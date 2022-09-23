News
Luis Robert remains out of the Chicago White Sox lineup because of left hand soreness: ‘He wants to play’
Luis Robert hit a towering fly to left field on the second pitch of his sixth-inning at-bat against Cleveland Guardians reliever Nick Sandlin on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Would it be fair or foul?
Robert stood in the box, leaning while hoping it would stay fair for a two-run homer. At the same time, acting manager Miguel Cairo jumped out of the dugout to get a better view of the ball.
It kept curving and landed foul.
The at-bat ended in a strikeout for Robert, who went 0-for-5 in the 10-7, 11-inning loss.
The center fielder, who dealt with left wrist soreness before suffering a bruised left hand, was out of the lineup Wednesday and did not start again Thursday against the Guardians. The Sox trailed the Guardians by six games in the American League Central with 13 to play entering the series finale.
“He’s still a little sore but he wants to play,” Cairo said before the game. “I said, ‘Let’s see how it feels (Friday) and we’ll go from there.’ ”
Robert has started just six of the team’s 25 games since Aug. 26 because of the bruised left hand, left wrist soreness and a Sept. 2-3 stint on the paternity list.
He exited an Aug. 12 game against the Detroit Tigers with a sprained left wrist after attempting to steal second base in the sixth inning. He returned to the lineup Aug. 20.
Robert swung one-handed during a couple of his at-bats Aug. 25 against the Orioles in Baltimore and didn’t make another start until Sept. 5 against the Mariners in Seattle.
The next night, he got hit while swinging at the first pitch of his second-inning at-bat against the Mariners. He continued the at-bat after being evaluated by the training staff and did not swing again, eventually striking out looking.
He took two strikes and a ball in his fifth-inning at-bat, then swung with one hand and missed to strike out in the fifth. He left with the bruised left hand.
Robert is 1-for-28 (.036) since Aug. 25 after slashing .407/.462/.627 in his previous 17 games.
Before Wednesday’s game, Cairo described Robert’s status as “day to day.”
“He feels some pain in there,” Cairo said. “If there’s a good matchup that I can put him into (the game) against some pitchers, I’m going to do it. He’s still valuable everywhere. He can run. (Tuesday) he almost hit a homer too. I was hoping that homer stayed fair. But it is what it is.”
Asked if there was soreness after playing a game, Cairo said, “It is.”
“In the last two at-bats (striking out in the ninth and flying out to right in the 11th on Tuesday), that’s when he started feeling more sore,” Cairo said. “I want to have him in there, for sure, yes. He’s a big piece in our lineup, and I wish he could be healthier.”
When healthy, Robert is an impact bat. He is slashing .284/.319/.426 with 12 homers, 56 RBIs, 54 runs and 11 stolen bases in 97 games.
“Believe me, I want to keep Luis every day in there,” Cairo said. “He’s one of the guys that you say ‘you have a day off tomorrow’ and he says ‘no, no day off.’ It’s hard. I want to have him in there. I want to have (injured shortstop) Tim (Anderson).”
Anderson, who hasn’t played since Aug. 6 when he suffered a sagittal band tear on the middle finger of his left hand, faced teammate Davis Martin for “like 10 pitches” before Thursday’s game.
“I want to have the team we were supposed to be out of spring training and I want to have it together,” Cairo said. “That’s part of the game. You’re going to get some injuries, you’re going to get hurt and you’ve got to deal with that stuff.”
Robert keeps pushing to play.
“Like (Tuesday), I asked him how he was feeling and he said, ‘I feel better,’ ” Cairo said. “He told me, ‘Hey, I want to be there no matter what. I want to help the team, I want to be a part of what we’re doing right now.’ He wants to be there, but I have a tough decision I’ve got to make not to put him in there.
“It will get better with rest, but right now no one wants to rest. He wants to be in there.”
()
News
State Department spokesman Ned Price
US State Department spokesman Ned Price spoke of protests in Iran following the death of a 22-year-old woman while in the custody of the country’s vice squad, as well as the war in Iran. Russia in Ukraine, in an interview with VOA Persian State Department correspondent Guita Aryan. .
This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.
