarcity. A psychological reaction is attached to this concept; people don’t want to lose. A college student purchased second hand cars, polished them, and advertised them for sale at a distinctly higher price than what he’d paid. His secret weapon? He asked everyone who responded to his ad to arrive at the same time. The first guy to arrive was shown the car and while he was looking another prospective buyer would arrive. Then another. The first guy would be told a line is forming and given a few more minutes to make up his mind. You could imagine the anxiety that built up in the potential buyers’ minds. If the first guy did not buy, the second one almost always did.
Fortunately, Cialdini concludes each chapter with hints on “How to say no.” No matter how intelligent consumers are, they have undoubtedly fallen for many of these techniques used deliberately or accidentally. How many poor business investment decisions, product purchases, or strategic moves have been influenced by non-rational factors? Thank goodness automatic, mindless decisions are now a thing of the past!
Mesothelioma and Asbestos Related Lung Cancer – The Four Biggest Mistakes and How to Avoid Them
The Internet is full of advice, facts and sometimes even misinformation about Mesothelioma and asbestos related cancer. Here are the important facts in a nutshell and the four mistakes you should avoid if there is any chance that you or a family member has ever been exposed to asbestos in any form.
#1. The first big mistake people make when dealing with Mesothelioma and asbestos related lung cancer is that they don’t take the time to learn the risk factors.
If you have worked around asbestos or asbestos dust, you could be at risk. People who have worked in shipyards, asbestos mines and mills or worked for companies who produce asbestos products or worked in the heating and construction industries are at increased risk.
Longer exposure or heavy exposure greatly increases the risk, but there are many cases where asbestos related cancer has developed in people who have only had brief exposure to asbestos. There is also a risk that family members and others living with asbestos workers could develop mesothelioma. This risk may be because asbestos dust was brought home on the workers clothes. Keep in mind that it could take up to 20 or 30 years or longer after asbestos exposure for mesothelioma symptoms to appear.
Bottom line: The number one mistake people who have been exposed to asbestos make is that they wait too long to find out if they have any symptoms of mesothelioma. If there is any chance that you may have been exposed to asbestos (even many years ago), you need to seek immediate medical attention because the earlier Mesothelioma can be detected the more treatment options you have. Don’t wait until it is too late for effective medical treatment that could extend your life and improve the quality of your life.
#2. The second big mistake people make is that they wait too long after being diagnosed to seek legal help.
You only have a short amount of time after being diagnosed with Mesothelioma to file a claim. A few states allow you two or three years to file a lawsuit, but some states only allow you one year to file your claim. Don’t let an asbestos company lawyer string you along until it is too late for you to file your claim. If you go over the limit by even one day, you could risk losing thousands (and maybe even millions of dollars) in settlements for you and your family. If you have any symptoms of mesothelioma, immediately seek out a good attorney who specializes in asbestos related cancer cases.
#3. The third mistake is to seek treatment from a doctor who is not experienced in treating Mesothelioma cases.
The length and quality of your life is at stake. Don’t delay getting treated by a doctor who is up on the latest Mesothelioma treatment techniques.
#4. Finally, the most common mistake Mesothelioma patients and their families make is not seeking an attorney who specializes in Mesothelioma and asbestos cancer cases.
Just like you need a doctor who specializes in the treatment of Mesothelioma and asbestos related cancers, you also need a lawyer who specializes in Mesothelioma and asbestos cases. Take steps now to protect yourself if there is any chance that you or a family member has ever been exposed to asbestos in any form.
The Importance of Regular Bus Maintenance
Buses are large vehicles with thousands of moving parts. Properly and regularly maintaining a bus is crucial for its safe transportation of passengers. If a bus is not properly maintain, it can result in devastating accidents or even a costly breakdown. In either instance, bus passengers may be placed in danger of injury or damaging loss of time.
Public bus accidents or breakdowns that are caused by improper maintenance can be a huge slap in the face to citizens who direct their income to city taxes that are intended to maintain services like public transportation. Bus accidents are especially threatening because of the high number of people often involved and the lack of safety measures that are included in most passenger cars. A bus accident that may have been the result of improper maintenance is especially unnerving because it may have been completely avoidable if proper care was taken to maintain the bus.
Also, improper maintenance of a school bus can make for a frightening and potentially dangerous situation for young children. These children, who may not know how to properly react in the case of a bus accident or breakdown, could be seriously injured or emotionally damaged by that situation. Proper maintenance of school buses is crucial to the service they provide.
If improper maintenance affects the safety features of a bus, like emergency exits or internal lighting, passengers may be placed in an extremely dangerous situation that they are unable to escape from. In the case of a bus accident, the first thought of many passengers may be to escape the situation to avoid further injury. If emergency exits are improperly maintained, that escape may not be possible in a quick manner.
