Nordstrom Rack Puffers on sale for 77% off: Sam Edelman and more brands
Depending on where you live, pump season is right around the corner. If you’re hesitant to shop early because you want to wait for the coats to go on sale, that’s understandable because that’s usually the case. However, I have good news for my fashion-loving friends. There’s a big sale on outerwear at Nordstrom Rack.
Nordstrom Rack shoppers can save 77% on down jackets and parkas from Free People, Michael Kors, Guess, Sam Edelman, Kenneth Cole, Levi’s, Apparis and more from your favorite brands. It’s never too early to launch your store. Bundle up in style with these can’t-miss discounts.
Ravens vs. Patriots scouting report for Week 3: Who has the edge?
The Ravens will try to get back on track after their epic collapse against the Miami Dolphins. The New England Patriots aren’t the titanic opponent they were a few years ago, but they still have a stingy defense and the greatest coach of all time in Bill Belichick. Who has the advantage going into Week 3?
Ravens passing game vs. Patriots pass defense
The Ravens wasted one of the best passing performances of Lamar Jackson’s career (21 of 29, 318 yards, 3 TD) in their 42-38 loss to the Dolphins. Jackson benefited from a clean pocket created by the Ravens’ offensive line, and he was sharp on both timing and touch passes. His top two targets, wide receiver Rashod Bateman and tight end Mark Andrews, both surpassed 100 yards against Miami, and Bateman has established himself as a deep threat with touchdown catches of 55 and 75 yards in the first two weeks. The 2021 first-round draft pick is a chore for any cornerback to cover because of his quick, clean releases from the line of scrimmage. The Ravens have to hope Devin Duvernay recovers quickly from the concussion he suffered against the Dolphins, because he has emerged as an efficient No. 2 wide receiver, with six catches on six targets in the first two games. The Ravens also got rookie tight end Isaiah Likely going (4 catches on 5 targets, 43 yards) against Miami after he was shut out in his debut. Through two games, Jackson has taken two sacks for a combined loss of 2 yards and thrown one interception, significant improvements on his performance from 2021. He wore a padded sleeve on his right elbow in practice Wednesday and was listed as a limited participant but said he will play Sunday.
The Patriots said goodbye to their top cornerback, J.C. Jackson, in the offseason, and incumbent starter Jalen Mills has played poorly in the first two weeks. But Belichick usually finds a way. New England ranked second in pass defense last season and ranks ninth so far this year. The Patriots also lost to the Dolphins but performed better against Tua Tagovailoa In Week 1 than the Ravens did in Week 2. They have blitzed on 30% of dropbacks, up from 23% last year. Former Ravens outside linebacker Matthew Judon is off to a strong start with two sacks and five quarterback hits. Defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. has also played well.
EDGE: Ravens
Patriots passing game vs. Ravens pass defense
It’s difficult to say the Ravens have an advantage over any opponent after Tagovailoa’s passes sailed over their broken coverages to the tune of 199 fourth-quarter yards. Patriots second-year quarterback Mac Jones is off to a slow start, with just two touchdown passes and two interceptions. He ranks 26th in ESPN’s comprehensive QBR statistic. New England has invested heavily in its wide receivers and tight ends with mixed results to show for it. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been Jones’ top target this year, with 13 catches for 150 yards, but he missed practice Wednesday with a knee injury. Tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry have combined for just five catches on 11 targets. Patriots blockers have done a good job keeping Jones clean.
The Ravens have to hope their secondary is healthier this week. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey played well against the Dolphins but was limited by a groin injury. His partner, Marcus Peters, was also limited, playing 44 of 71 defensive snaps in his first game back after missing last season with a torn ACL. Brandon Stephens (quadriceps) did not play against Miami but returned to practice Wednesday. Tagovailoa took advantage of rampant miscommunication in the Baltimore secondary, connecting with Tyreek Hill for 48- and 60-yard touchdowns as the Dolphins rallied from a three-touchdown deficit. The Ravens also struggled to create meaningful pressure as their edge rushers, Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston, appeared to tire late in the game. It was an all-around disaster for a defense that finished last against the pass in 2021 but expects to do much better in 2022. On the bright side, safety Marcus Williams has three interceptions in his first two games as a Raven.