VOA: So the Iranian president talked a lot about justice in general, and about Iran in particular, but at the same time we saw demonstrations, people took to the streets concerning the death of Mahsa Amini while he was detained by the Iranian morality police. Can you talk a bit about that?
NED PRICE, STATE DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON: This is a very simple fact. Mahsa Amini should be alive today. The only reason she isn’t is because of the brutal crackdown that the so-called morality police have brought against her. And what we see, the same type of repression and brutality that the Iranian authorities are implementing or employing against their own citizens, their own citizens for undertaking what is for them a universal right to the peoples of the whole world: the right peaceful assembly, freedom of expression. We have seen these protests continue in recent days. Again, peaceful protests were met with horrific violence. It’s a feature of the Iranian regime, and it’s something the whole world is watching.
VOA: The Treasury today sanctioned a number of people affiliated with the morality police. Do you think sanctioning will make a difference?
THE PRICE: This is an important measure of responsibility. We want to do two things. We want to say very clearly that the United States and the rest of the world stand with the peoples of the world who exercise universal rights, rights that belong as much to the people of Iran as to the citizens of any other country. Freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, freedom of expression, freedom to communicate. We stand with all those who peacefully exercise this right.
So we acted today against the morality police, we sanctioned that as an entity. We sanctioned seven additional people. We will continue to seek ways to hold Iranian officials to account who are behind this repression, who are behind this violence, who are behind this brutality.
VOA: Critics of the presence of the Iranian president (Ebrahim Raisi) say that given what is happening in Iran, he should not have been allowed here. Not only what’s going on right now, but also his experience in suppressing people or killing other people. What do you have to tell them?
THE PRICE: Well, as a host of the UN, we are usually obliged to grant visas to world leaders who travel here to attend UN meetings. The Iranian mission, the Iranian delegation here has restrictions on where they can go and what they can do in New York other than attend meetings here at the UN. But it is also important that while he is here, the Iranian president hears very clear messages, messages from around the world, from the United States, from countries around the world alongside those who are exercising their universal rights, the right to peace, freedom of assembly, freedom of expression.
VOA: Regarding the nuclear negotiations, the Iranian president said that Iran was not seeking nuclear weapons and that the ball was in the US court. So where do we go from here?
THE PRICE: Well, the opposite is, in fact, true. And I think you know that we’ve been engaged in a sincere and ongoing effort for about 18 months, to see if we can achieve a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA, because we want to see those limits verifiable, permanent, once moreover, imposed on the Iranian nuclear program, and in a way that would allow the whole world to see and verify what the Iranian president is saying, that the Iranian program is entirely peaceful. The virtue of the Iran deal is that it would be verifiable, it would allow the world to see for itself the veracity of these statements.
The only reason we could not achieve a mutual return to respect for the agreement with Iran is the intransigence of the Iranian delegation. As you know, we exchanged proposals on this text that the European Union presented. Unfortunately, the latest Iranian response has not put us in a position to close the deal. In fact, it set us back. We continue to believe there is a window of opportunity to return to the Iran deal on a mutual basis. We will pursue this outcome as long as it remains in the national security interest of the United States.
VOA: The Russian war against Ukraine is a major issue and a topic of discussion at the UN Is there an effective way to stop, to prevent people, Ukrainians, from being killed?
THE PRICE: Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken delivered a very simple message today, and in some ways you can sum it up in one sentence. He said, “If Russia were to stop fighting today, the war would end. If Ukraine were to stop fighting today, Ukraine would end. This is a war of territorial aggression that Russia is waging against its peaceful neighbour. And what is most important, and one of the main objectives of some today, was to continue to galvanize the rest of the world to speak clearly, coherently and speak with one voice on the the need for Russia to end this brutal war, on the need to oppose this aggression and to stand with our Ukrainian partners.
We and dozens of other countries around the world do. We are providing them with billions of dollars in security aid, over $15 billion since the beginning of this Russian aggression, as have other countries. And we hold Russia accountable. We have, as we said, imposed enormous costs and consequences on the main Russian leaders, on the main Russian institutions responsible for this war. We will continue to support our Ukrainian partners and increase pressure on Russia for as long as necessary.
