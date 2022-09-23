News
Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko has left the former Formula 1 driver ‘in need of therapy’ and Jaime Alguersuari ‘still waking up crying’ after ‘trauma’ and is convinced that ‘many others “live the same
Former Formula 1 driver Jaime Alguersuari ‘wakes up crying’ after having nightmares about Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko, which left him in need of therapy.
Alguersuari became F1’s youngest driver at 19 years and 125 days in 2009, when he was dropped from Formula Renault by Red Bull and given a seat with sister team Toro Rossi midway through the season.
That record was then broken by 17-year-old Max Verstappen, while Alguersuari enjoyed three seasons in F1 with the now-named team Alpha Tauri, recording a respectable 31 points in 46 Grands Prix.
Like a number of Red Bull junior drivers, Alguersuari’s F1 career was short-lived, with world champions like Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel two of the few to excel in the programme.
Alguersuari blamed much of that on adviser Marko, saying he and other Red Bull drivers suffered “trauma” from the 79-year-old Austrian.
Speaking to Spanish outlet El Confidencial, Alguersuari, who is now a DJ, said: “I’ll tell you one thing: I’m still dreaming, when I’m sleeping, very strange dreams have been coming to me, very strange all this time. .
“Mostly the helplessness and the frustration of never arriving, of seeing Mr. Marko still angry, beating me up. As if we were children. I see myself like that.
“It created a trauma, and I am convinced that [fellow Red Bull junior Sebastien] Buemi lives it too, and many others.
“I couldn’t clean this up. Look, I did therapy, and when I retired, several psychologists helped me try this to get my life back, but I wanted to try this to clean up everything that I had experienced before.
“Now, even so, strange things come to mind. And sometimes I wake up crying, in times when I’ve done a big lap, and I find Mr. Marko’s face looking angry. All this since I was 15.
Unlike many F1 rookies, Alguersuari was thrust straight into the thick of things at the Hungaroring in 2009, with no pre-season testing or time to learn the car.
He finished a respectable 15th on his debut, but failed to take a point in his eight races at the end of the season.
“It was outrageous, I was 19,” he said of the shock debut.
“Not so much because of my age, but because I didn’t take the car and started mid-year.
“At that time he was in charge of the junior team, he had won Formula 3 in Great Britain, and they invented it.
“But it was the only opportunity I had, maybe it wasn’t the best, but it was the one there was.
“I wasn’t ready to go, anyway, but there was no other way. You can’t say no because you don’t know when it’s going to happen again.
“Red Bull is kind of like your parents, because they’re the ones who paid for your race so you could race, and they’re the ones who make the decisions.”
Continuing to chat about Marko, Alguersuari, who is now a DJ known as “Squire”, said he had only seen the adviser once since, and detailed how he learned that he had lost his place in the team.
“I never saw him again,” he said. “And I would love to.
“The only thing I know of all this is that when Franz Tost [Toro Rosso/Alpha Tauri team principal] called me the day after the Cepsa event at eight o’clock in the morning to tell us that Red Bull could no longer help us and that they had bad news.
“He hung up on me because I guess he didn’t want to talk to me. I pick up the phone and call Helmut Marko directly. ‘Is this a joke?’ “You already found out, didn’t you?” “What is it, Helmut?” And he said to me: ‘I couldn’t do anything’.
“It’s done, the years have passed, but he made me understand that at Red Bull it’s not just one who decides, but a ‘board’ behind, with different interests.
“But it was clear to me that Marko doesn’t decide, from what he told me. And that was the last time I spoke to him. When I was a commentator at the BBC, I used to greet him in the paddock, nothing more.
The rebirth of Vikings kicker Greg Joseph. His mental toughness has always helped him press on.
There’s a particular field goal that defined last season for Vikings kicker Greg Joseph.
No, not the 37-yarder he pulled wide left as time expired in a Week 2 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. While that miss produced a ton of the headlines in the immediate aftermath, a 43-yarder the following week told a more accurate story about Joseph.