EDGE: Even
Ravens running game vs. Patriots run defense
Jackson was the Ravens’ running game against the Dolphins, with 119 yards on nine carries, including a 79-yard touchdown that put them up 35-14 at the end of the third quarter. The touchdown, with Jackson exploding up the middle as two other potential runners swept right, was a reminder of offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s nifty play designs. But the Ravens have struggled mightily to squeeze production from running backs Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis and Justice Hill, who combined for 28 yards on 14 carries against Miami. The Ravens’ inability to convert in short-yardage situations helped facilitate the Dolphins’ comeback. Coach John Harbaugh said opponents have committed extra man power to stopping the running attack but acknowledged his team has to do better. The return of No. 1 running back, J.K. Dobbins, would help, but Harbaugh said he’s still week-to-week as he recovers from a serious knee injury.
The Patriots have limited opponents to 156 rushing yards over the first two weeks after ranking 22nd against the run last season. Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (12 tackles) has played well, while former Ravens Lawrence Guy and Carl Davis remain contributors on the interior.
EDGE: Patriots
Patriots running game vs. Ravens run defense
The Patriots remain a committed running team but have averaged just 3.8 yards per carry, 22nd in the league. That’s not the fault of their lead runner, Damien Harris, who has 24 carries for 119 yards after he averaged 4.6 yards per carry and scored 15 touchdowns last season.
The Ravens led the league in run defense last year, and opponents have rushed just 35 times against them through two games, but they are allowing 4.8 yards per attempt. Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and nose tackle Michael Pierce have played well. Veteran linebacker Josh Bynes has struggled, with two tackles in 69 defensive snaps, while fellow linebacker Patrick Queen has remained on the field for every defensive play, earning a decent run-defense grade from Pro Football Focus.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens special teams vs. Patriots special teams
The Ravens finished first in Football Outsiders’ special-teams DVOA in 2021. All-Pro Justin Tucker made his only field-goal attempt from 51 yards against the Dolphins and is perfect on the season. Duvernay returned the opening kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown. Rookie Jordan Stout struggled in his second game, with a net average of 36.5 yards on two punts.
The Patriots have always emphasized special teams under Belichick but have not played up to their lofty standards over the last two years. Kicker Nick Folk has made one of two attempts this season. Three Patriots have averaged 28.3 yards on four combined kickoff returns.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens intangibles vs. Patriots intangibles
The Patriots aren’t the automatic playoff team they were for so many years with Tom Brady at quarterback. But Belichick has never been easy to outmaneuver, especially at home, where the Patriots have had their way with the Ravens in the regular season. They shut down Jackson in a 23-17 upset the last time the teams met in 2020, a game marred by heavy rain and wind.
Harbaugh, meanwhile, has to rally his team from one of its most embarrassing home defeats and hope his secondary is healthy enough to hold a mediocre offense in check. The Ravens will feel urgency not to fall to 1-2 with the red-hot Buffalo Bills on their way to Baltimore in Week 4.
EDGE: Patriots
Prediction
The Patriots do not have enough offensive weapons to keep up with the kind of performance Jackson delivered against Miami. So the question is whether Belichick can devise a way to throw off the Ravens quarterback. Another shootout would be a surprise. The Baltimore defense will find its footing enough to help Jackson pull out a tough road win. Ravens 27, Patriots 20.
5 things to watch in the Chicago Bears-Houston Texans game, including Justin Fields vs. Davis Mills — plus our Week 3 predictions
For much of the NFL, the game Sunday between the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans at Soldier Field is an afterthought, a clash between two bottom-tier teams, each with new coaches and scrapping to make the steep climb back toward relevance. But there’s still plenty of intrigue folded in as the Bears look to improve to 2-1 under Matt Eberflus and determined to prove last week’s 17-point rivalry loss to the Green Bay Packers was a small speed bump in their growth process. Former Bears coach Lovie Smith, meanwhile, brings his Texans to Chicago with plenty of hunger after they tied the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 and were edged 16-9 by the Denver Broncos on Sunday. As kickoff approaches, here’s our snapshot look at Sunday’s game.
1. Pressing question
Can Luke Getsy find answers to stimulate the Bears’ passing attack?
By now, you know the attention-grabbling numbers from last week’s loss to the Packers. The Bears attempted only 11 passes, completed seven and managed just 48 net passing yards. Through two weeks, they have an NFL-worst 153 passing yards.
