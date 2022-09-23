News
Miami-Dade high schools see a steep falloff in their NFL representation to start the season | Photos
Miami-Dade County’s high schools saw the number of their alumni on NFL rosters to start the 2022 season fall precipitously from the same time last year.
Where the county renowned for its football talent boasted 36 players in 2021 after Week 1, that number crashed to 23 this year, a 36.1% plummet.
Further, the county directly to the north is starting to dominate Miami-Dade, with Broward having 55 opening-weekend players drawing an NFL paycheck. That total is a jaw-dropping 139.1% larger than the not-even-two-dozen players from Miami-Dade.
The opening-weekend players from Miami-Dade hailed from 12 schools and could be found on 14 teams, with the Buffalo Bills leading the way with four players.
Here is the list, in alphabetical order by last name of the players, who were either on the 53-man roster, the practice squad or on an injured list. At the end, there is a listing of how many come from each school and are on each NFL team.
TuTu Atwell, Rams, Northwestern
Dicaprio Bootle, Chiefs, Southridge*
Bootle was signed by the Chiefs after opening weekend.
Teddy Bridgewater, Dolphins, Northwestern
Artie Burns, Seahawks, Northwestern
Deon Bush, Chiefs, Columbus
Dalvin Cook, Vikings, Central
James Cook, Bills, Central
Amari Cooper, Browns, Northwestern
Lavonte David, Buccaneers, Northwestern
Carlton Davis III, Buccaneers, Norland
Rashad Fenton, Chiefs, Carol City
C.J. Henderson, Panthers, Columbus
Duke Johnson, Bills, Norland
Jaquan Johnson, Bills, Killian
Justin McCray, Texans, Southridge
Denzel Perryman, Raiders, Coral Gables
Eddy Pineiro, Panthers, Sunset
Greg Rousseau, Bills, Champagnat
Demetrius Taylor, Lions, Northwestern
Keir Thomas, Rams, Central
Tyquan Thornton, Patriots, Booker T. Washington
Josh Uche, Patriots, Columbus
Anthony Walker Jr., Browns, Monsignor Pace
Rachad Wildgoose, Commanders, Northwestern
HIGH SCHOOLS: Northwestern (7), Central (3), Columbus (3), Norland (2), Southridge (2), Booker T. Washington, Carol City, Champagnat, Coral Gables, Killian, Monsignor Pace, Sunset
TEAMS: Bills (4), Chiefs (3), Browns (2), Buccaneers (2), Panthers (2), Patriots (2), Rams (2), Commanders (1), Dolphins (1), Lions (1), Raiders (1), Seahawks (1), Texans (1), Vikings (1), Bears (0), Cardinals (0), Cowboys (0), Falcons (0), Packers (0), Saints (0), Giants (0), Eagles (0), 49ers (0), Ravens (0), Bengals (0), Broncos (0), Colts (0), Jaguars (0), Chargers (0), Jets (0), Steelers (0), Titans (0)
AFC: 14 (13 on opening weekend); NFC: 10
Ravens secondary faces moment of truth after disastrous performance vs. Dolphins raises ghosts of 2021
This helpless feeling was too familiar for Ravens defenders — a sense that they could not organize themselves to slow the avalanche rolling their way, about to wipe out a lead that had seemed secure just a few minutes earlier.
In the locker room after the Miami Dolphins had wrought their swift carnage before a shellshocked crowd at M&T Bank Stadium, Ravens defensive backs spoke in doleful tones about communication lapses and urgent fixes. Their faith in the greater mission was not shaken, they insisted, but some of the same players had said these same things in 2021, when a secondary expected to be among the best in football finished dead last in pass defense.
Were they stuck in some terrible loop, where reality would never match their best-laid plans?
The Ravens will begin to answer this question Sunday against the New England Patriots. They have said they cannot afford to be haunted by images from their 42-38 loss to the Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa’s passes arcing inevitably downfield as Tyreek Hill sprinted past defensive backs who did not seem to know which of them should pick up the sport’s most feared deep threat. They have promised swift repairs.