Not only did Joseph drill that particular field goal, he finished 3 for 3 on field goals in a win over the Seattle Seahawks.
“That could’ve been make or break for me,” Joseph said. “That moment helped make me into the person I am today. That was an unbelievable learning experience. I tried to take the positives from it and move past it as best I could.”
The fact that Joseph, 28, is still the Vikings kicker speaks to his mental toughness.
On a team with a rabid fan base known to eat kickers alive — the rise and fall of Gary Anderson, Blair Walsh and Daniel Carlson all come to mind — Joseph somehow made it out on the other side. He finished 33 for 38 on field goals last season, and has developed into a secret weapon of sorts for the Vikings this season.
Asked about Joseph’s mental toughness, special-teams coordinator Matt Daniels referenced how much the Vikings tested him this offseason. They brought in rookie kicker Gabe Brkic during organized team activities to see how Joseph would respond to some internal competition. They also regularly blare game-like crowd noise and have Joseph’s teammates talk trash to him as he lines up for field goals in practice
“We’ve tried to put him in the most pressing situations,” Daniels said. “Every single time he’s answered the call.”
Not surprisingly, the Vikings have a ton of confidence in Joseph right now. He was 3 for 3 on field goals against Green Bay in Week 1 and didn’t attempt attempt a field goal at Philadelphia in Week 2.
“All I know is when he hits the ball right now, it sounds really good, and normally, it’s going through the uprights,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said. “When we’ve got confidence in a guy like we do in Greg, I think we can be aggressive trying to put points on the board anytime we really cross the 50-yard line. That’s going to be the mindset.”
Perhaps it is fitting that the Vikings play the Detroit Lions at noon Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Joseph was terrific in the first meeting with the Lions last season, making 4 of 5 field-goal attempts and capping his impressive day with a 54-yarder as the clock struck 0:00 that lifted the Vikings to a 19-17 victory and probably saved former coach Mike Zimmer’s job at the time.
Not bad considering Joseph almost never played football in the first place.
Growing up in South Africa, like so many other kids, Joseph’s his first love was soccer. He says he doesn’t remember much about his childhood there, but the things he does remember all seem to be connected to soccer.
“It’s how I made all my friends,” Joseph said. “We were always playing.”
He had dreams of playing professionally for Manchester United even after he and his family moved to the United States.
It wasn’t until Joseph’s senior year at American Heritage High School in South Florida that he started to contemplate a future in football rather than soccer.
“My good friend played on the soccer team like me and he was also kicker on the football team,” Joseph said. “They asked me to do it after he left, and I was like, ‘Oh, cool.’ I wanted to see what it was all about. It sounded like fun.”
That was more than a decade ago. Doug Socha, the football coach at American Heritage at the time, remembers watching Joseph play soccer.
“What caught my eye about Greg was he always did the goal kick,” said Socha, who now serves as the football coach at Keiser University in South Florida. “He wasn’t the goalie and he always did the goal kick because his leg was so strong.”
After a summer working out with local kicking coach Tony Bugeja, who has trained a number of NFL kickers, Joseph slowly started to grasp the intricacies of being a kicker in football.
Just because he was hitting it far didn’t mean it was going where he wanted it to go.
“The sweet spot of the football is much, much smaller,” Joseph said. “Just getting my foot to strike the particular point on the football every time took a lot of practice. It takes a lot to hit it straight.”
Though it took Joseph some time to figure out the technique, his leg strength was never a question. He used to boom kickoffs out of the end zone with such regularity that American Heritage didn’t even have to coach kickoff coverage.
“If he wasn’t 100 percent on touchbacks, he was pretty darn close,” Socha said. “I’m not talking a couple of yards deep in the end zone; I’m talking almost through the uprights on a consistent basis. As he continued to do it for us, I think he recognized, ‘(Geez). I do have talent.’ I think he saw that he might be able to take it somewhere.”
