Nia Long Hops On Her IG Story To Subtly Talk About Ime Udoka Cheating On Her With Another Woman
Nia Long is obviously thinking about whether to dump Ime Udoka‘s a** for cheating on her with a start member of the Boston Celtics or forgive and take back his cheating a**. If I were Nia, I would have dumped him and moved on with my life—but since she’s not me, I guess she’ll take him back once he apologizes.
In the wake and heat of Ime Udoka cheating on Nia Long with another woman, Nia has something to say about the cheating scandal but she’s going about it the way famous people do it. She’s probably waiting for one giant media house to drop some cash in her bank account before directly coughing about the scandal. All the best to her!
According to Total Pro Sports;
A cryptic video appeared Wednesday on Nia Long’s Instagram Story, which happened to be the same day Celtics coach Ime Udoka was accused of engaging in an “improper intimate and consensual relationship” with a female staff member, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
The video below features sunlight hitting the trees in a lush forest with an accompanying message that focuses on finding light after “darkness.”
“When you see people change their whole life and start walking down a path of enlightenment, hugging trees, connecting with nature, loving themselves, embracing positivity, letting that light shine, understand one thing: that light that you see, understand one thing about that light: they had to go into the darkness to get it. No shadow, no light, know shadow, know light,” the video said.
Ime Udoka has been suspended for the rest of the season for f***ing a staff member.
Udoka is said to be in violation of the organization’s code of conduct over the apparent romance with an unnamed staffer.
He has since been suspended for the entire upcoming season.
Here is Nia Long’s cryptic post on her Instagram Story:
Switch to Pepsi: The NFL has a new sponsor for the halftime show – Apple Music
NEW YORK — Apple Music is replacing Pepsi as the new sponsor of the NFL Super Bowl halftime show.
The multi-year partnership was announced on Friday and financial terms were not disclosed. In a statement, the NFL said it “couldn’t think of a more suitable partner” for the show. The halftime show is the most-watched musical performance of the year, with 120 million people watching this year’s performance.
The Apple Music sponsorship begins at the next Super Bowl on February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. More details about the show, including the performers, will be released in the coming months on Apple Music’s social platforms.
Pepsi has been the NFL’s halftime show sponsor for the past decade. However, he announced in May that he was ending his sponsorship of the halftime show, but it still remains the league’s official soft drink after a 10-year deal struck last May.
Pepsi isn’t the only beverage brand recalling its presence at the big game. Anheuser-Busch announced earlier this year that it was ending its 33-plus-year exclusive agreement with the Super Bowl, allowing other brands of alcohol to get started. For example, Molson Coors quickly bought a 30-second spot.
The Super Bowl regularly attracts more than 100 million viewers in the United States, a goldmine for advertisers. Variety recently reported that Fox, which will air next year’s game, is “nearly depleted in its commercial inventory,” with several spots for “north of $7 million.”
Vikings will see a much-improved Lions team on Sunday
LIONS (1-1) AT VIKINGS (1-1)
Kickoff: Noon Sunday
Where: U.S Bank Stadium
TV: KMSP-Channel 9; Brandon Gaudin, Brady Quinn and Megan Olivi.
Radio: KFXN-FM 100.3; Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber
Referee: John Hussey
Series: Vikings lead 79-40-2
Line: Vikings by 5 1/2
The Vikings had won eight in a row over Detroit until the Lions stunned them 29-27 last December at Ford Field for their first win of 2021. After an 0-10-1 start a year ago, the Lions closed out the season with three wins in their final six games, and now they look to be even better.
The Lions added edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson with the second pick in the NFL draft in April, and he had three sacks in their 36-27 win over Washington last Sunday. On offense, the Lions are averaging 35.5 points per game, with Jared Goff having throwing six touchdown passes and De’Andre Swift rushing for 200 yards on just 20 carries.
The Vikings are coming off an ugly 24-7 loss at Philadelphia on Monday night. The defense struggled in the first half but did manage to hold the Eagles scoreless in the second half. The Vikings weren’t able to get back into the game for multiple reasons, starting with Kirk Cousins’ three second-half interceptions.
The Vikings are looking to help out Cousins, who had problems with Philadelphia’s pressure. They also want to get the running game going again after Dalvin Cook had a career-low six carries for 17 yards against the Eagles.
Twitter Trolls Claim Al Horford’s Sister Anna Horford Is The Woman Boston Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Cheated On Nia Long With
The Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is currently on the chopping board following wild allegations that he cheated on his wife Nia Long with a staff member. The question some of we gossip folks asked when the rumor went wild on the internet was, who the hell is this woman Ime cheated with?
The woman Ime Udoka cheated with is still not known to the public—and by now, she’s fasting and praying for the issue to die off quickly so Twitter folks don’t fish her a** out. But trust Twitter to fish her out in the coming days.