Still, as anxiety mushrooms in the outside world, Getsy has been measured with his assessment. For starters, he stressed Thursday, the Bears ran only 41 plays in Green Bay and called 19 pass plays. Three resulted in sacks. Another three led to Fields scramble runs. Two others were interrupted by sloppiness or confusion at the snap.
So fear not, Chicago, Getsy has not put his offense into a time machine back to the 1940s.
“You have to look at each opponent and say, ‘OK, here’s where you have to take advantage of them. Here’s what you have to stay away from,’” Getsy said. “To me, that’s what I want (this offense) to be. Whatever that means — if it’s 50 (percent) throws, 50 runs — I don’t really care. It’s about winning. It’s about giving us the best chance to win.”
On the bright side, the Bears not only committed to their running game last week, they had great success with it, chewing up 180 yards on 27 rushes. That’s something to build on and should open up opportunities in the play-action game.
The next step is finding greater balance and capitalizing on opportunities to make game-changing plays. To that latter quest, the Bears were shaky with the details on more than a few occasions against the Packers and paid the price, unable to hit on several big-play chances because of imprecise routes or poor blocking or improper awareness.
Said Getsy: “That’s part of this process. We’ve talked about it. The way we approach our walk-throughs and … practices, we have to approach it like those are game situations so the details feel easier when you get to the game.”
The next test comes Sunday.
2. Players in the spotlight
Justin Fields and Davis Mills
The clash between second-year quarterbacks Sunday might boil down to which player takes better care of the ball. With two similar defenses that both preach the need for takeaways, Fields and Mills must understand how to avoid game-changing mistakes.
Fields has thrown an interception in each of his two starts this season and has 17 turnovers in 12 career starts. Mills has been a better protector of the football in his 13 starts with 12 turnovers, including 10 interceptions during his rookie season.
Few in the league are expecting a shootout Sunday. The Bears and Texans are tied for 27th in the league in scoring, each averaging 14.5 points. Oddsmakers have set an over-under of 40 points.
To that end, Fields and Mills will have to be conscious of ball security while still finding the proper spots to take their chances.
Fields, in particular, might have more riding on Sunday’s game to quell the increasing worry from some Bears fans about his development. Through two games, the Bears rank last in passing yardage with just 153 yards. Fields’ 69.2 passer rating ranks 30th among qualified starters.
From Sunday’s dispiriting loss, Fields found at least one silver lining: a seven-play, 71-yard touchdown drive on the first possession that ended with his 3-yard scoring run.
“We had a good start last Sunday,” Fields said. “It’s just sustaining that start and playing like that for four quarters.”
3. Keep an eye on …
The Bears’ ability to tackle.
There was a lot of chatter at Halas Hall this week about tackling fundamentals, a necessary emphasis after the Bears allowed 414 total yards, including 203 on the ground, in last week’s loss to the Packers.
The Packers, led by running back Aaron Jones, averaged 5.3 yards per rush and had 10 plays that gained at least 15 yards. Eberflus was disappointed with the sloppiness from his defense, identifying numerous instances in which players took poor angles, overran the ball carrier or simply didn’t finish with sound technique.
“You’ve got to get guys to get up on the runner and get their pads on them at the proper level and then have a strong wrap and run your feet,” Eberflus said. “A lot of times missed tackles happen because you’re lunging and not getting up on the runners.”
Eberlus stressed this week that he would have no tolerance for such slip-ups and believes the Bears can make a quick turnaround.
“It’s something we have to correct,” Eberflus said. “And we’re going to work tirelessly to get that done.”
The Bears will be tested Sunday by Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce, who is earning trust from his coaching staff and figures to be featured. Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams lauded Pierce for his quickness, explosion and contact balance.
“When he’s getting hit, he doesn’t stop his feet. He keeps going,” Williams said. “He’s one we’re going to have our hands full with.”
4. Lovie Smith’s return
Throughout the offseason, in an effort to show players what his style of defense looks like at its peak, Eberflus mixed in video clips of the 2000s Bears and a defense led by Smith and fueled by playmakers such as Brian Urlacher, Mike Brown, Lance Briggs and Charles Tillman.
