Judge denies request to lift stay of ND abortion trigger ban
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota judge on Friday denied a request to lift his stay of a law banning abortion while a challenge to the law’s constitutionality is pending.
Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick rejected Attorney General Drew Wrigley’s argument that he hadn’t sufficiently considered whether a Fargo abortion clinic would succeed with its lawsuit.
The Red River Women’s Clinic, the state’s only abortion clinic, argues that the state’s constitution grants a right to abortion. Though it continues to pursue that claim, it closed its Fargo location in August and opened a clinic in neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, where abortion remains legal.
When Romanick blocked the law from taking effect, he acknowledged the clinic had moved but noted that doctors and hospitals would still be affected by the statute.
Romanick said at the time he was not ruling on the probability of the clinic winning the lawsuit, but that more time was needed to make a proper judgment.
Hilary Mantel, author of ‘Wolf Hall’ Tudor saga, dies at 70
By JILL LAWLESS
LONDON (AP) — Hilary Mantel, the Booker Prize-winning author who turned Tudor power politics into page-turning fiction in the acclaimed “Wolf Hall” trilogy of historical novels, has died, her publisher said Friday. She was 70.
Mantel died “suddenly yet peacefully” on Thursday surrounded by close family and friends after suffering a stroke, publisher HarperCollins said.
Mantel is credited with reenergizing historical fiction with “Wolf Hall” and two sequels about the 16th-century English powerbroker Thomas Cromwell, right-hand man to King Henry VIII — and in Mantel’s hands, the charismatic antihero of a bloody, high-stakes political drama.
The publisher said Mantel was “one of the greatest English novelists of this century.”
“Her beloved works are considered modern classics. She will be greatly missed,” it said in a statement.
Author J.K. Rowling tweeted: “We’ve lost a genius.” Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it is “impossible to overstate the significance of the literary legacy Hilary Mantel leaves behind.”
Mantel won the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction twice, for “Wolf Hall” in 2009 and its sequel “Bring Up the Bodies” in 2012. Both were adapted for the stage and television.
The trilogy’s final instalment, “The Mirror and the Light,” was published in 2020.
Nicholas Pearson, Mantel’s longtime editor, said her death was “devastating.”
“Only last month I sat with her on a sunny afternoon in Devon, while she talked excitedly about the new novel she had embarked on,” he said. “That we won’t have the pleasure of any more of her words is unbearable. What we do have is a body of work that will be read for generations.”
Born in Derbyshire in central England in 1952, Mantel attended a convent school, then studied at the London School of Economics and Sheffield University. She worked as a social worker at a geriatric hospital, an experience she drew on for her first two novels, “Every Day Is Mother’s Day,” published in 1985, and “Vacant Possession,” which followed the next year.
In the 1970s and 1980s she lived in Botswana and Saudi Arabia with her husband, Gerald McEwen, a geologist. She drew on her time in Saudi Arabia for the 1988 novel “Eight Months on Ghazzah Street.”
Mantel had been a published novelist for almost 25 years when her first book about Cromwell made her a literary superstar. Before “Wolf Hall,” she was the critically acclaimed but modestly selling author of novels on subjects ranging from the French Revolution (“A Place of Greater Safety”) to the life of a psychic medium (“Beyond Black”).
“For most of my career I wrote about odd and marginal people,” Mantel said in 2017. “They were psychic. Or religious. Or institutionalized. Or social workers. Or French. My readers were a small and select band, until I decided to march on to the middle ground of English history and plant a flag.”
Mantel turned Cromwell, a shadowy Tudor political fixer, into a compelling, complex literary hero, by turns thoughtful and thuggish.
A self-made man who rose from poverty to power, Cromwell was an architect of the Reformation who helped King Henry VIII realize his desire to divorce Catherine of Aragon and marry Anne Boleyn — and later, to be rid of Boleyn so he could marry Jane Seymour, the third of what would be Henry’s six wives.