VOA: But that doesn’t seem to have stopped Russian President Vladimir Putin from continuing the war.
THE PRICE: Russia is increasingly isolated. I think it was quite telling that today, in the Security Council, [Russian] Minister of Foreign Affairs [Sergey] Lavrov … arrived just before giving his speech and left just after giving his speech. If anything, it’s a sign of weakness. It is a sign that Russia is increasingly recognizing that even its long-time partners are distancing themselves from Russia. We saw this in Samarkand [Uzbekistan] last week when harsh messages were directed at Vladimir Putin. We saw it earlier today in the Security Council, where country after country condemned this aggression and called on Russia to stop its invasion of Ukraine.
USA voanews
News
QBs Chase Carter, Braxton Woodson have become true leaders | Commentary
Edgewater’s Chase Carter and Lake Brantley’s Braxton Woodson aren’t exactly getting their doors knocked down by college recruiters. For the two quarterbacks, however, that’s OK.
They aren’t concerned about college recruiters. They are far more concerned about leading their teams to a state title. The way they are playing right now, it certainly does not sound out of the question. Edgewater plays in the Class 3A-Metro class while Brantley is Class 4A-Metro.
Carter has led Edgewater to a 4-0 record entering Friday, and although he doesn’t have gaudy numbers, the leadership is obvious. Sure, the Eagles have all-everything running back Cedric Baxter to score most of the touchdowns, but Carter is the main cog that keeps the gears spinning.
“Obviously, being the quarterback is pretty important,” Carter laughed. “The team plays off my energy, so playing good or playing bad, either way, it’s all about having a good attitude towards it and having that winning spirit.”
He makes sure the players are lined up the way they are supposed to be on every play, especially the offensive line. The Eagles has so many new sets this season that Carter has to get everyone on the same page.
“I’m helping with just relaying the calls and helping people get lined up,” Carter said. “That’s a big part of our offense and I’ve taken pride in approaching that as a main aspect in the offense.”
He also takes care of the football. Carter has not thrown an interception in 50 attempts, and he has rushed for more yards than he’s thrown. He’s the team’s second-leading rusher and he has lost just two fumbles in the four games.
His confidence has risen to a different level. It might be because this year it’s his team. Last season he shared duties with senior Tyler Wesley, a transfer from Tohopekaliga.
“I don’t feel like I’ve played my best this year,” Carter said. “But as a leader and my role on the team, I feel like the friendships I’ve built over the four years have culminated into this. So, it’s not a surprise that the leadership is good and we all have good team spirit.”
His coach Cameron Duke has been instrumental in his growth.
“Me and Coach Duke have really good talks, both about football and just real life,” Carter said. “That helps me on and off the field and it helps me on the team as a leader, to be a good friend and good teammate.”
Carter, who carries a 4.0 GPA (4.9 weighted), is looking at Carnegie-Mellon University in Pittsburgh or Davidson (N.C.) College. Since his recruiting has gone slow, he decided to look into some academic institutions that have shown interest.
Woodson, who has been similarly recruited or recruited as an option quarterback, running back or receiver because of his speed and athletic ability, has verbally committed to play for Navy. He wants to play quarterback, his true love. The pledge to Navy, however, hangs in the balance should something else come along. All committments at this point are non-binding until the early signing period in December.
Woodson also is a true leader and he will take over a game whenever he considers it’s necessary.
“I feel pretty good about it, and coach [Skip Clayton] has really helped me in this role,” he said. “He pushed me to be in this role and helped me with things like leadership. … I feel I’ve stepped into that role pretty well and it’s all to help my team and get us to where we want to go.”
It’s Woodson’s second season as Brantley’s starting quarterback and he has taken charge of the Patriots’ triple option. Brantley is off to a 3-1 start, with the loss coming in the opener when it squandered a 21-6 halftime lead against Oviedo and lost 26-21.
Woodson’s biggest game as the Brantley leader came Saturday against rival Lake Mary. Trailing 21-14, he took his team on a 94-yard drive that looked unlikely at the time. But Brantley had Woodson, who ran for 60-plus yards on the game-winning drive to bring Brantley to within 21-20 with just over three minutes left.
