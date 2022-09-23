Sweat Economy (Sweat) Price Prediction 2022 — Will Sweat Hit $0.1 Soon?

Bullish SWEAT price prediction is $0.04566 to $0.08427.
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) price might also reach $0.1 soon.
Bearish SWEAT price prediction for 2022 is $0.03902.
In Sweat Economy (SWEAT) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about SWEAT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Sweat Economy (SWEAT) is $0.04024637 with a 24-hour trading volume of $12,162,292 at the time of writing. However, SWEAT has decreased by nearly 10.5% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Sweat Economy (SWEAT) has a circulating supply of 2,647,203,497 SWEAT. Currently, Sweat Economy (SWEAT) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as KuCoin, OKX, Gate.io, Huobi Global, FTX and Bybit.
What is Sweat Economy (SWEAT)?
The Move2Earn token, Sweat Economy (SWEAT) was developed by the Sweatcoin fitness software. It is a mobile application and on-chain token ecosystem that supports rewarding users for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. According to the project, Sweat Economy is a Web3 addition to the Web2 Sweatcoin platform, which is presently one of the most downloaded Health & Fitness apps worldwide.
The new platform integrates Sweatcoin onto the blockchain and includes several new Sweat products made feasible by blockchain technology, including the SWEAT token, Sweat DAO, non-custodial Sweat Wallet, and NFT marketplace. The SWEAT token serves many functions in the Sweat Economy ecosystem.
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Prediction 2022
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) holds the 224th position on CoinGecko right now. SWEAT price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Sweat Economy (SWEAT) laid out the Descending Channel pattern. The Descending Channel also known as the falling channel. A descending channel is formed by two parallel trendlines. The upper trendline, which joins the highs, and the lower trendline, which joins the lows, run parallelly downwards. This pattern is the characteristic of a bearish market.
Currently, Sweat Economy (SWEAT) is in the range of $0.04012. If the pattern continues, the price of SWEAT might reach the resistance levels of $0.04729, $0.05357 and $0.06299. If the trend reverses, then the price of SWEAT may fall to $0.03899.
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of the Sweat Economy (SWEAT).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Sweat Economy (SWEAT).
Resistance Level 1
$0.04566
Resistance Level 2
$0.05630
Resistance Level 3
$0.06967
Resistance Level 4
$0.08427
Support Level
$0.03902
SWEAT /USDT Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that the Sweat Economy (SWEAT) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, SWEAT might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.08427.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Sweat Economy (SWEAT) might plummet to almost $0.03902, a bearish signal.
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Sweat Economy (SWEAT) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of SWEAT lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Sweat Economy (SWEAT) is shown in the chart above. Notably, the Sweat Economy (SWEAT) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, SWEAT has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of SWEAT at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the SWEAT is 15.76. This means that the Sweat Economy (SWEAT) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of SWEAT may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Sweat Economy (SWEAT). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Sweat Economy (SWEAT). Currently, the ADX of SWEAT lies in the range of 24.8322 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Sweat Economy (SWEAT). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of SWEAT lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Sweat Economy (SWEAT) is at 15.76 thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of SWEAT with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Sweat Economy (SWEAT).
From the above chart, we can interpret that BTC, ETH and SWEAT are moving in a dissimilar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases, the price of SWEAT decreases. Also, when the price of BTC and ETH decreases, the price of SWEAT increases.
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, the Sweat Economy (SWEAT)might probably attain $0.3 by 2023.
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Sweat Economy (SWEAT) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, SWEAT might rally to hit $0.5 by 2024.
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Prediction 2025
If Sweat Economy (SWEAT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, SWEAT would rally to hit $0.7.
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Prediction 2026
If Sweat Economy (SWEAT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, SWEAT would rally to hit $0.9.
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Prediction 2027
If Sweat Economy (SWEAT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, SWEAT would rally to hit $1.
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Prediction 2028
If Sweat Economy (SWEAT) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, SWEAT would hit $3 in 2028.
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Sweat Economy (SWEAT), it would witness major spikes. SWEAT might hit $5 by 2029.