The Vatican’s refusal to annul Henry’s first marriage led the monarch to reject the authority of the pope and install himself as head of the Church of England.
The dramatic period saw England transformed from a Roman Catholic to a Protestant nation, from medieval kingdom to emerging modern state, and it has inspired countless books, films and television series, from “A Man for All Seasons” to “The Tudors.”
But Mantel managed to make the well-known story exciting and suspenseful.
“I’m very keen on the idea that a historical novel should be written pointing forward,” she told The Associated Press in 2009. “Remember that the people you are following didn’t know the end of their own story. So they were going forward day by day, pushed and jostled by circumstances, doing the best they could, but walking in the dark, essentially.”
Mantel also turned a sharp eye to Britain’s modern-day royalty. A 2013 lecture in which she described the former Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William, as a “shop-window mannequin, with no personality of her own” drew the ire of the British tabloid press.
Mantel said she wasn’t talking about the duchess herself but rather describing a view of Kate constructed by the press and public opinion. The author nonetheless received criticism from then-Prime Minister David Cameron, among others.
Right-wing commentators also took issue with a short story entitled “The Assassination of Margaret Thatcher,” which imagined an attack on the former Conservative leader. It was published in 2014, the same year Queen Elizabeth II made Mantel a dame, the female equivalent of a knight.
Mantel remained politically outspoken. An opponent of Brexit, she said in 2021 that she hoped to gain Irish citizenship and become “a European again.”
In addition to her fiction, Mantel wrote a 2003 memoir, “Giving Up the Ghost,” that chronicled years of ill-health, including long-undiagnosed endometriosis, surgery for which left her infertile.
She once said the years of illness wrecked her dream of becoming a lawyer but made her a writer.
Mantel’s literary agent, Bill Hamilton, said the author had dealt “stoically” with chronic health problems.
“We will miss her immeasurably, but as a shining light for writers and readers she leaves an extraordinary legacy,” he said.
Mantel is survived by her husband.
US Allows Iranians to Access Software That Circumvents Internet Restrictions
WASHINGTON — The United States is giving Iranians access to export-controlled technology that will allow them to circumvent the clerical regime’s latest communications crackdown, including a new internet blackout imposed this week.
The Treasury Department responded Friday to Tehran’s restriction of internet access in large parts of the country by issuing a new license that allows US companies to provide Iranians with cyber services that can help them maintain a digital connection with the world.
Man wants to defend himself in fatal Wisconsin parade attack
By GRETCHEN EHLKE
A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others by driving an SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year wants to represent himself in a trial that is scheduled to begin in a little more than a week.
Darrell Brooks Jr.’s public defender, Jeremy Perri, filed a motion in Waukesha County Circuit Court Thursday requesting that he and assistant public defender Anna Kees be taken off the case because Brooks wants to represent himself.
A hearing on the motion has not yet been scheduled. But, if granted by Judge Jennifer Dorow, it could affect the Oct. 3 start date for Brooks’ trial on six homicide counts and about 70 other charges. Four weeks has been set aside for the trial, according to the court calendar.
The motion is the latest development in a case that has seen some twists and turns. Brooks changed his not guilty plea last June to not guilty by reason of mental disease and defect, but two weeks ago withdrew the insanity defense.
Brooks offered little explanation for his decision when questioned by Dorow, saying, “I have my own reasons why.” He confirmed he had discussed the change with his attorneys.
According to a criminal complaint, Brooks drove his SUV into the parade in Waukesha on Nov. 21. Witnesses said he was swerving and appeared to be intentionally trying to hit people. He was arrested minutes later as he stood on the porch of a nearby house asking the homeowner to help him call a ride.
Police said he had fled the scene of a domestic disturbance when he turned into the parade, although officers were not pursuing him at the time.
Last month, Dorow refused a defense motion to have the case against Brooks dismissed because of a July search of the defendant’s jail cell. Investigators and prosecutors were looking for information related to Brooks’ recent decision to change his plea.
