News
Lions at Vikings picks: First crack in Vikings bandwagon rears its head
Pioneer Press reporters who cover the Vikings make their picks for Sunday’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Detroit Lions:
DANE MIZUTANI
Vikings 28, Lions 27: While these Lions aren’t a pushover like they once were, the Vikings will still come out on top. Just barley. Look for a big bounce-back game from Justin Jefferson. He’s him.
JOHN SHIPLEY
Lions 27, Vikings 24: Which defense shows up, the one that held Green Bay to seven points or the one that essentially lost Monday’s game at Philly in the first half? Plus, it feels as if Detroit might be turning a corner.
CHRIS TOMASSON
Vikings 31, Lions 27: Vikings first-year coach Kevin O’Connell has developed a relationship with the legendary Bud Grant. Perhaps Grant has told him Step 1 in this job is to dominate the Lions. Grant went 26-8-1 against Detroit during his coaching tenure in Minnesota.
CHARLEY WALTERS
Vikings 24, Lions 21: Pressure’s on. After last Monday’s debacle in Philadelphia, Kirk Cousins can’t afford another clunker.
News
Terron Armstead’s status ‘up in the air’ for Dolphins’ game vs. Bills
Miami Dolphins three-time Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead has his status in doubt going into Sunday’s critical matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
“It is literally up in the air,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday ahead of team practice. “Only his body really knows, and I don’t think he knows yet if he’ll play.”
The Dolphins didn’t send Armstead, who played through a toe injury last Sunday in Baltimore, out to the practice field for Wednesday or Thursday drills. That’s already less work than he had in practice last week when he played against the Ravens, but McDaniel expressed confidence in his ability to play with little or no practice.
“He’s a vet that we can count on if he’s able to play,” McDaniel said. “Traditionally, you don’t really mess with that stuff. Guys have to practice to be able to play. He’s proven otherwise.
“We thought it’d be extra helpful if we didn’t hurt how he’s treating it by making it worse with practice, and we need to get guys prepared should he not be able.”
If he plays, Armstead will be crucial in blocking Bills edge rusher Von Miller, and the prospect of backup tackles having to deal with him could be scary.
McDaniel was cautious in detailing cornerback Xavien Howard’s potential availability after he missed Wednesday’s practice but was limited on Thursday with a groin injury. Howard and cornerbacks coach Sam Madison, on Thursday, indicated they’re confident he’ll be ready.
“I’m confident he’ll be able to go if he’s able to go,” McDaniel said. “And then, I’m confident in the players that will play if he doesn’t go.”
The Bills will already be down at least four key defenders for Sunday’s game as Buffalo coach Sean McDermott said safety Micah Hyde, cornerback Dane Jackson and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips are out. Cornerback Tre’Davious White is out on the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list. The same goes for Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones.
This story will be updated.
()
News
Francesco Totti terrified his teammates with a penalty and rejected a big money transfer to AC Milan when he was 12, the Roma legend was so beloved the monks took pictures with him and the prisoner had his sentence extended to meet him
Andrea Pirlo is often credited with sending Joe Hart back to Shrewsbury with a superb Panenka penalty during Euro 2012.
But as great as the former AC Milan and Juventus player is, he’s not the first Italian to pull it off in a penalty shootout at a European Championship.
Francesco Totti executed his ‘spoon kick’ perfectly as Italy eliminated co-hosts the Netherlands from the competition 12 years earlier.
He showed incredible composure in such a high pressure situation, but it was something he had planned in advance. This, however, did nothing to calm his teammates.
Alessandro Nesta has revealed that Totti beat him on the Playstation during the tournament, scoring a goal with a Panenka and vowing to do it in real life.
Luigi Di Biagio led the Italians 2-0 in the shootout and on his return Totti said: “Now I’m going to spoon!”
“Is he crazy? wondered captain Paolo Maldini. “There is a final on the line.”
Maldini needn’t have worried as Totti calmly brought his penalty home with Edwin van der Sar the wrong way.
Totti later said, “To take such a penalty you have to be crazy or very good and I don’t think I’m crazy.”
Few people would have ice in their veins at this point, but Totti is used to chaos.
A year before joining local club Roma as a 13-year-old, AC Milan sent a 300 million lira (about £132,000) offer to his then club AS Lodigiani .
Milan were Italy’s biggest club at the time and Totti admits he probably would have gone there but his mum had other ideas.
He told Roma’s official website: “On this occasion it was my family who said no. My mother especially. She’s pretty old school: apprehensive and possessive.
“My dad worked late, so she was the one looking after me most of the time. She didn’t want me to go away – she wanted me all to herself.
Instead, a life as a one-club man awaited him as he made his debut aged 16 on March 28, 1993. Totti says he later rejected the chance to sign with the Real Madrid in the 2003/04 season.
