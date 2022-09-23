News
Minnesota Medal of Honor Memorial unveiled at the State Capitol grounds
For 20 years or more, Millie, the bronze girl at the center of the “Promise of Youth” statue at the southern end of the State Capitol Mall, reached out from a broken reflecting pool that leaked water. It leaked so badly, in fact, that it dripped into an underground tunnel, creating a sloppy, wet and potentially dangerous experience for state workers traveling between government offices, as well as an unlikely welcome for visitors to the Veterans Service Building.
Then came John Kraemer, a retired financial planner from Stillwater and a Vietnam-era veteran of the Air National Guard’s 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth. Kraemer sought a fitting memorial to the state’s 72 recipients of the Medal of Honor — the highest military decoration for individuals who have shown exemplary character and valor in combat — before the last of them died. Little did he expect planning, fundraising and construction would span an entire decade, or that when it was done, the immortal Millie would sit at its center.
On Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz joined a who’s who of veterans and planners to unveil the Minnesota Medal of Honor Memorial, a $1 million addition to the decorated walkway at the State Capitol Mall’s southern entrance and a straight shot to the Capitol’s majestic front doors.
Gone is the broken reflecting pool. After spending years disassembled during construction and stored well outside the city, Millie has returned to her perch inside six large bronze leaves, which now sit on a sizable base decorated with flowing water.
Around her, two granite walls have been carved with the six Medal of Honor values: Courage, Sacrifice, Patriotism, Citizenship, Integrity and Commitment.
‘A LOT OF CHALLENGES’
Rather than replace Millie’s 1950s-era “Promise of Youth” installation, the new memorial encircles it and literally elevates it.
Construction, completed by general contractor Versacon, of New Hope, began in the fall of 2021.
“There were a lot of challenges to it,” said senior project manager Nathan Thome.
From the Veterans Service Building, a walkway forms a concrete seam past a bench, a pentagonal design on the ground and then past Millie, lining up with the State Capitol building in the distance, by the mall’s north end.
“Probably the most difficult part to it was making sure the geometry and orientation were correct,” Thome said.
Nationally, there are 65 living recipients of the Medal of Honor, which dates back to 1863 and was created under President Abraham Lincoln in the early days of the Civil War.
The last of the 72 recipients from Minnesota, Leo Thorsness, a Vietnam-era colonel in the U.S. Air Force, died in 2018.
A CENTURY-OLD VISION
Thursday’s ceremonial dedication was attended by five Medal of Honor recipients from around the country and included a cannon volley, a vintage military aircraft flyover, memorabilia from the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum, music by the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bull” Band and attendance by cadets from St. Thomas Academy, a military high school in Mendota Heights.
Kraemer, who chaired the effort to erect the memorial, said he discovered during his painstaking fundraising efforts that before wrapping up his tenure in the early 1900s, renowned State Capitol architect Cass Gilbert drew a hand sketch of where he’d like to see a veterans memorial — the most prominent spot he could think of.
Today, some 19 to 24 different statues and memorials line the mall, depending upon how one counts, and the Medal of Honor Memorial completes Gilbert’s century-old vision.
So what took so long?
Organizers said delays included waiting for the underground tunnel to be insulated, as well as a complicated state fundraising effort that required Kraemer’s nonprofit to seek private matching funds.
Paul Mandell, former executive secretary of the Capitol Area Architectural and Planning Board, said the $1 million memorial relied upon hefty contributions from both the state Legacy Act and multiple veterans’ groups. Partial funding sat around untouched for so long that it expired.
“At one point, because the money had come through tax dollars instead of bonds, it canceled,” recalled Mandell, with a chuckle. “We didn’t even know what had happened. The money went away, and then we had to go and ask for it again.”
News
Pupusas – A Taste of El Salvador – NBC Chicago
Food Guy Steve Dolinsky NBC 5’s Food Guy kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month by looking at Mexican-style tacos in Little Village. Now he’s looking for a taste of El Salvador.
And that means pupusas.
He says some of the best in town are made every day by a group of women on the southwest side of Chicago.
The wide, flat-topped griddle, or plancha, is busy pretty much all day at Pupuseria. The small cafe in the Clearing neighborhood just west of Midway Airport has a tight and compact menu, but nearly every table orders the namesake.
“A pupusa is a tortilla – corn dough or rice dough – filled with lots of different ingredients. But the main ingredient is cheese. It can be beans, pork, chicken, steak,” said Vanessa Leones, one of the managers of Pupuseria “The classic pupusa is a revuelta – a mix of beans, cheese and pork.”