It was decision time, but it was a no-brainer. The Pats were going for the two-point conversion and the victory.
After a pair of timeouts, Woodson took the snap and carried the ball around the right end to give Brantley the winning margin 22-21.
“I kind of realized that if I didn’t do it, then it wasn’t going to get done,” Woodson said of the game-winning drive. “I had to step up to that role … and just kind of be that guy in the moment and help lead my team to the victory.”
Being a second-year starter has done wonders for Woodson’s game.
“Oh, it’s helped me a lot. Last year I don’t think I was as confident as I could have been,” he said. “I wasn’t as sure of myself playing in the game, but this year, with the help of Coach Skip, I’ve been more confident in playing to the best of my abilities.”
It’s easy to understand why recruiters label Woodson as a running or dual-threat quarterback. He has said all along that he wants to play quarterback and that’s why he headed to Navy. He was offered by all service academies and carries a 3.8 GPA.
“It doesn’t bother me that they consider me a runner because that’s all they see on file,” Woodson said of his team’s triple-option offense, “But when I’m given the chance and the opportunity, I feel that I am a quarterback and I can definitely throw the ball as well as anybody out there.”
He leads the Patriots in rushing with 499 yards and 9 touchdowns on 51 carries. He has thrown the ball just 33 times for 220 yards but has no interceptions and has lost only one fumble.
“Most schools are recruiting me as a dual-threat quarterback,” he said, “and I’m just focused on playing quarterback.”
Together, the pair seem to be getting the short end of the recruiting stick, but things could turn around.
For now its “State Championship or Bust.” If they pull off that feat, plenty of attention will come their way.
This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Chris Hays covers high school football, college football recruiting, the NFL and the Orlando Magic for the Sentinel. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @OS_ChrisHays.
()
News
Minnesota Medal of Honor Memorial unveiled at the State Capitol grounds
For 20 years or more, Millie, the bronze girl at the center of the “Promise of Youth” statue at the southern end of the State Capitol Mall, reached out from a broken reflecting pool that leaked water. It leaked so badly, in fact, that it dripped into an underground tunnel, creating a sloppy, wet and potentially dangerous experience for state workers traveling between government offices, as well as an unlikely welcome for visitors to the Veterans Service Building.
Then came John Kraemer, a retired financial planner from Stillwater and a Vietnam-era veteran of the Air National Guard’s 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth. Kraemer sought a fitting memorial to the state’s 72 recipients of the Medal of Honor — the highest military decoration for individuals who have shown exemplary character and valor in combat — before the last of them died. Little did he expect planning, fundraising and construction would span an entire decade, or that when it was done, the immortal Millie would sit at its center.
On Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz joined a who’s who of veterans and planners to unveil the Minnesota Medal of Honor Memorial, a $1 million addition to the decorated walkway at the State Capitol Mall’s southern entrance and a straight shot to the Capitol’s majestic front doors.
Gone is the broken reflecting pool. After spending years disassembled during construction and stored well outside the city, Millie has returned to her perch inside six large bronze leaves, which now sit on a sizable base decorated with flowing water.
Around her, two granite walls have been carved with the six Medal of Honor values: Courage, Sacrifice, Patriotism, Citizenship, Integrity and Commitment.
‘A LOT OF CHALLENGES’
Rather than replace Millie’s 1950s-era “Promise of Youth” installation, the new memorial encircles it and literally elevates it.
Construction, completed by general contractor Versacon, of New Hope, began in the fall of 2021.
“There were a lot of challenges to it,” said senior project manager Nathan Thome.
From the Veterans Service Building, a walkway forms a concrete seam past a bench, a pentagonal design on the ground and then past Millie, lining up with the State Capitol building in the distance, by the mall’s north end.
“Probably the most difficult part to it was making sure the geometry and orientation were correct,” Thome said.
Nationally, there are 65 living recipients of the Medal of Honor, which dates back to 1863 and was created under President Abraham Lincoln in the early days of the Civil War.
The last of the 72 recipients from Minnesota, Leo Thorsness, a Vietnam-era colonel in the U.S. Air Force, died in 2018.
