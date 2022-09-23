US State Department spokesman Ned Price spoke of protests in Iran following the death of a 22-year-old woman while in the custody of the country’s vice squad, as well as the war in Iran. Russia in Ukraine, in an interview with VOA Persian State Department correspondent Guita Aryan. .

This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

VOA: So the Iranian president talked a lot about justice in general, and about Iran in particular, but at the same time we saw demonstrations, people took to the streets concerning the death of Mahsa Amini while he was detained by the Iranian morality police. Can you talk a bit about that?

NED PRICE, STATE DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON: This is a very simple fact. Mahsa Amini should be alive today. The only reason she isn’t is because of the brutal crackdown that the so-called morality police have brought against her. And what we see, the same type of repression and brutality that the Iranian authorities are implementing or employing against their own citizens, their own citizens for undertaking what is for them a universal right to the peoples of the whole world: the right peaceful assembly, freedom of expression. We have seen these protests continue in recent days. Again, peaceful protests were met with horrific violence. It’s a feature of the Iranian regime, and it’s something the whole world is watching.

VOA: The Treasury today sanctioned a number of people affiliated with the morality police. Do you think sanctioning will make a difference?

THE PRICE: This is an important measure of responsibility. We want to do two things. We want to say very clearly that the United States and the rest of the world stand with the peoples of the world who exercise universal rights, rights that belong as much to the people of Iran as to the citizens of any other country. Freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, freedom of expression, freedom to communicate. We stand with all those who peacefully exercise this right.

So we acted today against the morality police, we sanctioned that as an entity. We sanctioned seven additional people. We will continue to seek ways to hold Iranian officials to account who are behind this repression, who are behind this violence, who are behind this brutality.

VOA: Critics of the presence of the Iranian president (Ebrahim Raisi) say that given what is happening in Iran, he should not have been allowed here. Not only what’s going on right now, but also his experience in suppressing people or killing other people. What do you have to tell them?

THE PRICE: Well, as a host of the UN, we are usually obliged to grant visas to world leaders who travel here to attend UN meetings. The Iranian mission, the Iranian delegation here has restrictions on where they can go and what they can do in New York other than attend meetings here at the UN. But it is also important that while he is here, the Iranian president hears very clear messages, messages from around the world, from the United States, from countries around the world alongside those who are exercising their universal rights, the right to peace, freedom of assembly, freedom of expression.

VOA: Regarding the nuclear negotiations, the Iranian president said that Iran was not seeking nuclear weapons and that the ball was in the US court. So where do we go from here?

THE PRICE: Well, the opposite is, in fact, true. And I think you know that we’ve been engaged in a sincere and ongoing effort for about 18 months, to see if we can achieve a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA, because we want to see those limits verifiable, permanent, once moreover, imposed on the Iranian nuclear program, and in a way that would allow the whole world to see and verify what the Iranian president is saying, that the Iranian program is entirely peaceful. The virtue of the Iran deal is that it would be verifiable, it would allow the world to see for itself the veracity of these statements.

The only reason we could not achieve a mutual return to respect for the agreement with Iran is the intransigence of the Iranian delegation. As you know, we exchanged proposals on this text that the European Union presented. Unfortunately, the latest Iranian response has not put us in a position to close the deal. In fact, it set us back. We continue to believe there is a window of opportunity to return to the Iran deal on a mutual basis. We will pursue this outcome as long as it remains in the national security interest of the United States.

VOA: The Russian war against Ukraine is a major issue and a topic of discussion at the UN Is there an effective way to stop, to prevent people, Ukrainians, from being killed?

THE PRICE: Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken delivered a very simple message today, and in some ways you can sum it up in one sentence. He said, “If Russia were to stop fighting today, the war would end. If Ukraine were to stop fighting today, Ukraine would end. This is a war of territorial aggression that Russia is waging against its peaceful neighbour. And what is most important, and one of the main objectives of some today, was to continue to galvanize the rest of the world to speak clearly, coherently and speak with one voice on the the need for Russia to end this brutal war, on the need to oppose this aggression and to stand with our Ukrainian partners.

We and dozens of other countries around the world do. We are providing them with billions of dollars in security aid, over $15 billion since the beginning of this Russian aggression, as have other countries. And we hold Russia accountable. We have, as we said, imposed enormous costs and consequences on the main Russian leaders, on the main Russian institutions responsible for this war. We will continue to support our Ukrainian partners and increase pressure on Russia for as long as necessary.

VOA: But that doesn’t seem to have stopped Russian President Vladimir Putin from continuing the war.

THE PRICE: Russia is increasingly isolated. I think it was quite telling that today, in the Security Council, [Russian] Minister of Foreign Affairs [Sergey] Lavrov … arrived just before giving his speech and left just after giving his speech. If anything, it’s a sign of weakness. It is a sign that Russia is increasingly recognizing that even its long-time partners are distancing themselves from Russia. We saw this in Samarkand [Uzbekistan] last week when harsh messages were directed at Vladimir Putin. We saw it earlier today in the Security Council, where country after country condemned this aggression and called on Russia to stop its invasion of Ukraine.