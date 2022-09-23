Last year’s stunning loss to winless Lions should keep Vikings motivated

Newsletter Sign-Up
If the Vikings need any extra motivation for Sunday’s game against Detroit, they can look back to Dec. 5, 2021.
On that day, the Vikings came into Ford Field with a 5-6 record and looking to stay in the NFC playoff race, while the Lions were 0-10-1 and seemingly playing out the string. But Detroit won 29-27 in stunning fashion on a touchdown pass on the final play of the game.
The game was a turning point for both teams. The Vikings finished the season 8-9, one game out of the playoff race, and head coach Mike Zimmer was fired and replaced by Kevin O’Connell. And the win led to some momentum by the Lions, who finished last season 3-3 and look to be much improved this year.
Fast forward to Sunday when the teams meet again, this time at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“That was definitely a tough loss, especially because we needed it to get into the playoffs and everything,” wide receiver Justin Jefferson said Thursday. “Them having not so good of a record last year and us going into their home and losing, it definitely did not leave a good taste in our mouth after that. So definitely ready to get back to it. Get back to them.”
Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson also has bad memories from that loss, and he wasn’t even in Detroit that day. Peterson was in Minnesota watching on television while on the COVID-19 reserve list.
The Lions won when Jared Goff threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown on the final play. Cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who had replaced Peterson in the lineup, was behind Brown, who caught the ball just past the goal line. Later that week, Peterson went on the “All Things Covered” podcast he co-hosts with former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden and talked about what Dantzler did wrong.
“That was very tough,” Peterson said Thursday of the loss. “I remember it like it was yesterday. I was on my couch watching it. … To watch the ending of that game was just heartbreaking.”
Whether Minnesota took the Lions lightly that day is uncertain. The Vikings had won eight straight games in the series, although they had barely survived 19-17 two months earlier on Greg Joseph’s 54-yard field goal on the final play at U.S. Bank Stadium.
One thing, though, is certain. The Vikings (1-1) won’t be taking the Lions (1-1) lightly on Sunday.
“This is a very, very dangerous football team that we or anybody can’t overlook, so we understand that we have our hands full,” Peterson said.
In addition to beating the Vikings late last season to give first-year head coach Dan Campbell his first NFL victory, Detroit followed that up with late-season victories over two playoff-bound teams, Arizona and Green Bay. This season, Campbell and the Lions have added some key players, most notably rookie edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, taken out of Michigan with the second pick in the draft.
Hutchinson had three of Detroit’s five sacks in last Sunday’s 36-27 win over the Washington Commanders at Ford Field. In the opener, the Lions barely lost at home 38-35 to the Eagles, the team that manhandled the Vikings 24-7 on Monday night in Philadelphia.
“They’re a pretty good team,” Jefferson said. “They’re coming in with a lot of fire, a lot of momentum, especially off the last game. So we definitely are prepared for them to come in and try to battle it out with us. I mean, they’ve been fired up this whole year. … They definitely think they’re a team that can come in here and beat us.”
While Hutchinson has been a key factor on an improved defense, the Lions have been even more impressive on offense. De’Andre Swift has rushed for 200 yards in their two games while averaging a staggering 10 yards per carry. Goff, who was up and down in 2021, his first season in Detroit, has thrown six touchdown passes, including four against the Commanders.
“You feel that Dan’s building something special there, and I’ve got a lot of respect for those coaches,” said O’Connell, who had Goff as his quarterback when he was the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2020. “I know Jared Goff really well. I’ve got a lot of respect for him. … We know it’s going to be a heck of a challenge.”
Since O’Connell wasn’t with Minnesota then, he can’t use last December’s loss as motivation. But the Vikings have plenty of players still around from then who can.
“That was a tough one,” said edge rusher D.J. Wonnum, who sacked Goff earlier in that game but couldn’t generate pressure on the final play. “We took it on the head. Oh, 100 percent we’re going to use it as motivation.”
A former Boston Philharmonic Orchestra and Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra employee has been convicted in federal court of possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced Thursday.