In the latest episode of “Ime Udoka Cheating On Nia Long With A Staff Member“, one Twitter troll chased AI Horford’s sister Anna Horford‘s a** with a wild allegation that she’s the woman who Ime Udoka cheated on Nia Long with—and Anna went wild on Twitter—hitting hard at the troll.
Via Total Pro Sports;
Al Horford’s sister is not happy with having her name being slandered with what is going on with Ime Udoka.
The Boston Celtics head coach has been suspended for an entire season for having an intimate relationship with a female staffer within the organization. Fans online began posting the women staffers on the team, until one account decided to troll and state it was Anna Horford.
The troll account said, “Ime Udoka has been suspended after sleeping with Al Horford’s sister.”
Anna Horford had to retweet about Ime Udoka’s suspension for f***ing her and angrily saying;
“I get that this is a troll account, but I’ve been spammed with these messages all day. It’s not funny. I get that you just want clicks, but you’re fucking with real people who have nothing to do with this. It’s really not okay.”
Ime Udoka has been slapped with a suspension for banging his staff member—and Nia Long is obviously heartbroken and probably thinking of leaving Ime’s cheating a**.
Reports of Udoka potentially being suspended for the season over it broke between late Wednesday and early Thursday. Multiple reports later indicated that Udoka was alleged to have had a consensual, intimate relationship with a female staff member and it “was considered to be a violation of the organization’s guidelines.”
Ime Udoka has been with actress Nia Long since 2010 and from how things are turning out, this could be the end of their relationship unless she’s one of the three women left in the United States who don’t give a f*** about their men f***ing other women.
Here is Anna Horford’s clap-back tweet:
And here are some photos of Anna Horford:
Electric vehicle charging needs to shift to day to day to help power grid, Stanford study finds
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) — The best time of day to charge electric vehicles has just been explored in a Stanford study.
The results surprise even the study authors, but that’s not all they explored when it comes to electric vehicles. Experts say the habits we have developed with them should change.
The deadline to ban sales of new gasoline cars is approaching.
Although the goal is for the ban to begin in 2035, the researchers say attention needs to be paid to the power grid.
“We need more capacity in the network to support this load,” said Ram Rajagopalm, a Stanford professor and one of the authors of this Stanford study.
RELATED: Prop 30: Why the mayors of SJ, Oakland and Newsom are on opposing sides of the EV ballot measure
It focuses on access to charging infrastructure and the impacts on the already strained electricity grid as more electric vehicles are adopted.
They found that if a third of the households in a neighborhood have electric vehicles and they all charge their cars at 11 p.m., the local grid could become unstable.
“It was a surprise to us, you know, that this daytime recharge could make a significant difference,” Prof Rajagopal said.
But charging vehicles during the day from work or other shared charging infrastructure could help.
RELATED: What is Prop 30? Electric Vehicle Income Tax Metrics Explained
By 2035, the electricity grid will be able to draw on more solar energy, which means that in the morning and early afternoon there will be additional energy.
“What happens in those days, the days when you have extra power that you know could be reduced, because it was useless,” he said.
But one of the main problems with it now is the lack of financial incentive. At present, electricity rates are cheaper in the evening.
The authors of the study say policy makers need to take action to get better daytime fares.
“It also means making this type of charging accessible. Not everyone has access to a charger in the workplace,” he said. “There are people who have small businesses in low- to middle-income communities who may not have a charger they could use for their business, and it will be a daytime charge.”
RELATED: Cut Inflation Act Offers Rebates for Home Energy, Electric and Hybrid Cars
ABC7 News reached out to the California Energy Commission, which helped fund the study, to find out what work is being done to come up with rates that would encourage people to charge during the day.
In particular, they said that “State agencies are coordinating to develop and deploy rates, programs, and technologies that better align electric vehicle charging with grid conditions.”
For his part, Rajagopal is encouraged that by 2035 the incentives will be there.
“I’m very confident that we’re on a very good trajectory and things are going well,” he said.
After Always Happy, The Invitation, Carmen and More
From gothic horror to sadistic romance, this week’s new movies on VOD have it all. Nathalie Emmanuel plays in the horror film The invite, which hit theaters this summer, but now that the movie is on VOD, we’re getting the unrated version, so get your ponchos ready, there’s going to be a bloodbath. In After always happywhether you love ’em or love to hate ’em, Tessa and Hardin are back for more breakup sex and makeup.
And in Carmen, which is based on a true story, Natascha McElhone plays a Maltese woman who has spent her entire life serving as a housekeeper to her brother, a priest. When her brother dies, she realizes that she can now live the life she really wants to live, free from bondage and the church.
These are just a few of the titles available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, YouTube, and through your cable service this week. Find out now which films are available for purchase or rental on demand!