“Their unity was obvious,” cornerback Jaylon Johnson said earlier this month. “Just seeing all those leaders and all those guys buy in to set the tone for that defense was impressive. That would be eye-opening for anybody. But we have the advantage that they were here with the Bears. Knowing that standard can be set, we’re trying to recreate that and bring that back.”
On Sunday, the Bears will face a Smith-led Texans defense and understand what they’ll be up against.
Bears coaches have plenty of admiration for how Smith coaches and what he believes in but also don’t want him to expect a warm and fuzzy return.
Said Williams: “I love that he’s a head coach in the NFL again. I’m excited for him. But at the end of the day, he’s the opponent across the field and he’s trying to come into our house and take what we have. With that in mind, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure he goes away with a frown on his face.”
5. Injury report
Roquan Smith missed his second consecutive practice Thursday with a hip issue, an injury worth monitoring as Sunday approaches. Eberflus was not available to reporters Thursday, but Williams insinuated he expected Smith to play.
“As far as I know, yes,” Williams said.
Receiver Velus Jones Jr., meanwhile, was a limited participant in practice, continuing to work through a hamstring injury that has prevented him from playing in the first two games and has caused him to miss all but two practices since the regular season began.
On the offensive line, Lucas Patrick continued taking practice reps at center, perhaps on track to move back into that role soon. But Patrick still might be another week away from being fully ready. He split time at right guard with Teven Jenkins in the first two games, playing 49 of the Bears’ 99 offensive snaps.
After undergoing surgery on his right thumb in late July, Patrick has been working to regain strength in that hand, enough to be able to squeeze and smoothly snap the football. As soon as the Bears feel he has cleared that hurdle, it will change their plans up front.
Predictions
Brad Biggs (1-1)
These teams are mirror images of each other in a lot of ways. Defensively, both are from the Tony Dungy coaching tree in terms of playing Cover-2. Both have second-year quarterbacks. Both have rosters that are being turned over. Both have scored only 29 points. Both have played shoddy run defense. It feels as if it will be a grind-it-out ballgame. Texans quarterback Davis Mills has made 15 career starts, and his home/road splits are striking. He has thrown 14 touchdowns with only one interception and averaged 7.7 yards per attempt in eight home games. Mills has four touchdowns, nine interceptions and a diminished 5.2 yards per attempt in seven road starts. If Justin Fields can avoid turnovers, figure the Bears will improve to 2-1.
Bears 20, Texans 16
Colleen Kane (1-1)
After the ugly loss to the Packers, the Bears have a prime opportunity to get the good vibes flowing against the mediocre Texans, who have allowed 433.5 yards but just 18 points per game. David Montgomery was impressive in Week 2 and could have another big game, but there should be a chance for Fields to make a bigger impact too. The Bears defense needs to tackle better and force Mills and company into a couple of turnovers to make it an easier feat.
Bears 20, Texans 14
Dan Wiederer (1-1)
Thank goodness for Cairo Santos, whose late-game heroics will rescue the Bears from a second consecutive loss and suppress a major civic outcry. The Bears must capitalize on winnable moments whenever they arise. And this one comes ready-made — at home against an opponent that’s also in transition. Things won’t always be pretty Sunday. But this team sees its sturdy resolve as one of its biggest strengths. That will come in handy, particularly in the tense stages of the fourth quarter.
Bears 23, Texans 21
France ease off-field problems ahead of World Cup with comfortable 2-0 win over Austria in Nations League
CNN
After a scorching few months in the France squad camp, there were plenty of positives to take away from France’s 2-0 win over Austria in Nations League Group A on Thursday.
A powerful strike from Kylian Mbappé and a trademark header from Olivier Giroud was enough to see Didier Deschamps’ side edge Austria to the bottom of their Nations League group as the world champions seek to avoid relegation in the competition after a dismal campaign.
In front of a delirious public at the Stade de France, the Blues dominated from start to finish.
Mbappé was disallowed a goal for offside in the second minute and Aurélien Tchouaméni went close twice in the first half.
The Real Madrid midfielder netted a long-range strike just over the bar in the 12th minute, and just after the half-hour mark Tchouaméni came close to scoring one of the goals of the year when his bicycle kick was superbly tipped over the bar of Austrian rookie goalkeeper Patrick Pentz.