The masa paste is quite moist and heavy – slapped with a little oil – but it allows cooks to incorporate chosen ingredients fairly easily. Then, in a process that takes about five seconds but years to master, the dough is pressed up and around the fillings, surrounding them, but not to the point of breaking or tearing. Cooks do it without measuring or weighing. It’s all based on muscle memory, touch and feel.
“You have to be really thorough to do it. To weigh the dough and the ingredients so they are the perfect size,” Leones said.
Cooked a la plancha for a few minutes on each side, they are torn off when the outside is crispy and dotted with brown and black spots. A trio of homemade salsas accompanies as well as curtidoa Salvadoran cabbage salad with vinegar.
“We can put it in the pupusa or on the side,” she added.
Save room for a slice of quesadilla.
A far cry from its Mexican cousin, this quesadilla is really more of a cheesecake sprinkled with sesame seeds on top.
“It’s like bread baked with cheese. Most people accompany it with coffee in the morning,” Leones said.
The quesadilla is a must, in fact, according to Dolinsky. All pupusas cost less than four dollars each. Pupuseria is set to open a second location about a mile east, closer to Marquette Park.
pupuseria
6533 O.63rd St.
Opening next week:
Pupuseria Cafe #2
4322 W. Marquette Road.
773-912-6111
NBC Chicago
News
Orioles not concerned with ‘what ifs’ as Trey Mancini returns to Camden Yards with Astros
Each step Trey Mancini took to his locker in the Houston Astros’ clubhouse at Camden Yards on Thursday felt familiar but was oh so different.
Getting off a plane at BWI Marshall Airport, then heading up Interstate 295 into Baltimore? It was a “drive that I made 1,000 times probably, for a lot of different reasons,” Mancini said hours before he faced his former team for the first time at Camden Yards. He arrived at the Orioles’ home ballpark via the Astros’ team bus, rather than driving himself and parking in the player lot. Inside the tunnel in the stadium’s lower level, he walked farther toward the third base side than he ever had, heading to the visitors’ clubhouse instead of the one he spent parts of five seasons with a designated locker in.
“It’s so familiar,” Mancini said, “but you gotta remember that you’re here as a visitor now.”
He was welcomed as if it was still home. As Mancini warmed up before the game, the Orioles played a minutelong tribute video on the Camden Yards scoreboard that ended with “Thank you, Trey.” Another ovation came when he stepped up to bat in the second inning, removing his helmet to acknowledge a fan base that meant as much to him as he did to it.
It’s where he met his fiancee, Sara Perlman. It’s where he fought the stage 3 colon cancer that kept him out for the 2020 season. It’s where he was welcomed back and adored in a 2021 campaign in which he was the sport’s best story.
“My relationship with the city transcends baseball,” Mancini said, “and it always will.”
The Orioles traded Mancini, then their longest-tenured player, to the Astros for two pitching prospects Aug. 1. Weeks later, they visited Houston, allowing Mancini to shake whatever jitters he might have had facing the team that drafted him in 2013 and called him up to the majors three years later. He said his feelings about returning to Camden Yards were more excitement than nervousness.
This four-game series means little, otherwise, to the Astros, who have locked up the American League West to guarantee Mancini’s second career postseason berth. Baltimore, though, entered Thursday 4 1/2 games out of a wild-card spot with 14 games left. They were a .500 club when they traded Mancini, three games out of a playoff berth thanks to a 27-16 stretch after a slow start, and have gone 26-20 since, entering Thursday having lost 10 of their past 16 games.
“I was excited to see him get to go to such a good team like that and a really winning organization,” outfielder Austin Hays said. “But at the same time, selfishly, I wanted him to continue to be my teammate and be a part of this organization, so it was tough, but it’s all part of it.”
Hays and his teammates, though, said they haven’t allowed themselves to think whether this season might be going differently had the team held onto Mancini and All-Star closer Jorge López rather than trading them in future-focused moves by making no significant additions to the roster. After the Mancini deal, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias cited playoff probabilities in rationalizing the trade, though he has since walked those comments back. The players, though, have responded by remaining in the race.
“The thing about baseball is there’s a lot of what ifs involved and a lot of hindsight in certain aspects,” outfielder Cedric Mullins said. “It’s just a matter of going out and doing your part at the end of the day.”
Mancini acknowledged that he’s trying to “get a little more consistent at the plate” with Houston, hitting .193/.281/407 since the trade. But his bat, one that nearly made him an All-Star in 2019, would have deepened an Orioles’ lineup that has struggled of late.