David St. George, 75, of Arlington, was sentenced September 14 to five years in prison and five years of probation. He was also ordered to pay costs of $5,100 plus restitution payments of $3,000 to each of the victims. He first pleaded guilty in March.
“Child pornography is not a victimless crime. It depicts child abuse. Plain and simple. Every image or video of the material causes untold harm and trauma inflicted on an innocent child, and those who possess, distribute or view it are not only breaking the law, but more importantly, re-victimizing those children with every act that sexualizes them. “Rollins said in a statement.
The St. George investigation dates back to 2018, when law enforcement received a tip about a shared secure online storage account containing child pornography, officials said. Authorities tracked the account’s IP address, which was tied to St. George’s internet connection. This storage account contained more than 5,000 photo and video files. Many contained sexually explicit content involving children, including depictions of an adult raping a baby about 1 year old, Rollins’ office said.
Police searched the St. George residence in September 2018. They found thousands of files of child pornography, including depictions of sexual assaults of children between the ages of 6 and 8, officials said.
Through records of St. George’s emails, police found he had repeatedly posted child pornography despite being repeatedly banned by an online service provider. As police searched his home, St. George admitted to receiving and uploading child pornography to the Dark Web while concealing his identity. He also admitted to receiving and downloading child pornography via email so he could upload it to his shared secure storage account.
“The child sexual abuse material St. George possessed captured the horrific child abuse. Searches of his home and electronics revealed he had thousands of these images as he was employed by the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra and the Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra,” said Matthew Millhollin, Special Agent for Homeland Security Investigations in New England, in a statement. “HSI is committed to prosecuting those who possess and trade child sexual abuse material wherever they hide, even when they go to great lengths to anonymize their activity and conceal their identity.”
In November 2018, The Boston Globe reported that St. George was a well-regarded senior adviser to students. He worked closely with conductor Benjamin Zander, who founded the Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra. St. George reportedly provided Zander with musical reviews during rehearsals.
Shortly after St. George’s arrest, the World reported, a dozen young musicians clashed with the orchestra’s management in a tense conversation lasting more than two hours. Five members of the youth orchestra told the newspaper that they quit after St. George’s arrest and that their faith in the organization was damaged.
Associate conductor Benjamin Vickers was released for sending students inappropriate messages following St. George’s arrest. Two of the students, both over the age of 18, shared messages with the World that Vickers had sent them. Vickers allegedly asked a student about his sexual preferences and whether he was circumcised. The students said they did not report the incidents to the conductors because they did not feel comfortable doing so.
One of Mike McDaniel’s first thoughts upon the Dolphins trading for star receiver Tyreek Hill this offseason, pairing him with fellow standout Jaylen Waddle, was a vision he probably shared with many Miami fans.
“What if you had two? It’s an exciting thought,” McDaniel said this week that he pondered when Hill was acquired. “I hadn’t personally been around two players in the same position group of that caliber.”
What they can do on the field together was exhibited in full force in last Sunday’s thrilling 42-38 come-from-behind win in Baltimore. Both had 11 receptions, scoring two touchdowns. Hill had 190 receiving yards and Waddle 171.
They became the first pair of NFL teammates to post those stat lines or better in a game. The question of “How good can this combination be?” was answered, in just their second game together: Historically good.
“To have two guys like that, with that kind of talent and that kind of speed, just puts so much stress on a defense,” said wide receivers coach Wes Welker, who posted 9,924 receiving yards in his 12-year playing career. “Their speed, it’s really changed my perspective on the receiver position. … Not only do they have the speed, they’re dogs. They’re tough. It’s very rare to find guys that are that fast, that explosive but aren’t track guys.”
As the Dolphins enter an AFC East showdown with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, through two games, Hill has 19 receptions for 284 yards and the two touchdowns. Waddle has 15 catches for 240 yards and three scores. The two are capable of posting big numbers on their own, but complementing each other, they leave opposing defenses at a crossroads.
