Social Crypto Earning Enabler Pixie Offers Pix Coin On Kucoin

Today, Pixie, pioneers of a social crypto app with 30,000 daily users and growing, lists its native token PIX on KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform.

The listing of the PIX coin marks the world’s first social crypto listing on a cryptocurrency exchange. Pixie, which is a Web3 social media platform, lets users earn cryptocurrency and keep ownership of their data, making it the first fully functional product to leverage the innovative SocialFi concept.

The crypto-based photo and video sharing social network, Pixie is comparable to a Web3 version of TikTok and Instagram with one key difference – it does not leverage and sell its users’ data for financial gain.

Already available to the public via Apple’s App store and Google’s Play store, the start-up has gained considerable traction with 220k active users as of this writing.

Users on the Pixie App share live or scheduled social media content in video and image formats to build and engage with their communities of followers to earn the PIX cryptocurrency as a reward for their activity and influence.

PIX can be used to purchase Genesis Cameras, all-capable NFTs that provide users with several benefits, and now will be able to trade their PIX tokens on the KuCoin exchange.

Empowered by blockchain technology, Pixie users retain all rights to their digital content, such as copyright ownership, data, and revenues.

With the help of NFTs and the underlying blockchain technology, Pixie is a pioneer in protecting copyright for digital content right from the initial creation of the content.

The listing of PIX coins on KuCoin further reinforces the alliance between the two Web3 businesses. On August 26, KuCoin announced that its venture capital arm KuCoin Ventures had made a strategic investment in Pixie.

KuCoin has been extremely supportive in promoting the project and helping Pixie to prepare for the listing.

Justin Chou, Chief Investment Officer of KuCoin says, “We are very excited about this in-depth partnership with Pixie to create a crypto creator economy which enables users to own their data and profit from their own social activities.”

Pixie has integrated NFT functionality, and the NFT Genesis cameras feature and support the display of ETH & Polygon-based NFTs.