“How we respond to this,” coach John Harbaugh told them in the losing locker room, “that will be the story.”
Fixing what ails the Ravens seems easier said than done, however, after Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns against them in a performance that echoed similar catastrophes from last year, engineered by Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals (416 and 525 yards in a pair of blowouts), Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders (435 yards in the season opener) and Carson Wentz of the Indianapolis Colts (402 yards in a game the Ravens came back to win in overtime).
These body blows shaped general manager Eric DeCosta’s priorities for the offseason. “The attrition that we faced in the secondary, it just overwhelmed us toward the end of the year, and it wasn’t the players’ fault,” he said in summing up 2021. “I guess it was my fault. We just didn’t have enough good corners; we just didn’t have enough guys.”
So he committed $70 million to free-agent safety Marcus Williams, used three draft picks, including No. 14 overall (Kyle Hamilton), on defensive backs, and added veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller for extra security. DeCosta also had faith that 2019 All-Pros Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters would be back in fighting form after injuries cut short their 2021 seasons.
DeCosta had long stated his belief that a modern NFL defense must be constructed from the backfield in, and he was determined to have enough skilled bodies on hand this time around. The Ravens entered 2022 with more salary cap dollars committed to defensive backs than all but two other teams, according to Spotrac.com. If they were to return to the league’s elite, the secondary would be one of the central reasons.
DeCosta’s efforts drew rave reviews. In June, the scouting and analytics website Pro Football Focus said he had assembled the league’s best secondary while adding a note of caution: “The Ravens simultaneously have some of the most question marks heading into 2022 from a health perspective while also possessing the highest-end elite potential. Four of their five starters have earned top-10 grades at their respective positions at some point over the past four seasons. And this list doesn’t even include rookie first-rounder Kyle Hamilton, who will undoubtedly factor in heavily.”
Ah, the “health perspective,” a caveat the Ravens cannot seem to escape when it comes to their defensive backs.
By the time they lined up to face the Dolphins last weekend, the secondary was already less robust than they had envisioned. Fuller tore his ACL on the 80th snap he played in their season-opening win over the New York Jets. Humphrey was limited by a sore groin. Peters was ready to play for the first time in 20 months but under a snap restriction. Second-year defensive back Brandon Stephens, whose versatility is essential, was sidelined by a quadriceps injury.
The Ravens would have to rely on rookie fourth-round picks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion “Pepe” Williams to help cover the fearsome pass-catching duo of Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Hamilton would also be asked to play an important role in creating a safety net behind the cornerbacks.
We know the results were not pretty: 11 catches for 190 yards for Hill and 11 for 170 for Waddle, who took advantage of confusion in the Baltimore secondary to catch three touchdowns in the last eight minutes of the game. They became the first pair of NFL teammates to post those stat lines or better in a game.
So how dark an omen is this for the Ravens’ efforts to resurrect their pass defense, which ranked fourth in Football Outsiders’ DVOA as recently as 2019?
They faced Miami with their cupboard half empty. Humphrey played 56 of 71 defensive snaps, Peters 44 of 71. Both could be close to 100% in a few weeks. Stephens returned to practice Wednesday and said he hopes to play against the Patriots. If they don’t suffer any new injuries, the picture will brighten even without tactical adjustments.
But the Ravens were in no mood to blame their continuing health troubles for the communication breakdowns against the Dolphins.
“It doesn’t matter who’s in there, we’re expected to do the job at a high level,” said Armour-Davis, who learned secondary play under the famously exacting Nick Saban at Alabama. “It doesn’t matter how young you are, how old you are. So that’s never even a discussion: ‘Hey, that was a rookie.’ It’s, ‘Hey, someone didn’t do what they were supposed to do. Someone didn’t communicate.’”
