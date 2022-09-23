Reserve Right Token Spikes Leaving Many In Euphoria, Eyes $0.01

RSR price holds above daily 50 EMA as price eyes $0.01
Price continues to look bullish, holding above key support areas
RSR price breaks out of daily asymmetric triangle with high buy orders.
Reserve Right (RSR) token price has had a rough time in recent weeks breaking out of its range but could rally to $0.01 as price broke out with more buy orders against tether (USDT). Despite the crypto market facing so much uncertainty as to where the market is headed, the price of the Reserve Right (RSR) token has shown a tremendous amount of strength as the price cracks double-digit gains. (Data from Binance)
Reserve Right (RSR) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
Despite a decline in its price from $0.1 to $0.0037, over 70% decline from its all-time high. The price of RSR showed great strength as the price bounced from its weekly low of $0.003, rallying to a high of $0.008 before facing a rejection to break above that region to higher heights.
The price of RSR has continued to move in range as the price cannot break above a weekly resistance of $0.008 for the price of RSR to trend higher to a region of $0.01.
RSR price needs to break and close above $0.008 to have a better chance of trading higher. The Fibonacci retracement ratio shows the price of RSR is faced with resistance at 23.6%; flipping this area of resistance into support will signal a more relief bounce for the price of RSR.
If the price of RSR fails to break this key region acting as resistance, we could see the price of RSR retesting $0.0055, acting as a support and demand zone for more buy orders.
Weekly resistance for the price of RSR – $0.008-$0.01.
Weekly support for the price of RSR – $0.0055.
Price Analysis Of RSR On The Daily (1D) Chart
The daily timeframe for RSR prices continues to look strong as the price broke out of an asymmetric triangle with strong volume. Despite RSR being rejected from a high of $0.01, the price continued in a range forming an asymmetric triangle before breaking out with good buy volume.
On the daily timeframe, the price of RSR is currently trading at $0.0074, holding its price above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), acting as support for RSR price. The price of RSR is trading below 200 EMA as it eyes $0.01, being a major resistance. The price of $ and $0.0063 corresponds to the support at 50 EMA, and $0.01 correspond to the resistance at 200 EMA for the price of RSR.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for SOL is above 40 on the daily chart, indicating more sell order volume.
Daily resistance for the RSR price – $0.01.
Daily support for the RSR price – $0.0063.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Bullish SWEAT price prediction is $0.04566 to $0.08427.
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) price might also reach $0.1 soon.
Bearish SWEAT price prediction for 2022 is $0.03902.
In Sweat Economy (SWEAT) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about SWEAT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Sweat Economy (SWEAT) is $0.04024637 with a 24-hour trading volume of $12,162,292 at the time of writing. However, SWEAT has decreased by nearly 10.5% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Sweat Economy (SWEAT) has a circulating supply of 2,647,203,497 SWEAT. Currently, Sweat Economy (SWEAT) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as KuCoin, OKX, Gate.io, Huobi Global, FTX and Bybit.
What is Sweat Economy (SWEAT)?
The Move2Earn token, Sweat Economy (SWEAT) was developed by the Sweatcoin fitness software. It is a mobile application and on-chain token ecosystem that supports rewarding users for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. According to the project, Sweat Economy is a Web3 addition to the Web2 Sweatcoin platform, which is presently one of the most downloaded Health & Fitness apps worldwide.
The new platform integrates Sweatcoin onto the blockchain and includes several new Sweat products made feasible by blockchain technology, including the SWEAT token, Sweat DAO, non-custodial Sweat Wallet, and NFT marketplace. The SWEAT token serves many functions in the Sweat Economy ecosystem.
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Prediction 2022
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) holds the 224th position on CoinGecko right now. SWEAT price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Sweat Economy (SWEAT) laid out the Descending Channel pattern. The Descending Channel also known as the falling channel. A descending channel is formed by two parallel trendlines. The upper trendline, which joins the highs, and the lower trendline, which joins the lows, run parallelly downwards. This pattern is the characteristic of a bearish market.
Currently, Sweat Economy (SWEAT) is in the range of $0.04012. If the pattern continues, the price of SWEAT might reach the resistance levels of $0.04729, $0.05357 and $0.06299. If the trend reverses, then the price of SWEAT may fall to $0.03899.
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of the Sweat Economy (SWEAT).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Sweat Economy (SWEAT).
Resistance Level 1
$0.04566
Resistance Level 2
$0.05630
Resistance Level 3
$0.06967
Resistance Level 4
$0.08427
Support Level
$0.03902
SWEAT /USDT Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that the Sweat Economy (SWEAT) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, SWEAT might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.08427.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Sweat Economy (SWEAT) might plummet to almost $0.03902, a bearish signal.
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Sweat Economy (SWEAT) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of SWEAT lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Sweat Economy (SWEAT) is shown in the chart above. Notably, the Sweat Economy (SWEAT) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, SWEAT has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of SWEAT at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the SWEAT is 15.76. This means that the Sweat Economy (SWEAT) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of SWEAT may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Sweat Economy (SWEAT). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Sweat Economy (SWEAT). Currently, the ADX of SWEAT lies in the range of 24.8322 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Sweat Economy (SWEAT). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of SWEAT lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Sweat Economy (SWEAT) is at 15.76 thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of SWEAT with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Sweat Economy (SWEAT).
From the above chart, we can interpret that BTC, ETH and SWEAT are moving in a dissimilar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases, the price of SWEAT decreases. Also, when the price of BTC and ETH decreases, the price of SWEAT increases.
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, the Sweat Economy (SWEAT)might probably attain $0.3 by 2023.
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Sweat Economy (SWEAT) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, SWEAT might rally to hit $0.5 by 2024.
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Prediction 2025
If Sweat Economy (SWEAT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, SWEAT would rally to hit $0.7.
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Prediction 2026
If Sweat Economy (SWEAT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, SWEAT would rally to hit $0.9.
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Prediction 2027
If Sweat Economy (SWEAT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, SWEAT would rally to hit $1.
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Prediction 2028
If Sweat Economy (SWEAT) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, SWEAT would hit $3 in 2028.
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Sweat Economy (SWEAT), it would witness major spikes. SWEAT might hit $5 by 2029.
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Sweat Economy ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in SWEAT for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, the Sweat Economy (SWEAT) might hit $7 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Sweat Economy network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for SWEAT. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Sweat Economy (SWEAT) in 2022 is $0.08427. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Sweat Economy (SWEAT) price prediction for 2022 is $0.03902.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Sweat Economy ecosystem, the performance of SWEAT would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $0.091476 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.1 if the investors believe that SWEAT is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Sweat Economy (SWEAT)?
The SWEAT token is an essential component of the Sweat Economy, serving as both a reward token for users and the app’s primary unit of exchange.
2. Where can you purchase Sweat Economy (SWEAT)?
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include KuCoin, OKX, Gate.io, Huobi Global, FTX and Bybit.
3. Will Sweat Economy (SWEAT) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Sweat Economy platform, SWEAT has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Sweat Economy (SWEAT)?
On September 14, 2022 Sweat Economy (SWEAT) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.091476.
5. Is Sweat Economy (SWEAT) a good investment in 2022?
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of the Sweat Economy in the past few months, SWEAT is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Sweat Economy (SWEAT) reach $0.1?
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Sweat Economy (SWEAT) will hit $0.1 soon.
7. What will be Sweat Economy (SWEAT) price by 2023?
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) price is expected to reach $0.3 by 2023.
8. What will be Sweat Economy (SWEAT) price by 2024?
Sweat Economy (SWEAT)price is expected to reach $0.5 by 2024.
9. What will be Sweat Economy (SWEAT) price by 2025?
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) price is expected to reach $0.7 by 2025.
10. What will be Sweat Economy (SWEAT) price by 2026?
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) price is expected to reach $0.9 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
BinaryX, a GameFi development platform, announced today the launch of CyberChess, one of the first free-to-play, play-and-earn auto chess strategy games in the P2E dominant GameFi space. CyberChess offers people on Web3.0 new entry points into the world of GameFi.
$500,000 worth in BNX Prize Pool and Heroes Giveaway for CyberChess Launch
To celebrate the launch, BinaryX will commence Season 1 of Ranked mode battles, where players will stand a chance to win up to $500,000 USD worth of prizes in the first 8 weeks of launch. Over the same period, BNX airdrops will be announced and given away via Discord and Twitter.
To get a headstart, players can also stand to receive additional 2 heroes and 2 skills when they enter the code ‘4morechess‘ under the settings option in the game menu.
New Free-to-Play, Play-and-Earn Model
As a free-to-play, play-and-earn web3 game, CyberChess differs from most play-to-earn games, and is designed to allow players to start playing the game without having to make an initial investment. When new players connect to the game for the first time, they can summon 5 free heroes and 2 free skills to start participating in matches with other players.
Players can also recharge or make in-game purchases to summon new heroes and acquire new skills. This model lowers the barrier to entry for players new to GameFi and allows players to enjoy the game for its own sake, potentially earning in-game tokens in the process.
Robust and Transparent Tokenomics
As the third game in the Cyber series, CyberChess adds to the utility of BNX as it offers a new avenue for BNX token holders to consume in-game gold.
The gold consumed in CyberChess goes back to funding the development of our games and to support DAO functionalities for community and resource management in the entire ecosystem. BinaryX provides a transparent look into how the funds are being used on their website.
Explosive Battle Modes and Strategy-based Gameplay
As GameFi continues to mature and evolve as an industry, BinaryX plans to accelerate mass adoption of GameFi by making GameFi games more fun and challenging for players. This includes adding more complicated features and difficulty settings for gamers who want a solid strategy-based gaming experience as well as the earning potential of GameFi.
The gameplay for CyberChess pays tribute to the popular auto chess game format in traditional gaming and is designed to elevate the gaming experience for players in GameFi. Players can participate in two battle modes – Ranked and Arena mode.
In Ranked mode, players get to go head to head in a PvP match to accumulate in-game gold. On the other hand, players battle it out with other players to rise to the top of the leaderboard and take away an attractive prize pool of $BNX in Arena mode.
Read the CyberChess Wiki to learn the gameplay
Addition of In-Game Marketplace
CyberChess comes with its very own in-game marketplace where players can list in-game assets such as heroes and skills in exchange for gold. This means that players have more avenues to upgrade or accumulate more gold.
‘BinaryX created CyberChess to stand out amongst games in the play-to-earn genre. It comes with a more complex gameplay, which makes the game more challenging and fun for players who enjoy traditional strategy games. We’re excited for our fans to start playing CyberChess and to immerse into the new world we created,’ said Chun S., Global Head of Business Development at BinaryX.
Launching as IGO Platform
Earlier this year, BinaryX announced its first IGO partnership. With the launch of CyberChess, BinaryX is poised to roll out its ambitious plans to serve as both a GameFi developer and IGO platform.
‘The goal is to be a home ground for gamers, developers and investors to access and interact with GameFi. We aim to be the frontrunner in the space and we have a ton of exciting IGO projects coming up. Launching our IGO platform is the next step,’ Chun said.
Watch the Trailer
About BinaryX
BinaryX is the GameFi platform behind the play-to-earn (P2E) games CyberDragon and CyberArena, both of which run on the BNB chain.
BinaryX began as a decentralised derivative trading system. Recognising the burgeoning popularity of GameFi and interest in the metaverse games, the team gradually evolved into developing decentralised video games, and is now transitioning to becoming a GameFi platform offering IGO services to bridge Web2 developers to Web3.
As one of the top 10 projects on the BNB Chain, BinaryX has more than 100k coin holders and 15K monthly active wallets. It is also one of the largest metaverse projects by trading volume on the BNB chain, with more than 300 million in market cap. BinaryX has a token, $BNX, that has consistently demonstrated strong performance despite the bear market.
For more details and information about BinaryX, please visit www.binaryx.pro
The wrapped tokens will be redeemable by Celsius customers for a particular ratio.
In July, Celsius sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
A new record has surfaced of Celsius Co-Founder Nuke Goldstein discussing a plan to use crypto-based solutions to repay Earn customers and restore the company’s fortunes.
Celsius consumer and YouTuber Tiffany Fong revealed a leaked audio clip of an internal meeting that shows Celsius is thinking about another way to pay back customers. Celsius co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Nuke Goldstein says the company represents the ratio between how much we really owe and how much we truly have by wrapping the Bitcoin, Ether, and USDC it owes clients into a token.
Customers of Celsius will be able to redeem the wrapped tokens for a specific ratio. Alternatively, they can keep their Cx tokens on the Celsius platform and wait for a larger payout when revenue from the company’s bitcoin mining operations and other potentially profitable opportunities in the broader crypto market begins to flow in.
Wrapped Tokens Can Also Be Traded on Uniswap
Customers of Celsius would also have the option of trading the wrapped tokens on decentralized exchanges like Uniswap, where market forces would determine their worth. In July, a month after stopping withdrawals due to a liquidity shortfall attributed to extreme market conditions, Celsius sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The severity of Celsius’ financial difficulties was shown by subsequent bankruptcy proceedings in the Southern District of New York; 500,000 creditors are owed close to $5 billion by the lender.
The strategy similarly resembles Bitfinex’s recovery strategy after a hack that resulted in the loss of 120,000 bitcoins (BTC) from the exchange’s reserves in the middle of 2016. Customers who had been hacked were given debt tokens by the exchange, which were afterward exchanged on the open market often for considerably less than their $1 face value. Bitfinex had acquired all of its remaining debt tokens by April 2017.
A self-acclaimed Crypto King has witnessed piles of demands from 140 of his investment clients. The 23-year-old tycoon runs a personal company known as AP Private Equity Limited. His investors want a part of his firm’s total of $35 million.
The CBC report stated that the creditors claimed they gave their funds to Aiden Pleterski. The aim was for investment in cryptocurrency and foreign exchange on their behalf. Hence, they must uncover where the Crypto King has laid all their money.
Investigation Counsel PC has made a series of complaints regarding Pleterski. These include a bankruptcy trustee’s report, court filings, creditors meeting minutes, and other complaints.
Investigation Uncovers Luxury Lifestyle Of Pleterski
The investigation revealed that Pleterski has 11 vehicles and leased four luxury cars. Also, he resides in an expensive lakefront mansion rented for $45,000 per month. In addition, he frequently uses private jets to fly around without stress.
The founder of Investigation Counsel PC, and the fraud recovery law company, Norman Groot, reacted to their discovery. He noted that Pleterski’s extravagant lifestyle does not provide the exact cumulative amount of missing money.
Groot mentioned that the investors had warning signs of massive yields that could have cautioned them. He highlighted that the 5% weekly interest doesn’t exist in an open market. Also, a 23-year-old will not turn into the next Bill Gates. So, it is best to communicate with a conservative person while getting another opinion.
Presently, some assets worth about $2 million has been confiscated from Pleterski. These include a Lamborghini, two BMWs, and two McLarens.
The bank accounts and assets of Pleterski were frozen due to an initial lawsuit raised against him. The present bankruptcy proceedings have superseded the freeze. It serves as a suitable option for the investors for the recovery process. This is because bankruptcy proceedings are superior when it comes to civil claims.
One of the creditors, Diane Moore, commented on her $60,000 investment contract. She stated that it would yield up to 10% – 20% fortnightly.
Also, she was to receive a considerable share of a 70-30 split on all capital gains. She said the entire investment depends on trust and claimed to be about $50,000 pocket out.
Pleterski Disputes Crypto Investment Claims
Micheal Simaan, the lawyer for Pleterski, disputed the accusation against his client. Simaan stated that his client has fully cooperated with the bankruptcy proceedings.
The lawyer reported that Pleterski’s into crypto began from his teenage age. By making massive success through the bull markets, many investors became interested and offered their money for investment to get rich.
On his part, Pleterski stated that the problem with his investment firm is bad trades and margin calls. The effect became intense due to the prevailing crypto winter and the price crash in the market.
He reported that he lost all the money from his investors from late 2021 to the beginning of 2022.
Featured image from Pixabay, Chart: TradingView.com
A recent plunge pushed Bitcoin below the $19,000 mark, but it gradually recovered. This action followed its 6% gain as of yesterday. Meanwhile, Ripple Coin (XRP) seems to be among the notable digital tokens in the bullish trend.
Investors incurred huge losses due to the ongoing crypto winter. Many believed that the Ethereum Merge would halt the market’s bearish trend. On the contrary, most altcoins, including BTC, depreciate their prices.
Bitcoin Fails To Jump Above $20,000
Last week, Bitcoin made some promising moves toward the $23K price level. But, unfortunately, that was where its bullish journey ended. From then up to now, the crypto market condition has not been pretty, particularly for investors.
Following the introduction of the U.S. CPI numbers, BTC lost a few more thousand, dropping to the $20K price mark. It maintained this position for a couple of weeks until it rose to about $20,500 on Sunday.
That looked like a start for a bullish move until Monday when its price dropped massively, hitting the $18,300 price level. The three-month low became its lowest bearish benchmark. As of September 20, BTC gained some push to arrive at $19,500.
The 24-hour growth of 1.72% reduced its weekly losses to around 10.90%. While this seems like a good price movement, the token and the crypto market remain in the red zone.
Recently BTC fought to regain the $19K price. It made some bullish movements at the time. Unfortunately, BTC has lost about 2% of its value in the last 24 hours. Chances are that it will plunge even further before the close of the market.
The token is now down to 39.4% regarding its dominance over other digital tokens. Meanwhile, its market cap has dropped to about $360B.
Ripple XRP Growth Amid Bear Market
Amid the bleeding market, XRP (Ripple) seems to be in the spotlight among the gainers. Its growth can be traced to the recent event between Ripple Labs and the SEC. Ripple trades at $0.4, a 10% increase in the last 24 hours.
Following the Monday red zone parade, several other digital currencies gained some bullish push yesterday. Unfortunately, the green glory didn’t last for many of these digital tokens, according to today’s market watch.
Among the digital assets with the highest losses was Ethereum. The Merge, as many believed, was meant to take Ether to some green heights. While that is probable, Ethereum is currently plummeting to an unknown price level.
A few days back, Ethereum traded at just over the $1,600 mark. Days later, it went down to a little below $1,300. At the time of writing, Ethereum trades at $1,311, around a 1% decrease in the last 24 hours.
Featured image from Pixabay, chart from TradingView.com
Win.app aims to bring in a new era for blockchain gaming by becoming the ultimate play-to-earn gaming infrastructure for Web3. Developers worldwide will soon have access to the Win SDK, an out-of-the-box solution that empowers their games to support NFTs and crypto rewards, alongside new game modes like PvP and tournaments, essentially transforming any mobile game into a competitive multiplayer experience for Web3.
Revolutionizing play-to-earn with Win SDK
The Win SDK was built with one main goal: to remove the hassle of monetization from the development process, allowing creators to focus on reaching their vision when creating the ultimate skill-based games.
It packs in all the key features of the play-to-earn experience:
A complete blockchain-powered crypto payments solution that uses non-custodial wallets and Win’s proprietary $FTW token as in-game currency;
NFT-based leveling system and staking rewards, allowing for unlimited gamification opportunities;
A complex match-making and player rating algorithm that enables PvP gameplay and ensures that players are always matched with players of similar skills for a fun and fair experience;
Real-time analytics for tracking all critical data;
24/7 player support – players will always have access to a dedicated support team that can handle any issue;
Win.app firmly believes that developers need to focus on their creativity and innovation, not on the monetization hassle.
The Win Realm – real Heroes are made, not born
The Win Realm is a component of the Win Ecosystem designed to highlight the potential of the Win SDK. It uses Heroes, unique Polygon-based NFTs (ERC-721) as player-owned characters, and features a fantastic journey encapsulating the adventures of three ancient tribes.
Every action of a player directly affects these Heroes. In the Win Realm, one doesn’t simply level up; they get mightier. The mightier the Hero is, the more opportunities one has: access to special tournaments, increased staking rewards, one-of-a-kind NFT collectibles, and much more.
More information on the Win Ecosystem is available on the Win Blog.
About Win.app
Win.app is a play-to-earn mobile gaming platform powered by the blockchain.
The platform enables players to compete against each other in skill-based games and earn crypto rewards and NFTs. Through its Win SDK, it allows mobile game developers worldwide to seamlessly integrate the P2E model in their skill-based games with just two lines of code.
Win’s core belief is that blockchain technology can change the world, and as such, it’s working tirelessly to be the driver of this change. They are redefining the concept of play-to-earn by rebuilding the P2E gaming infrastructure for Web3.