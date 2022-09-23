Finance
Misconceptions in Drunk Driving Accidents
Since the failure of Prohibition decades ago, alcohol has become an important, inextricable part of our society. Whether having a casual drink with friends, going out to a nice dinner with a significant other, or yes, bar-hopping on a Friday night, countless Americans consume alcoholic beverages every year. Unfortunately, as many of us know, there is a darker side to alcohol consumption. Drunk driving accidents, for example, claim thousands of lives every year.
The reaction to such incidents has been varied, with opinion split between “pro-alcohol” advocates and “pro-temperance” advocacy groups like Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). However, somewhere in the midst of media posturing, political wrangling, and impassioned speech-making on both sides, many facts about alcohol and drunk driving have been pushed aside and replaced with more dramatic statistics used to prove opposing points of view.
For example, people are often confused about the differences or similarities between the legal limit of blood alcohol and the actual state of intoxication. In the United States, the legal limit of Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) is .08 percent. Driving with a BAC over this limit is illegal and can lead to arrest and conviction for DWI. This legal limit should not be confused with a practical limit of intoxication. The figure .08 means different things for different people. Many heavy drinkers, for example, show little or no signs of clinical intoxication at a BAC of .08.
Sometimes, misguided, though well-intentioned beliefs lead to policies which do more harm than good. For example, in some jurisdictions, known as “dry” counties, a system similar to Prohibition reigns, in the hope that outlawing alcohol will prevent drunk driving fatalities. On a shallow, surface level, such a system is plausible, though possibly unattractive to residents and local businesses. Unfortunately, the numbers do not bear out such an assumption; studies have consistently shown that states with a high number of “dry” counties have more drunk driving-related accidents than those with less “dry” counties. The reason? Imposing an artificial “dry” county ban on alcohol only serves to make people drive farther and more frequently to consume alcohol, leading to more accidents in practice – an important example of the difference between theory and application.
Your Car Needs Auto Insurance
Auto insurance is insurance that consumers and automobile owners purchase. It also goes by other names – vehicle insurance, car insurance, and motor insurance. This type of insurance primarily is used to provide protection against losses that a vehicle incurs because of traffic accidents, crashes, and mishaps.
Most companies that offer auto insurance have various types and scopes of ranges for their policies. In fact, auto insurance can actually cover the insured party, the insured vehicle, and third parties. However, not all companies offer such deals.
If you are wishing to purchase auto insurance for your vehicle, you can always do so. You can browse through the Internet or ask around for companies that offer good car insurance coverage. You see, most insurance companies actually provide discounts for good car grades. To know if you are qualified, you can ask the company. Also, there are some insurance companies that also give discounts for people who are taking their driver’s training program or other driver education programs. If you would like to take advantage of this promo, you can have a new teenage driver be the primary driver or the family driver since you could get lower rates.
Remember that various types of vehicles have also different auto insurance rates and quotes. You can check with insurance companies regarding their rates. You see, sports cars and other expensive cars have higher rates. Also, it is important that you know the crash safety rating for your vehicle. If your vehicle has a good and satisfactory rating, chances are that you would be getting lower insurance rates.
There are some bases for a car insurance premium charges. Aside from those previously mentioned like crash safety ratings, and the driver taking car and traffic education lessons, other criteria that insurance companies include in their computations are gender, the distance that the vehicle usually covers, and the color of your car.
How To Reinvent Your Fashion Wardrobe With Accessories
Accessories can be powerful in reinforcing your personal fashion style and in solidifying your own stylish trademark.
Jackie Onassis and her signature sunglasses, Coco who strongly believed in Pearls to enhance a woman’s complexion, Marilyn Monroe and her sparkling accessory “Diamonds are a Girls Best Friend”. These women wore their signature accessory that became part and parcel of their personality.
Personally I consider accessories to be the Houdini in your closet. You can reinvent the look of your current wardrobe just by adding a few key pieces to refresh and enhance your personal style.
Here is a list of must have’s. Edit as you take inventory of your current accessories.
- Chic, comfortable shoes – you can wear day or night
- Sixteen – Eighteen inch strand of pearls (faux or real)
- Fabulous evening bag (Make A Statement)
- Scarves- (squares, narrow long, wide long rectangular, colors that complement your skin tone)
- Fashion jewelry like acrylic or beaded bangles and bracelets
- Sunglasses (Get a professional to fit the sunglasses to the shape of your face)
- Black pumps
- Nude pumps
- Metallic gold or silver heels
- Knee-high boots in black or brown
- Flats
- Casual sandals
- Diamond or cubic zirconia studs
- Dressy dangle earring
- Neutral chain bracelet
- A statement necklace
- Black patent-leather skinny belt
- Statement cocktail ring
- Cross body handbag
- Dressy watch with a leather strap or metal bracelet band
Accessories can highlight your best assets and minimize your worst. Adding a scarf can make last season’s outfit look current. Changing your day look for evening can be done by simply changing a casual necklace you wore to the office to a necklace that has some sparkle to it. Accessories can help keep your casual Friday at the office at a professional level, and even turn a bad hair day into a good one.