Free Viral Marketing E-book
Even though the idea of creating and distributing a free viral marketing e-book isn’t new, it is still the quickest, cheapest, most effective way of promoting any product.
Viral marketing is a creature borne of the internet. The rapid sharing and distribution of links, ideas, videos, etc. simply weren’t possible prior to the net. Yes, it is much easier to pass a virus these days, let’s hope they’re good ones.
In order to make a free viral marketing e-book work for you in every way, you need to create and control it (or obtain resale rights to it). The latter is often preferable, as creating e-books and software are time-consuming and tedious. And they can still bomb. In obtaining resale rights to good, proven products, someone else has already done the hardest work.
But you’re hearty, and want to create your own free viral marketing e-book; what should you write about? Whatever you cannot shut up about. Let’s say you’re in a social situation, everyone has loosened up with a glass of merlot, and you’re all feeling chatty. Someone asks you about your passion in life, and you’re still talking about it 2 hours later. That’s what you should write about. What you know and love.
The free viral marketing e-book you’re now producing should be of the highest quality, assuming you’re capable of delivering. (If you don’t feel you are, get one of those ghosts to write it for you.) Because you create and control it, you can include links to other products in your personal library (also your creations).
First things first, however. Once you know your subject, you need to do quality keyword research. Google itself is good place to start. Whenever you enter a keyword combination, it tells you how many others have searched for that same combination in the last month, and how many websites are listed under those same keywords. Many “experts” suggest that you go after niches that have no more than 500,000 competing sites to start.
So, the e-book is complete; you are now ready to present it to the world. Affiliate marketing, e-book directories, and article distribution will make your free e-book go viral (hopefully). That is the foundation of “viral marketing”. People get all feverish about it and want to share. It’s a natural phenomenon.
Now the thing that makes affiliates get interested has to do with their commission. The higher the commission paid, the greater the interest. Your free viral marketing e-book should be so compelling your would-be affiliates lose sleep over it. So you need to have an irresistible e-book that can be re-branded (affiliate’s link automatically embedded in the e-books replication), plus the software to accomplish it, a good autoresponder (preferably one which you control through your own software) and have the affiliate receive 100% commission. You make your money at the back-end, by the massive distribution (viral) of the e-book, which contains links to all of your other creations.
Your program needs to be workable by newbies, savvy SEO pros and everyone in between. If you give enough incentive to your affiliates, you don’t need Google, Yahoo, MSN, AdWords, AdSense, SEO, social bookmarking, PPC, CPA networks, link building, Web 2.0, ad nauseam as they will make sure your free viral marketing e-book gets global attention.
This technique is universal, and can be used to promote any product, on the web and off. It creates an easy, fast, profitable, turnkey affiliate program that an average child could operate. Who would have guessed – a FREE viral marketing e-book could have this much juice?
Choose Only Digital Printing Option For Custom Labels and Stickers Printing
As technology improves and newer and better ways of printing become available, advertising becomes more competitive and advanced. One of the more popular ways of advertising, custom labels and stickers have definitely benefited from the digital printing facility.
Label and sticker printing using digital printing machines has become fairly common nowadays. Today, digital printing has improved quality, time, and lessened the effort and investment. For less, you get more value. Today, all types of companies and businesses are choosing digital printing for their custom labels and stickers and that’s just one reason why you should try it too. The actually benefit from this means goes far beyond the dollar. Since today advertising budgets have become less thanks to effective and superior quality printing techniques, it’s time you forgot about the traditional printing methods and considered digital printing!
Here are some of the top reasons why you should choose digital printing for your custom labels and stickers printing.
1. It lowers the initial costs and doesn’t require use of plates. That means that digital printing is quicker and has a shorter turnaround time.
2. You can print shorter runs and save on your marketing materials (if it’s a limited time product offer etc). You can save money by cutting down on unnecessary expenditure, besides reducing wastage.
3. Since your custom labels and stickers proofs will be printed on the same material as for the bulk, it allows you to actually experience, first-hand, how your label and sticker will look once it’s been printed.
4. Using custom labels and stickers increases your response rate. In fact, according to a research carried out by PIA/GATF, it was found that by adding color and personalizing merchandise, response increased by 134%! How does printing digitally help? By digitally printing your labels and stickers, you are benefitting from what is known as “variable data printing (VDP).” VDP allows business owners to change either text or graphics on every piece of printing material in real time basis. VDP has many levels, from simple to complicate.