A CENTURY-OLD VISION
Thursday’s ceremonial dedication was attended by five Medal of Honor recipients from around the country and included a cannon volley, a vintage military aircraft flyover, memorabilia from the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum, music by the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bull” Band and attendance by cadets from St. Thomas Academy, a military high school in Mendota Heights.
Kraemer, who chaired the effort to erect the memorial, said he discovered during his painstaking fundraising efforts that before wrapping up his tenure in the early 1900s, renowned State Capitol architect Cass Gilbert drew a hand sketch of where he’d like to see a veterans memorial — the most prominent spot he could think of.
Today, some 19 to 24 different statues and memorials line the mall, depending upon how one counts, and the Medal of Honor Memorial completes Gilbert’s century-old vision.
So what took so long?
Organizers said delays included waiting for the underground tunnel to be insulated, as well as a complicated state fundraising effort that required Kraemer’s nonprofit to seek private matching funds.
Paul Mandell, former executive secretary of the Capitol Area Architectural and Planning Board, said the $1 million memorial relied upon hefty contributions from both the state Legacy Act and multiple veterans’ groups. Partial funding sat around untouched for so long that it expired.
“At one point, because the money had come through tax dollars instead of bonds, it canceled,” recalled Mandell, with a chuckle. “We didn’t even know what had happened. The money went away, and then we had to go and ask for it again.”
News
Pupusas – A Taste of El Salvador – NBC Chicago
Food Guy Steve Dolinsky NBC 5’s Food Guy kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month by looking at Mexican-style tacos in Little Village. Now he’s looking for a taste of El Salvador.
And that means pupusas.
He says some of the best in town are made every day by a group of women on the southwest side of Chicago.
The wide, flat-topped griddle, or plancha, is busy pretty much all day at Pupuseria. The small cafe in the Clearing neighborhood just west of Midway Airport has a tight and compact menu, but nearly every table orders the namesake.
“A pupusa is a tortilla – corn dough or rice dough – filled with lots of different ingredients. But the main ingredient is cheese. It can be beans, pork, chicken, steak,” said Vanessa Leones, one of the managers of Pupuseria “The classic pupusa is a revuelta – a mix of beans, cheese and pork.”
The masa paste is quite moist and heavy – slapped with a little oil – but it allows cooks to incorporate chosen ingredients fairly easily. Then, in a process that takes about five seconds but years to master, the dough is pressed up and around the fillings, surrounding them, but not to the point of breaking or tearing. Cooks do it without measuring or weighing. It’s all based on muscle memory, touch and feel.
“You have to be really thorough to do it. To weigh the dough and the ingredients so they are the perfect size,” Leones said.
Cooked a la plancha for a few minutes on each side, they are torn off when the outside is crispy and dotted with brown and black spots. A trio of homemade salsas accompanies as well as curtidoa Salvadoran cabbage salad with vinegar.
“We can put it in the pupusa or on the side,” she added.
Save room for a slice of quesadilla.
A far cry from its Mexican cousin, this quesadilla is really more of a cheesecake sprinkled with sesame seeds on top.
“It’s like bread baked with cheese. Most people accompany it with coffee in the morning,” Leones said.
The quesadilla is a must, in fact, according to Dolinsky. All pupusas cost less than four dollars each. Pupuseria is set to open a second location about a mile east, closer to Marquette Park.
pupuseria
6533 O.63rd St.
Opening next week:
Pupuseria Cafe #2
4322 W. Marquette Road.
773-912-6111
NBC Chicago
News
Orioles not concerned with ‘what ifs’ as Trey Mancini returns to Camden Yards with Astros
Each step Trey Mancini took to his locker in the Houston Astros’ clubhouse at Camden Yards on Thursday felt familiar but was oh so different.
Getting off a plane at BWI Marshall Airport, then heading up Interstate 295 into Baltimore? It was a “drive that I made 1,000 times probably, for a lot of different reasons,” Mancini said hours before he faced his former team for the first time at Camden Yards. He arrived at the Orioles’ home ballpark via the Astros’ team bus, rather than driving himself and parking in the player lot. Inside the tunnel in the stadium’s lower level, he walked farther toward the third base side than he ever had, heading to the visitors’ clubhouse instead of the one he spent parts of five seasons with a designated locker in.