Hamilton described his immediate regret upon seeing a pass go airborne and realizing he was out of position to defend it. “At this level, people are going to take advantage of your mental errors,” he said. “You can’t use being a rookie as an excuse. Guys are trusting me to be in the right place, the right time. It sucks to let coaches down, fans down, family down but most of all my teammates, because I’m with them every day. To have mental errors like that, it’s unacceptable.”
Harbaugh balanced his disappointment at amateurish mistakes with understanding that some of the players involved were seeing their first significant NFL action.
“I did not expect those things to happen in this game, but I also understand that we have some young guys back there,” he said. “We’re throwing guys out there for the first time in an NFL game against some fast players, and things are moving fast, and the game is on the line. That can happen, so if we had a veteran group back there, I’d be more concerned about it, but I think those young guys are going to learn fast.”
It’s easy to blame miscommunication for a play such as Hill’s 60-yard game-tying touchdown. Safeties Williams and Hamilton lined up on the other side of the field near the line of scrimmage and neither had a prayer of scrambling back in time to support Armour-Davis, who seemed to think he would have a teammate behind him. It’s harder to explain how the team’s defensive backs will learn to talk such lapses out of existence.
“It’s a group thing. It’s a group effort,” Stephens said. “We don’t point the finger. We just have to work all on one accord. We just have to work as a unit. I’m confident. … We’re not beating our heads too hard about it.”
How does a secondary practice communicating? Armour-Davis went back to a mantra from training camp: “Overemphasize it. In practice, it doesn’t matter if everybody hears it; make sure people outside the facility hear it. It doesn’t matter if you know your guy heard it. Just continue to say it. Overemphasize everything, because those mistakes can’t happen.”
Coaches can only pound this message so far, the rookie added: “It’s kind of within. It’s the players who have to go out and do it. We’re the ones who have to communicate on the field, so it’s a message from within.”
First-year defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, also in the spotlight after the loss, believes improvements will flow from those conversations between players. “There is communication, especially with the vets and how they see things and how they want to play stuff,” he said. “That’s kind of sparking more dialogue as we prep for new teams. I’m happy with what they’re doing with it.”
The Ravens know they’re in for savage backlash if they go through another season of results not living up to preseason hype. It began this week, with ESPN analyst and former Ravens defensive coordinator Rex Ryan. “They’re busting coverages, their communication is bad, they can’t finish games anymore,” Ryan said on the network’s “Get Up” morning show. “This new hotshot coordinator [Macdonald] is terrible.”
“They can make all the statements they want to make, but they’re not coaching anybody right now,” Harbaugh said in a not-so-veiled response to his former assistant.
But players acknowledged that if they don’t answer with better performance, the narrative will persist. The doldrums of 2021 will become the doldrums of 2022.
“We never expect to be second, let alone last,” Armour-Davis said. “We always expect to be the best. Give the Dolphins credit. They executed their game plan, and we didn’t. But we know we made a lot of self-wound mistakes, so we know if we get those cleaned up — when we get those cleaned up — we’ll be where we want to be.”
Report: MSP International ranked best of major U.S., Canadian airports for air traveler satisfaction
The Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) is the best in the country for its size, according to a newly released nationwide customer satisfaction survey.
Consumer research firm J.D. Power announced Wednesday the results of their North American Airport Satisfaction Study, notching a score of 800 (out of a 1,000 possible points), MSP ranked well above the segment average score of 769.
The survey was conducted from August 2021 to July 2022 using feedback from over 26,000 travelers in the United States and Canada who had departed from or arrived at at least one airport within 30 days of providing their feedback. MSP was grouped in the study’s “mega” category, which analyzed airports that see at least 33 million travelers annually.
Airports of each category were analyzed based upon six key categories, in order of importance: terminal facilities; airport arrival/departure; baggage claim; security check; check-in/baggage check; and food, beverage and retail.
Among mega airports, MSP was closely trailed by San Francisco International Airport, who scored 796 points, as well as Metro Airport in Detroit and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, both of which scored 791 points.