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Sweat Economy ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in SWEAT for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, the Sweat Economy (SWEAT) might hit $7 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Sweat Economy network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for SWEAT. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Sweat Economy (SWEAT) in 2022 is $0.08427. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Sweat Economy (SWEAT) price prediction for 2022 is $0.03902.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Sweat Economy ecosystem, the performance of SWEAT would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $0.091476 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.1 if the investors believe that SWEAT is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Sweat Economy (SWEAT)?
The SWEAT token is an essential component of the Sweat Economy, serving as both a reward token for users and the app’s primary unit of exchange.
2. Where can you purchase Sweat Economy (SWEAT)?
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include KuCoin, OKX, Gate.io, Huobi Global, FTX and Bybit.
3. Will Sweat Economy (SWEAT) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Sweat Economy platform, SWEAT has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Sweat Economy (SWEAT)?
On September 14, 2022 Sweat Economy (SWEAT) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.091476.
5. Is Sweat Economy (SWEAT) a good investment in 2022?
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of the Sweat Economy in the past few months, SWEAT is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Sweat Economy (SWEAT) reach $0.1?
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Sweat Economy (SWEAT) will hit $0.1 soon.
7. What will be Sweat Economy (SWEAT) price by 2023?
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) price is expected to reach $0.3 by 2023.
8. What will be Sweat Economy (SWEAT) price by 2024?
Sweat Economy (SWEAT)price is expected to reach $0.5 by 2024.
9. What will be Sweat Economy (SWEAT) price by 2025?
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) price is expected to reach $0.7 by 2025.
10. What will be Sweat Economy (SWEAT) price by 2026?
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) price is expected to reach $0.9 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
The SHIB (Shiba Inu) token is the offspring of the Ethereum network – an alternative to DOGE (Dogecoin). SHIB is more or less the opposite of Bitcoin in terms of availability. While BTC intends to make it scarce on the crypto market, the SHIB token flows in abundance.
This is evident in its total supply of 1 quadrillion, even though its community plans to drop this figure. Also, its ecosystem is a good ground for different projects. Some of these projects are the creation of a decentralized exchange known as Shibaswap and storing NFT art.
The SHIB team recently launched its game, referred to as Shiba Eternity. However, more updates on the game from the developers are still pending.
The developers have revealed that they’ll release more updates on the newly launched Shiba Eternity on Thursday. An event will accompany the announcement according to the community. But the awaited update from the developers is already becoming a discussion subject on Twitter.
This is due to the already slated Twitter Spaces. The community members will share their thoughts on the Shiba Eternity project there. More updates will come from the founder and lead developer of the SHIB token, Shytoshi Kusama, and William Volk. They intend to release these updates on the SHIB official Twitter page.
Briefing On Shibarium Development
A layer-2 blockchain network from the SHIB developers is currently in the pipeline. This blockchain is known as Shibarium, and it’s intended to reduce the workload of building blockchain ecosystem applications. The primary beneficiaries of this new development are developers and users.
The idea of the Shibarium layer-2 network is similar to that of the Ethereum blockchain network. The reason is that both networks support developers of decentralized applications (DApps).
The notion behind the project is to cut down transaction costs for gaming. This is possible because the project will serve as the premium layer-2 for the community and the SHIB token.
A Quick Look At Shiba Inu Price
Considering the current bearish state of the crypto market, it’s no surprise that the SHIB token is dropping in value. This is evident from the market watch in the last four weeks.
The token is now down to its value dating from three months back. There’s no indication pointing to the possibility of a rise anytime soon. The same can be said about the general crypto market.
But the update of the community’s upcoming project from Shytoshi Kusama seems to raise the hopes of many fans of the SHIB token. As a result, several investors are watching the SHIB token’s price. The digital token currently trades on a bullish trend.
Featured image from UnSplash, Chart: TradingView.com
One of the pressures in the crypto market is regulation. Many countries’ regulators are consistent in supporting the control and monitoring of crypto assets. These regulators always create laws to manage the industry and protect investors’ funds.
California and New York are taking the lead in global crypto regulations. For instance, crypto companies in New York currently operate under a law mandating them to get a “BitLicense” before offering virtual asset services. The law has become operational in the State, although the current mayor Eric Adams is not supportive of the law.
But apart from these top players, other States such as Arizona and Wyoming are also coming up with diverse crypto regulations.
