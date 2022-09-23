News
Kevin De Bruyne for assisting 1 or more goals and Gareth Bale for having 1 or more shots on target is now 9/2 with Paddy Power!
Belgium take on Wales tonight in a crunch Nations League that will have big impacts at both ends of the table.
Paddy Power have teamed up with talkSPORT Edge to offer improved odds on the game, where an assist from Kevin De Bruyne and a shot on target from Gareth Bale are now offered at 9/2!
Paddy Power Bet Boost: Kevin De Bruyne to assist 1 or more goals and Gareth Bale to have 1 or more shots on target – 9/2
Tonight’s clash in Brussels heavily affects both ends of the A4 League, with Belgium chasing the Netherlands for a place in next summer’s Nations League final.
Wales, meanwhile, are struggling at the bottom of the group, aiming to retain their League A status and avoid relegation.
Both sides go into tonight’s game knowing their fate is in their own hands, where two wins in their final matches will secure Belgium’s place at the top of the group and ensure Wales’ survival after relegation.
Kevin De Bruyne and his Belgian side are three points behind their Dutch neighbors going into tonight’s game, knowing that if the Dutch were to improve on Belgium’s result tonight in their game in Poland, the Orange will reserve their place for the June final with one match to lose.
The two Benelux teams face each other on Sunday evening in Amsterdam in the last match of the group which could well prove to be a winner with a cookie cutter.
Wales are in a similar position to Poland in their race to avoid relegation.
The Poles are three points clear of Gareth Bale’s men going into tonight’s game, knowing their League A status will be secured if they earn more points than Wales tonight.
If the gap between the pair doesn’t widen tonight, the two will meet in Cardiff on Sunday in what will effectively be a relegation play-off with the loser stuck with the upcoming League B football campaign.
HSBC warns investors to avoid European stocks in search of value
Fog shrouds the Canary Wharf business district, including global financial institutions Citigroup Inc., State Street Corp., Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings Plc and the No. 1 Canada Square commercial office building on the Isle of Dogs on November 05, 2020 in London, England.
Dan Kitwood | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Investors should avoid investing in Europe in the hunt for value stocks as the continent’s energy crisis means the risk-reward ratio is still not there, according to Willem Sels, global CIO at HSBC Private Banking and Wealth Management .
The macroeconomic outlook in Europe is bleak, as supply disruptions and the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine on energy and food prices continue to stifle growth and force central banks to aggressively tighten monetary policy to contain inflation.
Typically, investors look to European markets for value stocks – companies that are trading at a low price relative to their financial fundamentals – when trying to weather volatility by investing in stocks that provide stable long-term income.
In contrast, the US offers an abundance of big-name growth stocks – companies are expected to increase earnings at a faster rate than the industry average.
Although Europe is a cheaper market than the United States, Sels suggested that the discrepancy between the two in terms of price-earnings ratios – the valuations of companies based on their current stock price relative to their earnings per share – does not “compensate for the extra risk you take.”
“We think the focus should be on quality. If you’re looking for a style bias and you’re going to make the decision based on style, I think you should look at the quality differential between Europe and the United States, rather than growth relative to value one,” Sels told CNBC last week.
“In fact, I don’t think clients and investors should be looking to do country allocation based on style – I think they should do it based on your economic outlook and your earnings outlook, so I would caution against buying Europe due to lower valuations and interest rate movements.”
With earnings season set to kick off in earnest next month, analysts generally expect earnings downgrades to dominate around the world in the near term. Central banks remain determined to raise interest rates to fight inflation while acknowledging that this can cause economic turmoil or even a recession.
“We are seeing an economic slowdown, higher and longer inflationary pressures and increased public and private spending to address the short-term consequences and long-term causes of the energy crisis,” said Nigel Bolton. , co-CIO at BlackRock Fundamental Equities. .