Despite dropping 15 points from J.D. Power’s 2021 survey, MSP moved two slots up the rankings, from last year’s third-place rank.
Though in a separate category, nine airports in the large airport category — which considered hubs that handle between 10 and 32.9 million travelers annually — scored higher than MSP, with top-ranked Tampa International scoring 846. Of medium airports, serving 4.5 to 9.9 million travelers, Indianapolis International led the pack with a score of 842, joining ten others that scored above 800.
No other airports in Minnesota or the Dakotas handle enough passengers to be included in the study.
As pre-pandemic crowds returning, airports grapple with inflation
Beyond simply announcing which airports topped their study, J.D. Power’s analysis of feedback made other significant observations about the air travel industry.
“Air traveler satisfaction with North American airports reached an all-time high in 2021 when passenger volumes were still just a fraction of the historical norm,” the study’s conclusion reads. “Now, as global passenger volume ticks back up to 91% of pre-pandemic levels and labor shortages have caused a record number of flight cancellations, those sky-high satisfaction scores have once again fallen down to Earth.”
Overall satisfaction is down 25 points year-over-year on the group’s 1,000-point scale, as flight offerings have lessened despite terminals becoming more crowded.
A reduction in food and drink options also had an impact. Quantified, nearly 25% of respondents in J.D. Power’s survey indicated the price of food and beverages led them to avoid purchasing snacks at the airport, up from 20% in 2021 and 23% in 2019.
“The combination of pent-up demand for air travel, the nationwide labor shortage and steadily rising prices on everything from jet fuel to a bottle of water have created a scenario in which airports are extremely crowded and passengers are increasingly frustrated — and it is likely to continue through 2023,” said Michael Taylor, travel intelligence lead at J.D. Power.
Meanwhile, 14% of travelers say parking was more expensive than they expected, up from 12% in 2021 and 11% in 2019.
“In some ways, this is a return to normal as larger crowds at airports tend to make travelers more frazzled,” Taylor said, “but in cases where parking lots are over capacity, gates are standing room only and restaurants and bars are not even open to offer some reprieve, it is clear that increased capacity in airports can’t come soon enough.”
Former Broward high school players are all over NFL rosters (a lot more than Miami-Dade) | Then-and-now photos
On the NFL’s opening week of the 2022 season, there were 55 Broward County high school alumni drawing an NFL check as a player, far and away the most-represented county from talent-rich South Florida.
The tally represents a slight dropoff from last year’s 62 players, the high-water mark for the county.
Meanwhile, Miami-Dade had 23 players drawing a paycheck as the season kicked off, down a whopping 36.1% from the county’s player count of 36 on opening weekend 2021. Broward had a 139% greater presence than its 305 neighbors as the NFL headed to Week 2.
While in years past St. Thomas Aquinas has clearly led the way for the county, this year they shared the top spot, with the Raiders and American Heritage each seeing a dozen alumni on rosters.
The opening-weekend players hailed from 19 schools and could be found on 25 teams, with the Denver Broncos leading the way with five.
Here is the list, in alphabetical order by last name of the players, who were either on the 53-man roster, the practice squad or on an injured list. At the end, there is a listing of how many come from each school and are on each NFL team.
