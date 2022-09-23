Kevin De Bruyne for assisting 1 or more goals and Gareth Bale for having 1 or more shots on target is now 9/2 with Paddy Power!

Belgium take on Wales tonight in a crunch Nations League that will have big impacts at both ends of the table.

Belgium are hoping to reach the Nations League final for the second time.

Tonight’s clash in Brussels heavily affects both ends of the A4 League, with Belgium chasing the Netherlands for a place in next summer’s Nations League final.

Wales, meanwhile, are struggling at the bottom of the group, aiming to retain their League A status and avoid relegation.

Both sides go into tonight’s game knowing their fate is in their own hands, where two wins in their final matches will secure Belgium’s place at the top of the group and ensure Wales’ survival after relegation.

Kevin De Bruyne and his Belgian side are three points behind their Dutch neighbors going into tonight’s game, knowing that if the Dutch were to improve on Belgium’s result tonight in their game in Poland, the Orange will reserve their place for the June final with one match to lose.

The two Benelux teams face each other on Sunday evening in Amsterdam in the last match of the group which could well prove to be a winner with a cookie cutter.

Wales are in a similar position to Poland in their race to avoid relegation.

The Poles are three points clear of Gareth Bale’s men going into tonight’s game, knowing their League A status will be secured if they earn more points than Wales tonight.

If the gap between the pair doesn’t widen tonight, the two will meet in Cardiff on Sunday in what will effectively be a relegation play-off with the loser stuck with the upcoming League B football campaign.