A move to the Bernabeu would undoubtedly have brought him more trophies – Totti has only won one Serie A and two Coppa Italias and Suppercoppa Italianas.
It would also have been the perfect opportunity to get away from the Totti mania that greeted him every day in the Italian capital and which peaked after their Scudetto victory in 2001. Even the devoted to God wanted a piece from him…
He said: ‘I was having dinner in a restaurant with my family and friends when we heard this roar from a crowd. Word had spread that I was there.
“I went outside and there were 5,000 people on the streets and they wanted to come in.
“The owner told me that there was no other way out, so the only way out was to climb over the railings and escape from the top towards the convent. Three or four friends and I climbed the slope between the plants in the dark.
“As soon as I jumped to the other side, I thought, ‘If there’s a watchdog here, he’s going to have us for dinner.
“Instead a guy with a torch came – he was a monk. He shone it in my face and said, ‘You’re Totti!’ He wanted my autograph before he let us out.
One man even extended his own prison sentence to see Totti up close and personal.
During his visit to Rebibbia prison as a player, he told Football Italia: “We went around the cells and there were inmates supporting each team.
“There were players from Roma and Lazio, and they were all very happy because for them it was like seeing the Pope.
“There was a table for us to sign autographs and this boy was shouting and gesticulating. At some point he started trying to get his way.
“He wanted a picture with me, but I couldn’t understand why he was so determined.
“I learned that he was to be released the week before, but he had asked permission to stay because he knew I was coming.
“He said to them, ‘If you make me leave, I’ll go crazy to be sent back here!’”
Roma fans now have a special new presence in manager Jose Mourinho. But for once, the Portuguese will have to settle for second place as the club’s main man no matter what he does at the Stadio Olimpico.
MORE talkSPORT HEROES
Mancini stopped Maradona, wanted to fight like a ‘kickboxer’ and was ‘hated’ by Zola
Adriano was Ronaldo’s heir but alcohol and tragedy kept him from being a great
Dani destroyed United and Liverpool legends, won the title at Ajax but failed at West Ham
Salas stopped Juve from signing Ronaldo and forced Sir Alex on a 14,000 mile scouting trip
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Nia Long Hops On Her IG Story To Subtly Talk About Ime Udoka Cheating On Her With Another Woman
Nia Long is obviously thinking about whether to dump Ime Udoka‘s a** for cheating on her with a start member of the Boston Celtics or forgive and take back his cheating a**. If I were Nia, I would have dumped him and moved on with my life—but since she’s not me, I guess she’ll take him back once he apologizes.
In the wake and heat of Ime Udoka cheating on Nia Long with another woman, Nia has something to say about the cheating scandal but she’s going about it the way famous people do it. She’s probably waiting for one giant media house to drop some cash in her bank account before directly coughing about the scandal. All the best to her!
According to Total Pro Sports;
A cryptic video appeared Wednesday on Nia Long’s Instagram Story, which happened to be the same day Celtics coach Ime Udoka was accused of engaging in an “improper intimate and consensual relationship” with a female staff member, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
The video below features sunlight hitting the trees in a lush forest with an accompanying message that focuses on finding light after “darkness.”
“When you see people change their whole life and start walking down a path of enlightenment, hugging trees, connecting with nature, loving themselves, embracing positivity, letting that light shine, understand one thing: that light that you see, understand one thing about that light: they had to go into the darkness to get it. No shadow, no light, know shadow, know light,” the video said.
Ime Udoka has been suspended for the rest of the season for f***ing a staff member.
Udoka is said to be in violation of the organization’s code of conduct over the apparent romance with an unnamed staffer.
He has since been suspended for the entire upcoming season.
Here is Nia Long’s cryptic post on her Instagram Story:
The post Nia Long Hops On Her IG Story To Subtly Talk About Ime Udoka Cheating On Her With Another Woman appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Switch to Pepsi: The NFL has a new sponsor for the halftime show – Apple Music
NEW YORK — Apple Music is replacing Pepsi as the new sponsor of the NFL Super Bowl halftime show.
The multi-year partnership was announced on Friday and financial terms were not disclosed. In a statement, the NFL said it “couldn’t think of a more suitable partner” for the show. The halftime show is the most-watched musical performance of the year, with 120 million people watching this year’s performance.
The Apple Music sponsorship begins at the next Super Bowl on February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. More details about the show, including the performers, will be released in the coming months on Apple Music’s social platforms.
Pepsi has been the NFL’s halftime show sponsor for the past decade. However, he announced in May that he was ending his sponsorship of the halftime show, but it still remains the league’s official soft drink after a 10-year deal struck last May.
Pepsi isn’t the only beverage brand recalling its presence at the big game. Anheuser-Busch announced earlier this year that it was ending its 33-plus-year exclusive agreement with the Super Bowl, allowing other brands of alcohol to get started. For example, Molson Coors quickly bought a 30-second spot.
