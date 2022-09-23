News
Nearly 1,200 arrested in dozens of Russian cities over anti-war protests
Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s statement that he will step up efforts in Ukraine by calling up 300,000 Russian reservists has not gone down well with men aged 18 to 65 who might be called up.
The price of one-way plane tickets from Russia to visa-free destinations soared on Thursday and then sold out completely. Land traffic across Russia’s borders has also resumed, although European news agencies have disputed the more sensational allegations of 20-mile traffic jams at Finnish checkpoints.
Reuters reported flights from Moscow to Turkey and Armenia, two major destinations that Russian citizens can visit without applying for visas, which rose in price by up to 500% before selling out. Flights to Dubai would still be available on Thursday morning, but only at exorbitant prices.
“It used to be possible to buy a one-way ticket in the morning for 200,000 rubles to 300,000 rubles, but not anymore. It is a panic request from people, who are afraid that they will not be able to leave the country afterwards,” a tourism industry source told Reuters.
Russian social media was buzzing with claims that railways and airlines had stopped selling tickets to men likely to be drafted, possibly on direct orders from the Kremlin:
The Kremlin declined to comment on the reports, while Russian tourism officials insisted no travel restrictions had yet been imposed. A Russian journalist who visited an airport reported that border agents question male passengers about their military status and demand to see return tickets, but there have been no verified accounts of passengers being refused permission to board planes.
The Moscow time Thursday, cited reports of a huge increase in traffic at several Russian land borders, coupled with some denials from customs officials that the congestion was as bad as it appeared on social media videos:
In the South Caucasus, eyewitnesses claimed the Russia-Georgia border had ‘collapsed’ with crushing traffic, according to videos shared by Ekho Kavkaza, the regional service of the RFE/RL news organization funded by United States.
Similar traffic jams were filmed near Russia’s borders with Mongolia, although the country’s customs service denied there were any traffic jams at the border post.
In the central Asian republic of Kazakhstan – whose common border with Russia is the longest in the world – social media users shared images of a seemingly endless line of cars and trucks waiting to cross.
Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have warned they will divert Russians seeking refuge against Putin’s mobilization orders, the Moscow time Noted.
The most sensational stories have come from the border with Finland, which offers one of the few routes into Europe for Russians.
Finnish civil servants said On Thursday, traffic from Russia ‘intensified’ after Putin announced the mobilization and said he was considering closing the border to protect Finnish national security, but he denied reports of lines of 35 kilometers forming at border checkpoints.
A statement from Finland’s border guards said reports of huge traffic jams were “incorrect and misleading”. European press agencies investigation and discovered that some of the most amazing photos and videos of cars piled up at the Finnish border were taken days or weeks ago, and while some of the cars crossing the border did indeed contain Russians who said they might not be coming back from their Europe vacation soon, the cars were rolling.
Protests resumed in Russia after the mobilization was announced:
Euronews and Associated Press reported nearly 1,200 arrests during demonstrations in 37 cities, even though demonstrating against Putin’s war is strictly illegal and the penalty can be up to 15 years in prison.
“Bald fucking crackpot!” He’s gonna drop a bomb on us, and we’re still protecting him. Enough said,” a woman in a wheelchair in Yekaterinburg reportedly shouted on Thursday as dozens of protesters were herded onto prison buses by police.
A watchdog group called OVD-Info said Thursday that Russia is recruiting some of the anti-war protesters, telling detainees that fighting in Ukraine is their only alternative to long prison sentences.
OVD-Info noted that more than half of the protesters are women, a remarkably high percentage for Russia. One of the first protest groups to arrange after Putin invaded Ukraine in February calls itself the “feminist anti-war resistance”.
The European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) Noted that 18 journalists were among those arrested during protests in Russia on Wednesday. The EFJ demanded the immediate release of all imprisoned protesters.
Real World Economics: Accidents will happen; how we respond is the question
Even today, $50 million is a lot of money. When damages in that amount recently were awarded to a local brewery worker scalded over 40 percent of his body in his workplace, my eyebrows probably were not the only ones raised.
