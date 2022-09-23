News
Terron Armstead’s status ‘up in the air’ for Dolphins’ game vs. Bills; Greg Little impressing opposite him
The Miami Dolphins face the possibility of being without both starting tackles against the Buffalo Bills’ fierce pass rush in Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium between two AFC East unbeatens.
Three-time Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead has his status in doubt going into Sunday’s critical matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
“It is literally up in the air,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday ahead of team practice. “Only his body really knows, and I don’t think he knows yet if he’ll play.”
This comes as Miami already is without right tackle Austin Jackson, on injured reserve with an ankle ailment, for at least three more weeks. But the team has been pleased with backup Greg Little’s work filling in at his spot.
The Dolphins didn’t send Armstead, who played through a toe injury last Sunday in Baltimore, out to any of the team’s practices this week as he missed a third consecutive day on Friday. Last week, he participated on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday before playing against the Ravens, but McDaniel expressed confidence in Armstead’s ability to play without practice.
“He’s a vet that we can count on if he’s able to play,” McDaniel said. “Traditionally, you don’t really mess with that stuff. Guys have to practice to be able to play. He’s proven otherwise.
“We thought it’d be extra helpful if we didn’t hurt how he’s treating [the toe] by making it worse with practice, and we need to get guys prepared should he not be able.”
If he plays, Armstead will be crucial in blocking Bills edge rusher Von Miller, and the prospect of backup tackles having to deal with him could be scary. Buffalo also has second-year standout defensive end Greg Rousseau, a University of Miami alum, opposite Miller.
Should Armstead be unable to play, McDaniel may opt to insert Robert Jones at left guard while sliding Liam Eichenberg out to Armstead’s vacated left tackle spot, as he did when Armstead missed snaps in the opener against New England. This would keep Little at right tackle.
Little has impressed offensive line coach Matt Applebaum since getting thrown into the lineup for much of the Patriots game and the entire outing in Baltimore.
“He did really well in there. I was proud of him,” Applebaum said on Thursday. “I think it’s been a little while since he played, and he had a great week of preparation. He went out there against some good players and performed pretty well.”
Little could be on a path to revitalizing his career after underwhelming in two years with the Carolina Panthers, which drafted him in the second round in 2019, and not getting game action in 2021 with the Dolphins.
“The guy’s got a lot of physical tools,” Applebaum said. “There’s a reason he was a high pick. I mean, he’s [listed at 6-5, 322 pounds]. He’s got long arms, good feet and can bend. Those guys don’t grow on trees.”
Little said Armstead’s presence has instilled confidence in him.
“We speak all the time. He always says I’m a good player,” said Little, adding that Armstead teaches teammates how to watch film. “Hearing that from a guy like that is always cool and stuff. He’s been helpful to the room, understanding football mindsets and stuff. Every vet doesn’t willingly help.”
Armstead’s status is just one among a series of injury concerns for both teams going into Sunday’s divisional matchup.
McDaniel was cautious in detailing cornerback Xavien Howard’s potential availability after he missed Wednesday’s practice but was limited on Thursday with a groin injury. Howard and cornerbacks coach Sam Madison, on Thursday, indicated they’re confident he’ll be ready.
“I’m confident he’ll be able to go if he’s able to go,” McDaniel said. “And then, I’m confident in the players that will play if he doesn’t go.”
The Bills will already be down at least four key defenders for Sunday’s game as Buffalo coach Sean McDermott said safety Micah Hyde, cornerback Dane Jackson and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips are out. Cornerback Tre’Davious White is out on the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list. The same goes for Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones. Additionally for Buffalo, safety Jordan Poyer (foot) has his status in doubt for Sunday.
“They’re very good players,” McDaniel said of the injured Bills defenders. “But their whole defense is productive because it’s a team defense.”
Along with Armstead, tight ends Hunter Long (ankle) and Cethan Carter (concussion protocol) were not seen at Friday drills. Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. was no longer wearing a red, non-contact jersey as he looks to return from an injury to his ribs.
“Ribs are tricky because it’s hard to play football and keep them out of the equation — or breathe,” McDaniel said.
This story will be updated.
Gst slaps biggest Rs 21,000 crore cause and effect opinion on Gameskraft tech
Gameskraft Technology Private has been charged with failing to pay GST (goods and services tax) of Rs 21,000 crore and the show cause notice relates to the period between 2017 and June 30, 2022.
The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has issued the largest indirect tax show cause notice in history to a Bengaluru-based online gaming company, Gameskraft Technology Private Ltd (GTPL), reported CNN News 18.
The company has been accused of failing to pay GST (goods and services tax) of Rs 21,000 crore and the show cause notice relates to the period between 2017 and June 30, 2022.
Gameskraft Technology has been accused of promoting online betting through card, casual and fantasy games like Rummy Culture, Gamezy, Rummy Time, etc. and DGGI imposed a 28% tax on bet amounts of almost Rs 77,000 crore.
According to the DGGI report, GTPL engaged in betting by allowing its players to place bets in the form of cash bets and it allowed betting on the outcome of card games played online.