The home side continued to dominate after the break, with Mbappé in particular eyeing his sensational record – and it was the Paris Saint-Germain striker who broke the deadlock in the 56th minute with a powerful drive just outside. inside the area following a French counter-attack. .
Just 10 minutes later, Giroud sealed the victory with a fine header as he looked on from an Antoine Griezmann cross. The goal makes Giroud the oldest goalscorer in France’s history at 35 years and 357 days, while taking the Milan striker’s tally to just two behind Thierry Henry’s all-time French record of 51.
Deschamps was optimistic after the game about his team’s performance.
“We did what we had to do,” he said. “Our intentions were good, everyone defended a lot, there are a lot of positives. The spirit was good, it was a very good performance.
And the former World Cup winner will have to take as many positives as possible.
A few months before the World Cup, the national team is missing a host of players including: Hugo Lloris, Rafaël Varane, Paul Pogba, Ngolo Kanté, Lucas and Theo Hernández and Karim Benzema. Things got worse when Mike Maignan and Jules Koundé were ejected from the match due to injuries.
The injury crisis is just one of many issues Deschamps faces as he seeks to retain the World Cup in Qatar.
On Tuesday alone, Mbappé refused to take part in a photo op with some of the team’s sponsors amid an ongoing image rights issue. The Paris Saint-Germain star was finally appeased and took part after being promised by the French Football Federation that they would look into the matter.
That – coupled with the continuing problems facing Pogba, whose brother was detained for the alleged extortion of the Juventus midfielder – has put unnecessary pressure on France ahead of a World Cup that they will be among the favorites a win.
Things haven’t been rosy on the pitch either. The Nations League champions had an abysmal start to their group in which they picked up just two draws and two losses in four matches before victory on Thursday.
One point ahead of Austria in the relegation zone ahead of the final group game, France will be looking to build on their momentum from last night’s game as they head to Denmark who are just one point away group leader Croatia.
The world champion has had a bad year so far but if he can end his World Cup preparations on the pitch positively, maybe his problems off the pitch will fade as well.
Andreas Kluth: A decision tree for Biden if Putin goes nuclear
Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn’t want to use nuclear weapons, just as he doesn’t want to still fight his “special military operation” against Ukraine. But he is still fighting — because he’s unable to win. That also means he might yet drop a nuke, as he once again threatened this week. The U.S. and its allies — and Putin’s putative friends in China and elsewhere — need to decide now how they’d react.
For Putin, nuclear escalation wouldn’t be a way of snatching victory from the jaws of defeat, but of snatching survival — political or even physical — from the maw of oblivion. Unlike democratic leaders, he has no way to retire gracefully after all the damage he’s done. As a quack historian of the Tsars, he knows that his end could be messy.
This is why he might dust off a Russian doctrine that Western analysts call “escalate to de-escalate.” It means going nuclear to avoid losing a conventional (non-nuclear) war. Putin would detonate one or more “tactical” (as opposed to “strategic”) nukes. These are low-yielding blasts large enough to eliminate a Ukrainian army position or logistics hub — but too “small” to erase an entire city.
By dropping such a bomb, Putin would be signaling his willingness to use more. His motivation would be to force Ukraine to surrender and the West to get out of the conflict — but without inviting automatic retaliation by the U.S. Putin wants his enemies to stand down, so he can declare victory and stay in power.
Such an act of desperation, it goes without saying, would mark the darkest turn in human history since Hiroshima and Nagasaki. It would not only kill, maim and traumatize huge numbers of innocent people — Putin is already doing that — but also cause lasting terror throughout the entire world.
Putin’s escalation would burst the Cold-War-era taboo against using nukes for anything other than deterrence. If he’s seen to get away with that, other nuclear rogue states would take their cues. This in turn would force countries that have forsaken nuclear weapons in the name of non-proliferation or disarmament — as Ukraine did in the 1990s — to build their own arsenals. Arms control would be dead. Nuclear warfare, by design or accident, would become more likely in more places, from West to South and East Asia.
What, then, should President Joe Biden do? He must deter Putin, obviously, while simultaneously preparing a response if Putin does escalate. But these are two aspects of the same decision: The implied response also does the deterring.