And many others must have wondered why the case was even in court — most such work injuries are handled under Minnesota’s Workers’ Compensation system.
The news struck me particularly hard though. Just the evening before, I had been reviewing familiar old papers detailing someone else’s burn sufferings: On Sept. 7, 1970, another man also suffered burns on 40 percent of his body, plus “surgical amputation, right leg” and “multiple fragment wounds both legs, chest.” Five of the other 10 people wounded that day also had burns. And then there were four with a terse “KIA — Burns 100% body.” That’s “Killed in Action,” by the way. One of those four would receive a posthumous Congressional Medal of Honor for saving others.
Moreover, news of the brewery scalding settlement came days after the obituary of Dr. Ronald Glasser, the HCMC pediatric nephrologist whose book “365 Days” is a classic of Vietnam War literature. Few can read its final chapter, “The Burn Ward,” without weeping.
No, this is not a diatribe about bad treatment of wounded veterans compared with others. Rather, it is a reflection on how terrible things happen in life to all sorts of people for all sorts of reasons, and how we deal with it as a society.
How, as a society, do we act to help those hurt, to enable their recovery and facilitate as good a life as possible going forward? What incentives do we construct to minimize horrendous injuries? Do we punish those whose lapses cause harm to others — and how?
Start by thinking that, to have a just society, most people would want mechanisms to reduce the frequency of injuries. Most would want medical and rehabilitative care for those injured. Many favor ongoing benefits so that those gravely harmed could still have rewarding lives. Some would like to see punishment for those whose decisions make such injuries more common.
But how do we reach these goals? What role can economic insights play?
It is obvious that liability lawsuits, such as the one just decided, provide a mechanism — large damage awards — to compensate those harmed, and incentives — judgments or high insurance premiums to be paid — to motivate safety measures. At times these can be “punitive” both in fact and in law.
Small-L libertarians, who value the insights of Nobel Laureate Ronald Coase, argue that if we could just get “property rights,” which include tort liability, just so, government regulatory agencies like the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are unneeded. Decisions by judges and juries would compensate those harmed, punish offending owners and managers and create incentives to not harm again. Accidents will still happen, but free markets will save the day.
That thinking, of course, depends on some key assumptions. One is that the financial and political power of both sides entering a courtroom is equal. Another is that all parties have inexpensive access to all relevant information, including on how to sue. Yet another is that there are no “transaction costs,” little details like hiring lawyers, interviewing witnesses or finding the right expert witnesses.
Moreover, there is an assumption that different cases merit different degrees of societal worth or value. Incinerate large parts of your body while running a meth lab and, unless you’ve saved up lots of dirty money, you should just die in pain. Be in the lead armored personnel carrier rushing out to try to catch those mortaring the LZ, and the nation’s taxpayers must pay for your care and provide modest help for the rest of your life. Such distinctions should seem obvious.
But what about the sophomore at the Christian college who thinks, “what a great prank! Break into the transformer vault, pull a lever and black out all the dorms!” Or the 70-year-old farmer who forgets to flip the breaker before climbing into the loft of his milkhouse to clean the refrigeration coils with solvent? What about the toddler who tugs on the dish towel under the kettle of scalding pasta water? And should the value distinction be any different if the toddler’s parent is a teenage drop-out single mom or a rising star at a prestigious law firm? If the teens around the campfire that someone throws gas on are singing Kumbaya or smoking weed?
The answer is that we, like most other industrialized nations, have a hodge-podge of safety regulations, public and private health care, disability benefits, insurance, tort suits and private insurance. These are not necessarily logical, just or efficient. Some are based on objective collective values, some based on the subjective circumstances of the victim and the liable party. In most cases, the phrase, “All things being equal … ” rarely rings true.
