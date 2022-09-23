News
Kyle Bradish continues dominance vs. Astros, finishes one out shy of complete game in Orioles’ 2-0 win
When Kyle Bradish last faced the Houston Astros, he delivered eight scoreless innings amid the most impressive stretch the Orioles have received from their rotation this season.
Perhaps that group is en route to topping it.
A night after Jordan Lyles pitched a one-run complete game against the Detroit Tigers, Bradish opened a four-game set against Houston by coming an out shy of a shutout in a 2-0 victory, with both runs coming on a Rougned Odor single off Cy Young Award candidate Justin Verlander in the second inning.
Bradish, a 26-year-old rookie right-hander, did not allow a base runner until the sixth inning, when Mauricio Dubón singled in front of left fielder Terrin Vavra with two outs, then did not permit another Astro to reach until there were two outs in the ninth while striking out 10.
Manager Brandon Hyde’s decision to pull Bradish after Jeremy Peña’s single on his 100th pitch prevented what would have been the Orioles’ first consecutive nine-inning complete games since Sidney Ponson and Juan Guzmán in June of 1999.
In two matchups with Bradish, the top team in the American League has failed to score over 17 2/3 innings, recording four hits with 16 strikeouts. His performance Thursday kept the Astros from reaching 100 wins, while with their 78th victory, the Orioles became the first team since 1900 to win that many games a season after losing at least 110 times. Baltimore (78-71) trails the Seattle Mariners by four games for the final AL wild-card spot with 13 left in the season and needs to finish with more wins than the Mariners because Seattle holds the season tiebreaker.
Bradish tweaked the formula somewhat from his late August outing in Houston. He retained heavy usage of his slider while also working in his curveball more, deploying both breaking balls more than his four-seamer. His sinker, a pitch he only began using this month, featured heavily as well.
The Astros put only three balls in play against Bradish at 100 mph or more, with Dubón’s single not among them. At 76.5 mph, it was the third-weakest contact Houston made off Bradish, but it was lofted in such a way that Baseball Savant gave it an expected batting average of .920.
Otherwise, Houston hardly threatened against Bradish as he retired 26 of the first 27 batters before Peña brought the tying run to the plate, prompting Hyde to turn to closer Félix Bautista for a game-ending strikeout. In a six-start span bookended by his outings against the Astros, Bradish has a 1.64 ERA.
Friday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
With 8 candidates selected for interviews, St. Paul police chief expected to be named by late October
A committee of community members has selected eight candidates to interview for St. Paul’s police chief job, and they worked Thursday to decide what questions to ask them.
Six candidates come from within the St. Paul Police Department’s ranks and two are external.
Todd Axtell retired as the city’s police chief on June 1 and Jeremy Ellison, most recently a St. Paul police deputy chief, has been serving as interim chief since. He didn’t apply for the permanent job.
Approximately 40 people applied to be St. Paul’s police chief, of which 18 met the minimum qualifications, said Toni Newborn, the city’s human resources director and chief equity officer.
Under city charter, the St. Paul City Council appoints an examining committee, which is in charge of forwarding five finalists to the mayor.
The 38-member committee selected nine candidates to interview, but one has accepted a job elsewhere, Newborn told the committee Thursday. And with Minneapolis and other places also hiring police chiefs, Newborn said they don’t want to lose additional candidates.
Of the remaining eight candidates, four are women and two are people of color, Newborn said.
St. Paul has a contract with a search firm, which will conduct interviews with the eight candidates. They’ll all be asked the same questions, chosen by the selection committee. The interviews will each be one hour and videotaped, and committee members will be asked to watch them in their entirety before they meet next on Oct. 3.
The committee is then expected to select five finalists, at which point their names will become public.
Committee members previously decided they’re looking for a chief with strong community engagement and visibility, who understands the culture of the police department and insists that officers undergo continuous education and training, and who has a vision for public safety, among other qualities they listed.