California Bill For Crypto Businesses And Exchange
Another bill, like the BitLicense law, emerged in California. The “Digital Financial Assets Bill” will mandate exchanges and businesses in the industry to get a license from California regulators.
This bill had earlier passed the assembly with a 71-0 vote. It also gave the senate and now awaits the Governor, Gavin Newsom, to sign it by September 30. Unfortunately, but surprisingly, Newsom vetoed the bill.
The decision has surprised the regulators, but the crypto community is thrilled about it. Newsom wrote to the California State Assembly, stating that he would veto the bill. According to him, the crypto oversight bill is unsuitable for the State.
The Governor believes that the crypto industry is gaining more popularity by the day. As such, there should be a transparent law protecting the citizens of the State. To achieve that, Newsom mentioned that his administration had researched the crypto industry to uncover protective approaches for investors.
Therefore, signing a bill without cognizance of his research will be wrong. Also, he pointed out that the federal mid-term election is in the pipeline and should be completed first.
According to Newsom, the bill will draw tens of millions from the State’s general fund. This amount will be required in the cost-benefit analysis of the bill and will be accounted for during the State’s budgeting process.
So, he suggests that the regulators wait for now and develop a flexible approach to strike a balance between innovation and protection.
The Digital Asset Community Rejoices
Every regulation in the crypto industry affects operations in one way or another. That’s why the community applauds Newsom’s actions to keep the bill.
The Blockchain Association Jake Chervinsky applauded the Governor’s guts and strength in standing up to the State Assembly. Also, Miles Jennings from a16z praised Newsom for his support of Web3 in California.
Featured image from Pixabay, chart from TradingView.com
Tether (USDT) has a trading volume of 34 billion, which increased by 70.62%.
Ripple price increased by more than 30% in the last 7 days.
After facing a long bear trend, the month of September started with greens on the crypto market. As it, the price and trending volume of cryptocurrency increase, also, the market cap of the cryptocurrencies rises. At the time of writing, the market cap of the whole cryptocurrency is $936 billion.
Top Volume Cryptos by CoinMarketCap
Tether (USDT) is the first cryptocurrency that has the highest rise in volume. According to CoinMarketCap (CMC), Tether traded at $1.00, with a 24 hours trading volume of $34 billion, increased by 70.62℅.
The King of cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) is second place. And still BTC trading in the range between $19K to $20. At the time of writing, BTC traded at $19,046 with a 24 hours trading volume of $22 billion, rising above 47%.
The prominent altcoin Ethereum (ETH) completed its anticipated Merge upgrade on September 15, but the ETH price decreased. Ethereum is the third cryptocurrency by 24 hours trading volume with a rise of over 22% to $10 billion, and ETH traded at $1,325.
Following Ethereum, Binance USD is the fourth top crypto by 24 hours trading volume. According to CMC, Binance USD traded at $ 1.00 with a trading volume of $6 billion, an increase of 12.87%. And, USD Coin (USDC) is the fifth top cryptocurrency with an increase of 7.12% in the 24 hours of trading volume to $3 billion. USDC traded at $1.00, as per CMC.
Furthermore, Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), and Binance (BNB) are the next top cryptocurrencies by 24 hours trading volume. Ripple (XRP) has huge price surges in the following 3 days. XRP has increased by more than 30% in the last 7 days and now, XRP is traded at $0.48 with a trading volume of $2 billion, rising by 5.72%. Solana traded at $33.68 with a trading volume increased by 1.53% to $745 million. Binance has a trading volume of $667 million with a rise of 1.37% and traded at $277.69.
Moreover, Chainlink (LINK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are the last top two cryptocurrencies by 24 hours trading volume. Chainlink traded at $7.96 with a trading volume of $646 million, an increase of 1.33%. Finally, Shiba Inu has a trading volume of $634 million, which is increased by 1.30% and SHIB traded at $0.000011.
Studies have indicated that Kenyans are increasingly using or investing in cryptocurrency.
In a recent YouTube video, Njoroge questions the benefits of cryptocurrencies for the Kenyan economy.
The governor of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), Patrick Njoroge, has called the notion of investing the nation’s reserves in bitcoin craziness. Njoroge said that if he were to agree to convert Kenya’s reserves to bitcoin, he should be imprisoned and his prison cell’s keys should be destroyed.