“You never know,” infielder Ramón Urías said. “What if we had Trey? We might be better. I don’t know. We’re a different team now, but I think Trey did a good job for us.”
The day Mancini was traded featured “a lot of hugs and tears,” Hays recalled. Outfielder Anthony Santander hugged signed jersey Mancini gave him as an expression of his appreciation for his longtime teammates. Santander said Thursday he plans to frame the jersey and hang it in his Miami home.
He laughed about how frustrated Mancini would get when he played, reminding him to relax by saying “You’re the best hitter here.” Thanks to the trade, that’s no longer the case, but the bond remains.
“At the end of the day, it’s out of our control,” Santander said through team interpreter Brandon Quinones. “We can’t really control that, and right now, we feel like we have a really good chance to still compete and play hard and do a good job, so that’s all we can do right now.”
Although it took an adjustment for Mancini to find it Thursday, he’s felt welcome in the Astros’ clubhouse. He was thrilled to join a team with World Series aspirations, but he believes he left behind an organization that is trending toward the same level.
“These guys have such a great established culture here,” Mancini said. “From the second I got traded, I felt welcome and part of the team, and that’s just a testament to everything that they’ve built here and what they’ve done. And it’s certainly what Baltimore is on their way to doing over there, building a culture so when guys get traded, are called up there, that they feel welcome and part of the team immediately and it’s infectious.
“I’m really proud of what they’ve done.”
()
News
Blocked field goal by Vikings’ Patrick Peterson shows ‘the old guy’s still got it’
Before the season, Vikings special-teams coordinator Matt Daniels said he considered taking veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson off the field-goal block team. It was a good move he didn’t.
Peterson, 32, blocked a field-goal attempt in the third quarter of Monday’s 24-7 loss at Philadelphia. Most impressive was how Peterson did it, flying in from the edge and blocking it with his trailing hand.
“I was actually going to pull Patrick Peterson off of field-goal block,’’ Daniels said Thursday. “And he came to me and said ‘(Daniels), there’s no way.’ He’s like ‘I’ve blocked three in my career, I still got it. I got good first-step burst still to come off the edge.’”
Peterson showed that when he took five steps and perfectly timed the block. He had been called for offsides earlier in the game on an extra-point attempt.
“I always love being in involved in special teams,’’ Peterson said. “It shows that your team has attitude, your team has grit. … So, yeah, the old guy’s still got it.”
The block was returned 27 yards by cornerback Kris Boyd to the Eagles 30, but Kirk Cousins soon threw an interception and Minnesota didn’t score. Daniels liked how Boyd scooped the ball up but not that he was tackled by punter and holder Arryn Siposs.
“He’s just got to run that thing to the sideline rather than keep it straight,’’ Daniels said.
SMITH AGAIN OUT
Safety Harrison Smith didn’t practice Thursday for the second straight day due to a concussion, and his status is uncertain for Sunday’s home game against Detroit.
Smith was hurt in the fourth quarter Monday. His primary replacement was Josh Metellus, who was in for 10 plays at safety while rookie Lewis Cine got in for one. Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell was noncommittal about who would start if Smith can’t play.
“Both will be in the mix,” Donatell said. “Those are things that we don’t know. .. We’re prepared, and you could see both of them.”
If Smith is out, it could weaken a defense that allowed 347 yards and 24 points in the first half at Philadelphia but recovered to give up no points and 139 yards in the second half. Donatell said he’s “not concerned” about the defense since the Vikings “came back from a tough half” after their “execution was off.”
Also not practicing was rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who missed Monday’s game due to a quadriceps injury.
REMAINING UPBEAT
Former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was known for yelling while first-year coach Kevin O’Connell isn’t. After the loss to the Eagles, Minnesota players have talked about the attitude remaining upbeat.
“(It’s) being able to have a positive culture,” said receiver Adam Thielen. “When you walk in this building, there’s nobody hanging their heads, there’s nobody (cursing). It was everybody ready to talk about the game, to figure out what we could do better.”
O’Connell has pointed the finger at himself for the defeat. Receiver Justin Jefferson said “of course everything is not on him,.’ Jefferson then added, “He is trying to be accountable, so we’ve got to be accountable as players.”
THE WRIGHT STUFF
Daniels is impressed with rookie punter Ryan Wright, who averaged 47.8 yards gross and 45.2 net per boot in the first two games.