However, in a fourth-quarter outlook report released on Wednesday, Bolton suggested that stock pickers may seek to take advantage of valuation discrepancies between companies and regions, but will need to identify companies that will help provide solutions. rising prices and rates.
He argued, for example, that the case for buying bank stocks has strengthened over the past quarter as hotter-than-expected inflation reports have put additional pressure on central banks. to continue aggressively raising interest rates.
Beware of “energy guzzlers”
Europe is racing to diversify its energy supply, having relied on Russian imports for 40% of its natural gas before Ukraine’s invasion and ensuing sanctions. This need was exacerbated earlier this month when Russian gas giant Gazprom cut off gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.
“The easiest way to mitigate the potential impact of gas shortages on portfolios is to know which companies have high energy bills as a percentage of revenue, especially when energy is not supplied by renewable sources,” Bolton said.
“The energy needs of the European chemical industry were equivalent to 51 million tonnes of oil in 2019. More than a third of this electricity is supplied by gas, while less than 1% comes from renewable energies.”
Some large companies may be able to ride out a period of gas shortage by covering energy costs, meaning they pay below the daily “spot” price, Bolton pointed out. The ability to pass on rising costs to consumers is also essential.
However, smaller companies without sophisticated hedging techniques or pricing power may struggle, he suggested.
“We need to be particularly careful when companies that may appear attractive because they are ‘defensive’ – they have historically generated cash despite slow economic growth – have large, unhedged exposure to gasoline prices,” he said. said Bolton.
“A mid-sized brewing company can expect alcohol sales to hold up during a recession, but if energy costs aren’t covered, it’s hard for investors to have confidence in short-term profits. term.”
BlackRock focuses on companies in Europe with globally diversified operations that shield them from the impact of the gas crisis on the continent, while Bolton suggested that among those focused on the continent, companies with a better access to northern energy supplies will fare better.
If price increases fail to temper gas demand and rationing becomes necessary in 2023, Bolton suggested that companies in “strategically important industries” – renewable energy producers, military contractors, healthcare companies and aerospace – would be allowed to operate at full capacity.
“Supply-side reform is needed to fight inflation, in our view. That means spending on renewable energy projects to meet high energy costs,” Bolton said.
“It also means businesses may have to spend to strengthen supply chains and deal with rising labor costs. Businesses that help other businesses cut costs stand to benefit if inflation stays high longer.”
BlackRock sees opportunities in automation that reduce labor costs, as well as those involved in electrification and the transition to renewable energy. In particular, Bolton predicted growing demand for semiconductors and raw materials such as copper to follow the electric vehicle boom.
Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl slams Rep. Rashida Tlaib for fossil fuel attack
Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl slammed Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib on Twitter on Thursday for her verbal assaults on the fossil fuel industry.
Pearl, 62, was ticked off after the Michigan Democrat responded rudely to JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon during his testimony at an oversight committee hearing on Wednesday in which the businessman said divestment from fossil fuels was “America’s way to hell”.
Tlaib had asked Dimon if his bank had any rules against investing in new oil and gas products. But Dimon was unequivocal, saying, “Absolutely not, and that would be the road to hell for America.”
The Democrat was furious with Dimon’s candor and lambasted him, saying, “Sir, anyone who got student loan relief [that] has a bank account with your bank should probably open their account and close their account. »
Tlaib’s frantic response sent Pearl on a tangent, the New York Post reported.
“Like gas prices aren’t high enough?” the coach tweeted on Wednesday. “Is the congresswoman from Michigan not at all concerned about the cost it will cost people to stay warm this winter? Let Russia and Iran take care of our fossil energy needs? ! A weaker United States is dangerous for the world!
As gas prices are not high enough? Is the member from Michigan not at all concerned about how much it will cost people to stay warm this winter? Let Russia and Iran just take care of our fossil fuel needs?! A weaker United States is dangerous for the world!
— Bruce Pearl (@coachbrucepearl) September 22, 2022
Under Pearl last year, Auburn went 28-6, including 15-3 in the SEC.
Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston
News
‘The city has been through a lot’: San Jose mayor delivers final state of the city address, months to go
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) — After eight years in office, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo has just four months left.
He spoke to reporters ahead of his final State of the City address on Thursday. He reflected on how much the country’s 10th largest city has overcome in the past three years alone.
“We went through a pandemic, mass shootings, droughts, floods,” Liccardo told reporters. “The city has suffered a lot.
The focus of his speech was setting up the city for future success. Among his six key initiatives to work on in the coming weeks, Liccardo detailed planned actions to help address homelessness and affordable housing, public safety, our water, our planet, our money, and most importantly, says he, our children.
RELATED: San Jose takes action after 8-year-old boy was fatally hit by car on his way to school
Liccardo’s address comes less than a week after 8-year-old Jacob Villanueva was hit and killed by a car on his way to school in San Jose.
The mayor announced that the city will invest nearly $100 million in road and traffic safety over the next year.
Beyond that, he said: “I’m also talking to our Department for Transport team about what we can do specifically around schools because I think there’s a lot more we can do.”
However, critics of the mayor question fair action. So far this year, there have been at least 50 road deaths in San Jose.
ABC7 News has connected with homeless advocate Shaunn Cartwright, with the Unhoused Response Group. She took a ZOOM call from an encampment south of San Jose. Cartwright said his group was handing out fire extinguishers and reflective headbands to create greater visibility for the homeless population.
VIDEO: EXCLUSIVE: SJPD enter crosswalk as traffic safety pedestrian decoys
“We’re dealing with the highest number of pedestrian fatalities, and those are people who are homeless,” Cartwright said. “I don’t see the mayor saying, ‘Oh, we’re so sorry for Suzy who was hit by a vehicle at three in the morning. “”
The mayor called homelessness the city’s biggest failure. He delivered promising news on Thursday, referring to the latest US census.
“We are seeing a decline in homelessness – in fact for the first time –,” he said. “And that hasn’t happened for many, many years.”
Liccardo acknowledged that the city still has a lot of work to do. During his speech, he detailed San Jose’s water supply strategy, the council’s upcoming decision on whether or not to launch the city’s utility, projected budget surpluses, and even called attention to the city police department.
RELATED: San Jose Residents Call For Homeless Encampment Cleanup: Here’s What The City Has Plans
First proposed by the mayor in 2020, the city may soon move investigations into officer misconduct away from the police department. The timing of this push is significant, after several serious allegations were made against SJPD officers.
On Thursday, with San Jose’s California Theater as a backdrop, Mayor Liccardo went through a long to-do list for his final months in office.
“I would like us all to think of that time as a time when we were able to work together, unite in the difficult times of the present and always keep an eye on the future,” he said.
See the Mayor’s latest State of the City address here.
“It’s frustrating, it’s disappointing” – The Denver Post
The Chicago White Sox entered a season-defining series against the Cleveland Guardians this week, looking to take crucial ground in American League Central.
The series ended Thursday with another disappointing day for the Sox, who were down 4-2 to 23,395 at the guaranteed rate field.
It was a deflating three games for the Sox, who were swept and trail the Guardians by seven games with 12 games remaining.
“It’s tough,” Sox right fielder Gavin Sheets said. “Obviously, 162 is not just about three games. But we knew what we had to do with this series and we couldn’t do it.
“It’s frustrating, it’s disappointing, but it’s not just this streak. We had to play better all season. Obviously it was a huge streak and we couldn’t get over it. They were playing good baseball. It certainly wasn’t just this series.
The magic number for Guardians to clinch the division is five.
“We went into this series thinking it was a very important series because we were chasing them,” Sox starter Johnny Cueto said through an interpreter. “Unfortunately, it happened like that.”
Cueto, who pitched for the first time since 9/11 after illness kept him out on the weekend, allowed four runs — three earned — on eight hits with three strikeouts and a walk in. six innings.
