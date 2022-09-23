News
One of Putin’s closest allies has sharply criticized Russia’s decision to release right-wing Ukrainian troops from Azov that his forces fought during the siege of Mariupol
-
Putin’s military ally said he was caught off guard by Ukraine’s prisoner swap with Russia.
-
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said he was “extremely unhappy” with the deal.
-
In particular, he disputed the fact that senior fighters from the Azov battalion were released.
One of Vladimir Putin’s key military allies broke ranks and sharply criticized the Russian-Ukrainian prisoner swap, saying he and his Chechen colleagues were caught off guard.
Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Chechnya and generally a staunch supporter of Putin, disputed that around 100 Ukrainian soldiers from the Azov regiment – a battalion associated with neo-Nazis – had been sent back to Ukraine. In the early months of the war, Chechen soldiers conscripted to aid Russian soldiers clashed with Ukrainian fighters from Azov in Mariupol as the Russians briefly occupied the city.
Kadyrov said on Thursday he was “extremely unhappy” with the swap, calling the Azov fighters “terrorists”.
“I am extremely unhappy with the news yesterday. The whole situation doesn’t even make sense to me,” Kadyrov said in a telegram, according to a translation by Russian media outlet Meduza. “Whenever combat or tactical decisions were made, they always consulted with us, the active participants in the special military operation. But now…” Kadyrov added.
On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak said in an update posted on the administration’s Telegram channel that 215 Ukrainians had been fired following the prisoner swap, which, according to Yermak, had also been brokered by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Along with 55 Russian fighters, Viktor Medvedchuk, an MP and one of Putin’s staunchest Ukrainian allies, was sent to Russia, Reuters reported. He was arrested by Ukrainian authorities in April.
Among the 215 Ukrainians freed were 100 fighters from the controversial and far-right Azov Battalion, which Russia has previously called “neo-Nazis”. Some founding members of the paramilitary group that emerged in the wake of Russia’s 2014 invasion of Crimea also wore Nazi paraphernalia and gave the nickname.
“Handing over even one of these Azov terrorists should have been out of the question,” Kadyrov wrote in his post.
He also added that he would continue to follow Putin’s orders.
“Those at the top of the Ministry of Defense and the FSB can see things much more clearly,” Kadyrov wrote, adding that his forces would adhere to “our main unwavering principle: that we will follow all orders from our Commander-in-Chief!”
On Wednesday, 10 foreign fighters fighting for Ukraine captured by Russia – including two Americans – were also freed in a settlement brokered in part by Saudi Arabia. The bilateral prisoner swap is a massive coup for the Ukrainians, who have made considerable gains against the Russian invaders in recent weeks.
Read the original article on Business Insider
yahoo
News
Russia’s War in Ukraine
A social media video of Russia’s land borders with several countries shows long lines of vehicles attempting to leave the country the day after President Vladimir Putin announced a “partial mobilization”.
There were queues at border crossings to Kazakhstan, Georgia and Mongolia. Video showed dozens of vehicles queuing at the Zemo Larsi/Verkhny Lars checkpoint on the Georgian-Russian border overnight Wednesday. This line appears to have lengthened on Thursday. Video showed a long queue stretching into the mountains behind the crossing, with a man commenting that it was five to six kilometers long.
Another post on Thursday showed long queues at the Khaykhta crossing point into Mongolia.
A man spoke on recorded video at the Troitsk crossing into Kazakhstan, where dozens of cars were lined up Thursday morning. “It’s Troitsk, lines of trucks and passenger vehicles…you can’t see the beginning or the end of this line…everyone, everyone is fleeing Russia, of all sorts.”
A senior Kazakh official, Maulen Ashimbaev, has said that Kazakhstan cannot restrict the entry of Russian citizens into the country, Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported on Thursday. But Ashimbaev, the speaker of the upper house of the Kazakh parliament, said that in order to obtain a residence permit, applicants must have a set of documents that comply with the law.
It is difficult to compare the current traffic flow to the average in the absence of official data.
Flights from Russia to countries that do not require visas continue to be very busy and often full. A search of the Aviasales website showed there were no seats available on economy one-way Moscow-Istanbul flights until Sunday – with the lowest price nearly $2,900.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday dismissed reports of airports packed with people trying to leave Russia after the announcement, calling it “exaggeration” and “fake news”.
Cnn
News
Volcano eruption in Tonga could temporarily warm Earth
NEW YORK — When an undersea volcano erupted in Tonga in January, its watery explosion was huge and unusual — and scientists are still trying to understand its impacts.
The volcano, known as Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai, spewed millions of tons of water vapor into the atmosphere, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Science.
Researchers estimate that the eruption increased the amount of water in the stratosphere – the second layer of the atmosphere, above the range where humans live and breathe – by around 5%.