Joseph also started to understand the importance of being mentally strong. That got put to the test during his freshman year at Florida Atlantic University when he failed to make the team as a walk-on.
Instead of feel sorry for himself, Joseph put his head down and went to work, something he has continued to do throughout his kicking career. He made the FAU team the following year and became the team’s No. 1 kicker the rest of his college career.
In a brief chat with the Pioneer Press last year, former FAU coach Charlie Partridge talked about taking over the program in 2014, and being surprised that Joseph didn’t make the team the previous year.
“He showed quickly that he was a legitimate Division I kicker with his leg strength and his mental strength,” said Partridge, now the defensive line coach at the University of Pittsburgh. “I did think he had the potential (at the next level) because I’ve been fortunate to be around guys who have had time in the NFL.”
That said, Joseph did not get selected in the 2018 NFL Draft, which once again tested his mental toughness, as did the journey that followed.
He bounced around from team to team, spending time with Miami, Cleveland, Carolina, Tennessee and Tampa Bay before latching on with the Vikings.
“All of it helped mold me into the man I am today,” Joseph said. “It’s a journey unique to me, and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”
Lost in the shuffle, Joseph actually attended a workout that Vikings long snapper Andrew DePaola happened to attend, as well.
“Just the pop of the ball coming off his foot, I said right then, ‘That kid is going to be something special,’ ” DePaola said. “I’d equate it to hearing a base hit compared to a home run. You hear the crack of the bat and can tell immediately. It’s the same thing with kickers. You can just hear it.”
Nowadays, DePaola is the person snapping to punter Ryan Wright, who is the person holding for Joseph. Asked about the missed potential game-winner at Arizona last season, DePaola said he actually forgot it even happened because Joseph has been so consistent since then.
“He easily could’ve gone the other way after that miss,” DePaola said. “It’s no surprise he bounced back, though, because of the way he approaches things. He’s a guy who, make or miss, is on to the next kick.”
That’s an attitude Joseph has been working to perfect ever since he started playing football more than a decade ago. He has learned how to move on from a field goal whether he makes it or misses it.
All part of the mental toughness he has shown throughout his career to this point.
“I think kicking can be up to 85 percent mental,” Joseph said. “You have to have a short memory. It’s something I’ve learned as I’ve gone through my career. I feel like I’ve gotten better at knowing myself and who I am and staying true to who I am.”
As for the last-second miss against the Cardinals in 2021, Joseph knew deep down it wasn’t going to be an issue. He has gone through many ups and downs throughout his career and has always managed to overcome.
“It just came down to trusting myself and believing in my abilities and knowing I wasn’t defined by that miss,” Joseph said. “I knew I was a good kicker, so it was about moving on and proving myself the next time I got an opportunity to do so.”
Maine approves first religious school to receive tuition reimbursement
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Maine is willing to fund tuition for some religious school students for the first time since a Supreme Court ruling in June ordered the state to treat such schools the same as other private schools. regarding reimbursement of tuition fees.
Cheverus High School, a preparatory school for the Jesuit college in Portland, was the only religious school to apply to participate in the state’s tuition reimbursement plan and its application was approved by the state, an official said Thursday. of State.
Carroll Conley, executive director of the Christian Civic League of Maine, said he was encouraged by the first tuition reimbursements for a religious school since the 1980s in Maine.
NEW YORK FAITH COMMUNITY ALARMED BY DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION PROPOSED “INTRUSION” IN RELIGIOUS SCHOOLS
“We hope and encourage that (others) can find a way to participate” next year, he said.
There was no immediate comment from Cheverus, which is a Roman Catholic school but is not governed by the Diocese of Portland.
There have been several lawsuits over the years since the state ended tuition reimbursement to religious schools before the Supreme Court ruled that Maine cannot exclude religious schools from a program that offers tuition fees for private education in cities where there are no public high schools.
The Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision was the latest in a series of court rulings that have favored claims of discrimination based on religion. That could fuel a new push for school choice programs in a number of states that have so far not directed taxpayer dollars to private religious education.
Despite the victory, religious schools are taking a cautious approach after Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said all schools accepting public funds must abide by Maine’s human rights law.
TO AVOID TODAY’S AWAKENING, PARENTS ENROLL THEIR CHILDREN IN CATHOLIC SCHOOL
The law prohibits discrimination based on race, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, or disability. This would include accepting gay and transgender teachers and students, which could conflict with the beliefs of some religious schools.
In the Maine case that led to the High Court decision, parents sued in federal court to use state aid to send their children to Christian schools in Bangor and Waterville. The two schools in question — Temple Academy in Waterville and Bangor Christian Schools — have policies that discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity, Frey said.
Buffalo on the beach: Bills fans to wrap Elbo Room in blue on Saturday — is this a rivalry, Dolphins fans?
It will be a startling sight on Saturday, as one of Fort Lauderdale’s most historic and important shrines, the city’s cathedral of the cocktail, its basilica of Bud, the beloved Elbo Room, is overwhelmed by thousands of New York football zealots.
They will plant their flag, hoist their banners, and stake their claim to the iconic beachfront corner of Las Olas Boulevard and A1A, turning it into an unpartable blue sea. Somewhere, Saint Connie of Francis may shed a tear.
But, wait, these aren’t hordes of showboating Jets fans stuffed into s-medium Mark Gastineau T-shirts — they’re Buffalo Bills fans, and it turns out they’re … nice.
“My bartenders like them,” Elbo Room owner Michele Penrod says. “They say they’re good tippers, well-behaved. There’s never a problem. They’ve been great.”
Well, that’s no way to start a rivalry.
Beginning at noon on Saturday, Buffalo’s local fan organization, Bills Backers Miami, plan to have its annual Elbo Room takeover to welcome the team to town for their 1 p.m. Sunday game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Both teams are undefeated.
The welcome likely will be literal — last year, the Bills’ team buses did a police-escorted slow roll past a cheering crowd in front of the Elbo Room on the way to their hotel up the beach. The scene was shared on Instagram by Buffalo Bills team photographer Bill Wippert from inside one of the buses.
Bills Backers Miami was created by Coconut Creek resident Jonathan Holler, formerly of Buffalo, who has booked the top floor of the Elbo Room for Saturday’s fan gathering, which is likely to quickly overflow both floors and spill onto the sidewalk.
Bills fans are a tight-knit tribe, says Holler, a 39-year-old naval architect, who has bumped into old high school classmates from Buffalo at Bills Backers Miami watch parties at Booze Garden in Fort Lauderdale and Catch Wynwood in Miami. Brendan’s Sports Pub in Pompano Beach is another Bills bar, he says.
Bills Backers Miami has more than 8,500 followers on social media accounts Holler has maintained for the past eight years of running the group, with most of his organizing happening on the @billsbackersmiami Instagram.
Along with local fans and an army of out-of-towners who fly in for the game, the typical Bills’ Elbo Room crowd includes former players, and wives and girlfriends of current players. One girlfriend at last year’s event was FaceTiming with a player en route from the airport and tipped Holler about when the buses would be heading up A1A to the Elbo Room.
Holler declines to get specific about attendance — “I can’t say for the second floor, because of capacity issues,” he says, laughing — but estimates a couple thousand people rotate in and out of the bar throughout the day.
“It’s just flowing through the day. I hang out until 9 or 10 o’clock, but I know people are there till close, 2 or 3 in the morning,” Holler says.
On Sunday morning, the group will have to bounce back for a massive tailgate in the Hard Rock Stadium parking lot, with food including dishes from La Traila Barbecue, co-owned by Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, former star at American Heritage School in Plantation.
Holler wants fans to “feel like they’re in Buffalo” (where it may be in the 40s early Saturday morning, just saying). So there will be Bills paraphernalia for sale, giveaways and live music from Buffalo native Tom Sartori, a singer who has performed the national anthem before Bills games more than a dozen times.