“To come and pitch after being sick, he’s a competitor,” Sox interim manager Miguel Cairo said.
He faced a Guardians team that showcased their run, whether it was on a hit, going from first to third on a single or on a triple.
José Ramírez reached an infield hit first, advanced to third on a single, and scored on a curry single from Andrés Giménez to give the Guardians a 1-0 lead.
The Sox tied the game with a two-out rally late in the first. José Abreu doubled and scored on a single from Eloy Jiménez.
The Guardians regained the lead in the third when Amed Rosario hit a field single, moved up to the third when Cueto threw wildly on a pick-off attempt and scored on a sacrificial fly from Ramírez.
Steven Kwan kicked a run in the fifth with a triple and scored on another sacrifice fly from Ramírez, making it 4-1.
“They run and they hustle, they play hard and they put the ball in play,” Cueto said of the Guardians.
The Sox got the run in the first against Guardians starter Shane Bieber, but nothing else until Sheets’ eighth-inning homer. Bieber allowed two runs on seven hits with five strikeouts in 7⅔ innings.
“Bieber, he’s exceptional,” Cairo said. “He knows how to throw his fast ball, his cutter, the curve ball. It keeps you off balance. And he attacks the strike zone. He makes you swing. He knows how to pitch. »
The Sheets homer cut the deficit to 4-2. Bieber exited after allowing a brace to Yoán Moncada in the eighth. Trevor Stephan came in to face Abreu, who represented the tying point, and retired it.
Closer, Emmanuel Clase retired the Sox in order in the ninth for his 37th save as the Guardians won for the 15th time in their last 18.
“We fell short of a very good team,” said Cairo. “They know how to throw, they play defense and they know how to put the cannon on the ball. You have to play clean and you have to take advantage of the chances they give you. It’s not too much.
“They played well and it was a difficult task. Our players, they fought too. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. »
The Guardians have a dominating grip on the division while the Sox, a preseason favorite, find themselves just two games above .500.
“You have to play for each other,” Sheets said of the team’s approach to the final 12 games. “Go there with the same objective. Go out and try to win every game. Obviously, we have put ourselves in a very, very difficult situation. I don’t even know what the percentage is right now, but more than anything we have to go out and play for each other.
“Playing to win and no matter where we are, we have to try to win every game.”
()
News
Gerard Pique has been named ‘highest-paid centre-back in the world’ after Sergio Ramos request, as Barcaleaks reveal Lionel Messi’s 11 demands for 2020 contract renewal, including £8,740 release clause and a private box for Luis Suarez
Gerard Pique has become the highest paid centre-back in the world after Lionel Messi became the highest paid athlete in history.
Information obtained by El Mundo Deportivo in what has been dubbed ‘Barcaleaks’ has detailed the club’s disastrous spending under former president Josep Maria Bartomeu.
In 2018, Messi agreed a mouth-watering, club-record £600million renewal with the club, but it has now been revealed a month later Pique has also signed an equally stunning deal.
The ‘Barcaleaks’ have received emails in which they claim that the former Manchester United defender asked to be paid more than then Real Madrid rival Sergio Ramos and that his wishes were granted.
Pique reached a deal that saw him pocket €142m [£124m] over five years with a net salary of €12 million [£10.5m] per year, amounting to 15 million euros [£13.1m] if targets were met – surpassing him to Ramos’ €12.5m [£10.9m] to Madrid.
The latest revelations also show that Barca accuse Pique of causing ‘very serious damage to the club’ as the producer of ‘The Decision’ documentary.
The TV show saw Antoine Griezmann announce he was staying at Atletico Madrid to join Barca, although he then moved on the following summer.
Earlier in the week, ‘Barcaleaks’ also released the details of Messi’s potential 2020 contract extension which was ultimately left unsigned.
In the exchanges between Messi’s father Jorge and Bartomeu, the latter succumbed to 11 demands from the Argentine, some of them rather bizarre.