Matthew Kroenig at the Atlantic Council, a think tank, has summarized some of the options. One answer to a limited Russian nuclear strike is to double, triple or quadruple all the measures the West has already taken against Putin’s regime, completely cutting off Russia from the Western world. Instead of caving, the West would also send more weapons to Ukraine, and more forces, including nuclear arms, to NATO’s eastern front.
Such a deliberately limited response would aim to stop an escalation spiral before it starts. The problem is that Putin may not find this response frightening enough to be deterred. He’s already a pariah, and Russians are already aching under sanctions. If he’s dreading the end of his own reign or life — and that, remember, is the scenario we’re contemplating — he’d still go all in.
Another problem is that a restrained response would look woefully inadequate to the Ukrainians and the rest of the world. Kyiv’s friends would lose heart. Dictators such as North Korea’s Kim Jong Un would conclude that you can go ballistic and survive.
So Biden’s response must be more muscular. He has two military options. One is to respond in kind, by also deploying a low-yield tactical nuke for show — in the Arctic Ocean, say, or remote Siberia. Its mushroom cloud would be meant as a Stop sign for Putin. It would also reassure Ukrainians and the world that the U.S. will answer escalation tit for tat — that it’ll enforce the nuclear taboo.
The problem is that this would turn the confrontation into an apocalyptic staredown, possibly leading to a series of tactical detonations. And Russia, which is roughly even with the U.S. in strategic nukes, has about 10 times as many tactical warheads to play with. The scenarios become impossible to calculate, especially when factoring in human error. There would be a risk of Armageddon.
The better military option is therefore a conventional U.S. strike on Russian forces. The target could be the exact base that launched the nuclear strike. Or it could be Russian troops in Ukraine.
This would signal to Ukraine and the world that any breach of the nuclear taboo will be punished. And the message to Putin would be that he can’t escalate to de-escalate, because the West will step in to defeat him.
The drawback, obviously, is that this amounts to a direct clash between Russia and NATO, and therefore incurs the risk of World War III, with Armageddon still one scenario at the end. Putin might conclude that the U.S. isn’t prepared to retaliate with nukes, and launch even more nuclear strikes.
This raises another question Biden must answer: Once he’s decided how he’d respond to various levels of nuclear escalation, how should he communicate that — to Putin, allies, enemies, and the public?
If he wants to maximize the deterrent value of his communication, he’ll be clear, specific and public — If Putin does X, we’ll do Y. The problem there is that Biden would forfeit all flexibility when Putin does something slightly different from X.
The better option — which Biden appears to have chosen — is to be deliberately vague in public. The disadvantage is that this keeps even the Ukrainians guessing. The advantage is that Putin must assume the worst.
There is another possibility. Return to our premise: Putin doesn’t want to go nuclear, but will if he fears that his own survival is threatened. The U.S. could make plans for regime change — that is, for taking Putin and his inner circle out — in the event of nuclear escalation. In this case, it would be best to communicate that not vaguely but specifically, and not publicly but privately — to Putin.
If there is any glimmer of hope in this dark time, it glinted in Uzbekistan last week, when Putin met the leaders of India and China, Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping. Both countries are nuclear powers. India is non-aligned, China is nominally behind Putin. But both expressed to Putin their “concern” over his war.
No matter the enmity between Beijing and Washington, no matter the other conflicts going on, the specter of nuclear war must and can unite the world against the threat. Discreetly, Biden, Xi and all other world leaders could put aside their differences and send Putin this message: You go nuclear, and we’ll make sure you’re out.
Ian Goldin: Europeans are headed for a painful chapter, but they are resilient
Europe is under greater pressure than at any time since World War II. An energy crisis precipitated by Russia’s war on Ukraine has morphed into a broader economic calamity with implications for decades to come. The grand experiment of European solidarity is being tested.
The most immediate threat is the energy crisis. The bold and brave European Union sanctions on Russia, following its invasion of Ukraine in February, have become ever more punishing within the EU. Europe has banned imports of coal and announced a phaseout of Russian oil imports. In response Russia has closed its main gas pipeline, with its flows to Europe now at one-fifth of the prewar levels. To be sure, the sanctions are working. After recording a record budget surplus, due to energy prices spiking, Russian revenues have collapsed along with the virtual closure of its main export market.