“[Defenses have] to respect someone like that, as dominant as him on the field,” Waddle said. “He opens up a lot — not just for me, but for other guys, tight ends, run game. You just got to always be accountable for a guy like that.”
Added fellow wideout River Cracraft, who started the fourth-quarter scoring bonanza in Baltimore that brought the Dolphins back from down 21: “Having them both out there is just, the threat is so high. It’s like you can get it from any angle and from either guy, and if they’re on the same side, how are you supposed to play that type of thing?”
Hill left Sunday’s game at the Ravens momentarily with cramps, and he immediately scored the two long touchdowns of 48 and 60 yards upon returning. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said the second one was a coverage bust that allowed Hill to run free. Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith took his shot at explaining how the earlier one occurred against cornerback Marcus Peters.
“It was a situation where I’m sure Marcus wasn’t thinking he’s going to run downtown on me, and he was sitting at the sticks,” Smith said. “Then, all of a sudden, you got Tyreek coming at you. You got a business decision to make. Fortunately, he was able to run past him.”
“Those guys stretch the field every play,” added linebacker Jerome Baker, feeling his defense saw enough of it throughout training camp to know what the Ravens went through on Sunday. “They do a lot of things that’s not normal. To have two guys like that, they give anybody defensive challenges.”
Waddle, after also scoring on a screen in the second quarter, followed Hill’s two fourth-quarter touchdowns by being on the receiving end of the game-winning touchdown from 7 yards out with 14 seconds left.
If it’s not one, it’s the other.
And the motion in McDaniel’s offense has created fits for defenses, adding another layer to the ease in which they get open for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, creating some of those coverage busts.
“With our jet motions with Tyreek, Jaylen and all our other guys in the back end, we get to see how they move within their coverages,” Tagovailoa said on Wednesday, noting motion also helped open up running back Chase Edmonds’ long run late that put Miami in position for Waddle’s winning score.
Better yet, the receiving duo and McDaniel still feel like there’s another level for them to reach together.
“While they were making plays, that’s not the final product of the vision to me,” McDaniel said. “If you ask them point blank if they were very happy with the game, I think they were happy with being able to make plays, but there’s a lot of stuff for them to clean up, especially in the first half. … I think the final product is better execution with other things that were not at the point of attack.”
McDaniel added he would want more of a distribution of targets after Waddle got 19 on Sunday: “But shoot, I’m not going to argue with hot hands, so I’m also not hard-headed that way.”
It could be commonplace to have four hot hands between the Dolphins’ two star receivers, as long as they’re on the field together.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Twins pitcher Louie Varland is leaving close to 40 tickets for an assortment of friends and family members — high school and college teammates and coaches, family members, his parents’ friends, and so on — who are expected to be on hand Friday when he makes his Target Field debut.
But the Maplewood resident expects even more acquaintances than that to buy tickets and show up to support him in his first home game as a major leaguer.
“(They’re) extremely excited,” said Varland, a former North St. Paul and Concordia-St. Paul star. “Maybe more excited than me.”
And that’s a high bar to clear, because Varland himself is excited about pitching for the hometown team in front of a hometown crowd. Friday is expected to mark the home debuts for both Varland and Matt Wallner, who hails from Forest Lake.
While they’ve had plenty of opportunities for their friends and family members to watch them at CHS Field with the Saints, it won’t be quite the same experience as Friday.
“Hopefully it goes well,” Wallner said. It’s pretty cool to play at home. Obviously it’s St. Paul, but Target Field is a little different. … That’ll be awesome.”
Wallner debuted on Sept. 17, hitting a home run off Cleveland ace Shane Bieber in his debut. In the seven games since his debut, he has hit .320 with eight hits and four runs driven in. For Varland, the start will be his third in the majors. He debuted earlier this month at Yankee Stadium and then made his second start over the weekend in Cleveland.
“There’s so many different emotions that you feel when you’re going through these sorts of things. Sometimes these games become a little bit of a blur,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “You only remember certain images from these games as time goes on because there’s so much going on and you’re trying to play. You’re trying to focus on the game and play. I’m sure things will be spinning in some ways. … I know it will be a lot of fun for them.”