“He has a top-10 leg in this league,’’ Daniels said. “It’s funny because pre-game you look at him in his eyes and he’s kind of bright-eyed, and it’s kind of like, ‘You OK, Mr. Wright?’ The moment almost looks too big for him. But game rolls around and he’s just locked in.”
Daniels said he has nicknames for players, and just happens to call the rookie “Mr. Wright.”
BRIEFLY
On the 53-yard TD Jalen Hurts threw Monday to Quez Watkins, Donatell said cornerback Cameron Dantzler “misread what was in front of him, and the correction has been made.” … Daniels said he must do “a better job of setting up” punt returns to help Jalen Reagor. … After blaming himself for not getting open enough Monday, Thielen said it was about “going back to work and trying to improve every day in practice.”
News
Former ROY runner-up Miguel Andujar designated for assignment, Zack Britton back on 40-man roster
Miguel Andujar is finally free.
The Yankee who went from the American League Rookie of the Year runner-up (lost to Shohei Ohtani) in 2018 to back to the minors over the last three seasons was designated for assignment on Thursday to make room on the 40-man roster for Zack Britton before the series opener against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.
Andujar, who hit 27 home runs and 47 doubles in 2018, played 149 games that season. He came into 2019 as the Yankees starting third baseman, despite the fact that he was not even average defensively. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the opening weekend of the season and was replaced by Gio Urshela. He never made it back as a regular player. Over the next three years, Andujar played in 93 games hitting eight homers and 25 RBI.
Andujar asked for a trade a few times and this year he made it clear he felt he needed to find a new way to the big leagues.
“I enjoy playing baseball,” Andujar said through Yankees interpreter Marlon Abreu back in July. “I’ve been playing this game for a long time now. I want to play at this level. The exact details of the conversation I want to keep private.”
Given his success early on in his career, there will be teams who will give Andujar a chance.
One scout who watched Andujar in Triple-A this year said that Andujar impressed him with “solid,” at-bats and that teams “still see bat value,” in him.
BRITTON BACK
A day after expressing his frustration with the Yankees’ indecision, Zack Britton got his wish and was activated. The lefty reliever last pitched in a big league game a season ago before being shut down to have Tommy John surgery last October. Now, he has 14 games left to prove he can help them in the playoffs.
“That’s the only reason I’m pitching right now,” Britton said. “Otherwise, I would have just shut it down. I feel like if I get enough innings that I can be myself and I can help in the postseason. Like I said, time will tell if that’s gonna be the case, but that’s my goal.”
Britton is in the last year of his contract with the Yankees. He made just 22 appearances last season before he was shut down. Britton has 154 career saves and had a 1.89 ERA in 2020, his last full season.
While the Yankees may not have been counting on Britton, he would have been much needed veteran help for a bullpen that has already been stretched thin by injuries to Chad Green and Michael King. The bullpen has struggled over the last month, showing their issues when they gave up seven runs Tuesday night against the Pirates.
To get Britton on the 28-man roster, the Yankees placed Wandy Peralta on the 15-day injured list with what the team said is left thoracic spine tightness. That involves the middle of the spine from neck to ribs.
“He’s been down in the last couple of days,” Boone said. “Still there today and not getting much improvement there. We don’t think it’s serious. Something that’s popped up a couple times over the last four to six weeks. This time it’s been a few days though. So it just feels like it’s something we want to knock out right now. And hopefully, hopefully a couple more days we start wrapping them up again and he’d be available then through the Texas series.”
WALKING WOUNDED
Andrew Benintendi was back with the club on Thursday after missing Wednesday with an illness. The left fielder said the hand is getting better and he is able to physically work out, but not able to do anything with the hand he had surgery on yet. He said the best case scenario for him would be to be able to come back during the postseason.
“That was always the plan,” Benintendi said.
The left fielder had surgery to repair the hook of the hamate bone earlier this month.
DJ LeMahieu hit in a regular batting practice group for the first time on Thursday. He also did some running on the bases after. The infielder is on the IL with right toe inflammation.
()
News
Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov puts tense summer behind him
Kirill Kaprizov’s English has improved substantially over the summer, to the point that the Russian winger was able to answer reporters’ questions on Thursday without the aid of his interpreter.
The budding Wild superstar did not, however, want to use his new communication skills to answer questions about his offseason in his native Russia, at war with Ukraine after invading its neighbor in February, or whether he had difficulty getting back to the United States.
On the first day of training camp Thursday at TRIA Rink, with teammate Mats Zuccarello running interference, Kaprizov declined to talk about anything but hockey in his first meeting with reporters since the Wild lost a first-round playoff series to St. Louis in May.