St. Paul’s police chiefs have traditionally risen through the department’s ranks. Six longtime St. Paul police employees previously confirmed to the Pioneer Press that they had applied to be chief: Cmdr. Pamela Barragan, Senior Cmdr. Kurt Hallstrom, Cmdr. Axel Henry, Senior Cmdr. Joshua Lego, Deputy Chief Julie Maidment and Assistant Chief Stacy Murphy.
There will be public forums with the finalists in October; the dates are being determined and will be announced. Mayor Melvin Carter will interview the finalists and make his choice of whom he’ll appoint to a six-year term.
“Our plan is to have everything wrapped up by the end of October,” Newborn said.
The process has been labor intensive, said Sasha Cotton, co-chair of the selection committee, after more than 20 members met for two hours Thursday to decide what interview questions to ask the candidates.
“It’s a large committee, with lots of diverse voices trying to represent the diversity of St. Paul,” Cotton said. “It’s taken a little longer than I think was initially planned, but I think that’s good to make sure we get this right because we know that choosing the next chief is such an important decision.”
In July, Carter extended the police chief application deadline by two weeks to Aug. 5 to encourage additional submissions.
News
Facebook users sue Meta, accusing company of iOS tracking via loophole • TechCrunch
Apple’s major iOS privacy update last year made it much harder for apps to track user behavior beyond their own borders, but a new lawsuit alleges the parent company of Facebook and Instagram’s Meta continued to spy on a workaround.
The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and embedded below, alleges that Meta evaded Apple’s new restrictions by monitoring users through Facebook’s in-app browser, which opens links in the app. The proposed class action lawsuit, first reported by Bloomberg, could allow anyone affected to log in, which in Facebook’s case could mean hundreds of millions of US users.
In the lawsuit, two Facebook users allege that Meta not only violates Apple’s policies, but also violates state and federal privacy laws, including the Wiretapping Act, which has made it illegal to interception of electronic communications without consent. Another similar lawsuit (Mitchell v. Meta Platforms Inc.) was filed last week.
The plaintiffs allege that Meta tracks users’ online activity by directing them to Facebook’s built-in web browser and injecting JavaScript into the sites they visit. This code allows the company to monitor “every interaction with external websites”, including where they type, and what passwords and other text they enter:
Now, even when users do not consent to being tracked, Meta tracks Facebook users’ online activity and communications with external third-party websites by injecting JavaScript code into those sites. When users click on a link in the Facebook app, Meta automatically directs them to the in-app browser it monitors instead of the smartphone’s default browser, without telling users that this is happening or that they are followed.
Apple introduced iOS 14.5 in April last year, dealing a blow to social media companies like Meta that relied on tracking user behavior for advertising purposes. The company cited iOS changes specifically in its winning calls as it prepared investors to adapt to the new normal for its ad targeting business, describing Apple’s privacy changes as a “headwind” that she should overcome.
In a statement emailed to TechCrunch, a spokesperson for Meta said the allegations were “without merit” and the company would defend itself “vigorously.” “We have carefully designed our in-app browser to respect users’ privacy choices, including how data may be used for advertisements,” the spokesperson said.
In the new iOS privacy prompt, Apple asks if a user consents to having their activity tracked “on other companies’ apps and websites.” Users who opt out can reasonably believe they are on an external web browser when they open links in Facebook or Instagram, although the company is likely claiming otherwise.
Last month, security researcher Felix Krause raised concerns about Facebook and Instagram’s in-app browsers and the lawsuit draws heavily on his report. He urged Meta to send users to Safari or another external browser to close the loophole.
“Do what Meta is already doing with WhatsApp: stop modifying third-party websites and use Safari or SFSafariViewController for all third-party websites,” Krause wrote in a blog post. “It’s best for the user and the right thing to do.”
techcrunch
News
In lawsuit, woman says correctional officers broke her leg in Ramsey Co jail, no hospital treatment for 17 hours
A federal lawsuit filed against Ramsey County and sheriff’s office correctional officers alleges they took her down to the ground in the jail, badly breaking her leg, and she “languished in agony” for 17 hours before receiving hospital treatment.
As a result of last year’s encounter, the lawsuit asserts, Miri Mozuch-Stafford, 29, has “catastrophic disfigurement” to her lower leg. The lawsuit seeks more than $10 million in damages.