Another point of interest in Friday’s game? The other guy on the mound.
Varland is set to face off against Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani on Friday night.
“It’s going to be a showdown with Shohei is what I’ve been calling it,” Varland said. “I’m really excited to pitch against him and pitch a duel with him, too. Pitch to him and pitch with him.”
The Twins have faced Ohtani as a pitcher just once — in 2018 — and never at Target Field. He has compiled his best career season on the mound, posting a 2.43 earned-run average in 25 starts, with 196 strikeouts in 148 innings. That’s in addition to his 34 home runs when he bats.
“When you run into the team that we’re about to play, their center fielder (Mike Trout) and the guy on the mound, they’re generational-type talents. They’re among the most talented people in the world at what they do,” Baldelli said. “I think you take pride in competing against them. I think everyone on the field does, and you go out there and you probably give it a little extra level of focus even beyond what you thought was possible.”
The Twins will need to make a corresponding roster move on Friday to add Varland to the active roster. … Joe Ryan and Dylan Bundy are scheduled to pitch in the final two games of the series against Anaheim.
Democratic Gov. Tim Walz pushed back Thursday against critics who say his administration should have done more to thwart what federal prosecutors have called a scheme to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud the U.S. government of at least $250 million.
Walz said the Minnesota Department of Education’s hands were tied by a court order for it to resume food program payments despite concerns the state had raised. And he said the FBI asked the state to continue the reimbursements while its investigation continued.
Federal authorities on Tuesday announced charges against 48 people in Minnesota on conspiracy and other counts in what they said was the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme yet. Many of the companies that claimed to be serving food to low-income children were sponsored by a nonprofit called Feeding Our Future.
The defendants allegedly created companies that claimed to be offering meals to tens of thousands of children across Minnesota, then sought reimbursement through Feeding our Future from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s child nutrition programs. But prosecutors said few meals were actually served, and the defendants spent the money on luxury cars, property and jewelry. The government has so far recovered $50 million.
“We caught this fraud. We caught it very early. We alerted the right people,” Walz said at a news conference in his first detailed public remarks on the case. “We were taken to court. We were sued. We were threatened with going to jail. We stuck with it.”
The governor said his administration spotted irregularities “very early” and alerted the USDA during President Donald Trump’s administration. Walz said he couldn’t recall precisely when he first learned of the suspicions.
Court filings indicate Feeding Our Future applied to become a program sponsor in Spring 2020, and that the state agency began trying to crack down in October 2020.
Walz said there “needs to be a review” of why the USDA didn’t take the state’s concerns seriously when it first sounded the alarm. The state agency contends its concerns weren’t taken seriously until it reached out to the FBI in April of 2021. The FBI ultimately executed a series of search warrants in January 2022 and released partial information about the investigation, effectively shutting down the alleged scheme.
Walz also noted that Ramsey County District Judge John Guthmann ordered the state in April 2021 to resume the payments and and held the state agency in contempt of court. Walz suggested the judge’s order was expensive.
“Most of the money left after we were forced to continue to pay, not before,” he said.
It was only under President Joe Biden that the FBI began to act, Walz said. But he said Education Commissioner Heather Mueller came under FBI orders not to say anything that could jeopardize the investigation.
“I and my team have not been able to say anything because the FBI was in an active investigation and we were told not to,” he said.
Walz also said he would like to see an investigation into the judge’s order to resume payments, though he didn’t say who should conduct that inquiry. The judiciary is independent under the constitutional separation of powers.
“I was speechless,” the governor said. “Unbelievable that this ruling would come down, did not really know what to say. Obviously we had to honor it. … I wouldn’t have believed in a million years that they were going to rule that way.”
Republicans were quick to denounce the Walz administration for not doing more — and earlier — to stop the scheme, and for not appealing the judge’s order to resume payments. They have also tried to spread blame to Attorney General Keith Ellison and State Auditor Julie Blaha, even though their authority to monitor Feeding Our Future appeared minimal at best.