Now scientists are trying to figure out how all that water might affect the atmosphere and whether it might warm the Earth’s surface over the next few years.
“It was a once-in-a-lifetime event,” said lead author Holger Voemel, a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Colorado.
Large eruptions usually cool the planet. Most volcanoes emit large amounts of sulfur, which blocks the sun’s rays, said Matthew Toohey, a climate researcher at the University of Saskatchewan who was not involved in the study.
The Tonga explosion was much more soggier: The eruption started under the ocean, so it threw up a plume with much more water than usual. And since water vapor acts as a heat-trapping greenhouse gas, the eruption will likely raise temperatures instead of lower them, Toohey said.
It’s unclear how much warming might be in store.
Karen Rosenlof, a climatologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration who was not involved in the study, said she expects the effects to be minimal and temporary.
“This increase could slightly warm the surface for a short time,” Rosenlof said in an email.
The water vapor will stay in the upper atmosphere for a few years before entering the lower atmosphere, Toohey said. Meanwhile, the extra water could also accelerate the loss of ozone from the atmosphere, Rosenlof added.
But it’s hard for scientists to say for sure, because they’ve never seen an eruption like this.
The stratosphere extends from about 7.5 miles to 31 miles above Earth and is generally very dry, Voemel explained.
Voemel’s team estimated the volcano’s plume using an array of instruments suspended from weather balloons. Usually these tools can’t even measure water levels in the stratosphere because the amounts are so small, Voemel said.
Another research group monitored the explosion using an instrument on a NASA satellite. In their study, published earlier this summer, they estimated the eruption to be even larger, adding about 150 million metric tons of water vapor to the stratosphere, three times more than Voemel’s study.
Voemel acknowledged that satellite imagery could have observed parts of the plume that the balloon’s instruments could not capture, making his estimate higher.
Either way, he said, the Tonga explosion was unlike anything seen in recent history, and studying its aftermath could yield new insights into our atmosphere. .
nbcnews
News
Recreational Marijuana Measures OK for Arkansas Ballot
SMALL ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday said voters can decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana, overturning a state panel’s decision to block the November ballot measure.
The judges granted a request from Responsible Growth Arkansas, the group behind the proposal, to certify the measure for the November ballot.
“The people will decide whether or not to approve the proposed amendment in November,” Judge Robin Wynne wrote in the court ruling.
The group behind the proposal appealed after the state Board of Election Commissioners blocked the initiative in August. Supporters submitted more than enough valid signatures from registered voters to qualify, but the proposal still needed board approval to appear on the ballot.
“We’re extremely grateful to the Supreme Court for agreeing with us and feeling like it was complete validation of everything we’ve done,” said Responsible Growth Arkansas attorney Steve Lancaster. . “We’re thrilled and emotional through November.”
Because the deadline for certifying initiative titles has passed, the court had allowed the measure on the general election ballot while deciding whether votes will be counted.
Arkansas voters in 2016 approved a constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana. The proposed amendment would allow people 21 and older to possess up to one ounce of cannabis and allow state-licensed dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana.
The Board of Election Commissioners rejected the measure after commissioners said they did not believe the ballot title fully explained to voters the impact of the amendment. Proponents of the measure argued that the council’s criticism went beyond what was required for ballot initiatives.
The judges rejected the council’s arguments to deny the measure, but the court also struck down the 2019 law that allowed the council to certify ballot measures. Prior to this law, ballot measures had to be reviewed by the Attorney General before petitions could be released.
Two conservative justices agreed the panel lacked the authority to reject the proposal, but said Arkansas’ Republican secretary of state also correctly found the proposal insufficient for the state ballot.
“The title of the proposed ballot is neither comprehensive enough to reveal the scope of the proposed amendment nor free from misleading omissions regarding child protection issues,” Justice Shawn Womack wrote in a separate opinion.
A spokesman said Secretary of State John Thurston, who chairs the board of election commissioners, had no comment on the decision.
Recreational marijuana is already legal in 19 states, and legalization proposals are on the ballot this fall in South Dakota, North Dakota, Missouri and Maryland. The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a proposal in that state would not appear on the November ballot.
Responsible Growth Arkansas has raised more than $4 million to support Arkansas’ measure, primarily from medical marijuana companies. Safe and Secure Communities, a group formed to oppose the measure, has raised more than $2 million from an Arkansas poultry executive and an Illinois shipping executive who have supported Republican candidates.
The Family Council, another group campaigning against the measure, on Thursday called the legalization proposal a “recipe for disaster.”
Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a former head of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration who opposed the proposal, did not immediately comment on the decision.