Our country is heavy on tort actions and damages, light on socialized health services. Taxpayer provided rehabilitation and disability benefits are more abundant in much of Europe, with liability suits difficult. Few other nations anywhere allow contingency fees for attorneys or for “punitive damages.”
There is much evidence that the liability-suit-friendly U.S. system creates incentives for actions that sap economic efficiency. On the flip-side, there also is much evidence that Japan’s legal hostility to actions for damages allows businesses in that country to abuse the public.
In the U.S., businesses hire thousands of lawyers to defend in such suits. And these lawyers increasingly devise ever more opaque ways to get customers to surrender their rights to sue with small-print clauses to which we often unwittingly consent by clicking an “I agree” box every time we order something online, download software or reading material, or apply for a credit card.
Things could be worse. They are in almost every developing economy. And they could be better. Government workers’ compensation systems were developed more than a century ago after it became apparent that existing civil tort liability solutions for workplace deaths and injuries had outcomes that were haphazard, drawn-out, often unjust and carried huge transaction costs relative to harms being settled. Workers’ comp systems are far from perfect, but better than we had in the days of Upton Sinclair’s “The Jungle.” However politically contentious, OSHA and other regulatory measures have sharply reduced workplace injuries and deaths, albeit, according to some, at an unnecessarily high cost in wasted resources.
“Citizen juries” or panels of experts can come up with sound recommendations for improvement. But our current political system is so polarized that meaningful reform of workplace and product liability law or of lax-funded rehabilitation services or of disability benefits seems impossible.
There are no clear answers here, just painful questions about which to soul search a bit.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
SKUAST Kashmir UG Seat Matrix, Reservation 2022
The UET (University Entrance Test) Result for SKUAST Kashmir is declared as on 21st of September 2022, and the Document Verification Process has also began as on 24th of Sep, 2022.
SKUAST Kashmir UG Seat Matrix 2022
PROGRAMME GENERAL + CATEGORY
SEATS FINANCE
SEATS
BSc Agriculture (Hons) 70 Seats 40 Seats
B.Sc. (Hons) in Sericulture 27 Seats 13
Seats
B.V.Sc & A.H. 59 Seats 30 Seats
B.Sc. (Hons).Horticulture 91 Seats 45 Seats
B.Tech (Agricultural Engineering) 27 Seats 12 Seats
B.Sc. (Hons) Forestry 31 Seats 16 Seats
B.F.Sc. (Bachelor of Fisheries Science) 27 Seats 12 Seats
Also Check: SKUAST Kashmir Result 2022
SKAUST K Category – wise Reservation 2022
General (OM) 50 %
Scheduled Caste 08 %
Scheduled Tribe 10 %
Weak and Under Privileged Classes, Social Castes (OSC) 04 %
Residents of Area Adjoining Actual Line of Control/
International Border (ALC/IB) 04 %
Residents of Backward Area (RBA) 10 %
Pahari Speaking People (PSP) 04 %
Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) 10 %
Live updates: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. kickoff
Check out the up-to-the-minute commentary from Dave Hyde, Chris Perkins and David Furones on site at Hard Rock Stadium as the Miami Dolphins try to get to 3-0 with a 2-0 AFC East record for the first time since 1998.
Dolphins Deep Dive, Monday at noon: Chris Perkins and David Furones break down game vs. Bills, and preview Thursday night’s matchup with Bengals
Introducing “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk,” the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s new weekly Dolphins video show featuring Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde, David Furones and occasional guests.
On Monday’s show, the Dolphins writers discuss Sunday’s big game against the Buffalo Bills. They also look ahead to Thursday night’s matchup versus the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals and answered readers’ questions.
Click here for the “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk” video page, where you can watch the latest episode.
Sunday Bulletin Board: Spahn and Sain and pray for rain? Ryan and Gray and pray for . . .
Everyone’s a (Twins) critic!
Roger of Roseville says: “Twins manager Rocco Baldelli may want to consider this when putting his pitching rotation together for next year.