“This is the largest case of COVID fraud in the nation because MDE didn’t do their jobs,” Minnesota Senate Education Committee Chairman Roger Chamberlain said in a statement Tuesday. “The fraud was started and persisted because MDE failed to complete due diligence on these bad actors. They may have assisted in the investigation, but it’s too little, too late.”
GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen called on Walz to ask for Mueller’s resignation.
Bur Walz said the GOP criticism is unwarranted and defended his commissioner.
“It’s amazing to me that we find folks in the political realm that are more angry that they can’t blame us for everything rather than recognizing we had criminals that we caught,” the governor said.
When he announced the indictments Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Andy Luger said it took his office and the FBI, “working at breakneck speed,” until January 2022 to be able to shut the scheme down. Asked if the Minnesota Department of Education did anything wrong in its handling of the matter, Luger replied, “That’s not for me to say.”
But Luger added: “We’re pleased with the cooperation — thorough cooperation — we got from MDE throughout this investigation. … I blame the defendants who perpetrated, covered up and executed the scheme.”
The state on Wednesday asked a different judge, who is overseeing the dissolution of Feeding our Future, to order the group to reimburse it for the over $580,000 it paid to defend itself against what it called a “sham lawsuit.”
Imagine a football team being unable to use one of its best units late during games.
That’s been the reality for the Jets during the first two weeks. However, the team’s backfield has been successful against the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns.
“Breece [Hall] and Michael [Carter] and the o-line, they’re doing a really nice job running the football and moving people, creating lanes,” coach Robert Saleh said. “There are still a lot of yards to be had too, when you watch a tape and from a running standpoint.
“But we need to put ourselves in more opportunities to run the ball and it’s part of the way the games kind of shaken out towards the end. If we can give ourselves a chance to run the ball for four quarters, we feel like it’d be pretty darn good.”
The Jets are averaging 4.8 yards per rush attempt through two games, which is tied for 10th best in the league. Judging by that number, many would expect the Jets to rely heavily on their rushing attack. But that has not been the case.
The reason is Gang Green has been down in games entering the fourth quarter. That includes the 31-30 comeback victory against the Browns. During that contest, the Jets had one fourth quarter carry and that was a run by quarterback Joe Flacco that lost a yard.
During the first three quarters, Hall rushed for 50 yards on seven carries, averaging 7.1 yards per carry. Carter has also contributed as he had 60 yards on 10 carries against the Ravens Week 1.
Meanwhile, Flacco threw the ball 44 times against the Browns. The week before against the Ravens, Flacco had 59 passing attempts, which were the most any Jets quarterback has had since 2011.
The Jets are currently leading the league in pass attempts (104). The Bengals, who will play Gang Green in MetLife Stadium on Sunday, rank second in pass attempts with 89.
“I know what’s going to happen when we are running the ball is Garrett [Wilson], Elijah [Moore] and all of them aren’t getting enough touches,” Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. “It’s going to be a constant battle. But it’s my responsibility to do what I think is best for this team to win football games and for the offense to have success to score points. Every week is going to be a little bit different.”
On Thursday, Wilson received an honor after his performance against the Browns.
He was named the NFL’s Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for Week 2 after catching eight passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns against Cleveland. That also includes the game-winner from Flacco with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give Gang Green its first win of the season.
Through two games, Wilson is tied for the team lead in receptions with 12 along with 154 yards, which is second to Corey Davis. While he had a lot of success against the Browns, Wilson said he left some plays out on the field.
“They’re multiple occasions where I could have got open faster,” Wilson said. “You don’t want to watch the plays where you do well because the plays that you don’t do well on are going to cost you a game down the road, going to cost you a rep down the road.
“The corrections are what we are really focused on. Being a receiver and the standard that we hold ourselves to, we expect to go out there and make plays and be good when our number is called.”
The good news for the Jets is defensive end John Franklin-Myers (toe/quad) returned to practice after he wasn’t on the field Wednesday.
Left tackle George Fant (knee), who also didn’t practice Wednesday, returned Thursday on a limited basis. On Wednesday, Saleh told reporters that Fant’s injury was “not concerning” as he was just getting a veteran’s day off to recover.
