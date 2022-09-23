Judge falls just short of 61, Yanks clinch playoff berth – The Denver Post

By RONALD BLUM

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge fell within feet of a record 61st homer, hitting a 404-foot drive taken just past the center field wall, and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 Thursday night on Josh Donaldson’s 10th-inning single to clinch his sixth consecutive playoff spot.

The judge had walked three times and struck out once before arriving at home plate tied 4-all in the ninth. The crowd of 43,123 was on their feet for every pitch, and Judge tossed a 2-2 fastball from Matt Barnes just right of center right away.

The ball left the bat at 113 mph, and fans waited impatiently as Judge ran for first base. But they groaned in unison when Kiké Hernández stepped past the fence, not far from the 408-foot sign.

“Tonight it’s a little chilly. Maybe it wasn’t planned for tonight. Maybe it’s another night,” Donaldson said.

“I thought that bullet was gone.”

The judge also kicked out a runner at second base to help hold off Boston at ninth, showing off his defensive prowess. Tommy Pham hit a jump off the right field wall against Clay Holmes (7-4). The judge played the carom and from the warning lane threw a strike to shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa for the tag. It was Judge’s sixth assist this season.

Then in the 10th, with pinch runner Marwin Gonzalez second as an auto runner, Kaleb Ort (0-2) intentionally walked Gleyber Torres before Donaldson landed a single shot just past diving shortstop Xander Bogaerts and into left field.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer for the Yankees, and Harrison Bader hit a tying sacrifice fly in the eighth after Stanton’s first single.

New York is heading to the playoffs for the 24th time in 28 years, and the Yankees have a 7 1/2 game lead in the AL East.

Triston Casas hit a solo homer and pinch hitter Reese McGuire delivered a three-run drive in a four-run seventh against Clarke Schmidt as Boston overcame a 3-0 deficit.

Aroldis Chapman had another shaky outing for the relief Yankees, walking two batters with one out in the eighth — the second of four pitchers.

Red Sox: 2B Trevor Story (bruised left heel) returned to the 10-day injured list and 1B/3B Bobby Dalbec was recalled from Triple-A Worcester.

Yankees: LHP Zack Britton (Tommy John surgery) was activated from the 60-day IL and LHP Wandy Peralta (fullback) was put on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Monday.

New York ace Gerrit Cole (12-7, 3.41) starts against LHP Rich Hill (7-7, 4.70) Friday night.