Zuccarello, Kaprizov’s veteran linemate, joined Kaprizov at the podium Thursday and set the tone after the first question regarding a reportedly difficult journey back from his native Russia to the U.S.
“We’re not going to talk about that,” Zuccarello said. “We’d only like hockey questions, right?”
Kaprizov, 25, nodded. Asked if he was ever worried he wouldn’t get back for his third NHL season and whether it was difficult to get here, he said in English, “No, not at all.”
Kaprizov had a franchise-record 47 goals and 100 points last season, his second after being selected in the sixth round of the 2015 draft. Guerin said helping him return to Minnesota was more difficult than the Wild expected, adding, “I’m sure it wasn’t a great part of his life.”
Goaltender Ivan Fedotov, 22, a seventh-round draft pick signed to an entry-level contract by the Philadelphia Flyers, remains in Russia after being arrested for trying to avoid military service. Since 2021, all Russian males between the ages of 18 and 27 have been required to serve at least one year of military service.
On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a partial military mobilization to call up as many as 300,000 reservists.
“I know Kirill doesn’t want to talk about it but, you know, we just had some issues getting him back in the U.S.,” Guerin said. “We did get help from some friends in Washington D.C., and we’re extremely grateful for that. And, you know, Kirill was really patient, did exactly what he had to do.
“It was just a really tough time for him. We’re just glad that he’s here. We’re glad that he’s safe and healthy and ready to go, and he’s excited. That’s behind us.”
Kaprizov said Thursday he has bought a house in the Twin Cities and was thrilled to be back on the ice. Asked how he worked this summer to improve on the best offensive season in team history, the left winger said, “I don’t know. I do what I do every summer. I don’t think about 100 points, I just practice.”
Guerin, who signed Kaprizov to a five-year, $45 million contract just before the left wing was expected to report to training last fall, has high expectations. Kaprizov added eight goals and nine points in the Wild’s six playoff games last spring.
“I think he’s got more,” Guerin said. “I really do. I don’t think we’ve seen the most from Kirill. He’s a special player.”
Kaprizov showed his rare skill from the get-go on Thursday, wrapping the puck around young defenseman Turner Ottenbreit and sending a shot at goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during a three-on-two drill in the team’s first practice session.
“It was a phenomenal first day,” Kaprizov said. “It was good to see all the guys. Everyone’s happy to be back and to see each other. It was just an overall really good first day.”
Guerin struggled to convey the exact situation Kaprizov was in. He reportedly was denied entrance to the U.S. twice because of a work visa issue before it was resolved. Asked if Kaprizov’s safety was ever in question, the GM said, “We didn’t know at first.”
“That’s tough to explain,” he added. “I don’t think it was ever life-threatening or anything like that, just a matter of him being OK and being relatively safe and being able to get back over here. … As long as he’s here, he’s fine and things are good. Just let him focus on hockey.”
News
Luke Getsy defends the Chicago Bears’ run-pass balance and the failed 4th-and-1 play call: ‘It’s about giving us the best chance to win’
The comparisons were all over social media this week.
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has 28 pass attempts in two games this season.
Every other team in the league has at least 28 completions and 52 attempts. New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco has 103 pass attempts. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been targeted more times (29) than Fields has attempted a pass. And on and on.
The Bears’ measly passing-game numbers, which total 15 completions and 191 yards, have dominated talk at Halas Hall in the lead-up to Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans at Soldier Field, with coach Matt Eberflus saying the Bears need to strive for a better balance in the running and passing games.
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy understands it: “I love to throw because I’m a quarterback guy, right?”
And surely Getsy knows Fields needs to throw to develop in his second season. But Getsy also believes in following a plan tailored to what a defense is presenting them.
“I truly believe in evaluating the matchups each week and saying, ‘OK, here’s where we have the advantages. Here’s where our disadvantages are,’ ” Getsy said. “If it’s 50 throws, 50 runs, I don’t really care. It’s about winning. It’s about giving us the best chance to win.”
During his weekly availability Thursday in Lake Forest, Getsy pointed more to execution from players and coaches as the problem over the balance of run and pass calls. In reality, Getsy noted, the numbers don’t paint the full picture of the first two games.
Fields attempted 17 passes in a rainy, sloppy win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. And in the 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Bears had only 41 plays, of which Getsy said 19 or 20 were pass plays. Fields had 11 pass attempts, was sacked three times and ran on a few other pass plays, including his 3-yard touchdown run.
