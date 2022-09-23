News
Nazi sympathizer who stormed Capitol sentenced to 4 years in Jan. 6 case – NBC Chicago
A Jan. 6 rioter who dressed as Adolf Hitler and held a security clearance was sentenced to four years in federal prison at a hearing on Thursday.
Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, 32, of New Jersey, who was an Army reservist when he stormed the US Capitol in January 2021, was convicted in May after failing to convince jurors he would not unaware that Congress had met on Capitol Hill, a claim he made on the stand to avoid a conviction for obstruction of Congress.
“I know it sounds silly, but I’m from New Jersey,” Hale-Cusanelli told jurors when he said he didn’t know Congress was meeting at the Capitol. “I feel like an idiot, it looks idiotic, and it is.”
Starting with President Trump’s ‘Save America Rally’ speech, going through the rioters who violated the US Capitol, and ending with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris being confirmed as the next President and Vice President of the United States, here’s a rundown of what happened at the US Capitol on January 6. , 2021.
“He wants to play” – The Denver Post
Luis Robert hit an imposing fly to left field on the second pitch of his sixth inning at bat against Cleveland Guardians reliever Nick Sandlin Tuesday at guaranteed rate field.
Would that be right or wrong?
Robert stood in the box, hunched over hoping it would stay fair for a two-run homer. At the same time, caretaker manager Miguel Cairo jumped out of the dugout to get a better view of the ball.
He continued to curve and landed foul.
The batting game ended in a strikeout for Robert, who went 0-5 in the 10-7, 11-inning loss.
The center fielder, who suffered a sore left wrist before suffering a bruised left hand, was out of the lineup Wednesday and did not start again Thursday against the Guardians. The Sox were down 4-2, dropping seven games behind the Guardians in American League Central with 12 games remaining.
“He’s still in a bit of pain but he wants to play,” Cairo said before the game. “I said, ‘Let’s see how it does (Friday) and we’ll go from there. ”
Robert has started just six of the team’s 25 games since Aug. 26 due to a left hand contusion, left wrist pain and a Sept. 2-3 stint on the roster. paternity.
He left an Aug. 12 game against the Detroit Tigers with a sprained left wrist after attempting to steal second base in the sixth inning. He returned to the lineup on August 20.
Robert swung one-handed in a few of his at-bats Aug. 25 against the Orioles in Baltimore and didn’t make another start until Sept. 5 against the Mariners in Seattle.
The following night, he was hit while swinging on the first pitch of his second inning at bat against the Mariners. He continued at bat after being assessed by the coaching staff and no longer swung, eventually fetching.
He took two strikes and a walk on his fifth inning at bat, then swung one-handed and missed getting strikeouts in the fifth. He left with a bruised left hand.
Robert is 1 for 28 (0.036) since Aug. 25 after cutting 0.407/0.462/0.627 in his previous 17 games.
Ahead of Wednesday’s game, Cairo described Robert’s status as ‘hands-on’.
“He feels pain in there,” Cairo said. “If there’s a good game that I can put him (in the game) against pitchers, I’ll do it. It is always valuable everywhere. He can run. (Tuesday) he almost hit a home run too. I was hoping Homer would stay fair. But it’s like that.”
When asked if there was any pain after playing a game, Cairo replied: “It is.”
“The last two at bats (retiring in 9th and flying out to the right in 11th on Tuesday) that’s when he started to feel more sore,” Cairo said. “I want to have it in there, of course, yes. He’s a big chunk in our roster, and I wish he was healthier.
When healthy, Robert is an impact bat. He cut .284/.319/.426 with 12 home runs, 56 RBIs, 54 runs and 11 stolen bases in 97 games.
“Believe me, I want to keep Luis in this every day,” Cairo said. “He’s one of the guys you say ‘you have the day off tomorrow’ and he goes ‘no, no day off’. That’s tough. I want him in there. I want to have (injured shortstop) Tim (Anderson).”
Anderson, who hasn’t played since Aug. 6 when he suffered a torn sagittal band in the middle finger of his left hand, faced teammate Davis Martin for “about 10 pitches” before Thursday’s game.