“Years ago the Boston Braves, as they were then known, had two outstanding pitchers — Warren Spahn and Johnny Sain — in their starting rotation. These two single-handedly won the 1948 pennant for Boston. [Bulletin Board interjects: Shouldn’t that be “double-handedly”?] Their fans, during that pennant run, adopted the slogan ‘Spahn and Sain and pray for rain.’
“OK, now fast-forward to today. The Twins have two — and only two — fairly reliable pitchers in their five-man starting rotation: Joe Ryan and Sonny Gray. So, to bring that Boston slogan up to date, let’s have our own: ‘Ryan and Gray and pray for a 4-day weather delay!’
“P.S. And by the way, our relief pitchers have been anything but a relief. But that’s another story.”
Our theater of seasons
GRANDMA PAULA writes: “When a hanging basket of purple petunias that I bought last spring still looks this good in September, I have to share the photo that I took of it this morning. Lots of watering, fertilizing and fussing-over are the care that I gave it. Oh yes, and lots of sunshine!”
Our fungi, ourselves
Wayne Nelson of Forest Lake: “Subject: Nature’s creation.
“We were gone for four days, and when we returned we had a yard spotted with lots of mushrooms. I later cut the grass, and I started to mow over the biggest and most beautiful ones. I stopped mowing, and I took a close look at them and realized how different and characteristic they are from one another. I regretted not taking some pictures of those before I mowed them down, so I went into the house and got my camera. I went over to a different part of the yard and took some pictures of those that I hadn’t yet destroyed. They are all different-looking from one another and have their own personality and beauty — sort of like all of us!
‘The next time that I see some wild mushrooms, I think that I will stop and take a good look at them and admire them in their different and natural beauty.”
Could be verse!
Another “timerick” from TIM TORKILDSON: “When this winter’s bills I view,
“I think I will be turning blue,
“because to heat my modest hut,
“my bank account I’ll have to gut.
“Oh Lord, make winter mild and meek —
“or else make chilblains very chic!”
The Unforgettables
And: In memoriam
THE ASTRONOMER of Nininger writes: “Subject: Colonel Dave.
“I met Colonel Dave in 1961. I had just shot a very nice mule deer on the grounds of the U.S. Air Force Academy, in Colorado, and he helped me load that buck into the back of his old Jeep Wagoneer. We hauled it down to the dining hall, where my squadron, the Tough Twenty Trolls, would share a venison dinner together. I was just a third classman (sophomore status), and this was our first experience together — leading to many years of my knowing a great fighter pilot and outdoorsman. He snapped a picture of the deer, with me posed behind it as I held that old Remington model 1911 ‘humpback’ shotgun. Several years later I was surprised to see that photo on the pages of Sports Afield magazine. Colonel Dave wrote an article about late-season deer hunting and used me as an example.
“He grew up in Coleman, Texas, and still, after 24 years in the Air Force and fighting in two wars, talked with a Texan drawl that let you know where he was from. When I knew him, he was already retired from the Air Force. He and his wife, Bobbie, lived up behind the Broadmoor Hotel in North Cheyenne Canyon. His door was always open to me and my family.
“I grew up in the inner city of Chicago, where my only opportunities for hunting and fishing were pretty limited to small game on the Illinois plains. My father took my brother and me out at least once, if not twice, each month, so we were accustomed to the outdoors. Now, in Colorado, I grabbed with gusto for every opportunity to expand the horizons of my outdoor experiences. And knowing that the future held promises of becoming an aviator who would fly and someday defend our country’s freedoms, my relationship with Colonel Dave was awesome. He was not just a retired Air Force fighter pilot; he was a writer of fishing and hunting stories. We really hit it off together.
“Colonel Dave had already earned his wings when World War II broke out and Pearl Harbor, where he was stationed, was attacked. He confided in me that he was still in his Mess Dress (formal) uniform that Sunday morning when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. He was returning from a formal dinner in the wee hours of the morning. He was assigned to a wing of P-40 fighters, engaged in training missions. The aircraft were not loaded with ammunition, but he took off anyway, desperate to prevent the aircraft from getting destroyed on the ground. He barely lifted off and raised his landing gear when his plane was struck by enemy gunfire. He was shot down on takeoff. He managed to survive that ordeal, the chaos, the killing, the start of WWII.