His attorneys say the warrant for the search was deficient and that the action violated Brooks’ attorney-client privilege.
In denying the motion, Dorow said the paperwork seized, photocopied and returned to the jail cell was not privileged material.
Dorow also rejected a motion to suppress some statements Brooks made to investigators after defense attorneys argued that he continued to be questioned after stating he wished to invoke his right to remain silent.
At one point during the motions hearing, Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper asked the judge to note that Brooks appeared to have been sleeping during the proceeding. Dorow ordered a break and when the parties returned to the courtroom, Brooks lashed out and yelled at the judge before he was surrounded by three deputies and taken from the courtroom.
Terron Armstead’s status ‘up in the air’ for Dolphins’ game vs. Bills; Greg Little impressing opposite him
The Miami Dolphins face the possibility of being without both starting tackles against the Buffalo Bills’ fierce pass rush in Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium between two AFC East unbeatens.
Three-time Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead has his status in doubt going into Sunday’s critical matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
“It is literally up in the air,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday ahead of team practice. “Only his body really knows, and I don’t think he knows yet if he’ll play.”
This comes as Miami already is without right tackle Austin Jackson, on injured reserve with an ankle ailment, for at least three more weeks. But the team has been pleased with backup Greg Little’s work filling in at his spot.
The Dolphins didn’t send Armstead, who played through a toe injury last Sunday in Baltimore, out to any of the team’s practices this week as he missed a third consecutive day on Friday. Last week, he participated on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday before playing against the Ravens, but McDaniel expressed confidence in Armstead’s ability to play without practice.
“He’s a vet that we can count on if he’s able to play,” McDaniel said. “Traditionally, you don’t really mess with that stuff. Guys have to practice to be able to play. He’s proven otherwise.
“We thought it’d be extra helpful if we didn’t hurt how he’s treating [the toe] by making it worse with practice, and we need to get guys prepared should he not be able.”
If he plays, Armstead will be crucial in blocking Bills edge rusher Von Miller, and the prospect of backup tackles having to deal with him could be scary. Buffalo also has second-year standout defensive end Greg Rousseau, a University of Miami alum, opposite Miller.
Should Armstead be unable to play, McDaniel may opt to insert Robert Jones at left guard while sliding Liam Eichenberg out to Armstead’s vacated left tackle spot, as he did when Armstead missed snaps in the opener against New England. This would keep Little at right tackle.
Little has impressed offensive line coach Matt Applebaum since getting thrown into the lineup for much of the Patriots game and the entire outing in Baltimore.
“He did really well in there. I was proud of him,” Applebaum said on Thursday. “I think it’s been a little while since he played, and he had a great week of preparation. He went out there against some good players and performed pretty well.”
Little could be on a path to revitalizing his career after underwhelming in two years with the Carolina Panthers, which drafted him in the second round in 2019, and not getting game action in 2021 with the Dolphins.
“The guy’s got a lot of physical tools,” Applebaum said. “There’s a reason he was a high pick. I mean, he’s [listed at 6-5, 322 pounds]. He’s got long arms, good feet and can bend. Those guys don’t grow on trees.”
Little said Armstead’s presence has instilled confidence in him.
“We speak all the time. He always says I’m a good player,” said Little, adding that Armstead teaches teammates how to watch film. “Hearing that from a guy like that is always cool and stuff. He’s been helpful to the room, understanding football mindsets and stuff. Every vet doesn’t willingly help.”
Armstead’s status is just one among a series of injury concerns for both teams going into Sunday’s divisional matchup.
McDaniel was cautious in detailing cornerback Xavien Howard’s potential availability after he missed Wednesday’s practice but was limited on Thursday with a groin injury. Howard and cornerbacks coach Sam Madison, on Thursday, indicated they’re confident he’ll be ready.
“I’m confident he’ll be able to go if he’s able to go,” McDaniel said. “And then, I’m confident in the players that will play if he doesn’t go.”