“It’s so familiar,” Mancini said, “but you gotta remember that you’re here as a visitor now.”
He was welcomed as if it was still home. As Mancini warmed up before the game, the Orioles played a minutelong tribute video on the Camden Yards scoreboard that ended with “Thank you, Trey.” Another ovation came when he stepped up to bat in the second inning, removing his helmet to acknowledge a fan base that meant as much to him as he did to it.
It’s where he met his fiancee, Sara Perlman. It’s where he fought the stage 3 colon cancer that kept him out for the 2020 season. It’s where he was welcomed back and adored in a 2021 campaign in which he was the sport’s best story.
“My relationship with the city transcends baseball,” Mancini said, “and it always will.”
The Orioles traded Mancini, then their longest-tenured player, to the Astros for two pitching prospects Aug. 1. Weeks later, they visited Houston, allowing Mancini to shake whatever jitters he might have had facing the team that drafted him in 2013 and called him up to the majors three years later. He said his feelings about returning to Camden Yards were more excitement than nervousness.
This four-game series means little, otherwise, to the Astros, who have locked up the American League West to guarantee Mancini’s second career postseason berth. Baltimore, though, entered Thursday 4 1/2 games out of a wild-card spot with 14 games left. They were a .500 club when they traded Mancini, three games out of a playoff berth thanks to a 27-16 stretch after a slow start, and have gone 26-20 since, entering Thursday having lost 10 of their past 16 games.
“I was excited to see him get to go to such a good team like that and a really winning organization,” outfielder Austin Hays said. “But at the same time, selfishly, I wanted him to continue to be my teammate and be a part of this organization, so it was tough, but it’s all part of it.”
Hays and his teammates, though, said they haven’t allowed themselves to think whether this season might be going differently had the team held onto Mancini and All-Star closer Jorge López rather than trading them in future-focused moves by making no significant additions to the roster. After the Mancini deal, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias cited playoff probabilities in rationalizing the trade, though he has since walked those comments back. The players, though, have responded by remaining in the race.
“The thing about baseball is there’s a lot of what ifs involved and a lot of hindsight in certain aspects,” outfielder Cedric Mullins said. “It’s just a matter of going out and doing your part at the end of the day.”
Mancini acknowledged that he’s trying to “get a little more consistent at the plate” with Houston, hitting .193/.281/407 since the trade. But his bat, one that nearly made him an All-Star in 2019, would have deepened an Orioles’ lineup that has struggled of late.
“You never know,” infielder Ramón Urías said. “What if we had Trey? We might be better. I don’t know. We’re a different team now, but I think Trey did a good job for us.”
The day Mancini was traded featured “a lot of hugs and tears,” Hays recalled. Outfielder Anthony Santander hugged signed jersey Mancini gave him as an expression of his appreciation for his longtime teammates. Santander said Thursday he plans to frame the jersey and hang it in his Miami home.
He laughed about how frustrated Mancini would get when he played, reminding him to relax by saying “You’re the best hitter here.” Thanks to the trade, that’s no longer the case, but the bond remains.
“At the end of the day, it’s out of our control,” Santander said through team interpreter Brandon Quinones. “We can’t really control that, and right now, we feel like we have a really good chance to still compete and play hard and do a good job, so that’s all we can do right now.”
Although it took an adjustment for Mancini to find it Thursday, he’s felt welcome in the Astros’ clubhouse. He was thrilled to join a team with World Series aspirations, but he believes he left behind an organization that is trending toward the same level.
“These guys have such a great established culture here,” Mancini said. “From the second I got traded, I felt welcome and part of the team, and that’s just a testament to everything that they’ve built here and what they’ve done. And it’s certainly what Baltimore is on their way to doing over there, building a culture so when guys get traded, are called up there, that they feel welcome and part of the team immediately and it’s infectious.
“I’m really proud of what they’ve done.”
()
News
Blocked field goal by Vikings’ Patrick Peterson shows ‘the old guy’s still got it’
Before the season, Vikings special-teams coordinator Matt Daniels said he considered taking veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson off the field-goal block team. It was a good move he didn’t.