Tight end C.J. Uzomah (hamstring), safety Jordan Whitehead (calf), Quinnen Williams (foot) and quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) were all limited.
Wide receiver Davis was added to the injury report with a knee injury. He also had a limited designation.
Each evening, on his 40-minute drive home, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer calls his father, Jeff, back in Ohio. The son was on a football sideline before he could walk or talk and grew up in the game through the prism of his father, a high school coach for four decades.
So there are two conversational topics on those nightly phone calls: Family and football. That means this week, they talked of Boyer’s 3-year-old daughter and her taekwondo classes. And football?
“We’ve probably talked more about the Granville Blue Aces this week than the Buffalo Bills,’ Boyer said.
His father is defensive coordinator at Licking Heights High School, who Friday night play the 5-0 Blue Aces and their 6-5 quarterback, Tyler Ernsberger. Maybe somewhere in that car-drive talk the son’s dilemma with Sunday’s 6-5 quarterback, Josh Allen, also came up.
Allen is this week’s Lamar Jackson before next week’s Joe Burrow on this Murderer’s Row of opposing quarterbacks for the Dolphins. Each is different. All have shown a rare ability to slice up defenses. Allen is the new Tom Brady as the gold standard of AFC East quarterbacks and maybe the larger league.
He’s certainly a problem for the Dolphins, who have lost seven straight games to Buffalo dating to their first matchup in 2018. Allen has thrown 19 touchdowns against four interceptions with a 110.4 rating in that stretch. He’s also run 32 times for 334 yards and three more touchdowns.
He’s so big 340-pound Dolphins defensive tackle John Jenkins says, “You’ve got to make sure you get all your weight into it when you hit him.” He’s so different linebacker Jerome Baker says, “He runs hard, throws hard, stiff-arms, gets dirty, talks at you and plays the right way but also in a way a lot of quarterbacks don’t play.”
Maybe Boyer has an idea to slow Allen. Maybe Boyer is the idea, because the way for the Dolphins to supplant Buffalo over the coming years is to be organizationally better as much as hoping Tua Tagovailoa plays near Allen’s level.
That’s because the proviso to Allen being the next Brady is that his organization is superior like New England under Bill Belichick. Allen didn’t get to the Super Bowl last season because Buffalo coach Sean McDermott mismanaged the lead, the kickoff and final 13 seconds of the AFC Championship Game against Kansas City. It happens in sports. It just didn’t happen to Belichick’s Patriots in the biggest games.
So under all the numbers and talent and words, the reality chess match between coaches sometimes decides things. Boyer has a coaching resume as interesting as any in the league: Played at Division III Muskingum (Ohio) College, worked at the likes of Kent, Bryant and South Dakota School of Mines before his boss at Kent, Dean Pees, brought him to the New England Patriots.
For three years Boyer was the Dolphins defensive coordinator for Brian Flores, whose specialty was defense. The question around him isn’t any different than with Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, who was the offensive coordinator of offensive-minded Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco. Could they fly solo?
Boyer’s defense gave up one touchdown — and scored one — in the New England opener. Jackson was dynamic for three quarters in building a three-touchdown lead Sunday before the defense stopped him for a field goal on the final four possessions. That allowed the Dolphins’ offense to win it.
He’s covered for the loss of cornerback Byron Jones. He’s tweaked the defense so tackle Zach Seiler’s production last year resulted in a more prominent role this year. He still has this stretch of quarterbacks staring at him. After Jackson’s flash-and-dash, now comes Allen’s tower of power.
“Both of them can run like running backs and both of them can throw the ball 80 yards.,’ Boyer said. “But schematically, I would say they’re two different systems, and they try to attack you in different ways. So yeah, we’ll have a big challenge for sure this week.”
The challenge for the elder Boyer this weekend is the Blue Aces and their 6-5 quarterback. For the son, it’s the Bills and their 6-5 quarterback who has given the Dolphins fits in recent years.