“In WWII he was in his early 20s. Wars are fought by young men. This was no exception. He went on to serve in New Guinea, where he flew P-38s on the wing of Richard Bong, the Ace of Aces. Colonel Dave did not talk much about his exploits. He was a humble gentleman, but he earned the Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross, and Oak Leaf Clusters to the Air Medal, among others.
“The Good Wife and I visited Hawaii, wanting to see the airfields and what it was like back then. Colonel Dave and Bobbie eventually moved there and then on to Alaska. Over the years, he had taken me on a good number of hunting and fishing trips.
“I remember one goose-hunting trip in Lamar, Colorado, where it was so cold (minus-52 degrees F.), we had to put cardboard in front of the radiator to keep his old Buick station wagon from freezing up. How cold was it? I was using a friend’s old Model 97 Winchester pump shotgun. It had been neglected , not oiled up, but it functioned just fine. The guns that were well oiled froze up because it was so cold. We got only one goose that day, but enjoyed it together at Colonel Dave and Bobbie’s home.
“Over the years, we went bass fishing and tarpon fishing as well as deer hunting. I learned secrets to enable me to more effectively catch fish. But I learned more about him. He held a deep respect for and love of his God. After he passed away, Bobbie said they regularly had tithed money to their church, and it had always seemed to come back to them in blessings. He had a connection to the outdoors that came across in his writings. He published books, including ‘The ABCs of Freshwater Fishing,’ but probably wrote more about wild-turkey hunting than any other game. Several times he used me as a guest author to fill in on musky fishing. Before he passed, he sent me a huge box of musky lures, some of which I still use today.
“There is a special place in Heaven for people like Colonel Dave. I can rarely go turkey hunting when I don’t think of some ‘secret’ techniques he had told me about. And I still use that purple worm rigged like Colonel Dave taught me. He called it his ‘seine’ because we caught so many bass with it. I learned about the special thrill of flying, love of the outdoors and respect for God and man.”
Oh, and were their faces red!
KATHY S. of St. Paul writes: “Subject: Stories that live forever.
“Some things we never live down, such as when a co-worker disposed of a chemical per the then-standard lab procedure. Through no fault of his own, he got a Group VP (and future CEO) of our company evacuated to the parking lot of our building. The VP left, and never saw the dog-and-pony show he had come to see. And the co-worker went down in history with everyone who spent 45 minutes in the parking lot waiting for the all-clear that day.
“What reminded me of this was on ‘The Daily Show’ tonight. Trevor Noah ends each show with a brief Moment of Zen, in which someone says or does something ‘not bright.’ Today was September 19, and newscasters were naming dignitaries arriving for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth. A car drew up, and a couple got out, but the [Australian] newscasters didn’t recognize them. So they said the newcomers must be minor dignitaries — until they learned that the woman who had just arrived was Liz Truss, the newest Prime Minister of England, who had met with the Queen on September 6. Oops!
“The story of that goof is guaranteed to follow those newscasters forever and ever.”
Band Name of the Day: The Minor Dignitaries
Stagnant, stale or steeled? Heat enter camp with familiar look, new questions
No Eastern Conference team was better than the Miami Heat during the regular season in 2021-22. Only one Eastern Conference team was better in the playoffs, and that team enters this season on the shakiest ground, in light of the season-long suspension of Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka. And the defending-champion Golden State Warriors finished with the same regular-season record as the Heat.
And yet, as the Heat head into Monday’s media day at FTX Arena and then their training camp in the Bahamas, it’s as if they have become NBA afterthought.
Yet perhaps at a time like this, there is reason they should be.