The 21-page civil complaint, filed last week by her attorneys Richard Student and Steve Meshbesher, claims that Mozuch-Stafford’s civil rights were violated by “unreasonable” and “excessive” force and “deliberate, reckless and malicious” delay of medical treatment.
“It’s a sad deal,” Student said Thursday of Mozuch-Stafford’s injuries. “The resulting disfigurement and deformity was because of the more than 17-hour delay in treating the compartment syndrome, which is a common complication with a fracture and is something that you’re supposed to be on the alert for medically.”
The lawsuit names Ramsey County correctional officers Thomas Kunkel, Lauren Arnevik, Olivia Rezac, Domonik Stanton, Melissa Hildebrandt and Mohamud Salad, as well as jail doctor Michele Van Vranken.
A Ramsey County spokesperson said Thursday the county does not comment on pending litigation.
According to the lawsuit, Mozuch-Stafford was arrested at a hotel in St. Paul early on Feb. 8, 2021, for alleged disorderly conduct. Upon entering a holding cell at the Ramsey County jail, an officer gave a verbal command or comment to Mozuch-Stafford, who then “began to engage the officer verbally,” the lawsuit said.
Officers Kunkel, Arnevik, Rezac and Stanton “proceeded to execute a disorganized and unreasonable takedown maneuver” of Mozuch-Stafford, in which she was pulled and pushed in different directions and punched in the face, while her hands were cuffed behind her back; she was “compliant, and not actively or passively resisting,” the complaint states.
The takedown, which happened at 3:55 a.m., was captured on jail security cameras and body-worn cameras of multiple officers, according to the complaint. Mozuch-Stafford sustained a fractured left tibia and a severed artery, injuries that “required immediate emergency medical treatment,” the complaint says.
Mozuch-Stafford’s legs were put in shackles, and officers left her face down on the ground. The lawsuit goes on to say that an employee of Ramsey County, whose identity is currently unknown, examined Mozuch-Stafford’s legs at 4:12 a.m. A note in an inmate observation log states she was “evaluated by the nurse for foot pain,” the complaint says.
Five minutes later, officers Hildebrandt and Stanton dragged Mozuch-Stafford across the cell floor to a concrete bench. She “writhed in pain, hands cuffed behind her back and legs shackled” for the next hour, when Kunkel and Stanton then removed the handcuffs and leg restraints.
Just after noon, jail doctor Van Vranken examined Mozuch-Stafford and in a medical note indicated her lower left leg was swollen to 19 inches versus 14 to 15 inches on the right, and that she was experiencing severe pain, the complaint says.
Correctional officers placed Mozuch-Stafford in a wheelchair and rolled her back into her cell, where she sat for the next nine hours before being transported to Regions Hospital. She underwent multiple orthopedic, vascular and skin graft surgeries to relieve her severe compartment syndrome and other injuries caused by diminished blood flow, and to repair bones and artery tissue in her left leg, according to the complaint.
Because of her injuries, Mozuch-Stafford, a nursing assistant by training and past experience, will be partially or totally unable to perform such or similar work, the complaint says.
News
Shortstop Nico Hoerner takes a big-picture approach to his health while eyeing a return to the Chicago Cubs this season
Twenty minutes before the sky opened above PNC Park, the cool fall weather in full force, Nico Hoerner manned his position at shortstop.
Hoerner had not made on-field throws from his position since Sept. 11, when imaging revealed he suffered a mild-to-moderate right triceps strain. The injury didn’t occur on a singular throw, rather during a diving attempt on a ball up the middle.
“When it happened, it wasn’t like, ‘Dang, I’m hurt. I’m going to miss a lot of time,’ ” Hoerner said Thursday. “That’s not how it felt when it happened. … There’s always going to be things playing how I play that are going to pop up. There’s going to be day-to-day stuff for every player but especially playing in the middle of the field, and if you do strain something, you want to do it trying to make a diving play and having a close play at first. No regrets on that, I was prepared to play. I felt good physically and it was unfortunate, but you move on.”
With 12 games left after the Cubs’ series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Hoerner is not ruling out a return this season. It would be his ideal outcome.