The sexy and toxic couple at the heart of the After the cinema is back! Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) spent three previous films meeting, falling in love, having sex and breaking up, and in the fourth installment of the series based on Anna Todd’s books, they do it all again . The films are primarily distinguished by gender, and this one is no different. And while yes, once again the pair find themselves on the outs (again) in this movie, don’t worry, it’s not the last movie in the franchise, it would be the movie that isn’t. out again After allpremiere date to be determined.
Where to stream After always happy
In The invite, Nathalie Emmanuel plays Evie, a woman whose mother died, leaving her with no other family to her knowledge. That is, until a mysterious cousin, played by Hugh Skinner, reveals himself, and not only that, he invites her to a lavish English wedding where he promises she’ll meet more of his family. It turns out the family is full of dark secrets and Evie isn’t just any guest on the case. Among the many things she discovers on her journey is that her family harbors horrible addictions and, oh yeah, it turns out that She is the guest of honor.
Where to stream The invite
To buy:
Batman: The Long Halloween (Deluxe Edition)
Nope
To the Moon
Simchas and sorrows
Depp Vs. Heard: The Verdict
223 Wick
Highway One
74 Minutes
My old school
To rent out:
After always happy
The Invitation (Uncategorized)
Carmen (2022)
Bandit (2022)
SEARCH (2022)
Bitterbrush
The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales
The history of cinema: a new generation
The oath jar
The Executor (2022)
White
The infernal machine
Section 8
Murine
Post mortem
Seashells (2022)
Three minutes: lengthening
Amira
The Loop NFL Picks: Week 3
Lions at Vikings (-6½):
Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins dropped to an NFL-worst 2-10 in Monday night appearances thanks to the Eagles’ easy victory in Philadelphia. Cousins’ futile winning percentage is exceeded in infamy only by the Vikings’ winning percentage in games with Roman numerals.
Pick: Vikings by 1
Bills at Dolphins (+5½):
Miami coach Mike McDaniel was ecstatic after his Dolphins overcame a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit to win at Baltimore last Sunday. Owner Stephen Ross is so beside himself that he hasn’t even started offering his new coach bribes for losing.
Pick: Bills by 9
Bengals at Jets (+4½):
New York backup quarterback Joe Flacco shocked the world by throwing four TD passes as the Jets rallied to win at Cleveland. Flacco dedicated the victory to the recently passed Queen Elizabeth II, who he briefly dated in the 1940s.
Pick: Bengals by 7
Jaguars at Chargers (-7½):
Los Angeles’ Justin Herbert is iffy this week after breaking rib cartilage in their Week 2 loss in Kansas City. The star quarterback was in so much pain, he had the same look on his face as Chargers fans when they have to shell out $13 for a SoFi Stadium beer.
Pick: Chargers by 7
Packers at Buccaneers (-2½):
Tampa QB Tom Brady was caught on camera again throwing a sideline iPad as his team struggled in New Orleans. None of the Buccaneers’ defenders were able to catch the tablet, as they were too busy catching everything thrown by Jameis Winston.
Pick: Buccaneers by 3
Saints at Panthers (+2½):
Jameis Winston reverted to form with three more interceptions in last Sunday’s loss to Tampa Bay. His continued presence in the starting lineup serves as a reminder as to just how bad Andy Dalton and Tayson Hill are at quarterbacking.
Pick: Saints by 3
Eagles at Commanders (+6½):
This game is being billed as the Carson Wentz Revenge Game in honor of the former Philly quarterback. The Eagles are a solid favorite in this contest, mostly, because Carson Wentz now plays for the opposing team.
Pick: Eagles by 10
Chiefs at Colts (+6½):
Colts coach Frank Reich insists “we’ll pick ourselves up off the mat” after their “pathetic” Week 2 shutout loss in Jacksonville. With Patrick Mahomes and company coming to Indianapolis this week, it’s not known which week in October that Reich was referring to.
Pick: Chiefs by 10
Rams at Cardinals (+3½):
Kyler Murray last Sunday led the Cardinals’ comeback win that included a TD scramble that lasted more than 20 seconds. He logged roughly 86 yards rushing on the marathon play, nearly matchng Peyton Manning’s career mark.
Pick: Rams by 10
Falcons at Seahawks (-1½):
Atlanta coach Arthur Smith dismissed criticism about his underuse of standout tight end Kyle Pitts, cattily pointing out that “It’s not fantasy football.” That’s true because fantasy football, as opposed to Falcons football, is fun and enjoyable.
Pick: Falcons by 3
OTHER GAMES
Cowboys at Giants (-2½):
Pick: Cowboys by 3
49ers at Broncos (+1½):
Pick: 49ers by 4
Texans at Bears (-2½):
Pick: Bears by 3
Ravens at Patriots (+3½):
Pick: Ravens by 7
Raiders at Titans (+2½):
Pick: Titans by 3
RECORD
Week 2
9-7 straight up
5-11 vs. spread
Season
16-15-1 straight up (.516)
14-18 vs. spread (.438)
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]