The CBK has issued comments and warnings under Njoroge’s leadership cautioning Kenyan citizens against trading or investing in cryptocurrency. The central bankers of Kenya and Nigeria reportedly stated in June 2022 that cryptocurrencies are too unstable to be a reliable form of payment. The bankers also warned that cryptocurrencies present a risk to the stability of the financial system.
Use of Cryptocurrencies Among Kenyans Is Increasing
Nevertheless, despite Njoroge and the CBK’s objections, studies have indicated that Kenyans are increasingly using or investing in cryptocurrency. However, in a recent YouTube video, Njoroge questions the benefits of cryptocurrencies for the Kenyan economy.
Njoroge stated :
In our economy what problem are they resolving? Are they better vehicles for let’s say payments, transactions? And the answer is no. Are they better in terms of …. security more than a bank account? And the answer is no.
Njoroge also asserted that he is under pressure as he tries to persuade lawmakers not to listen to people touting bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. But according to Njoroge, he would have to be completely insane to accept this request to convert reserves to bitcoin.
DFA receipts may be exchanged as securities as per the proposal.
Those who aren’t ready to engage with distributed ledgers can benefit from this.
In order to allow depositories to issue receipts for digital financial assets (DFAs). Russia’s primary equity and derivatives market has proposed new laws. Under the lack of a more explicit definition, the word “DFAs” in current Russian legislation embraces cryptocurrencies. However, it primarily refers to digital coins and tokens that have an issuer.
According to Sergey Shvetsov, director of the Moscow Exchange’s (MOEX) supervisory board, DFA receipts may be exchanged as securities under such an arrangement. At the most recent meeting of the International Banking Forum, the official highlighted that the exchange “will naturally enter this market.”
Seeking Licence For DFA Exchange
MOEX has submitted the requisite legislation to the CBR. And will be working in tandem with the Ministry of Finance on this matter. Those who aren’t ready to engage with distributed ledgers. And are wary of custodial concerns will be able to transfer these risks and issue securities thanks to the law, said Shvetsov.
He went on to explain that the Moscow Exchange also wants to seek a license from the CBR to operate as a digital asset exchange. Further adding “In order for DFAs to develop, we want to propose that the market itself makes the choice – blockchain accounting or depositary accounting.” MOEX said in August that it will debut a DFA-based offering before the year was over.
However, it is still unclear whether authorities would allow the unrestricted movement of digital assets such as cryptocurrencies inside the country, despite rising support in Moscow to authorize their use for international settlements in light of sanctions. The chairman of Russia’s legislative Financial Market Committee says the country must build its own crypto infrastructure anyway.
Guo stated that the forked token present pricing is “very cheap.”
The miner said that the new token has the potential to rise by 100x.
Self-appointed Ethereum hard fork organizer Chandler Guo predicts that in 10 years, the value of Ether (ETH) and the freshly airdropped, proof-of-work ETHW will be the same in USD. Guo noted that despite the fact that the new token is trading at a small fraction of its peak on September 15, it still has the potential to increase in value by a factor of 100.
Guo stated that the forked token present pricing is “very cheap,” and therefore it has the potential to rise by 100x. The forked blockchain has a lot of ground to make up before reaching this hundred-fold increase.
Guo stated:
“Currently, ETH price is high because there are many developers and over 200 different projects running on top of the Ethereum PoS [proof-of-stake] blockchain. On the other hand, there are less than 10 projects on the ETHW.”
Rise of Forked Ethereum
Nevertheless, Guo disclosed that “the ETH proof-of-work chain already has two DEXs [decentralized exchanges], two bridges, and two NFT [non-fungible token] exchanges already launched,” which is evidence that work has begun to ensure the forked chain ultimately matches the PoS chain.
There has been an increase in the daily trading volume of the protocol since The Merge, and that’s not only because new exchanges and bridges have been built on the new chain. CMC statistics from September 21, 2022, show that the daily traded volume of ETHW was slightly over $100 million, while Guo claims that the true number is closer to $1 billion.
A group headed by Guo acknowledged the impending fork in the Ethereum chain less than a month before The Merge. The ETHW blockchain and Ethereumfair (ETF) appeared as soon as the switch to PoS was completed.