Little is new. Of the 20 players in camp, 14 spent time with the Heat last season. Of the 16 expected to make the regular-season roster, only forward Nikola Jovic, the team’s first-round pick, and forward Darius Days, who is one a two-way contract, are new.
Still, it’s not as if all is answered, or the Heat are in position to pick up where they left off.
So, yes, questions.
1. With P.J. Tucker’s free-agency move to the Philadelphia 76ers, who is the starting power forward?
A: (Erik Spoelstra voice, “The starting what?”) With the Heat’s position-less approach, the greater question is how Spoelstra plans to sort out his rotation.
At the close of games, an argument could be made for Jimmy Butler at the four, if only to maximize the team’s depth on the wing, with the likes of Butler, Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo and Max Strus.
As for the starting lineup, think more along the lines of when Luke Babbitt was the starter, playing nominal minutes at the outset of each half and then waving towels the rest of the way.
The Heat could open at power forward with Caleb Martin, Haywood Highsmith or perhaps a second big man.
What matters most is maximizing the minutes of Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Butler, Lowry and perhaps Oladipo.
2. So Tyler Herro will be elevated to critical core component and starter?
If he is on the Heat.
Until Herro is locked into an extension by the start of the regular season – if he is locked into an extension – the possibility of a trade remains. Once extended (if extended), he essentially cannot be dealt until next summer.
Beyond that, while Herro might merit a starting role, Spoelstra has shown a preference for a 3-point specialist in his lineups. That could mean Strus again as a starter of choice.
3. Will Kyle Lowry again be the little engine that could?
Lost in last season’s final analysis is that Lowry arrived as advertised over the first half of the season, before his absences due to a family matter and, then, playoff hamstring strain.
Based on Lowry’s social media of late, the concerns by Heat President Pat Riley about conditioning should be allayed when next seen in uniform.
4. Are the Heat in danger of wasting Jimmy Butler’s prime?
This has been tossed around on social media, with the Heat doing nothing to bolster the core this offseason. And, yes, Butler personally attempted to convince Tucker to stay.
But Spoelstra has consistently managed Butler’s minutes, lightened the load when the games don’t mean as much.
That is why Butler, 33, as starting power forward is such a longshot.
5. Will Bam Adebayo add additional scoring to his game?
This is another favorite from those who question the Heat.
The fact is that on a roster that features Butler, Lowry, Herro and Oladipo, there is no need to force the issue. And it’s not as if his drifting to the 3-point line will alter opponents’ defensive approaches.
6. Is there a danger, though, in assuming internal growth will cure all?
Absolutely. If the Heat truly thought Oladipo was all the way back, there would have been more than a two-year, $18 million contract. And if Oladipo truly believed he was all the way back, he would have insisted on more.
7. With so much focus on the wing, could the Heat go big after being punished on the boards in being knocked out of the playoffs the past two seasons by the Bucks and Celtics?
They could, but Spoelstra has shown little inclination in pairing Adebayo with a true big man since the pairings with Kelly Olynyk and Meyers Leonard that ended midway through 2019-20.
Any minutes with Dewayne Dedmon or Omer Yurtseven alongside Adebayo would represent a significant Spoelstra shift.
8. Will there be camp competition?
Not for roster spots, with the Heat expected to open with 14 under standard contact and two on two-way deals, one below the league maximum, due to the team’s position against the luxury tax.
So that means Jamaree Bouya, Jamal Cain, Orlando Robinson and Dru Smith likely being targeted for time with the Heat G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
9. Will there be rotation competition?
Absolutely, including the third wing who will start alongside Lowry and Butler, as well the decision at starting power forward.
Plus, does Strus remain the shooter of choice, or could Duncan Robinson reclaim that role? Could Yurtseven push ahead of Dedmon in the power rotation? Plus, is it necessarily a given that in all situations Oladipo plays ahead of Gabe Vincent?
10. What about first-round pick Nikola Jovic?
With the win-now approach with a veteran roster, 19-year-olds wait their turn.
()