ABC News
News
Chicago Cubs rookie Hayden Wesneski pitches an immaculate inning, putting him in rare company: ‘It shows the kind of pitcher that he is’
Hayden Wesneski kept a simple approach when he knew he was on the verge of a rare feat.
“The ninth one just let it rip,” he said, “and hope it happens.”
Wesneski uncorked a slider down and away, forcing a swing-and-miss from Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay to finish off an immaculate inning in the fifth. The rookie right-hander became the first Chicago Cubs pitcher in 18 years to strike out the side on nine pitches in a 4-3 win Thursday at PNC Park.
“You just try to fill it up and if it happens, it happens,” Wesneski said. “If it doesn’t, the guy could ruin the fun for everyone.”
Wesneski became the fifth Cubs pitcher to record an immaculate inning, according to team historian Ed Hartig, who noted franchise records on the accomplishment are scarce from 1889-1914.
- Hayden Wesneski, Thursday: Fifth inning vs. Pirates: Jack Suwinski, Zack Collins and Jason Delay
- LaTroy Hawkins, Sept. 11, 2004: Ninth inning vs. the Marlins: Jeff Conine, Juan Encarnacion and Alex Gonzalez
- Lynn McGlothen, Aug. 25, 1979: Third inning vs. the Giants: Larry Herndon, Joe Strain and Jack Clark
- Bruce Sutter, Sept. 8, 1977: Ninth inning vs. the Expos: Ellis Valentine, Gary Carter and Larry Parrish
- Milt Pappas, Sept. 24, 1971: Fourth inning vs. the Phillies: Greg Luzinski, Don Money and Mike Anderson
Manager David Ross couldn’t recall witnessing, let alone catching, an immaculate inning during his 15-year big-league career. Left-hander Wade Miley threw one during his rookie All-Star season with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2012 against the Colorado Rockies. Miley and Wesneski are among 12 rookie pitchers to accomplish the feat.
“I don’t think I threw any strikes, but they swung at all of them,” Miley quipped after Thursday’s game.
For veteran catcher Yan Gomes, Wesneski’s immaculate inning was the fifth he has caught in his MLB career.
“You don’t really realize what’s happening until like pitch or so into that third batter,” Gomes said. “I mean, it shows the kind of pitcher that he is. He’s got a great arsenal, and to be able to do something like that, there’s I’m sure plenty of big-time pitchers that haven’t done it. … He did a tremendous job tonight.”
As he walked off the field after the inning, Wesneski asked Gomes how many immaculate innings he had caught, wondering if it was the catcher’s first. Gomes told him he previously caught a couple. Wesneski laughed as he recounted the exchange: “I was like, ‘Come on, give me a little love.’ ”
“He kind of disappointed me with his answer,” said a smiling Wesneski, who had the baseball from the final strikeout in his locker postgame. “But everyone was really pumped about it. You don’t see that very often, and to be a part of it is really cool.”
The immaculate inning represented a microcosm of how well the 24-year-old has pitched since making his major-league debut. He logged his second consecutive quality start by limiting the Pirates to two runs and striking out six in 6⅓ innings. Through four appearances (two starts) with the Cubs, Wesneski owns a 2.45 ERA — six earned runs in 22 innings — with 24 strikeouts and four walks.
Wesneski showed off his pitch mix en route to the nine-pitch, three-strikeout inning. He threw four pitches — a four-seam fastball, changeup, slider and cutter — and got four called strikes, all on offspeed pitches. Each Pirate went down against Wesneski’s nasty slider. Suwinski and Collins both took it for strike three looking while Delay whiffed at a slider perfectly located at the bottom of the zone, likely a strike had he not swung.
Wesneski finished the game with three whiffs and seven called strikes on the 22 sliders he threw.
“Right now it’s pretty honed in,” Wesneski said. “I’m spinning it and I have a good mindset with it. In the past when I’m not throwing it very well, I’m babying it real bad. But right now I’m staying very aggressive with it and it’s ending up where I want it to go.”
()
News
Orlando police release new footage of man charged with assaulting woman in downtown apartment
Police have released new footage of a man they say is wanted after he attacked a woman in a downtown Orlando apartment.
Watch: ‘Resume the night’: Residents plan nighttime walk through neighborhood where jogger was attacked
The photos were taken inside an apartment where the woman said she was assaulted.
Police hope the new photos will lead them to the suspect.
Investigators say he followed a woman to her downtown apartment, broke in and attacked her.
Watch: Reward Offered for Information on Fatal Orange County Shooting
The incident happened over Labor Day weekend, but police did not notify the public until this week.
The agency is not disclosing the name of the compound where this crime took place, citing Marsy’s Law.
Watch: Man stabbed more than 40 times with scissors in Florida store attack
Police said the suspect had a distinct Japanese tattoo representing strength, on his upper left arm.