The Super Bowl regularly attracts more than 100 million viewers in the United States, a goldmine for advertisers. Variety recently reported that Fox, which will air next year’s game, is “nearly depleted in its commercial inventory,” with several spots for “north of $7 million.”
— CNN’s Jacob Lev contributed to this report.
The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Company. Discovery. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Vikings will see a much-improved Lions team on Sunday
LIONS (1-1) AT VIKINGS (1-1)
Kickoff: Noon Sunday
Where: U.S Bank Stadium
TV: KMSP-Channel 9; Brandon Gaudin, Brady Quinn and Megan Olivi.
Radio: KFXN-FM 100.3; Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber
Referee: John Hussey
Series: Vikings lead 79-40-2
Line: Vikings by 5 1/2
The Vikings had won eight in a row over Detroit until the Lions stunned them 29-27 last December at Ford Field for their first win of 2021. After an 0-10-1 start a year ago, the Lions closed out the season with three wins in their final six games, and now they look to be even better.
The Lions added edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson with the second pick in the NFL draft in April, and he had three sacks in their 36-27 win over Washington last Sunday. On offense, the Lions are averaging 35.5 points per game, with Jared Goff having throwing six touchdown passes and De’Andre Swift rushing for 200 yards on just 20 carries.
The Vikings are coming off an ugly 24-7 loss at Philadelphia on Monday night. The defense struggled in the first half but did manage to hold the Eagles scoreless in the second half. The Vikings weren’t able to get back into the game for multiple reasons, starting with Kirk Cousins’ three second-half interceptions.
The Vikings are looking to help out Cousins, who had problems with Philadelphia’s pressure. They also want to get the running game going again after Dalvin Cook had a career-low six carries for 17 yards against the Eagles.
News
Twitter Trolls Claim Al Horford’s Sister Anna Horford Is The Woman Boston Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Cheated On Nia Long With
The Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is currently on the chopping board following wild allegations that he cheated on his wife Nia Long with a staff member. The question some of we gossip folks asked when the rumor went wild on the internet was, who the hell is this woman Ime cheated with?
The woman Ime Udoka cheated with is still not known to the public—and by now, she’s fasting and praying for the issue to die off quickly so Twitter folks don’t fish her a** out. But trust Twitter to fish her out in the coming days.
In the latest episode of “Ime Udoka Cheating On Nia Long With A Staff Member“, one Twitter troll chased AI Horford’s sister Anna Horford‘s a** with a wild allegation that she’s the woman who Ime Udoka cheated on Nia Long with—and Anna went wild on Twitter—hitting hard at the troll.
Via Total Pro Sports;
Al Horford’s sister is not happy with having her name being slandered with what is going on with Ime Udoka.
The Boston Celtics head coach has been suspended for an entire season for having an intimate relationship with a female staffer within the organization. Fans online began posting the women staffers on the team, until one account decided to troll and state it was Anna Horford.
The troll account said, “Ime Udoka has been suspended after sleeping with Al Horford’s sister.”
Anna Horford had to retweet about Ime Udoka’s suspension for f***ing her and angrily saying;
“I get that this is a troll account, but I’ve been spammed with these messages all day. It’s not funny. I get that you just want clicks, but you’re fucking with real people who have nothing to do with this. It’s really not okay.”
Ime Udoka has been slapped with a suspension for banging his staff member—and Nia Long is obviously heartbroken and probably thinking of leaving Ime’s cheating a**.
Reports of Udoka potentially being suspended for the season over it broke between late Wednesday and early Thursday. Multiple reports later indicated that Udoka was alleged to have had a consensual, intimate relationship with a female staff member and it “was considered to be a violation of the organization’s guidelines.”
Ime Udoka has been with actress Nia Long since 2010 and from how things are turning out, this could be the end of their relationship unless she’s one of the three women left in the United States who don’t give a f*** about their men f***ing other women.
Here is Anna Horford’s clap-back tweet:
And here are some photos of Anna Horford:
The post Twitter Trolls Claim Al Horford’s Sister Anna Horford Is The Woman Boston Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Cheated On Nia Long With appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Lions at Vikings picks: First crack in Vikings bandwagon rears its head
Terron Armstead’s status ‘up in the air’ for Dolphins’ game vs. Bills
Ashworth College Online Master’s Degree in Business Administration
Francesco Totti terrified his teammates with a penalty and rejected a big money transfer to AC Milan when he was 12, the Roma legend was so beloved the monks took pictures with him and the prisoner had his sentence extended to meet him
Nia Long Hops On Her IG Story To Subtly Talk About Ime Udoka Cheating On Her With Another Woman
How to Avail an Online Car Insurance Quote
Do You Know What An Injury Lawyer Really Does?
Switch to Pepsi: The NFL has a new sponsor for the halftime show – Apple Music
Vikings will see a much-improved Lions team on Sunday
Driving in Neighborhoods
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business4 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance3 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check