Contract clauses included a box at Camp Nou for his and Luis Suarez’s family, lowering his €700m buyout clause [£611m] at €10,000 [£8,740] and a private jet to Argentina for his family over the Christmas holidays.
Although he was accepted by the club, this deal was ultimately not signed, with Messi joining Paris Saint-Germain for free a year later.
Messi’s eleven conditions for renewal in 2020
(Via AS.com)
– Contract until 2023 with the possibility of unilateral extension for Leo Messi
– Fixed salary: 20% of the 2020/21 fixed salary is reduced, recover 10% of salary in 21/22 and additional 10% in 22/23 with interest of 3% per year
– Payment of loyalty bonuses pending collection with interest
– Box for the families of Messi and Luis Suárez
– Private Christmas flight for the whole family to Argentina
– In the event of termination of the contract, payment of the sums carried over to the 2020/21 season plus interest
– Bonus for signing the contract of 10 million euros (to be paid on 06/30/2023)
– Increase in remuneration in the event of a tax increase
– Removal of the termination clause, which will amount to a symbolic amount of 10,000 euros (at the time his clause was 700 million euros)
– The revival of Pepe Costa for his contract to last as long as Messi’s
– Signature of the club’s commitment to pay Rodrigo Messi the commissions due to him
With the COVID-19 pandemic hitting in 2020, Barca’s overspending was quickly exposed and Bartomeu went out of favor in October of that year when an earlier scandal dubbed ‘Barcagate’ accused him of having hired a social media company to smear star players.
Current starter Joan Laporta returned in March 2021, announcing that Bartomeu had left the team with 1.3 billion euros [£1.1bn] in debt, which ultimately led to Messi leaving, and a number of stars, including Pique, took pay cuts.
Following the publication of Messi’s contract negotiations for 2020, Barcelona expressed their “outrage” at the news, adding: “The club’s legal departments are already studying the appropriate steps to take.”
8 VC discuss nullification of Roe v. Wade, business, and the midterm elections • TechCrunch
The Overthrow of Roe c. Wade has sent huge shockwaves across the United States, and while the nation is slowly recovering, the business community is already starting to take action. Founders are reassessing where they open their businesses, not wanting to lure employees into a state that doesn’t support reproductive rights, and investors are considering adding health care to environmental, social and governance criteria to help spur growth. innovation in space.
And as the midterm elections approach, the stakes are only rising for people advocating for reproductive access, equality for the LGBTQ+ community, and in some cases, just global equality. . It is imperative to examine the role that the company plays. Billions are expected to be deployed throughout the year, and a display of economic prowess remains one of the few ways to capture the nation’s attention.
So we decided to interview eight investors about Roe’s reversal, the impact of the Dobbs decision on the broader venture capital community, and what they think of activism through investing.
MATR Ventures partner Hessie Jones said abortion rights, for example, go to the heart of human rights, privacy and poverty. As a result, this will impact how she conducts due diligence on businesses in the future.
“What is clear is that apps that have been used to help women manage their menstrual cycles can be weaponized at the state level with mandates to identify those who might seek abortions,” he said. she told TechCrunch. “Due diligence must extend beyond the founder’s ‘intentions’ and look at current customers using the technology.”
Like many investors we spoke to, McKeever Conwell, the founder of RareBreed Ventures, said his first response to Roe’s reversal was a sense of “utter disgust.” He feared it would set a precedent in terms of other cases that could be easily overturned.
“It’s a very, very dangerous thing because we now have a group of life appointees who have the ability to set a precedent that could overturn or establish agendas that aren’t voted on by the public,” Conwell said.
However, he also noted that these policy decisions have a tenuous relationship to the general mantra of venture capital investing: “Our job is to make money for people, and lots of people we make money for.” money are those who do not. care about these rights. This is the reality of the situation. »
Read the full survey here to learn how these VCs plan to invest in reproductive technologies, what issues they’re watching for, and how best to present them.