How about a challenge! Everyone of us have at least one black dress in our closet. If you don’t get one. How about wearing the same black dress to work and to special occasions for a week! The only think you get to change is your accessories appropriate to the occasion. The challenge starts on a Monday and ends on a Sunday. Looking forward to hearing about your experience.
The most important of all accessories that is an absolute must have,is your smile! It’s the fastest way to transform your look. Confidence, joy, and even a needed boost to your energy can be stimulated with the right accessory.
Be Accessory Stylish!
Tricia James
Short Term Senior Health Insurance Plans
Over the last few years, the short term insurances have become rather popular in the United States. Two of the most important reasons that have led to this enhanced popularity are that these are a lot cheaper and a lot more affordable in comparison to many of the other insurance policies out there. Talking of insurance policies and senior health insurance policies in particular, there are a huge number of varied options available that one can choose from. Again this ample availability of options often tends to confuse people as then it becomes rather tough as people find it hard to settle with any one policy.
Senior individuals, who are more than 65 years of age, may often find it a little more difficult than their younger counterparts when it comes to finding suitable plans. There may be two reasons responsible for this. On one hand they are not really knowledgeable enough of the suitable senior health insurance plans and on the other hand most of them seem to have the wrong idea that the amount of premium which they will be entitled to pay for the insurance policy will keep increasing with their age. Moreover, the fact that the insurance industry works keeping in mind the risk factor hence many of the insurers may not sell their products to senior citizens as there are chances of securing risks.
However, the one good news for senior citizens in this regard is that now there are the short term health insurance plans to help them out. These are special coverage plans offered by the insurance companies for the welfare and benefit of these aged individuals. There are a number of companies in the market who offer quality policies that are cost effective and suit the financial standards of the people of this age group most of whom are supposedly unemployed. The insurance companies in general have two sets of health insurance plans. The first category is available for people who are above the age of 65 and the one’s who are below that age group.
Medicare has formulated some special plans for the senior citizens which are precisely short term health insurance policies. The factors that are taken into consideration while providing coverage to the senior citizens include,
– Height
– Family history
– Blood pressure
– Weight
– Cholesterol levels
– Various other considerations in terms of physical and physiological conditions
However, the policy considerations decided upon for the senior citizens are more lenient than the ones that are fixed for the younger citizens. Hence the aged people are given a chance to make the most of the short term health plans taking into view their precise requirements.
Moreover, the short term senior health insurance plans offers some really lucrative rates to the senior citizens which can help them save a lot of their hard earned money. Often termed as temporary insurance policies, these plans provide the coverage only for a stipulated period of time. It can be as short as a single month and can go up to a full year at the most.
Samsung i640 – A Business Phone From Samsung i600 Series
Samsung i640 has just been launched and it has been enlisted by Vodafone as one of its equipments. Launched in the month of February 2008 this mobile phone is available on all the business websites of Vodafone. Samsung i640 is a third generation mobile phone and is equipped with sizzling features.
This handset looks like a mini comp or television. It resembles a juke box. It has QWERTY keyboard with high quality large sized screen which facilitates email and messaging. It supports broadband speed that enables users for browsing internet. Equipped with 2 mega pixel camera you can capture snaps of your choice. The inbuilt memory in the set is expandable and so storage of text and picture messages is quite comfortable. The video calling facility in this set helps record moving footage and downloading the picture at your home is also quite possible.
Samsung i640 has TFT 65 K colors and the size of the phone is just 2.4 inches making it cute and attractive. The sound in this phone is polyphonic with MP3 quality. You can always keep your phone in the vibration mode to avoid sound at some particular places.
Moreover you can have unlimited entries in the Samsung i640 phone book with photo caller ID. It also stores unlimited call records. Moreover it has 141 Mb memory space enough for a common user. With EDGE, GPRS and GSM support the data transfer through this set is easy and the internet browsing is also comfortable. The set resembles Samsung i620 but the silver color case of this set makes it different from the Samsung i620. The silver color design is the trademark of Vodafone.
Presently Samsung i640 is available in different packages for business purposes and there is a hue and cry for its subscription in the business circle. Last but not the least the talk time given in this set is up to six hours and stand by time is up to 250 hours. The battery back up is good and you will not be disappointed once you for this model. Now its time to buy Samsung i640 if you like silver colored bright and standard device.