Josh Ali, Falcons, Chaminade-Madonna
Robbie Anderson, Panthers, South Plantation
Kevin Austin Jr., Jaguars, North Broward Prep
Giovani Bernard, Buccaneers, St. Thomas Aquinas
Nik Bonitto, Broncos, St. Thomas Aquinas
Joey Bosa, Chargers, St. Thomas Aquinas
Nick Bosa, 49ers, St. Thomas Aquinas
Marquise Brown, Cardinals, Chaminade-Madonna
Brian Burns, Panthers, American Heritage
Devin Bush, Steelers, Flanagan
Josh Bynes, Ravens, Boyd Anderson
Yodny Cajuste, Patriots, Miramar
Tyson Campbell, Jaguars, American Heritage
Trevon Coley, Bears, Miramar
Phillip Dorsett, Texans, St. Thomas Aquinas
Jon Feliciano, Giants, Western
Jonathan Ford, Packers, Dillard
Mike Harley Jr., Browns, St. Thomas Aquinas
Bobby Hart, Bills, St. Thomas Aquinas
Khalil Herbert, Bears, American Heritage
Faion Hicks, Broncos, Flanagan
James Houston IV, Lions, American Heritage
Tyler Huntley, Ravens, Hallandale
Danny Isidora, Cardinals, Cypress Bay
Eddie Jackson, Bears, Boyd Anderson
Shemar Jean-Charles, Packers, Miramar
Jerry Jeudy, Broncos, Deerfield Beach
Brandon Johnson, Broncos, American Heritage
Lamarcus Joyner, Jets, St. Thomas Aquinas
Chris Lammons, Chiefs, Plantation
James McCourt, Jaguars, St. Thomas Aquinas
Isaiah McKenzie, Bills, American Heritage
Josh Metellus, Vikings, Flanagan
Marken Michel, Commanders, American Heritage
Sony Michel, Chargers, American Heritage
Herb Miller, Browns, Miramar
Elijah Moore, Jets, St. Thomas Aquinas
Fabian Moreau, Giants, Western
Zack Moss, Bills, Hallandale
Trayvon Mullen, Cardinals, Coconut Creek
Joshua Palmer, Chargers, St. Thomas Aquinas
Patrick (Johnson) Peterson, Vikings, Blanche Ely
James Pierre, Steelers, Deerfield Beach
Brandon Powell, Rams, Deerfield Beach
Calvin Ridley, Falcons, Monarch
Aaron Robinson, Giants, Deerfield Beach
Asante Samuel Jr., Chargers, St. Thomas Aquinas
Anthony Schwartz, Browns, American Heritage
Tedarrell Slaton, Packers, American Heritage
Geno Smith, Seahawks, Miramar
Pat Surtain II, Broncos, American Heritage
Binjimen Victor, Ravens, Coconut Creek
Rashad Weaver, Titans, Cooper City
Mike White, Jets, University School
Marco Wilson, Cardinals, American Heritage
Quincy Wilson, Steelers, University School
Quincy Wilson was signed by the Steelers after Week 2.
HIGH SCHOOLS: American Heritage (12), St. Thomas Aquinas (12), Miramar (5), Deerfield Beach (4), Flanagan (3), Boyd Anderson (2), Chaminade-Madonna (2), Coconut Creek (2), Hallandale (2), University School (2), Western (2), Blanche Ely, Cooper City, Cypress Bay, Dillard, Monarch, North Broward Prep, Plantation, South Plantation
TEAMS: Broncos (5), Cardinals (4), Chargers (4), Bears (3), Bills (3), Browns (3), Giants (3), Jaguars (3), Jets (3), Packers (3), Ravens (3), Steelers (3), Falcons (2), Panthers (2), Vikings (2), 49ers (1), Buccaneers (1), Chiefs (1), Commanders (1), Lions (1), Patriots (1), Rams (1), Seahawks (1), Texans (1), Titans (1), Cowboys (0), Saints (0), Eagles (0), Bengals (0), Colts (0), Raiders (0), Dolphins (0)
NFC: 25; AFC: 31 (30 on opening weekend)
Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko has left the former Formula 1 driver ‘in need of therapy’ and Jaime Alguersuari ‘still waking up crying’ after ‘trauma’ and is convinced that ‘many others “live the same
Former Formula 1 driver Jaime Alguersuari ‘wakes up crying’ after having nightmares about Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko, which left him in need of therapy.
Alguersuari became F1’s youngest driver at 19 years and 125 days in 2009, when he was dropped from Formula Renault by Red Bull and given a seat with sister team Toro Rossi midway through the season.
That record was then broken by 17-year-old Max Verstappen, while Alguersuari enjoyed three seasons in F1 with the now-named team Alpha Tauri, recording a respectable 31 points in 46 Grands Prix.
