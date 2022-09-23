Ravencoin Ethereum Classic Crash 20%

Ravencoin (RVN) and Ethereum Classic (ETC) were operated as a safe haven for miners seeking shelter from “The Merge” fallout. The event that completed Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS), “The Merge” locked out miners from the ecosystem.

Leading into the event, Ravencoin, Ethereum Classic, and other Proof-of-Work (PoW) cryptocurrencies were recording double-digit gains. The new participants onboarding the networks drove their hashrate to new highs, and their price followed as demand for PoW tokens followed.

However, as more miners flocked into these networks, it became more difficult to obtain rewards. In that sense, and with “The Merge” out of the way, miners might be seeking new alternatives to carry on with their operations and maximize their gains.

At the time of writing, Ravecoin and Ethereum Classic traded at $0.03 and $28, respectively. The cryptocurrencies record a 30% loss for RVN and a 22% loss for ETC over the past week. The tokens gave back a large portion of the gains obtained in previous weeks.

Ravencoin (RVN) And Ethereum Classic (ETC) Might Be Losing Market Share

As the price of Ravencoin and Ethereum Classic trend to the downside, their hashrate trend lower which hinted at the current bearish price action. Miners that were prompting the value of these cryptocurrencies seem to be existing or diversifying their participation across multiple networks.

Data from CoinWars shows a decrease in the hashrate for Ethereum Classic and Ravencoin. The former has seen a steadier decline in hashrate since September 17th, two days after “The Merge”.

As seen below, ETC’s hashrate reached a high of 210 terahash/s (TH/s) and an all-time high of 220 TH/s before trending lower. Over the same period, ETC’s price recorded massive losses, as mentioned.

Ravencoin hashrate saw sideways movement after an aggressive push to the upside. The network saw an all-time high of 20 TH/s before starting a descend into its current levels at around 15 TH/s. Both cryptocurrencies might experience losses if their network’s hashrate sustains their current momentum.

Where Are Ravencoin And Ethereum Classic’s Hashrates Fleeing?

As computer power leaves Ravencoin and other PoW cryptocurrencies, it must be finding new networks to increase the miners’ chances of obtaining rewards. Data from Coingecko indicates that a couple of PoW tokens have benefited from this crash in price and hashrate from RVN and ETC.

The best-performing token seems to be CLO from Callisto Network. This project has seen a surge in trading volume and hashrate that has supported a 30% rally over the past 7 days. In the coming months, traders might benefit from frontrunning these spikes and crashes in PoW tokens hashrate.