“I want to have the team we were supposed to be out of spring training and I want to have it together,” Cairo said. “It’s part of the game. You’re going to get injuries, you’re going to get hurt and you have to deal with that kind of stuff.
Robert continues to push to play.
“As (on Tuesday) I asked him how he was feeling and he said, ‘I feel better,’” Cairo said. “He was like, ‘Hey, I want to be there no matter what. I want to help the team, I want to be part of what we’re doing right now. He wants to be there, but I have a tough decision to make not to put him in there.
“It will get better with rest, but at the moment nobody wants to rest. He wants to be in there.
()
News
‘What he said was unacceptable and he will be dealt with’ – Eddie Hearn reacts angrily to Jake Paul claiming he paid boxing judge Glenn Feldman to score for Anthony Joshua in Oleksandr Usyk rematch
Matchroom Sports chairman Eddie Hearn has suggested he will take legal action against Jake Paul, who recently accused his company of paying a prominent boxing judge.
‘The Problem Child’ was angered by Glenn Feldman when he scored against his Most Valuable Promotions fighter, Amanda Serrano, in her fight with Katie Taylor earlier this year.
Last month, Feldman was the only official to have Anthony Joshua edge out Oleksandr Usyk in their unified heavyweight title rematch in Saudi Arabia.
During a recent interview with IFL TV, which has since been removed from YouTube, the 5-0 boxer alleged that Feldman was corrupt and was being paid by Hearn’s promotion to score fights for them.
“Anyone who watched the fight [knows] it is not a shared decision. Usyk got a blowout victory, clearly won the fight,” Paul said.
“This judge, Glenn Feldman, gives it to Anthony Joshua. It’s like a repeat crime here. This type of shit, I’ll call it here in boxing because they’re *** bulls. Obviously this guy is paid by Matchroom Boxing.
Hearn, who oversees the careers of some of boxing’s biggest names, took issue with Paul publicly defaming his company with unsubstantiated match-fixing allegations.
“What he said regarding his corruption allegations with Glen Feldman is totally unacceptable,” Hearn told YouTube channel Matchroom Boxing on Thursday.
“We all laugh with Jake and he’s an average fighter but I’m telling you now, what he said is unacceptable and he will be dealt with because we take this sport, our values as a family seriously and we love the sport of boxing.
“So for him to come out with silly comments without even thinking about what he said is extremely detrimental to me and very disrespectful to us as a company and as a family.”
While he didn’t explain how he would handle Paul’s accusations, it appears the son of Hall of Fame boxing promoter Barry Hearn is set to take legal action.
“Jake’s comments will be handled appropriately,” Hearn added.
“I am not prepared, as I would be many times, to take what he says with a grain of salt on this occasion because it is out of place and totally disrespectful to the sport of boxing and to me and we.
“I take it very personally because they question our credentials, they question our integrity and I won’t have it. So he’s going to have to bear the brunt of it.
“Maybe he doesn’t care, but I do.”
Humanity • TechCrunch
Let’s talk about humanoids one minute, okay? Why do so many roboticists insist on creating robots that look like us? Prepare to see many more humanoid robots.
The subject is a priority for several reasons. First – and most important – is the fact that Tesla plans to unveil a version of Optimus (aka Tesla Bot) that isn’t just a spandex person. Tesla describes the project thus:
Develop the next generation of automation, including a general-purpose, two-pedal humanoid robot capable of performing dangerous, repetitive, or boring tasks. We are looking for Mechanical, Electrical, Controls and Software Engineers to help us leverage our AI expertise beyond our fleet of vehicles.
Musk, who announced that a prototype could be ready as soon as next year, has been criticized by the robotics community for the ambitious, if not impossible, project. The robot’s upcoming debut will have to accomplish more than just walk the stage to silence doubters. The biggest question floating above it all is this: if it’s not impossible, why haven’t many well-funded, intelligent minds succeeded? It’s certainly not for lack of trying.
The other reason he’s on the mind relates to our story from earlier this morning, which broke the news on Figure’s self-funded efforts to introduce his own humanoid thanks to an impressive team of ex-Apple, Tesla, Boston employees. Dynamics and Google. Given that the project has yet to unveil a product – or, for that matter, the company – means it’s far, far too early to judge the offering. Of course, the above question remains.