Like a number of Red Bull junior drivers, Alguersuari’s F1 career was short-lived, with world champions like Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel two of the few to excel in the programme.
Alguersuari blamed much of that on adviser Marko, saying he and other Red Bull drivers suffered “trauma” from the 79-year-old Austrian.
Speaking to Spanish outlet El Confidencial, Alguersuari, who is now a DJ, said: “I’ll tell you one thing: I’m still dreaming, when I’m sleeping, very strange dreams have been coming to me, very strange all this time. .
“Mostly the helplessness and the frustration of never arriving, of seeing Mr. Marko still angry, beating me up. As if we were children. I see myself like that.
“It created a trauma, and I am convinced that [fellow Red Bull junior Sebastien] Buemi lives it too, and many others.
“I couldn’t clean this up. Look, I did therapy, and when I retired, several psychologists helped me try this to get my life back, but I wanted to try this to clean up everything that I had experienced before.
“Now, even so, strange things come to mind. And sometimes I wake up crying, in times when I’ve done a big lap, and I find Mr. Marko’s face looking angry. All this since I was 15.
Unlike many F1 rookies, Alguersuari was thrust straight into the thick of things at the Hungaroring in 2009, with no pre-season testing or time to learn the car.
He finished a respectable 15th on his debut, but failed to take a point in his eight races at the end of the season.
“It was outrageous, I was 19,” he said of the shock debut.
“Not so much because of my age, but because I didn’t take the car and started mid-year.
“At that time he was in charge of the junior team, he had won Formula 3 in Great Britain, and they invented it.
“But it was the only opportunity I had, maybe it wasn’t the best, but it was the one there was.
“I wasn’t ready to go, anyway, but there was no other way. You can’t say no because you don’t know when it’s going to happen again.
“Red Bull is kind of like your parents, because they’re the ones who paid for your race so you could race, and they’re the ones who make the decisions.”
Continuing to chat about Marko, Alguersuari, who is now a DJ known as “Squire”, said he had only seen the adviser once since, and detailed how he learned that he had lost his place in the team.
“I never saw him again,” he said. “And I would love to.
“The only thing I know of all this is that when Franz Tost [Toro Rosso/Alpha Tauri team principal] called me the day after the Cepsa event at eight o’clock in the morning to tell us that Red Bull could no longer help us and that they had bad news.
“He hung up on me because I guess he didn’t want to talk to me. I pick up the phone and call Helmut Marko directly. ‘Is this a joke?’ “You already found out, didn’t you?” “What is it, Helmut?” And he said to me: ‘I couldn’t do anything’.
“It’s done, the years have passed, but he made me understand that at Red Bull it’s not just one who decides, but a ‘board’ behind, with different interests.
“But it was clear to me that Marko doesn’t decide, from what he told me. And that was the last time I spoke to him. When I was a commentator at the BBC, I used to greet him in the paddock, nothing more.
The rebirth of Vikings kicker Greg Joseph. His mental toughness has always helped him press on.
There’s a particular field goal that defined last season for Vikings kicker Greg Joseph.
No, not the 37-yarder he pulled wide left as time expired in a Week 2 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. While that miss produced a ton of the headlines in the immediate aftermath, a 43-yarder the following week told a more accurate story about Joseph.
Not only did Joseph drill that particular field goal, he finished 3 for 3 on field goals in a win over the Seattle Seahawks.
“That could’ve been make or break for me,” Joseph said. “That moment helped make me into the person I am today. That was an unbelievable learning experience. I tried to take the positives from it and move past it as best I could.”
The fact that Joseph, 28, is still the Vikings kicker speaks to his mental toughness.
On a team with a rabid fan base known to eat kickers alive — the rise and fall of Gary Anderson, Blair Walsh and Daniel Carlson all come to mind — Joseph somehow made it out on the other side. He finished 33 for 38 on field goals last season, and has developed into a secret weapon of sorts for the Vikings this season.