Life and Critical Illness Insurance
If you want belt-and-braces cover, then life and critical illness insurance is one for you to seriously consider.
Combining the policies is often cheaper than having separate life and critical illness cover.
You also have the comfort of knowing that your family is protected during the policy term should you:
– Die unexpectedly
– Have a critical illness diagnosed that is listed on the policy
– Cannot work due to illness or disability as laid out in the policy
You can choose term life insurance with critical illness cover as an additional benefit.
If you only have a term insurance policy, the insurer will only pay out if your die during the term.
If you have a term insurance policy plus critical illness cover and the insurer pays out for a critical illness, most insurance companies will not pay out a second time on your death.
What happens at the end of the policy?
Should you outlive the policy or keep your health during the policy term, neither you nor your family receive any return on the money paid in as premiums over the years.
The policy has no investment value.
Defining a critical illness
The definition of a critical illness varies from insurer to insurer. Most policies pay out on diagnosis of seven major illnesses, including heart attacks, strokes, cancer and multiple sclerosis.
Some insurers will pay out on a larger range of illnesses than others, but generally all insurers cover the seven major illnesses.
Generally, to prove a claim, your doctor will have to provide written evidence of a diagnosis and you should expect to undergo an insurance company medical as well.
If you are well enough to return to work after a critical illness diagnosis, the policy will still pay out a tax-free lump sum.
The policy will also pay out if you cannot return to work due to illness or disability.
The conditions of settling a critical illness claim varies between insurers and the details are laid out in the policy documents.
Who’s covered by the policy?
If you have a mortgage with a partner, you can both take out a joint term life with critical illness insurance policy.
If a pay out event is triggered for either of you, like an unexpected death or one of you suffers a serious heart attack, the policy will pay out.
The policy will only pay out once, generally on the first event that triggers a claim.
Other life cover options
Besides term life insurance, you could opt for whole-of-life insurance policy with a critical illness add-on.
Whole-of-life insurance cover is generally more expensive than term life because the insurer takes a gamble that you may not claim against a term life policy, but it’s inevitable they will pay out on a whole-of-life policy because the cover stays in force until you die.
Most insurers will discuss your life and critical illness insurance options with you and tailor a package that suits your requirements.
Tips on Getting Maximum Compensation on Personal Injury Claims
Personal injury, as we all know, includes all types of injuries to one’s body and mind. Personal injury claims have a long history that dates back to nineteenth century. Following are some of the common personal injury claims.
- Road Traffic Accidents (RTA)
- Whiplash injury compensation claims
- Work accidents
- Industrial disease
- Supermarket accidents
- Tripping
- Slipping
- Falling
- Accidents caused by medical staff, leading to medical negligence claims
- Public liability claims
All accident victims want to get maximum compensation on their personal injury claims. Let me share some tips to help you make your compensation claim successful.
1- Maintain all your Medical Reports
Keeping all the medical reports and diagnosis reports is essential for making maximum compensation claims.
2- Trust your Claim Management Company and Lawyers
The most important thing is to trust one’s Claim Management Company (CMC) and the assign lawyers. The claimants should not make any unplanned actions. This will only worsen the case.
3- Never underestimate the other party
Many claimants underestimate the party at fault. They forget that it is not just the other party but their insurer too, which is involved in the accident claim. Especially, when making work accident claims one must be extra cautions and tactful, as the other party knows a lot about you. Only an experienced claim specialist lawyer can help in winning personal injury claims.
4- Avoid redundant information
Always give relevant information to your lawyer. Exaggerations might give benefit to those who caused your accident and injury.
5- Be truthful
A claimant must tell all details and facts to the Claim Management Company, without adding a single lie. If the claimant was at fault instead of the other party then this should be clear. No CMC will make a claim for a person who is at fault himself. If the claimant has accidents previously too, then that should also come in the knowledge of the Claim Management Company. Accident history might add more to the personal injury claim case.
6- Keep all Records of Income Tax returns
A claimant should keep all income tax records, as they are important for making accident claims. In case of loss of earnings, due to an accident or personal injury, the record of income tax returns can help the Claim Management Company’s team in assessing maximum compensation claim’s worth.
7- Cooperate with the claim firm
When making NO WIN NO FEE personal injury claims, one should remember that the Claim Management Company is handling the claim behalf of the claimant to make things convenient for him or her. The claimant must cooperate with the Claim Management Company, throughout the process. One must not delay or miss the doctor’s appointment for medical check-up. If a claimant does not cooperate with the CMC, then he or she might not get maximum compensation, there can be more chances of paying the CMC due to non-cooperation.