If you recognize him, we encourage you to contact the Orlando Police Department.
You can also call Crimeline to remain anonymous.
Click here to download free WFTV news and weather apps, Click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and Click here to broadcast live Channel 9 Eyewitness News.
yahoo
News
Chicago White Sox are swept by the Cleveland Guardians, all but eliminating the South Siders from postseason contention: ‘It’s frustrating, it’s disappointing’
The Chicago White Sox entered a season-defining series against the Cleveland Guardians this week looking to pick up crucial ground in the American League Central.
The series wrapped up Thursday with another disappointing day for the Sox, who lost 4-2 in front of 23,395 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
It was a deflating three games for the Sox, who were swept and trail the Guardians by seven games with 12 games remaining.
“It’s tough,” Sox right fielder Gavin Sheets said. “Obviously 162 doesn’t come down to three games. But we knew what we had to do this series and we weren’t able to do it.
“It’s frustrating, it’s disappointing, but it’s not just this series. We had to play better all season. Obviously this was a huge series and we weren’t able to pull through. They were playing great baseball. It certainly wasn’t just this series.”
The Guardians’ magic number to clinch the division is five.
“We came into this series thinking it was a very important series because we were chasing them,” Sox starter Johnny Cueto said through an interpreter. “Unfortunately it went the way it went.”
Cueto, pitching for the first time since Sept. 11 after an illness kept him from a weekend outing, allowed four runs — three earned — on eight hits with three strikeouts and a walk in six innings.
“To come up and pitch after being sick, he’s a competitor,” Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo said.
He faced a Guardians team that showcased its running, whether it was on an infield hit, going first to third on a single or legging out a triple.
José Ramírez reached on an infield hit in the first, moved to third on a single and scored on a bunt single by Andrés Giménez to give the Guardians a 1-0 lead.
The Sox tied the game with a two-out rally in the bottom of the first. José Abreu doubled and scored on an Eloy Jiménez single.
The Guardians reclaimed the lead in the third when Amed Rosario reached on an infield single, moved to third when Cueto threw wildly on a pickoff attempt and scored on a Ramírez sacrifice fly.
Steven Kwan drove in a run in the fifth with a triple and scored on another sacrifice fly from Ramírez, making it 4-1.
“They run, and they hustle, they play hard and they put the ball in play,” Cueto said of the Guardians.
The Sox got the run in the first against Guardians starter Shane Bieber but nothing else until Sheets’ eighth-inning homer. Bieber allowed two runs on seven hits with five strikeouts in 7⅔ innings.
“Bieber, he’s outstanding,” Cairo said. “He knows how to throw his fastball, his cutter, the curveball. He keeps you out off balance. And he attacks the strike zone. He makes you swing. He knows how to pitch.”
The Sheets homer cut the deficit to 4-2. Bieber exited after giving up a two-out double to Yoán Moncada in the eighth. Trevor Stephan entered to face Abreu, who represented the tying run, and struck him out.
Closer Emmanuel Clase retired the Sox in order in the ninth for his 37th save as the Guardians won for the 15th time in their last 18.
“We just fell short to a really good team,” Cairo said. “They know how to pitch, they play defense and they know how to put the barrel on the ball. You’ve got to play clean and you have to take advantage of the chances that they give you. It’s not too many.
“They’ve been playing good and it was a tough task. Our players, they fought too. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.”
The Guardians have a commanding hold on the division while the Sox, a preseason favorite, find themselves just two games over .500.
“Have to play for each other,” Sheets said of the team’s approach for the final 12 games. “Go out there with the same goal. Go out and try to win every game. Obviously we’ve put ourselves in a very, very tough spot. I don’t even know what the percentage is at this time, but more than anything we need to go out and play for each other.
“Play to get a win and regardless of where we’re at, we need to try to win every game.”
()
One of Putin’s closest allies has sharply criticized Russia’s decision to release right-wing Ukrainian troops from Azov that his forces fought during the siege of Mariupol
Russia’s War in Ukraine
Volcano eruption in Tonga could temporarily warm Earth
Recreational Marijuana Measures OK for Arkansas Ballot
Chicago Cubs rookie Hayden Wesneski pitches an immaculate inning, putting him in rare company: ‘It shows the kind of pitcher that he is’
Orlando police release new footage of man charged with assaulting woman in downtown apartment
Chicago White Sox are swept by the Cleveland Guardians, all but eliminating the South Siders from postseason contention: ‘It’s frustrating, it’s disappointing’
Yankees walk off Red Sox, 5-4, as Aaron Judge goes hitless
The war in Ukraine proves that the Security Council is “paralyzed by a veto”
Nazi sympathizer who stormed Capitol sentenced to 4 years in Jan. 6 case – NBC Chicago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business4 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance3 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check