Asked about Joseph’s mental toughness, special-teams coordinator Matt Daniels referenced how much the Vikings tested him this offseason. They brought in rookie kicker Gabe Brkic during organized team activities to see how Joseph would respond to some internal competition. They also regularly blare game-like crowd noise and have Joseph’s teammates talk trash to him as he lines up for field goals in practice
“We’ve tried to put him in the most pressing situations,” Daniels said. “Every single time he’s answered the call.”
Not surprisingly, the Vikings have a ton of confidence in Joseph right now. He was 3 for 3 on field goals against Green Bay in Week 1 and didn’t attempt attempt a field goal at Philadelphia in Week 2.
“All I know is when he hits the ball right now, it sounds really good, and normally, it’s going through the uprights,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said. “When we’ve got confidence in a guy like we do in Greg, I think we can be aggressive trying to put points on the board anytime we really cross the 50-yard line. That’s going to be the mindset.”
Perhaps it is fitting that the Vikings play the Detroit Lions at noon Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Joseph was terrific in the first meeting with the Lions last season, making 4 of 5 field-goal attempts and capping his impressive day with a 54-yarder as the clock struck 0:00 that lifted the Vikings to a 19-17 victory and probably saved former coach Mike Zimmer’s job at the time.
Not bad considering Joseph almost never played football in the first place.
Growing up in South Africa, like so many other kids, Joseph’s his first love was soccer. He says he doesn’t remember much about his childhood there, but the things he does remember all seem to be connected to soccer.
“It’s how I made all my friends,” Joseph said. “We were always playing.”
He had dreams of playing professionally for Manchester United even after he and his family moved to the United States.
It wasn’t until Joseph’s senior year at American Heritage High School in South Florida that he started to contemplate a future in football rather than soccer.
“My good friend played on the soccer team like me and he was also kicker on the football team,” Joseph said. “They asked me to do it after he left, and I was like, ‘Oh, cool.’ I wanted to see what it was all about. It sounded like fun.”
That was more than a decade ago. Doug Socha, the football coach at American Heritage at the time, remembers watching Joseph play soccer.
“What caught my eye about Greg was he always did the goal kick,” said Socha, who now serves as the football coach at Keiser University in South Florida. “He wasn’t the goalie and he always did the goal kick because his leg was so strong.”
After a summer working out with local kicking coach Tony Bugeja, who has trained a number of NFL kickers, Joseph slowly started to grasp the intricacies of being a kicker in football.
Just because he was hitting it far didn’t mean it was going where he wanted it to go.
“The sweet spot of the football is much, much smaller,” Joseph said. “Just getting my foot to strike the particular point on the football every time took a lot of practice. It takes a lot to hit it straight.”
Though it took Joseph some time to figure out the technique, his leg strength was never a question. He used to boom kickoffs out of the end zone with such regularity that American Heritage didn’t even have to coach kickoff coverage.
“If he wasn’t 100 percent on touchbacks, he was pretty darn close,” Socha said. “I’m not talking a couple of yards deep in the end zone; I’m talking almost through the uprights on a consistent basis. As he continued to do it for us, I think he recognized, ‘(Geez). I do have talent.’ I think he saw that he might be able to take it somewhere.”
Joseph also started to understand the importance of being mentally strong. That got put to the test during his freshman year at Florida Atlantic University when he failed to make the team as a walk-on.
Instead of feel sorry for himself, Joseph put his head down and went to work, something he has continued to do throughout his kicking career. He made the FAU team the following year and became the team’s No. 1 kicker the rest of his college career.
In a brief chat with the Pioneer Press last year, former FAU coach Charlie Partridge talked about taking over the program in 2014, and being surprised that Joseph didn’t make the team the previous year.
“He showed quickly that he was a legitimate Division I kicker with his leg strength and his mental strength,” said Partridge, now the defensive line coach at the University of Pittsburgh. “I did think he had the potential (at the next level) because I’ve been fortunate to be around guys who have had time in the NFL.”