A little easier to answer is the question why a humanoid? This is something I’ve discussed with a number of roboticists over the years. Our brains are wired to view robots as mechanical versions of ourselves. Decades of science fiction have seen to that. But the approach of a roboticist is, more often than not, pragmatic. The right form factor for the job is a good rule of thumb. Going beyond that introduces more potential points of failure while increasing the price.
There’s a reason the world’s most popular consumer robot is a sucking hockey puck. It’s designed to do a specific job well (refining it over multiple generations) in the form that makes the most sense for the job. Introducing some degree of human functionality (a la Amazon’s Astro) would help personify the robot and perhaps allow users to form an emotional connection to the thing, but it’s not necessary. And iRobot has a hard enough time delivering MSRPs below $1,000.
The counter-argument, however, is persuasive in itself. A few years ago, I spoke to some members of the team testing NASA’s bipedal robot, Valkyrie. As they point out, humans tend to shape their world around them. We construct buildings and streets to our own evolving specifications, so a robot designed to navigate these spaces will eventually look like us. Automation is the sincerest form of flattery.
We will be watching this space carefully.
Speaking of humanoids, it looks like SoftBank Robotics Europe’s journey is finally over. After its acquisition in 2015, Aldebaran ultimately struggled to move away from the NAO research robot for Pepper. The latter was built on the premise that a friendly face built on top of a bot with limited functionality could help drive traffic to businesses.
Following reports that it was shutting down production of Pepper, SoftBank eventually sold the company to Germany-based United Robotics Group over the summer. This week, URG announced that it would return the brand to its original name, while working to “improve our offerings for existing products such as Pepper and Nao.” SoftBank, meanwhile, remains a shareholder.
Meanwhile, Nvidia unloaded a whole bunch of product news this week, including several items relating to its robotics platform efforts. Specifically, CEO Jensen Huang detailed the chipmaker’s efforts to bring its Isaac Sim robotics simulator to the cloud, via the AWS RoboMaker service. NVIDIA notes:
Using Isaac Sim in the cloud, roboticists will be able to generate large datasets from physically accurate sensor simulations to train the AI-based perception models on their robots. The synthetic data generated in these simulations improves model performance and provides training data that often cannot be collected in the real world.
More news from the “general purpose” robotics front as Apptronik discusses its next Apollo robot. The Austin firm has already reached an agreement to bring its own humanoid to NASA.
“Traditional robots are really designed to do highly repeatable things in structured environments,” co-founder and CEO Jeff Cardenas told TechCrunch. “What we really focused on was how to build robots that can operate in highly variable dynamic environments? With the humanoid robot, it’s really, how can we build a robot that’s made by humans, for humans, to work in spaces that were designed for humans? »
Unsurprisingly, the company is positioning the system as a platform on which developers can build an assortment of different features. Apptronik says he hopes to show Apollo at next year’s SXSW in his hometown of Austin.
More big news on little robots this week, as Devin covers Cornell University’s Antbots, which “are actually about the size of an ant for an ant,” if you can wrap your brain around it. ‘such a thing. The systems use a photovoltaic cell for power and microscopic circuitry to move its tiny legs. Potential applications are the standard variety cited for this type of extra-small robots.
From Cornell:
Applications range from environmental cleaning and monitoring to targeted drug delivery, cell monitoring or stimulation, and microscopic surgery. In all of these applications, robots with on-board control systems to sense and respond to their environments and operate autonomously offer a noticeable advantage, paving the way for ubiquitous intelligent microscopic robots with the capacity for positive outcomes in the world that we surrounded.
Less small, but a lot of fun, is this robot from KEYi Tech, which as I write this is about to cross the million dollar mark on Kickstarter with over a month left. Comparisons between Loona and Anki’s Cozmo robot are inescapable, but the maker of ClicBot has done a truly amazing job on the robot’s expressions and locomotions. As I mention in my Anki review, I had the company send me a raw video to confirm it was not a render.
