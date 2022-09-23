Mesothelioma and Asbestos Related Lung Cancer – The Four Biggest Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

Pin 0 Shares

The Internet is full of advice, facts and sometimes even misinformation about Mesothelioma and asbestos related cancer. Here are the important facts in a nutshell and the four mistakes you should avoid if there is any chance that you or a family member has ever been exposed to asbestos in any form.

#1. The first big mistake people make when dealing with Mesothelioma and asbestos related lung cancer is that they don’t take the time to learn the risk factors.

If you have worked around asbestos or asbestos dust, you could be at risk. People who have worked in shipyards, asbestos mines and mills or worked for companies who produce asbestos products or worked in the heating and construction industries are at increased risk.

Longer exposure or heavy exposure greatly increases the risk, but there are many cases where asbestos related cancer has developed in people who have only had brief exposure to asbestos. There is also a risk that family members and others living with asbestos workers could develop mesothelioma. This risk may be because asbestos dust was brought home on the workers clothes. Keep in mind that it could take up to 20 or 30 years or longer after asbestos exposure for mesothelioma symptoms to appear.

Bottom line: The number one mistake people who have been exposed to asbestos make is that they wait too long to find out if they have any symptoms of mesothelioma. If there is any chance that you may have been exposed to asbestos (even many years ago), you need to seek immediate medical attention because the earlier Mesothelioma can be detected the more treatment options you have. Don’t wait until it is too late for effective medical treatment that could extend your life and improve the quality of your life.

#2. The second big mistake people make is that they wait too long after being diagnosed to seek legal help.

You only have a short amount of time after being diagnosed with Mesothelioma to file a claim. A few states allow you two or three years to file a lawsuit, but some states only allow you one year to file your claim. Don’t let an asbestos company lawyer string you along until it is too late for you to file your claim. If you go over the limit by even one day, you could risk losing thousands (and maybe even millions of dollars) in settlements for you and your family. If you have any symptoms of mesothelioma, immediately seek out a good attorney who specializes in asbestos related cancer cases.

#3. The third mistake is to seek treatment from a doctor who is not experienced in treating Mesothelioma cases.

The length and quality of your life is at stake. Don’t delay getting treated by a doctor who is up on the latest Mesothelioma treatment techniques.

#4. Finally, the most common mistake Mesothelioma patients and their families make is not seeking an attorney who specializes in Mesothelioma and asbestos cancer cases.

Just like you need a doctor who specializes in the treatment of Mesothelioma and asbestos related cancers, you also need a lawyer who specializes in Mesothelioma and asbestos cases. Take steps now to protect yourself if there is any chance that you or a family member has ever been exposed to asbestos in any form.

Permission is hereby granted to reprint this article as long as proper credit is given including the information and links shown below.