“If I’m in a place where I’m healthy and there’s a good chunk of games left, like 30 or 40 at-bats left to have, I think that’s valuable time,” he said.
Hoerner reiterated it must make sense physically for him to come back and everyone must be on the same page. He knows the end of the season is approaching quickly but sounded confident a return is a realistic goal.
When healthy, Hoerner has proved to be a dynamic all-around player who thrived in the move from second base to the everyday shortstop this season. While he might face another position change for 2023, pending the organization’s offseason moves, Hoerner has shown he can be the type of foundational player the Cubs need for a successful rebuild. And, importantly, Hoerner showed he is capable of staying healthy and durable over the course of a long season.
His 125 games and 477 plate appearances both exceed his first three years of big-league experience, playing in 112 games and making 378 PAs since he debuted in 2019. Some of his playing time in 2020 was limited by performance because he struggled to get on track offensively.
Aside from a fluky ankle injury that cost him 12 games after colliding with an umpire in May, Hoerner had been a staple in the Cubs lineup before his triceps issue. It’s a stark contrast to last season, when Hoerner went on the injured list four times for three ailments. Hoerner’s offseason workout adjustments and how he prepared for 2022 paid off. He plans to take a step back after the season to analyze how his previous workout plan set up his body to handle the six-month grind. Hoerner anticipates utilizing a similar program this offseason.
“I‘m really proud of how I handled the things that I dealt with last year from my hamstring to my oblique —those are core baseball muscles, like, you hear those words all the time and those are ones that you want to be on top of and know how to take care of yourself,” Hoerner said. “It’s too bad that I had to miss time to learn that process, but I’m really proud of how I played throughout the year, physically to be able to play every single day going through the long stretch we had in August, pretty much playing every game and feeling good physically.
“Honestly, the best I felt physically was in early September, so I’m really happy with that.”
Around this time last year, Hoerner was also at PNC Park, but instead of sitting in the visitors dugout discussing a return as he did Thursday, he was shut down with a week of games left because of lingering oblique tightness. Hoerner’s value within the Cubs’ roster puzzle is much clearer this September and the pivotal role he could play in how the front office constructs its next playoff-contending roster.
“I‘ve always trusted that if I had a full season to play I’d know exactly what it would look like, that I’d put a body of work out that I was proud of,” Hoerner said. “And there’s a ton to build on from this year. By no means I don’t really believe in ceilings for players in baseball. There’s so much fluctuation year to year and just continuing to develop with whatever opportunity I have.”
()
News
COMING SOON: ‘PainKiller,’ a CBS 2 documentary series about the Tylenol murders
On September 29, 1982, a 12-year-old girl from the village of Elk Grove collapsed and died after taking two Tylenol capsules before going to school in the morning.
Six more people would die in the coming days.
Forty years later, the Tylenol poisoning murders still send a chill through the memory of generations of Chicagoans.
They also remain unresolved.
Next week, CBS 2 investigators Brad Edwards, Dave Savini and Dorothy Tucker delve deeper into the case and the continued pursuit of justice.
Just this week, investigators traveled to Boston to speak with James Lewis, who is the prime suspect in the murders but was never charged in the murders.
Also coming soon is “PainKiller,” a multi-part documentary series about the case. CBS 2 has spent thousands of hours interviewing families, investigators and attorneys. Edwards went to Boston to face Lewis. (WATCH the “PainKiller” trailer above.)
Grub5
News
Luis Robert remains out of the Chicago White Sox lineup because of left hand soreness: ‘He wants to play’
Luis Robert hit a towering fly to left field on the second pitch of his sixth-inning at-bat against Cleveland Guardians reliever Nick Sandlin on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Would it be fair or foul?
Robert stood in the box, leaning while hoping it would stay fair for a two-run homer. At the same time, acting manager Miguel Cairo jumped out of the dugout to get a better view of the ball.
It kept curving and landed foul.
The at-bat ended in a strikeout for Robert, who went 0-for-5 in the 10-7, 11-inning loss.