Peterson, 32, blocked a field-goal attempt in the third quarter of Monday’s 24-7 loss at Philadelphia. Most impressive was how Peterson did it, flying in from the edge and blocking it with his trailing hand.
“I was actually going to pull Patrick Peterson off of field-goal block,’’ Daniels said Thursday. “And he came to me and said ‘(Daniels), there’s no way.’ He’s like ‘I’ve blocked three in my career, I still got it. I got good first-step burst still to come off the edge.’”
Peterson showed that when he took five steps and perfectly timed the block. He had been called for offsides earlier in the game on an extra-point attempt.
“I always love being in involved in special teams,’’ Peterson said. “It shows that your team has attitude, your team has grit. … So, yeah, the old guy’s still got it.”
The block was returned 27 yards by cornerback Kris Boyd to the Eagles 30, but Kirk Cousins soon threw an interception and Minnesota didn’t score. Daniels liked how Boyd scooped the ball up but not that he was tackled by punter and holder Arryn Siposs.
“He’s just got to run that thing to the sideline rather than keep it straight,’’ Daniels said.
SMITH AGAIN OUT
Safety Harrison Smith didn’t practice Thursday for the second straight day due to a concussion, and his status is uncertain for Sunday’s home game against Detroit.
Smith was hurt in the fourth quarter Monday. His primary replacement was Josh Metellus, who was in for 10 plays at safety while rookie Lewis Cine got in for one. Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell was noncommittal about who would start if Smith can’t play.
“Both will be in the mix,” Donatell said. “Those are things that we don’t know. .. We’re prepared, and you could see both of them.”
If Smith is out, it could weaken a defense that allowed 347 yards and 24 points in the first half at Philadelphia but recovered to give up no points and 139 yards in the second half. Donatell said he’s “not concerned” about the defense since the Vikings “came back from a tough half” after their “execution was off.”
Also not practicing was rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who missed Monday’s game due to a quadriceps injury.
REMAINING UPBEAT
Former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was known for yelling while first-year coach Kevin O’Connell isn’t. After the loss to the Eagles, Minnesota players have talked about the attitude remaining upbeat.
“(It’s) being able to have a positive culture,” said receiver Adam Thielen. “When you walk in this building, there’s nobody hanging their heads, there’s nobody (cursing). It was everybody ready to talk about the game, to figure out what we could do better.”
O’Connell has pointed the finger at himself for the defeat. Receiver Justin Jefferson said “of course everything is not on him,.’ Jefferson then added, “He is trying to be accountable, so we’ve got to be accountable as players.”
THE WRIGHT STUFF
Daniels is impressed with rookie punter Ryan Wright, who averaged 47.8 yards gross and 45.2 net per boot in the first two games.
“He has a top-10 leg in this league,’’ Daniels said. “It’s funny because pre-game you look at him in his eyes and he’s kind of bright-eyed, and it’s kind of like, ‘You OK, Mr. Wright?’ The moment almost looks too big for him. But game rolls around and he’s just locked in.”
Daniels said he has nicknames for players, and just happens to call the rookie “Mr. Wright.”
BRIEFLY
On the 53-yard TD Jalen Hurts threw Monday to Quez Watkins, Donatell said cornerback Cameron Dantzler “misread what was in front of him, and the correction has been made.” … Daniels said he must do “a better job of setting up” punt returns to help Jalen Reagor. … After blaming himself for not getting open enough Monday, Thielen said it was about “going back to work and trying to improve every day in practice.”
Luis Robert remains out of the Chicago White Sox lineup because of left hand soreness: ‘He wants to play’
State Department spokesman Ned Price
Gadolinium Side Effects
QBs Chase Carter, Braxton Woodson have become true leaders | Commentary
Minnesota Medal of Honor Memorial unveiled at the State Capitol grounds
Mesothelioma Laws and Mesothelioma Legal Suing
Pupusas – A Taste of El Salvador – NBC Chicago
The Basics of Depositions
Orioles not concerned with ‘what ifs’ as Trey Mancini returns to Camden Yards with Astros
Off-Ice Training For Figure Skaters – Why, What, When, and How?
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business4 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance3 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing