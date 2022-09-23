Short Term Senior Health Insurance Plans

Pin 0 Shares

Over the last few years, the short term insurances have become rather popular in the United States. Two of the most important reasons that have led to this enhanced popularity are that these are a lot cheaper and a lot more affordable in comparison to many of the other insurance policies out there. Talking of insurance policies and senior health insurance policies in particular, there are a huge number of varied options available that one can choose from. Again this ample availability of options often tends to confuse people as then it becomes rather tough as people find it hard to settle with any one policy.

Senior individuals, who are more than 65 years of age, may often find it a little more difficult than their younger counterparts when it comes to finding suitable plans. There may be two reasons responsible for this. On one hand they are not really knowledgeable enough of the suitable senior health insurance plans and on the other hand most of them seem to have the wrong idea that the amount of premium which they will be entitled to pay for the insurance policy will keep increasing with their age. Moreover, the fact that the insurance industry works keeping in mind the risk factor hence many of the insurers may not sell their products to senior citizens as there are chances of securing risks.

However, the one good news for senior citizens in this regard is that now there are the short term health insurance plans to help them out. These are special coverage plans offered by the insurance companies for the welfare and benefit of these aged individuals. There are a number of companies in the market who offer quality policies that are cost effective and suit the financial standards of the people of this age group most of whom are supposedly unemployed. The insurance companies in general have two sets of health insurance plans. The first category is available for people who are above the age of 65 and the one’s who are below that age group.

Medicare has formulated some special plans for the senior citizens which are precisely short term health insurance policies. The factors that are taken into consideration while providing coverage to the senior citizens include,

– Height



– Family history



– Blood pressure



– Weight



– Cholesterol levels



– Various other considerations in terms of physical and physiological conditions

However, the policy considerations decided upon for the senior citizens are more lenient than the ones that are fixed for the younger citizens. Hence the aged people are given a chance to make the most of the short term health plans taking into view their precise requirements.

Moreover, the short term senior health insurance plans offers some really lucrative rates to the senior citizens which can help them save a lot of their hard earned money. Often termed as temporary insurance policies, these plans provide the coverage only for a stipulated period of time. It can be as short as a single month and can go up to a full year at the most.