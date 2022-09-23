Sweat Economy (Sweat) Price Prediction 2022 — Will Sweat Hit $0.1 Soon?

Bullish SWEAT price prediction is $0.04566 to $0.08427.

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) price might also reach $0.1 soon.

Bearish SWEAT price prediction for 2022 is $0.03902.

In Sweat Economy (SWEAT) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about SWEAT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Sweat Economy (SWEAT) is $0.04024637 with a 24-hour trading volume of $12,162,292 at the time of writing. However, SWEAT has decreased by nearly 10.5% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Sweat Economy (SWEAT) has a circulating supply of 2,647,203,497 SWEAT. Currently, Sweat Economy (SWEAT) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as KuCoin, OKX, Gate.io, Huobi Global, FTX and Bybit.

What is Sweat Economy (SWEAT)?

The Move2Earn token, Sweat Economy (SWEAT) was developed by the Sweatcoin fitness software. It is a mobile application and on-chain token ecosystem that supports rewarding users for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. According to the project, Sweat Economy is a Web3 addition to the Web2 Sweatcoin platform, which is presently one of the most downloaded Health & Fitness apps worldwide.

The new platform integrates Sweatcoin onto the blockchain and includes several new Sweat products made feasible by blockchain technology, including the SWEAT token, Sweat DAO, non-custodial Sweat Wallet, and NFT marketplace. The SWEAT token serves many functions in the Sweat Economy ecosystem.

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Prediction 2022

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) holds the 224th position on CoinGecko right now. SWEAT price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

SWEAT /USDT Descending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of Sweat Economy (SWEAT) laid out the Descending Channel pattern. The Descending Channel also known as the falling channel. A descending channel is formed by two parallel trendlines. The upper trendline, which joins the highs, and the lower trendline, which joins the lows, run parallelly downwards. This pattern is the characteristic of a bearish market.

Currently, Sweat Economy (SWEAT) is in the range of $0.04012. If the pattern continues, the price of SWEAT might reach the resistance levels of $0.04729, $0.05357 and $0.06299. If the trend reverses, then the price of SWEAT may fall to $0.03899.

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of the Sweat Economy (SWEAT).

SWEAT /USDT Support and Resistance Levels (Source: Tradingview)

From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Sweat Economy (SWEAT).

Resistance Level 1 $0.04566 Resistance Level 2 $0.05630 Resistance Level 3 $0.06967 Resistance Level 4 $0.08427 Support Level $0.03902 SWEAT /USDT Support and Resistance Levels

The charts show that the Sweat Economy (SWEAT) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, SWEAT might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.08427.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Sweat Economy (SWEAT) might plummet to almost $0.03902, a bearish signal.

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Sweat Economy (SWEAT) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of SWEAT lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

SWEAT /USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: Tradingview)

Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Sweat Economy (SWEAT) is shown in the chart above. Notably, the Sweat Economy (SWEAT) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, SWEAT has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of SWEAT at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the SWEAT is 15.76. This means that the Sweat Economy (SWEAT) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of SWEAT may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Sweat Economy (SWEAT). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

SWEAT /USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)



The above chart represents the ADX of Sweat Economy (SWEAT). Currently, the ADX of SWEAT lies in the range of 24.8322 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Sweat Economy (SWEAT). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of SWEAT lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Sweat Economy (SWEAT) is at 15.76 thus confirming a potential buy signal.

Comparison of SWEAT with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Sweat Economy (SWEAT).

BTC Vs ETH Vs SWEAT Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)

From the above chart, we can interpret that BTC, ETH and SWEAT are moving in a dissimilar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases, the price of SWEAT decreases. Also, when the price of BTC and ETH decreases, the price of SWEAT increases.

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, the Sweat Economy (SWEAT) might probably attain $0.3 by 2023.

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Sweat Economy (SWEAT) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, SWEAT might rally to hit $0.5 by 2024.

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Prediction 2025

If Sweat Economy (SWEAT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, SWEAT would rally to hit $0.7.

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Prediction 2026

If Sweat Economy (SWEAT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, SWEAT would rally to hit $0.9.

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Prediction 2027

If Sweat Economy (SWEAT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, SWEAT would rally to hit $1.

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Prediction 2028

If Sweat Economy (SWEAT) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, SWEAT would hit $3 in 2028.

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Sweat Economy (SWEAT), it would witness major spikes. SWEAT might hit $5 by 2029.

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Sweat Economy ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in SWEAT for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, the Sweat Economy (SWEAT) might hit $7 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Sweat Economy network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for SWEAT. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Sweat Economy (SWEAT) in 2022 is $0.08427. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Sweat Economy (SWEAT) price prediction for 2022 is $0.03902.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Sweat Economy ecosystem, the performance of SWEAT would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $0.091476 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.1 if the investors believe that SWEAT is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Sweat Economy (SWEAT)? The SWEAT token is an essential component of the Sweat Economy, serving as both a reward token for users and the app’s primary unit of exchange. 2. Where can you purchase Sweat Economy (SWEAT)? Sweat Economy (SWEAT) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include KuCoin, OKX, Gate.io, Huobi Global, FTX and Bybit. 3. Will Sweat Economy (SWEAT) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Sweat Economy platform, SWEAT has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Sweat Economy (SWEAT)? On September 14, 2022 Sweat Economy (SWEAT) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.091476. 5. Is Sweat Economy (SWEAT) a good investment in 2022? Sweat Economy (SWEAT) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of the Sweat Economy in the past few months, SWEAT is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Sweat Economy (SWEAT) reach $0.1? Sweat Economy (SWEAT) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Sweat Economy (SWEAT) will hit $0.1 soon. 7. What will be Sweat Economy (SWEAT) price by 2023? Sweat Economy (SWEAT) price is expected to reach $0.3 by 2023. 8. What will be Sweat Economy (SWEAT) price by 2024? Sweat Economy (SWEAT) price is expected to reach $0.5 by 2024. 9. What will be Sweat Economy (SWEAT) price by 2025? Sweat Economy (SWEAT) price is expected to reach $0.7 by 2025. 10. What will be Sweat Economy (SWEAT) price by 2026? Sweat Economy (SWEAT) price is expected to reach $0.9 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Recommended For You :