Finally for the week, $5 million in funding is going to Civ Robotics. The Bay Area-based company built an autonomous robot to create land surveys for construction sites. Says co-founder and CEO, Tom Yeshurun:
The construction industry faces labor shortage issues, and CivDot boosts workplace efficiency and safety, while moving projects forward from the start. Already, Bechtel, a leader in the EPC industry, among a variety of others, has adopted CivDots for surveying. Today’s funding demonstrates the opportunity we have as a company to shape the world around us.
The round was led by ff Venture Capital and Alley Robotics Ventures and includes Trimble Ventures. So many adventures, so little time.
Let’s talk robots. Subscribe to Actuator.
News
Rosemount takes down No. 1 Eden Prairie in old-school style
There will be a new No. 1 in next week’s Class 6A football poll.
Jackson Ganser ran for two scores, the Irish defense was strong much of the night and Rosemount held off top-ranked Eden Prairie 14-7 Thursday.
“It’s so amazing. I’ve never felt anything better,” Ganser said.
Landon Danner, the Irish quarterback and punter, added a couple key kicks for the 4-0 Irish, ranked sixth in the latest Class 6A Associated Press poll.
“We worked harder and we wanted it more,” said Kade Gilbertson, who plays tight end and middle linebacker.
On an ideal night for football, the game was an old-school smashmouth affair that felt like it should have been played in the grass and mud, rather than on turf.
“We knew it was going to be physical. We knew the most physical team out here was going to come away with the win, and that happened to be us,” Ganser said.
“We bring it every play,” Gilbertson said.
He and defensive back Chance Swansson credited a challenging offseason with preparing the Irish for games like this.
“We did kind of like a retreat where we just kind of grabbed everyone and saw what we were made of, it was physically demanding, mentally demanding. Now we have the mentality to go out and win every game,” Swansson said.
As was to be expected, yards and scoring chances were at a premium. Eden Prairie’s defense had allowed just 20 points in its opening three games; Rosemount 24.
And, as to be expected, it nearly went down to the wire.
A 10-yard run by Devin Jordan got the Eagles on the board with under 5 minutes to play. Eden Prairie got the ball back with 2:32 left and no timeouts. It converted one fourth down play but couldn’t do it again on a pass to the corner of the end zone with 10.8 ticks left.
“We know we’re going to bring it every play and that’s what we did, we didn’t let up.” Gilbertson said. “They had us for a little bit, but we bend, we do not break. We brought it to them.”
Eden Prairie, which beat then-No. 1 Lakeville South 21-6 last Friday, finished with 252 yards, about 100 yards below its average. The Eagles had multiple first downs on just three of their eight drives, including a 16-play possession out of the gate that ended with an incomplete fourth-and-goal pass from the 4.
The opening Rosemount drive stalled near midfield, but Danner’s punt was downed at the 2. He had a third-quarter punt downed at the 4.
Eden Prairie went three-and-out on the third-quarter drive, and a 17-yard punt return by Swansson put the Irish at the Eagles’ 26. Five plays later, Ganser scored from the 2 for a 14-0 lead.
Taking over at midfield early in the second quarter, the Irish methodically moved down the field on an 11-play drive that took nearly 6 minutes. A 20-yard pass from Danner to Hayden Bills on third and 10 was the key play before Ganser scored from the 5.
Anchored by center Noah Lindsay, the Irish offensive line controlled the trenches.
“Our front five was amazing. Every snap they pushed the D back and just gave us an edge,” said Ganser.
Activists ask public for help as millions of migratory birds cross the Midwest – NBC Chicago
Advocacy groups in Chicago and across the United States are asking for the public’s help as millions of birds take flight on their annual migration south.
This week, the Chicago Bird Collision Monitors group said millions of birds will be flying across the Midwest, making it one of the highest traffic times for travel across the country.
According to the group, 50% of the birds that take the Mississippi Valley flyway from the Midwest and down to the Gulf Coast are expected to make their way through or around the Chicago area in just nine nights. selected, depending on race and departure time.
For example, more than 437 million birds are expected to be in the sky overnight on September 24, with the Midwest seeing the highest concentration of activity.