That said, Joseph did not get selected in the 2018 NFL Draft, which once again tested his mental toughness, as did the journey that followed.
He bounced around from team to team, spending time with Miami, Cleveland, Carolina, Tennessee and Tampa Bay before latching on with the Vikings.
“All of it helped mold me into the man I am today,” Joseph said. “It’s a journey unique to me, and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”
Lost in the shuffle, Joseph actually attended a workout that Vikings long snapper Andrew DePaola happened to attend, as well.
“Just the pop of the ball coming off his foot, I said right then, ‘That kid is going to be something special,’ ” DePaola said. “I’d equate it to hearing a base hit compared to a home run. You hear the crack of the bat and can tell immediately. It’s the same thing with kickers. You can just hear it.”
Nowadays, DePaola is the person snapping to punter Ryan Wright, who is the person holding for Joseph. Asked about the missed potential game-winner at Arizona last season, DePaola said he actually forgot it even happened because Joseph has been so consistent since then.
“He easily could’ve gone the other way after that miss,” DePaola said. “It’s no surprise he bounced back, though, because of the way he approaches things. He’s a guy who, make or miss, is on to the next kick.”
That’s an attitude Joseph has been working to perfect ever since he started playing football more than a decade ago. He has learned how to move on from a field goal whether he makes it or misses it.
All part of the mental toughness he has shown throughout his career to this point.
“I think kicking can be up to 85 percent mental,” Joseph said. “You have to have a short memory. It’s something I’ve learned as I’ve gone through my career. I feel like I’ve gotten better at knowing myself and who I am and staying true to who I am.”
As for the last-second miss against the Cardinals in 2021, Joseph knew deep down it wasn’t going to be an issue. He has gone through many ups and downs throughout his career and has always managed to overcome.
“It just came down to trusting myself and believing in my abilities and knowing I wasn’t defined by that miss,” Joseph said. “I knew I was a good kicker, so it was about moving on and proving myself the next time I got an opportunity to do so.”
Maine approves first religious school to receive tuition reimbursement
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Maine is willing to fund tuition for some religious school students for the first time since a Supreme Court ruling in June ordered the state to treat such schools the same as other private schools. regarding reimbursement of tuition fees.
Cheverus High School, a preparatory school for the Jesuit college in Portland, was the only religious school to apply to participate in the state’s tuition reimbursement plan and its application was approved by the state, an official said Thursday. of State.
Carroll Conley, executive director of the Christian Civic League of Maine, said he was encouraged by the first tuition reimbursements for a religious school since the 1980s in Maine.
NEW YORK FAITH COMMUNITY ALARMED BY DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION PROPOSED “INTRUSION” IN RELIGIOUS SCHOOLS
“We hope and encourage that (others) can find a way to participate” next year, he said.
There was no immediate comment from Cheverus, which is a Roman Catholic school but is not governed by the Diocese of Portland.
There have been several lawsuits over the years since the state ended tuition reimbursement to religious schools before the Supreme Court ruled that Maine cannot exclude religious schools from a program that offers tuition fees for private education in cities where there are no public high schools.
The Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision was the latest in a series of court rulings that have favored claims of discrimination based on religion. That could fuel a new push for school choice programs in a number of states that have so far not directed taxpayer dollars to private religious education.
Despite the victory, religious schools are taking a cautious approach after Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said all schools accepting public funds must abide by Maine’s human rights law.
TO AVOID TODAY’S AWAKENING, PARENTS ENROLL THEIR CHILDREN IN CATHOLIC SCHOOL
The law prohibits discrimination based on race, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, or disability. This would include accepting gay and transgender teachers and students, which could conflict with the beliefs of some religious schools.
In the Maine case that led to the High Court decision, parents sued in federal court to use state aid to send their children to Christian schools in Bangor and Waterville. The two schools in question — Temple Academy in Waterville and Bangor Christian Schools — have policies that discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity, Frey said.