When employing personalization techniques, it’s definitely advisable to use digital printing. After all, a good looking and high quality custom sticker and label is bound to attract more attention and have a higher recall value than a badly printed one. Besides this, by digitally printing your custom labels and stickers you will be able to see a sharp increase in your profits due to increase in sales. You can easy calculate your ROI through your response rate data and see the facts for yourself. As costs are reduced, more responses are created, your personalized logo merchandize advertising campaign is only going to grow from strength to strength.
Remember there are plenty of benefits to custom labels and stickers digital printing. You’re your customers flash your label or sticker you can be rest assured that your company and product will be remembered for some time. Therefore, just follow the basics and you’ll be able to beat your competition for sure.
Top 10 Benefits of Affiliate Marketing
There are many ways in which you can earn a decent living: by working for a corporation, by owning a business, or by being a freelancer. However, each of these methods of earning a living have their shortcomings, the most important being that you are limited to how much money you can make. One very productive activity made possible by the advent of Internet is affiliate marketing. This type of activity allows you to make thousands of dollars, while working far less than you would for a boss. Sounds good, right? And this is not all; here are the top 10 benefits of affiliate marketing that may just make you quit your daily job.
No setup fees
Any business, offline or online, costs money. When it comes to affiliate marketing, these costs are virtually brought down to zero. The only things you need are a computer, an Internet connection, and some free software to help you write content for your website. That’s all!
Free memberships
Affiliate programs, even the most successful, do not usually charge new members for signing in with them. This means that you will only need to think about how to make money, not spend it!
The ever-flowing stream of cash
With affiliate marketing, you can build a continuous source of money. Unlike businesses run in real life, your affiliate marketing business works while you are home, in bed, sleeping as your physical presence is not required to keep it working.
Unlimited profit possibilities
Productive activities are usually limited in how much money they can generate for you. This is not how things work when you get involved in affiliate marketing programs. The only limits are set by you and no one else.
No cash spent on developing new products and services
As an affiliate, you do not have to worry about developing new products and services. You are only selling them, so all these expenses are supported by the company making them, not by you.
A virtually unlimited market of goods and services
The best part about affiliate marketing is that you do not need to settle for a single product or service. You can join as many programs as you can handle, and start selling so you can maximize your profit.
You do not handle money processing directly
You do not have to worry about frauds, charge backs and other problems related to money processing. As an affiliate, you are only an intermediary and you do not handle such stuff directly.
You do not need storage space
You can end up selling really large items as an affiliate marketer. However, this does not mean that they will take up space in your living room. All the storage responsibilities belong to those producing the items up for sale, not you.
You do not have to worry about shipping fees
Everything is handled by the network you work for as an affiliate marketer. This means that shipping fees will never fall in your lap, so you basically risk nothing.
You do not have to provide customer support
Whenever a customer has a problem with an item sold to them, they will be directed to the specialized service of the company making the goods or providing the service. Customer support is not your responsibility, either.
Diagnosed With Asbestos Injury? – File An Asbestos Lawsuit
If you have been diagnosed with asbestos injury you can file an asbestos lawsuit to recover for the suffering and pain. The condition is caused by exposure to asbestos in the work place for long periods of time. The asbestos lawsuit helps you to recover the amount which can be used for the huge hospital bills and wrongful death. Though the disease affects the individual, his whole family will have to bear the consequences due to the disease.
If you are looking for how to file an asbestos lawsuit here are a few simple steps which will help you. The first step will be to identify an asbestos lawyer. Since it is a highly specialized legal area you have to choose a lawyer very carefully by looking into various factors like his reputation, experience and other credentials. You can ask a series of questions which you give you an idea about all such details and also know about the time it will take for receiving the compensation after filing the lawsuit.
You should be very careful about the compensation you are likely to receive. Ensure that the fee you are going to pay the lawyer does not exceed the compensation. When you have identified a lawyer, your next step is to file the asbestos lawsuit with the court. The legal team will examine all your medical records and all other information and file a petition. You are the plaintiff and the company against whom you have filed the lawsuit is the defendant.
The next step is the discovery where both the legal teams will exchange information regarding the illness. They will also question you about your health, work and treatment. They may also try to find out other reasons for your illness for reducing the burden of the defendant. After this stage you will obtain a court date for the hearing. Most often, during this period the defendant will try and settle the case by paying some amount of money to you.
Your lawyer will advice you whether the offer is really good or wait for the trial for getting a better settlement for the asbestos lawsuit. If there was no settlement, the last step will follow. Your case goes to trial. If you win the lawsuit your lawyer can take his contingency fee from the amount the court orders. This is mostly 1/3 of the judgment amount. However, if the lawyer works on a contingency basis, you do not have to pay him anything if you lose the asbestos lawsuit.