The center fielder, who dealt with left wrist soreness before suffering a bruised left hand, was out of the lineup Wednesday and did not start again Thursday against the Guardians. The Sox trailed the Guardians by six games in the American League Central with 13 to play entering the series finale.
“He’s still a little sore but he wants to play,” Cairo said before the game. “I said, ‘Let’s see how it feels (Friday) and we’ll go from there.’ ”
Robert has started just six of the team’s 25 games since Aug. 26 because of the bruised left hand, left wrist soreness and a Sept. 2-3 stint on the paternity list.
He exited an Aug. 12 game against the Detroit Tigers with a sprained left wrist after attempting to steal second base in the sixth inning. He returned to the lineup Aug. 20.
Robert swung one-handed during a couple of his at-bats Aug. 25 against the Orioles in Baltimore and didn’t make another start until Sept. 5 against the Mariners in Seattle.
The next night, he got hit while swinging at the first pitch of his second-inning at-bat against the Mariners. He continued the at-bat after being evaluated by the training staff and did not swing again, eventually striking out looking.
He took two strikes and a ball in his fifth-inning at-bat, then swung with one hand and missed to strike out in the fifth. He left with the bruised left hand.
Robert is 1-for-28 (.036) since Aug. 25 after slashing .407/.462/.627 in his previous 17 games.
Before Wednesday’s game, Cairo described Robert’s status as “day to day.”
“He feels some pain in there,” Cairo said. “If there’s a good matchup that I can put him into (the game) against some pitchers, I’m going to do it. He’s still valuable everywhere. He can run. (Tuesday) he almost hit a homer too. I was hoping that homer stayed fair. But it is what it is.”
Asked if there was soreness after playing a game, Cairo said, “It is.”
“In the last two at-bats (striking out in the ninth and flying out to right in the 11th on Tuesday), that’s when he started feeling more sore,” Cairo said. “I want to have him in there, for sure, yes. He’s a big piece in our lineup, and I wish he could be healthier.”
When healthy, Robert is an impact bat. He is slashing .284/.319/.426 with 12 homers, 56 RBIs, 54 runs and 11 stolen bases in 97 games.
“Believe me, I want to keep Luis every day in there,” Cairo said. “He’s one of the guys that you say ‘you have a day off tomorrow’ and he says ‘no, no day off.’ It’s hard. I want to have him in there. I want to have (injured shortstop) Tim (Anderson).”
Anderson, who hasn’t played since Aug. 6 when he suffered a sagittal band tear on the middle finger of his left hand, faced teammate Davis Martin for “like 10 pitches” before Thursday’s game.
“I want to have the team we were supposed to be out of spring training and I want to have it together,” Cairo said. “That’s part of the game. You’re going to get some injuries, you’re going to get hurt and you’ve got to deal with that stuff.”
Robert keeps pushing to play.
“Like (Tuesday), I asked him how he was feeling and he said, ‘I feel better,’ ” Cairo said. “He told me, ‘Hey, I want to be there no matter what. I want to help the team, I want to be a part of what we’re doing right now.’ He wants to be there, but I have a tough decision I’ve got to make not to put him in there.
“It will get better with rest, but right now no one wants to rest. He wants to be in there.”
()
Kyle Bradish continues dominance vs. Astros, finishes one out shy of complete game in Orioles’ 2-0 win
Bitcoin Price Remains Range bound, Why There’s Hope of a Fresh Rally
With 8 candidates selected for interviews, St. Paul police chief expected to be named by late October
Facebook users sue Meta, accusing company of iOS tracking via loophole • TechCrunch
In lawsuit, woman says correctional officers broke her leg in Ramsey Co jail, no hospital treatment for 17 hours
Shortstop Nico Hoerner takes a big-picture approach to his health while eyeing a return to the Chicago Cubs this season
COMING SOON: ‘PainKiller,’ a CBS 2 documentary series about the Tylenol murders
Mesothelioma Legal Lawsuit – How to Get Compensation For Mesothelioma
Luis Robert remains out of the Chicago White Sox lineup because of left hand soreness: ‘He wants to play’
State Department spokesman Ned Price
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business4 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance3 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check