A raffle will raise money for Buffalo’s 716 Foundation. In August, Bills Backers Miami also wrote a check to the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative after the death of FIU football player Luke Knox, brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox.
This is the fourth year Holler’s group has taken over the Elbo Room the day before a Dolphins game, and it has grown every year. It started, in 2019, with maybe 100 people, Penrod says.
And that’s the thing, back then, Buffalo was mediocre, and the Dolphins were worse. Nobody cared then that Bills fans were laying siege to Fort Lauderdale’s most famous building.
Now the Bills are really good and should be for a while, thanks to star quarterback Josh Allen. The Dolphins also may have flipped a switch thanks to the Tua and Tyreek Show. One team will leave undefeated on Sunday.
So can we fire up this rivalry with some smack talk at the Elbo Room on Saturday?
“Ninety-nine percent are Bills fans and the other 1 percent, they’re pretty cool with hanging out with us. We’re friendly. We buy drinks. We have fun,” he says, with a laugh.
That’s no way to start a rivalry.
Staff writer Ben Crandell can be reached at [email protected]. Follow on Instagram @BenCrandell and Twitter @BenCrandell.
JKBOSE Class 12th, 11th Revaluation Form 2022, Xerox Copies, Biannual Kashmir Division
It is notified for information of the eligible candidates of Higher Secondary Part-Ist Examination (Class 11th), Annual(Pvt)/Bi-Annual, 2021-22 of Kashmir Division and Higher Secondary Part-Ilnd Examination (Class 12th), Annual(Pvt)/Bi-Annual, 2021-22 of Kargil District desirous of obtaining the Xerox copy/ies of their answer Script/s and getting their answer script/s Re-Evaluated should apply online for the same on JKBOSE official website www.jkbose.nic.in and the link for the same shall open from 12-09-2022.
The last date for the submission of online applications for obtaining the Xerox of answer script/s is 24th September 2022 and for the Re-evaluation of answer script/s is 27th September 2022.
JKBOSE Revaluation Instruction note:
After filling the form the candidate should ensure the deposition of fee online and keep the counter/receipt of fee for his/her own record and reference and the candidate should not come to the Board Office for the submission of the fee receipt.
Further, the list/s for collection of Xerox copies of answer scripts shall be uploaded in phased manner on the BOSE website.
The post JKBOSE Class 12th, 11th Revaluation Form 2022, Xerox Copies, Biannual Kashmir Division appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Chris Perkins: Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead might already be Most Valuable Lineman
We’ve seen impressive stuff at times from the Dolphins’ offensive line through two games. They haven’t been flawless. But they’ve given winning efforts, kept the sacks low and opened a few holes in the running games. And the way the Dolphins tell the story, a lot of credit goes to left tackle Terron Armstead.
“You’re talking about a pro’s pro,” Dolphins offensive line coach Matt Applebaum said.
Yes, general manager Chris Grier and his staff, coach Mike McDaniel, offensive coordinator Frank Smith, Applebaum and lots of others, led by the linemen themselves, deserve credit for the offensive line’s performance.
But Armstead, the nine-year veteran, three-time Pro Bowl selection and free agent signee from New Orleans, has been crucial in the early-season development process. It even goes beyond the offensive line.
“I think he has a ripple effect on the team,” Applebaum said. “I think it’s been like that since the day he joined the team.”
In the game-winning drive in last week’s 42-38 victory at Baltimore, there are snapshots of Armstead talking to the offense with calming words.
“I saw that little clip,” Applebaum said. “I think that was a cool moment, but that’s something that he brings to the table every day.”
Armstead, who was questionable last week with a toe injury and has been limited this week due to the same ailment, leads the offensive line’s charge against an army of Buffalo Bills pass rushers this week, led by Von Miller and Greg Rosseau and backed by Boogie Basham and A.J. Epenesa.
The Dolphins’ offensive line, which also includes center Connor Williams, left guard Liam Eichenberg, right guard Robert Hunt and right tackle Greg Little, will be the underdogs in a battle against Buffalo’s front seven.
The Bills’ front, led by tackles Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones, Miller, Rousseau and linebackers Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard, is fierce. They spearhead a defense that ranks second in the league with 9.0 sacks, second in yards allowed per game (149.0) and second in points allowed per game (8.5). And they generate a strong pass rush while rarely blitzing. They’re 31st in the 32-team NFL in blitz frequency (7.8%).
The Dolphins will count on Armstead handling whoever the Bills put in front of him, one-on-one.
Applebaum said Armstead is “a very smart, articulate man [who] knows not only what he needs to do, but what everyone needs to be doing in terms of scheme, technique and just like behavior stuff.”
Armstead, for now, might be the single biggest factor to on-field success for the offensive line. Keep an eye on him Sunday against Buffalo and Miller.
More kudos for Kohou
Kader Kohou, the undrafted rookie cornerback from Texas A&M-Commerce, is among the Dolphins’ most pleasant early-season surprises. He made an impact in the opener against New England with a forced fumble and tackle for a loss, and he started the second half last week at Baltimore.
Sam Madison, the Dolphins’ cornerbacks/defensive pass game specialist, said he likes Kohou’s mindset.
“He goes out there and he just works,” Madison said. “So it’s just fun to be able to watch the things that he’s been able to do since he’s been here. Just being able to talk through some things with him and then goes out there and applies them. But he’s a hard-nosed, tough, little, young corner, and we try to get him in when we can.”
Look for Kohou, who has five tackles, and, yes, is the league’s highest-rated cornerback by Pro Football Focus despite only playing 43 snaps, to be a major contributor against Buffalo.
Playing smart with Hill and Waddle
Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, perhaps the NFL’s most dangerous duo, have each had double-digit targets in at least one of the opening games. Hill had 13 targets against Baltimore and 12 against New England while Waddle had 19 targets against Baltimore and five against New England.
Although it’s tempting to get the ball to one or the other as often as possible, wide receivers coach Wes Welker said don’t necessarily expect one of them to have double-digit targets each game.
“We still want to give them the ball, but we also don’t want to be dumb about it,” Welker said. “If they’re giving us opportunities to be able to run the football and do those different things, we definitely want to take advantage of whatever the defense is going to be able to give us, and they understand that.”
To help illustrate how the Dolphins use Hill, consider he has six targets of 20 or more yards upfield and five targets behind the line of scrimmage, according to Pro Football Focus.
They’re all heart
Miami’s defense began the week 21st in pass defense (372 yards per game) and 17th in rush defense (116.5 yards per game). Those aren’t favorable numbers when facing Buffalo, which ranks fourth in passing offense (302.5 ypg) and 14th in rush offense (111.0 ypg).
Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer said what they lack in statistics, they make up for with heart.
“I think it’s a credit to our players that they really defend every blade of grass that’s out there,” said Boyer, whose defense is sixth in blitz frequency at 39.1%. “Now, it doesn’t always work in our favor. But we’re going to get that effort and I think they know and understand what we’re trying to defend while we’re out there.”
The air show
You already know Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (739 yards, seven touchdowns, two interceptions, 116.5 passer rating) and Bills quarterback Josh Allen (614 yards, seven touchdowns, two interceptions, 123.7 passer rating) have similarly gaudy numbers.
But a few other measurables indicate Sunday might be a pass-happy game.
The Dolphins are sixth in yards gained per completion (12.5) and the Bills are ninth (11.8). Both teams have seven receiving touchdowns, tied for the league lead.
Beyond that, Dolphins wide receivers Hill (25 targets, tied for second most in NFL) and Waddle (24 targets, fifth) and Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (23 targets, seventh) have been utilized heavily in their first two games.
Alex Jones testifies in Sandy Hook defamation lawsuit