The Bills will already be down at least four key defenders for Sunday’s game as Buffalo coach Sean McDermott said safety Micah Hyde, cornerback Dane Jackson and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips are out. Cornerback Tre’Davious White is out on the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list. The same goes for Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones. Additionally for Buffalo, safety Jordan Poyer (foot) has his status in doubt for Sunday.
“They’re very good players,” McDaniel said of the injured Bills defenders. “But their whole defense is productive because it’s a team defense.”
Along with Armstead, tight ends Hunter Long (ankle) and Cethan Carter (concussion protocol) were not seen at Friday drills. Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. was no longer wearing a red, non-contact jersey as he looks to return from an injury to his ribs.
“Ribs are tricky because it’s hard to play football and keep them out of the equation — or breathe,” McDaniel said.
This story will be updated.
Ravens WR Rashod Bateman, LT Ronnie Stanley missing at practice Friday
Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman and left tackle Ronnie Stanley were missing at practice Friday, the team’s final workout before Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.
Bateman wasn’t listed on the injury report Thursday and didn’t appear to be limited in the locker room after practice. He leads the team with 167 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Stanley (ankle), who was limited Wednesday and Thursday, has yet to practice three times in a week this season. He was inactive for the Ravens’ first two games and isn’t expected to be activated Sunday.
Coach John Harbaugh is scheduled to address reporters Friday afternoon. An injury report for Sunday’s game will be released later.
This story will be updated.
Chelsea vs Manchester City LIVE commentary: The WSL giants face off for the first time since the FA Cup final after losing the opener of the new season
After both losing their first games of the WSL season, defending champions Chelsea take on Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.
Emma Hayes’ side began their title defense with a defeat as they were beaten 2-1 by Liverpool while the Citizens lost 4-3 in a thriller to Aston Villa.
Both sides will be keen to avoid back-to-back defeats, with the Blues not losing back-to-back since 2015 and Gareth Taylor’s side keen to bounce back from losing their opener for the first time in eight years.
The last time the two sides met was at Wembley, where Sam Kerr scored a brace, his second extra-time winner to win the FA Cup for Chelsea in May.
Chelsea vs Manchester City: How to follow
This WSL match will take place on Sunday, September 25.
The game will start at 4 p.m. at Kingsmeadow.
talkSPORT will have live coverage of the game from 3 p.m.
Commentary will be provided by Joe Shennan and former England striker Lianne Sanderson.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
BLOW
Toney ruled out of England squad for Italy game with Maguire and Bellingham to start
if I speak…
Mourinho makes surprise appearance in Stormzy clip with classic quote
see
Claims De Bruyne could be PL’s best midfielder labeled ‘ridiculous’ with Gerrard’s backing
worldly
Man United star Eriksen scores screamer from 25 yards in Nations League clash
SELECTED
Spurs and Man United snubbed as Arsenal and City top team of the season so far
way of life
Man United were so concerned about Scholes’ drinking that he called his father
Chelsea vs Manchester City: team news
Fran Kirby’s penalty was waived as Chelsea lost to Liverpool on matchday one, so she will be keen to make the difference on Sunday.
Kerr is expected to start in the lead with Women’s Euro winning centre-back Millie Bright aiming to keep her Lionesses team-mate Lauren Hemp from making an impact.
Man City will have Alanna Kennedy back after missing the squad last weekend.
Kennedy is being watched for a hit she injured on international duty earlier this month.
Chelsea vs Manchester City: what was said?
Citizens boss Taylor has anticipated the game and is hoping for an improvement from his side on Sunday.
He said: “For us, we know it will be a very tough game, it’s their first game at home, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.
“We hope to show a better version of ourselves without the ball this time.
“That was really key, and it was a bit of a surprise that we weren’t as effective without the ball because we know if we do that we will always score goals.
“It’s a game the players are looking forward to. Whichever team we choose, we expect a good standard and will try to make it difficult for Chelsea on their home turf, but also show our best version with the ball.