The cost to Europe is nevertheless immense. Gas prices have increased tenfold, propelling inflation to 40-year highs, pushing European economies to the brink of recession, and dragging consumer and business confidence to record lows. Germany, which is the economic engine of Europe, has seen its massive heavy industrial industries threatened as they have been built on an umbilical dependence on cheap Russian gas.
With the approach of winter, sustained energy price inflation is likely to lead to ever-higher interest rates, slowing already tepid growth and placing intense downward pressure on the euro.
To tame inflation, the European Central Bank, like the Federal Reserve, is trying to slow growth through successive interest rate hikes, at the risk of provoking a recession. However, as is the case in the U.S. and the rest of the world, higher interest rates are proving to be an unhelpfully blunt tool. The cause of inflation is external to national economies and caused by the supply squeeze on Russian energy and food price increases. The primary way higher interest rates will reduce inflation is by sharply reducing wages.
The result is likely to be an unprecedented inflation-adjusted fall in incomes globally, exceeding the collapse that followed the 1970s oil price hikes and the U.S.-led interest rate hikes in the early ’80s, or the financial crisis of 2008-09.
As working people around the world see their living standards eroded while the elites are enjoying soaring earnings and benefiting from lower taxes, their anger is likely to rise, as is their belief that the system is rigged against them. This populist revolt helped propel President Donald Trump into the White House, provided support for Brexit in Britain, and led to the rise of populist parties of the extreme right and left throughout Europe.
Economic crises and growing inequality undermine social cohesion, with lasting political consequences. In Italy, voters are likely on Sept. 25 to reject the competent technocratic government of Mario Draghi, the former head of the European Central Bank, with a coalition of right-wing parties united in their opposition to the European Union. This despite the fact that the EU has given Italy huge transfers, and in effect is underwriting Italian debt. The crisis is also likely to strengthen Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party, which is stoking anti-EU and anti-German sentiment.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine compounds the deeper challenges facing Europe. With fertility at a remarkably low 1.5 births on average per adult women, well beneath the replacement level of around 2, and life expectancy at more than 80 years, a growing number of elderly people depend on a contracting working-age population.
The rapidly rising burden of social security, pensions and elderly care costs is falling on governments that even before COVID-19 and the current crisis were ill-prepared to withstand such a shift. The pandemic left a gaping hole in government budgets, which now is being deepened by the current crisis. As the pressures of taking care of an aging population grow, and raising more debt is an increasingly risky option, higher taxes are needed, as are reforms to raise productivity. These, however, are anathema for populist politicians depending on fragile coalitions.
Many of the forces besetting Europe are compounding one another: an energy crisis, inflation, economic inequality, a slow-moving demographic imbalance, fractious politics.
Even so, when one considers how the union has responded, there are more reasons for optimism than despair.
On the energy front, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has accelerated the transition away from fossil fuels and reinforced Europe’s commitment to halve its carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050. It has forced the European Union into a long-overdue energy union, doubled investments in solar and wind, and diversified supplies away from Russia.
That Europe has stood up to Russia despite the costs is a testament to its coming of age — despite the political and economic growing pains. COVID-19 led to the redoubling of efforts to create a fiscal union and greatly strengthened the European Commission’s powers. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is proving to be an ever stiffer political and economic test, which so far Europe is passing.
Born out of a desperate desire to stop the perpetual cycle of wars between Germany and France, the European Union is proving to be among the most successful experiments of the 20th century. The voluntary integration of 27 European countries, so that people, goods, capital and services can move freely, and the giving up of sovereign power to a collective authority on defense, human rights and other previously inviolate national prerogatives is increasing the collective economic strength and political power of Europe. It is approaching par with the U.S. and China, which none of its member states could have done individually.
Europe has proved remarkably resilient and determined.
Citizens’ commitment to the principles of democracy and human rights remains a lodestar.
Even as they endure acute sacrifices and falling incomes, Europeans appreciate the arc of history and know they and the world need their grand experiment to succeed.
Ian Goldin wrote this for the Los Angeles Times.
UK retail CBI in September reported sales of -20 vs 10 expected
That’s a big misstatement as the retail sales index tumbles to its lowest since April. Adding to concerns, the expected sales volume for October is expected to drop to -13 after September’s jump (+31). With a technical recession already in place, winter is going to be tough on the UK economy.
cnbctv18-forexlive