According to studies, more than a billion birds die each year from collisions with windows, and many of these deaths occur during seasonal migrations.
Migratory birds may become confused or disoriented by lights in and on buildings, as well as glass elements inside these structures.
For this reason, advocacy groups are encouraging residents and business owners to take precautionary measures to help bird populations. In the city, activists are calling on downtown and lakeside homeowners to dim or turn off storefront lighting from 11 p.m. to sunrise during the fall migration, which runs until Nov. 15.
Building management is also encouraged to use motion-sensitive lighting in buildings and to dim lobby lights early in the morning when bird flocks are at their peak.
In addition to turning off lights and drawing blinds to prevent birds from being attracted to clear glass, Chicago Bird Collision Monitors activists are asking for the public’s help in rescuing birds injured in collisions with buildings.
If you encounter an injured bird, you are first asked to call the group at 773-988-1867. If they are comfortable doing so, residents are also encouraged to place the bird in a clean, unwaxed paper bag or cardboard box, with paper towels in the bottom.
Residents are then instructed to close the box or bag and place the item in a safe, dark, and quiet location until the bird can be transferred to a wildlife rehabilitation specialist.
Birds are extremely sensitive to light and if subjected to darkness will tend to relax or fall asleep completely.
Air holes are not required in bags or boxes, and residents are asked not to open the box to check on the bird’s health.
There are several main routes that birds use for migration in the United States, with one route following the Mississippi River Valley to the Gulf of Mexico. Other routes fly along the Rocky Mountains and Appalachia, as well as the California coast, according to the Audubon Society.
The city of Chicago participates in light safety programs to help protect birds from collisions with buildings, according to the Chicago Audubon Society.
Judge falls just short of 61, Yanks clinch playoff berth – The Denver Post
By RONALD BLUM
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge fell within feet of a record 61st homer, hitting a 404-foot drive taken just past the center field wall, and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 Thursday night on Josh Donaldson’s 10th-inning single to clinch his sixth consecutive playoff spot.
The judge had walked three times and struck out once before arriving at home plate tied 4-all in the ninth. The crowd of 43,123 was on their feet for every pitch, and Judge tossed a 2-2 fastball from Matt Barnes just right of center right away.
The ball left the bat at 113 mph, and fans waited impatiently as Judge ran for first base. But they groaned in unison when Kiké Hernández stepped past the fence, not far from the 408-foot sign.
“Tonight it’s a little chilly. Maybe it wasn’t planned for tonight. Maybe it’s another night,” Donaldson said.
“I thought that bullet was gone.”
The judge also kicked out a runner at second base to help hold off Boston at ninth, showing off his defensive prowess. Tommy Pham hit a jump off the right field wall against Clay Holmes (7-4). The judge played the carom and from the warning lane threw a strike to shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa for the tag. It was Judge’s sixth assist this season.
Then in the 10th, with pinch runner Marwin Gonzalez second as an auto runner, Kaleb Ort (0-2) intentionally walked Gleyber Torres before Donaldson landed a single shot just past diving shortstop Xander Bogaerts and into left field.
Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer for the Yankees, and Harrison Bader hit a tying sacrifice fly in the eighth after Stanton’s first single.
New York is heading to the playoffs for the 24th time in 28 years, and the Yankees have a 7 1/2 game lead in the AL East.
Triston Casas hit a solo homer and pinch hitter Reese McGuire delivered a three-run drive in a four-run seventh against Clarke Schmidt as Boston overcame a 3-0 deficit.
CHOPPY CHAPMAN
Aroldis Chapman had another shaky outing for the relief Yankees, walking two batters with one out in the eighth — the second of four pitchers.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Red Sox: 2B Trevor Story (bruised left heel) returned to the 10-day injured list and 1B/3B Bobby Dalbec was recalled from Triple-A Worcester.
Yankees: LHP Zack Britton (Tommy John surgery) was activated from the 60-day IL and LHP Wandy Peralta (fullback) was put on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Monday.
NEXT
New York ace Gerrit Cole (12-7, 3.41) starts against LHP Rich Hill (7-7, 4.70) Friday night.