And the Bears were gashing the Packers defense in the running game in the second half, including totaling 103 rushing yards on a drive in which they didn’t score in the fourth quarter. Getsy said the Packers were intent on not letting Fields get outside the pocket.
“Whatever the defense presents to us, that’s what we’ve got to be able to do,” Getsy said. “And I believe we can do that. Each week, different personalities of defensive coordinators present different things. Last week, I was around it for a long time (in Green Bay), they build that shell and they don’t let you get behind them. We were able to get behind them, and that’s where we’ve got to take advantage of those couple of opportunities that we did have.
“We didn’t execute in those situations and take advantage of those certain opportunities. When you play those types of styles of defenses, you’re not getting many shots. You’d better hit it when you can, and we didn’t do that. So we’ve got to do a better job of that.”
The execution obviously has to improve so the Bears have more than 41 plays. They went three-and-out on three straight first-half drives after scoring on their opening series, and Getsy was open about where he and players needed to be better.
On one of those missed-shot plays on that key fourth-quarter drive, it looked as if Fields overthrew wide receiver Darnell Mooney — who has two catches for 4 yards on five targets this season — by a few yards. But all parties agreed this week that Mooney wasn’t where he needed to be.
“Mooney didn’t have great detail with the route,” Getsy said. “The landmark where you’re trying to hit that thing was way off from where he was. Justin could have helped him by throwing him over to that point. So that part of it, the two of them were just not executing at the highest level necessarily right there. We learned from it. We studied it a bunch this week and made sure everyone is on the same page — not just Mooney but for whoever else might be in that situation the next time.”
Getsy also pointed to execution — and coaching — on Fields’ failed fourth-down run from inside the 1-yard line. Getsy defended the play call, which had Fields lined up in the shotgun formation and right guard Lucas Patrick pulling.
Getsy said the coaching staff did their research and felt the play was the best opportunity to score based on the defense presented.
“We love that play. We didn’t execute it properly,” Getsy said. “For whatever reason, we were seeing ghosts a little bit up front. They were able to get penetration where we should have had two linemen on one to stop that penetration, which kind of got Lucas off a little bit instead of cleaning that gap. And then it would have just been Lucas with (De’Vondre Campbell) in the hole and then Justin still would have had to run through some contact.
“We knew what was coming. That was exactly what we wanted. We just didn’t execute it well enough. We’ve got to get them coached up a little bit better so that they don’t make that mistake.”
It was one of many small things that added up to a 17-point loss. Getsy said the Bears this week need to approach walk-throughs and practices as if in a game so the details feel easier on actual game days.
Bears players are trying to keep patience as they work for a breakthrough. Mooney said his mantra is “don’t stress it too much.” Fields said he’s keeping in mind “selflessness” as things unfold.
“Knowing that if these are the plays that he thinks are going to win us the game, then I’m all with it,” Fields said. “Like I said about Darnell on Sunday, if he caught zero passes and won the game, he wouldn’t have any problem. If I threw zero passes and we won the game, I wouldn’t have any problems. Our goal as a team, as an offense, is to win games. Nobody’s looking at how many passes did I have, how many yards did I have. We’re just all trying to win the game.”
Perhaps Sunday’s game will give Getsy the opportunity to get Fields going. Lovie Smith’s Texans have given up 433.5 yards per game but held the Indianapolis Colts to 20 points and the Denver Broncos to 16.
Getsy left Lambeau Field on Sunday at least feeling good about how the Bears continued to work despite an ugly stretch of offense in the second quarter.
“I’ve been on a lot of sidelines that when you go three-and-out that many times in a row, things get weird, right?” Getsy said. “Those guys were tough. They stuck together. It was about, how can we get better the next play? And how we’re ready to roll. We’ve got the right kind of men in that room. I’m excited to see what’s next for them.”
()
Minnesota Medal of Honor Memorial unveiled at the State Capitol grounds
Mesothelioma Laws and Mesothelioma Legal Suing
Pupusas – A Taste of El Salvador – NBC Chicago
The Basics of Depositions
Orioles not concerned with ‘what ifs’ as Trey Mancini returns to Camden Yards with Astros
Off-Ice Training For Figure Skaters – Why, What, When, and How?
Asbestos Lawyers – From the South
Cardano Successfully Completes the Vasil Hard Fork
Blocked field goal by Vikings’ Patrick Peterson shows ‘the old guy’s still got it’
Permax Heart Valve Damage
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business4 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance3 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing