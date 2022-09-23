News
Salvini reacts to von der Leyen’s remarks on the Italian elections – RT in French
As Italy prepares to go to the polls on September 25, Ursula von der Leyen has spoken of possible measures against Rome “if things go in a difficult direction”, irritating the entire Italian political spectrum.
The leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, demanded this September 23 “apologies or the resignation” of Ursula von der Leyen who mentioned “the instruments” at the disposal of Brussels to sanction possible attacks on the democratic principles of the EU in case of victory of the right-wing coalition in the legislative elections.
“If things go in a difficult direction, I spoke of Hungary and Poland, we have instruments”, warned the President of the European Commission in response to a question on the elections of September 25 for which the “centre-right coalition”, as it is called in Italy, is favourite.
“Friends of all, valets of no one”, answers he Captain
“We will see the result of the elections, we have also just had elections in Sweden”, won by the right with the support of the nationalists. “My approach is that regardless of the democratically elected government, we work together,” she nevertheless conceded during a visit to the US University of Princeton.
This is not only a war of Russia on Ukraine.
This is about autocracy against democracy.
Against this challenge, cooperation is more intense than ever.
When you face a crisis, you know who your true friends are.
Exchange with @Princeton students ↓
—Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 22, 2022
Matteo Salvini reacted strongly in the process: “What is a threat? Shameful arrogance. Respect the free, democratic and sovereign vote of the Italian people! Friends of all, valets of no one,” he wrote on his Twitter account. “Either she apologizes or she resigns,” he also told the daily. Il Corriere della Sera.
Cos’è, una minaccia?
Vergognosa arroganza.
Rispetti il voto, libero, democratico e sovrano del popolo italiano! Amici di tutti, served di nessuno. pic.twitter.com/aSUShmqFvY
— Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) September 23, 2022
Same echo with the vice-president of Forza Italia, the party of Silvio Berlusconi which has made an alliance for this election with the League and Fratelli d’Italia of Giorgia Meloni. These statements are “interference” in the campaign, judged the former President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani. A reaction also shared on the center-left, by the voice of Matteo Renzi who affirmed that the President of the European Commission should “not get into Italian questions”, adding that even if the “right” won the elections, “the ‘Europe should respect the election results’.
Ursula von der Leyen’s spokesperson recalled on September 23 that the Commission works “with any government that comes out of the elections and that is willing to work with the European Commission”. “It is absolutely clear that the president did not intervene in the Italian elections. When she referred to the instruments, she specifically referred to ongoing procedures in other countries of the European Union,” stated Eric Mamer.
The European Commission has engaged in a standoff with Hungary and Poland, which it accuses of breaches of the rule of law. Brussels refuses in particular to pay them funds as long as they have not implemented the reforms requested.
Meloni’s party at 25% of the voting intentions
The words of Ursula von der Leyen succeed in the media to those of Bernard Henri-Lévy. The French writer and filmmaker spoke on Italian television on September 19, where he declared that “one should not always respect the voters”.
The latter had strongly denounced the words of Bernard Henri-Lévy on his account Twitter : “The public service invites a French writer – who once defended the communist terrorist Cesare Battisti [condamné à la perpétuité pour sa participation aux actions armées des Brigades rouges] – to compare Italy led by the right to the worst regimes”, she reacted, adding: “In other words: if the Italians vote FdI and the League, their choice should not be respected.
Il servizio pubblico ospita uno scrittore inglese – che già difese il terrorista comunista Cesare Battisti – per spiegarci l’idea di democrazia della sinistra e paragonare un’Italia a guida centrodestra ai peggiori regimi. Cioè: se italiani votano FDI o Lega non vanno rispettati pic.twitter.com/oZMEgtNZ4W
— Giorgia Meloni ن (@GiorgiaMeloni) September 20, 2022
These various statements are also reminiscent of those of previous legislative elections in Italy, in particular those of European Commissioner Günther Oettinger who declared in May 2018 that “the markets will teach Italians to vote well”.
While the Italians will go to the polls on 25th September, the latest polls give Fratelli d’Italia the clear favourite, with 25.1% of voting intentions, ahead of the Democratic Party which has recorded a slight drop (20.5%), the 5 Star Movement (14.5%), the League (12.5%) and Forza Italia (8%). Abstention is estimated at 33.4%.
Orioles right-hander Tyler Wells placed on 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation; Spenser Watkins recalled
The season is likely over for Orioles right-hander Tyler Wells after he was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Friday, with the move retroactive to Sept. 20. Should Wells recover in time, he’ll be eligible to come off the injured list right as the regular season concludes.
To replace Wells, the Orioles have recalled right-hander Spenser Watkins, who should be in line to start for Baltimore against the Houston Astros on Saturday night in place of Wells.
Wells, 28, had only returned from the injured list this month after suffering an oblique strain July 27. He was elevated off the injured list ahead of schedule to face the Toronto Blue Jays on Sept. 7, serving as a two-inning opener ahead of right-hander Dean Kremer. That outing went smoothly, as did a four-inning appearance the following week against the Washington Nationals. Between those two starts, Wells allowed three runs.
But in his most recent start Sept. 19 against the Detroit Tigers, Wells lasted three innings and allowed five runs. He walked three batters for the first time this season.
Wells has dealt with injuries before, undergoing Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery in 2019 while a member of the Minnesota Twins organization. The coronavirus pandemic cost Wells the 2020 minor league season after he was selected by Baltimore in the Rule 5 draft, and he made his major league debut last year as a closer for the Orioles.
This year, Wells transitioned back to his role as a starter and has largely impressed, recording a 4.25 ERA across 103 2/3 innings.
Watkins returns after he was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk early this month. The 30-year-old has a 4.37 ERA in 94 2/3 innings for Baltimore this year, and he was scratched from his scheduled start with the Tides on Thursday in preparation for a potential move.
It’s his net now, and Wild veteran Marc-Andre Fleury wants to play — a lot
It seems as if Marc-Andre Fleury became the Wild’s starting goalie in a flash. Acquired at the traded deadline last March, he was starting in the postseason in May. Now it’s pretty much Fleury or bust as Minnesota tries to improve on a franchise-best regular season.
And he turns 38 on Nov. 28.
On the first day of training camp Thursday at TRIA Rink, coach Dean Evason tried to nip concerns about Fleury’s age in the bud.
“There is talk,” he acknowledged, “about, ‘Oh, he’s an older goaltender.’ C’mon, he’s an elite athlete. I don’t care what his age is, he’s in incredible shape. Mentally he’s 19 years old, the way he conducts himself.”
Fleury won’t suit up when the Wild begin their preseason slate with an afternoon puck drop at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, or perhaps in any of the team’s six exhibition games. But when the regular season begins Oct. 13 against the New York Rangers, he will, barring injury, be the man between the pipes.
That’s the way he likes it. Fleury would play every game if allowed.
“I guess I like to play. They say, ‘You play,’ I play,” Fleury said. “Unless maybe I’m hurt or something, but other than that, I like playing.”
It was fairly clear the Wild were transitioning from Cam Talbot to Fleury in net the moment Fleury, a Stanley Cup veteran acquired at the March 21 trade deadline, was given the reins for Minnesota’s first-round playoff series, starting the first four games before being replaced by Talbot for Game 5.
It became crystal clear Minnesota was transitioning to Fleury when general manager Bill Guerin signed Fleury to a two-year, $7 million contract the first week of July. A week later, the transition was complete when Guerin traded Talbot, with a year left on his contract, to Ottawa for 24-year-old backup Filip Gustavson.
The net, for all intents and purposes, belongs to Fleury.
“I was fine with coming back with Cam, too, right? I got along great with him,” Fleury said as camp began this week. “Great guy. Was very supportive off the ice, too. We spent a bunch of time together, too. I was ready to share the load with him, but things didn’t work out, and (I’m) happy to be having the chance to play maybe a bit more.
“It’s fun to play. It’s more fun than sitting on the bench. Looking forward to it.”
Exactly how much that will be, Evason contends, no one knows.
“We’re not throwing a number out there, right?” the head coach said. “It’s not like, ‘OK, Marc-Andrew Fleury’s going to play in ‘x’ amount of games.’ We don’t know, right? We don’t know.”
At the very least, the drama surrounding the goaltending has dissipated. Before the trade deadline, Talbot said he and his teammates would just as soon start the postseason with the team they started the season with. And while Fleury and Talbot split time down the regular-season stretch, the tandem became an issue as the Wild’s first-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues was set.
It became inflamed after a 4-0 loss in Game 1 and grew infernal during the July 8 draft after Talbot’s agent, George Bazos, released a statement saying his client wasn’t pleased that Guerin had re-upped Fleury. Guerin responded that he wanted both goalies back but a week later traded Talbot to Ottawa.
“We spoke after,” Fleury said of his former teammate. “I think he wanted to explain his side of things a bit. It’s fine. I have respect for him, and it’s OK.”
Fleury, meanwhile, has moved his family to Minnesota and is ready to go. Although he made 11 regular-season starts over a month in St. Paul, he only practiced twice with his new club until this week. Veteran defenseman Matt Dumba said Friday that isn’t an excuse for the team’s 4-2 series loss to the Blues, but Fleury said real practice time, and extra attention to personnel details, is important.
“I just think the more we play, the more we practice together, the more I see them and they see me, I think we’ll have better chemistry,” he said.
Gustavson only has only 23 NHL starts under his belt, going 10-13-0 with a 3.15 goals-against average and .905 save percentage. Fleury has made 165 starts in just the playoffs, and in 2020-21 backstopped Vegas into the Western Conference final. It’s no secret that the Wild would like Fleury to play as many games as possible.
“He does have a youthful energy,” Guerin said. “It’s pretty amazing.”
Still, he added, the team goes into the season knowing it must manage Fleury’s workload in some capacity; if not because he’s almost 38, to have him ready for what the team wants to be a long postseason run.
“It’s our job to communicate with (him) and make sure that we’re in line on what the schedule’s going to be and his workload and all that stuff,” Guerin said. “He gets it. He’s professional. … Everybody wants to play. You just want to play every single game, and he’s no different. We just have to manage it.”
Judge denies request to lift stay of ND abortion trigger ban
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota judge on Friday denied a request to lift his stay of a law banning abortion while a challenge to the law’s constitutionality is pending.
Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick rejected Attorney General Drew Wrigley’s argument that he hadn’t sufficiently considered whether a Fargo abortion clinic would succeed with its lawsuit.
The Red River Women’s Clinic, the state’s only abortion clinic, argues that the state’s constitution grants a right to abortion. Though it continues to pursue that claim, it closed its Fargo location in August and opened a clinic in neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, where abortion remains legal.
When Romanick blocked the law from taking effect, he acknowledged the clinic had moved but noted that doctors and hospitals would still be affected by the statute.
Romanick said at the time he was not ruling on the probability of the clinic winning the lawsuit, but that more time was needed to make a proper judgment.
Hilary Mantel, author of ‘Wolf Hall’ Tudor saga, dies at 70
By JILL LAWLESS
LONDON (AP) — Hilary Mantel, the Booker Prize-winning author who turned Tudor power politics into page-turning fiction in the acclaimed “Wolf Hall” trilogy of historical novels, has died, her publisher said Friday. She was 70.
Mantel died “suddenly yet peacefully” on Thursday surrounded by close family and friends after suffering a stroke, publisher HarperCollins said.
Mantel is credited with reenergizing historical fiction with “Wolf Hall” and two sequels about the 16th-century English powerbroker Thomas Cromwell, right-hand man to King Henry VIII — and in Mantel’s hands, the charismatic antihero of a bloody, high-stakes political drama.
The publisher said Mantel was “one of the greatest English novelists of this century.”
“Her beloved works are considered modern classics. She will be greatly missed,” it said in a statement.
Author J.K. Rowling tweeted: “We’ve lost a genius.” Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it is “impossible to overstate the significance of the literary legacy Hilary Mantel leaves behind.”
Mantel won the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction twice, for “Wolf Hall” in 2009 and its sequel “Bring Up the Bodies” in 2012. Both were adapted for the stage and television.
The trilogy’s final instalment, “The Mirror and the Light,” was published in 2020.
Nicholas Pearson, Mantel’s longtime editor, said her death was “devastating.”
“Only last month I sat with her on a sunny afternoon in Devon, while she talked excitedly about the new novel she had embarked on,” he said. “That we won’t have the pleasure of any more of her words is unbearable. What we do have is a body of work that will be read for generations.”
Born in Derbyshire in central England in 1952, Mantel attended a convent school, then studied at the London School of Economics and Sheffield University. She worked as a social worker at a geriatric hospital, an experience she drew on for her first two novels, “Every Day Is Mother’s Day,” published in 1985, and “Vacant Possession,” which followed the next year.
In the 1970s and 1980s she lived in Botswana and Saudi Arabia with her husband, Gerald McEwen, a geologist. She drew on her time in Saudi Arabia for the 1988 novel “Eight Months on Ghazzah Street.”
Mantel had been a published novelist for almost 25 years when her first book about Cromwell made her a literary superstar. Before “Wolf Hall,” she was the critically acclaimed but modestly selling author of novels on subjects ranging from the French Revolution (“A Place of Greater Safety”) to the life of a psychic medium (“Beyond Black”).
“For most of my career I wrote about odd and marginal people,” Mantel said in 2017. “They were psychic. Or religious. Or institutionalized. Or social workers. Or French. My readers were a small and select band, until I decided to march on to the middle ground of English history and plant a flag.”
Mantel turned Cromwell, a shadowy Tudor political fixer, into a compelling, complex literary hero, by turns thoughtful and thuggish.
A self-made man who rose from poverty to power, Cromwell was an architect of the Reformation who helped King Henry VIII realize his desire to divorce Catherine of Aragon and marry Anne Boleyn — and later, to be rid of Boleyn so he could marry Jane Seymour, the third of what would be Henry’s six wives.
The Vatican’s refusal to annul Henry’s first marriage led the monarch to reject the authority of the pope and install himself as head of the Church of England.
The dramatic period saw England transformed from a Roman Catholic to a Protestant nation, from medieval kingdom to emerging modern state, and it has inspired countless books, films and television series, from “A Man for All Seasons” to “The Tudors.”
But Mantel managed to make the well-known story exciting and suspenseful.
“I’m very keen on the idea that a historical novel should be written pointing forward,” she told The Associated Press in 2009. “Remember that the people you are following didn’t know the end of their own story. So they were going forward day by day, pushed and jostled by circumstances, doing the best they could, but walking in the dark, essentially.”
Mantel also turned a sharp eye to Britain’s modern-day royalty. A 2013 lecture in which she described the former Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William, as a “shop-window mannequin, with no personality of her own” drew the ire of the British tabloid press.
Mantel said she wasn’t talking about the duchess herself but rather describing a view of Kate constructed by the press and public opinion. The author nonetheless received criticism from then-Prime Minister David Cameron, among others.
Right-wing commentators also took issue with a short story entitled “The Assassination of Margaret Thatcher,” which imagined an attack on the former Conservative leader. It was published in 2014, the same year Queen Elizabeth II made Mantel a dame, the female equivalent of a knight.
Mantel remained politically outspoken. An opponent of Brexit, she said in 2021 that she hoped to gain Irish citizenship and become “a European again.”
In addition to her fiction, Mantel wrote a 2003 memoir, “Giving Up the Ghost,” that chronicled years of ill-health, including long-undiagnosed endometriosis, surgery for which left her infertile.
She once said the years of illness wrecked her dream of becoming a lawyer but made her a writer.
Mantel’s literary agent, Bill Hamilton, said the author had dealt “stoically” with chronic health problems.
“We will miss her immeasurably, but as a shining light for writers and readers she leaves an extraordinary legacy,” he said.
Mantel is survived by her husband.
US Allows Iranians to Access Software That Circumvents Internet Restrictions
WASHINGTON — The United States is giving Iranians access to export-controlled technology that will allow them to circumvent the clerical regime’s latest communications crackdown, including a new internet blackout imposed this week.
The Treasury Department responded Friday to Tehran’s restriction of internet access in large parts of the country by issuing a new license that allows US companies to provide Iranians with cyber services that can help them maintain a digital connection with the world.
Man wants to defend himself in fatal Wisconsin parade attack
By GRETCHEN EHLKE
A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others by driving an SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year wants to represent himself in a trial that is scheduled to begin in a little more than a week.
Darrell Brooks Jr.’s public defender, Jeremy Perri, filed a motion in Waukesha County Circuit Court Thursday requesting that he and assistant public defender Anna Kees be taken off the case because Brooks wants to represent himself.
A hearing on the motion has not yet been scheduled. But, if granted by Judge Jennifer Dorow, it could affect the Oct. 3 start date for Brooks’ trial on six homicide counts and about 70 other charges. Four weeks has been set aside for the trial, according to the court calendar.
The motion is the latest development in a case that has seen some twists and turns. Brooks changed his not guilty plea last June to not guilty by reason of mental disease and defect, but two weeks ago withdrew the insanity defense.
Brooks offered little explanation for his decision when questioned by Dorow, saying, “I have my own reasons why.” He confirmed he had discussed the change with his attorneys.
According to a criminal complaint, Brooks drove his SUV into the parade in Waukesha on Nov. 21. Witnesses said he was swerving and appeared to be intentionally trying to hit people. He was arrested minutes later as he stood on the porch of a nearby house asking the homeowner to help him call a ride.
Police said he had fled the scene of a domestic disturbance when he turned into the parade, although officers were not pursuing him at the time.
Last month, Dorow refused a defense motion to have the case against Brooks dismissed because of a July search of the defendant’s jail cell. Investigators and prosecutors were looking for information related to Brooks’ recent decision to change his plea.
His attorneys say the warrant for the search was deficient and that the action violated Brooks’ attorney-client privilege.
In denying the motion, Dorow said the paperwork seized, photocopied and returned to the jail cell was not privileged material.
Dorow also rejected a motion to suppress some statements Brooks made to investigators after defense attorneys argued that he continued to be questioned after stating he wished to invoke his right to remain silent.
At one point during the motions hearing, Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper asked the judge to note that Brooks appeared to have been sleeping during the proceeding. Dorow ordered a break and when the parties returned to the courtroom, Brooks lashed out and yelled at the judge before he was surrounded by three deputies and taken from the courtroom.