During the investigation, DGGI discovered that Gameskraft did not issue any invoices to its customers and submitted false/overdue invoices, which were detected by forensic examination.
Additionally, DGGI said the company urges its customers to gamble because there is no way back once the money has been added to the wallet.
Gameskraft was launched in 2017 by a group of passionate gamers to delight the Indian gaming community with skill-based games.
Fiona hammers the Canadian coast with hurricane-force winds and rain
The Fascination of Marilyn Monroe Comes to Netflix with ‘Blonde’
Marilyn Monroe has been dead for 60 years, but there’s still a kind of madness around her that remains. Just look at the frenzied talk around “Blonde”, an adaptation of the fictional portrait of the Hollywood star by Joyce Carol Oates which has not yet been seen by the general public. There was curiosity about its star, Ana de Armas, and her native Cuban accent creeping into the trailer.
3 keys to a Jets victory over Joe Burrow, Bengals in Week 3
1. GET PRESSURE ON BURROW
Through two games, the Bengals have allowed Joe Burrow to be sacked 13 times during the first two weeks of the season. Since 2005, that is tied for the most sacks allowed over the first two games.
Cincinnati thought it solved its offensive line issues during the offseason by adding four new starters, including right tackle La’el Collins, who came over from the Cowboys. However, that is not the case. Collins was not only the lowest-graded offensive lineman after allowing giving up two hurries, two quarterback hits and one sack, but he is also dealing with a back injury that forced him to miss two days of practice this week.
The Jets need to generate pressure on Burrow early and often if they’re going to come away with the victory. The problem is, the Jets’ pass rush has been nearly nonexistent through two games.
Gang Green has just three sacks, which is ranked 26th in the league. Even if the Jets have to bring pressure in terms of blitzing, keeping Burrow rattled the entire afternoon has to be a priority for the Jets.
2. START FAST
New York has let both opponents get out to an early lead. Now it’s time for the Green and White to set the tone for the entire game.
Last week, the Jets’ playcalling offensively was more creative, which eventually led to 14 points before halftime. Now the Jets need to gain a lead early so their entire playbook can be at their disposal.
Playing from behind like the Jets have the first two weeks, you’re limited to passing the ball to overcome your deficit. That’s why Gang Green needs to gain an early lead, which will also help their defense play looser.
3. COMMIT TO RUNNING GAME
Running the ball effectively hasn’t been the problem for the Jets, it’s been committing to the run late in the game.
The Jets are averaging 4.8 yards per carry, which is tied for 10th in the NFL. In the 31-30 victory against the Cleveland Browns, rookie Breece Hall ran for 50 yards and averaged 7.1 per attempt.
Gang Green went away from the run after being down in the fourth quarter. The rushing attack can take pressure off quarterback Joe Flacco and the rest of the offense. This is why Jets offensive coordination Mike LaFleur needs to commit more to the run, no matter if they’re down or not.
How did Chicago Bulls players spend their summer? Here’s a rundown with training camp fast approaching.
The Chicago Bulls stayed quiet for most of the offseason, focusing on re-signing Zach LaVine and returning the core of last year’s roster to build into the 2022-23 season. But it was still a busy summer for Bulls players, who spent the time recovering from injury, expanding their families and competing in local and international competitions.
The Bulls added free agents Andre Drummond and Goran Dragić along with draft pick Dalen Terry to complement the starting trio of LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević. The front office committed early to its plan for running back last season’s roster, but injuries remain a key concern as the team plans to enter the season without starting point guard Lonzo Ball.
With the Bulls opening training camp Tuesday, here’s a rundown of how some of the top players spent their summer
1. Lonzo Ball’s left knee injury lingers
The offseason didn’t offer relief for Lonzo Ball, who will have left knee surgery Wednesday and miss the start of the season as he continues to seek answers for an injury that has lingered since January.
Ball will undergo an arthroscopic debridement — a procedure that removes cartilage, tissue and other debris — of his left knee. The procedure will take place in Los Angeles, where Ball spent the offseason attempting to rehab the injury.
Ball will be reevaluated four to six weeks after the procedure, sidelining him through at least the first five games of the season. By the time he is reevaluated, Ball will have gone more than 10 months without being able to run at full speed or scrimmage with contact, and that volume of missed games will require a lengthy onboarding back into the weekly workload of the regular season.
2. DeMar DeRozan dominates the Drew League
DeRozan returned to the Drew League with his team MMV Cheaters this summer, dropping eye-popping scoring performances in the vaunted pro-am league.
The Drew League is a competitive league based at King Drew Magnet High School in DeRozan’s hometown of Compton, Calif. The league regularly features top NBA talent, with rotating rosters that allow players to drop in throughout the summer.
DeRozan scored 36 points on his top night of the summer, but the Cheaters ultimately were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs.
Patrick Williams joined DeRozan for a game, finishing with 14 points and 14 rebounds in his league debut. At the start of summer, Williams cited plans to join DeRozan in Los Angeles to undergo grueling “hell” workouts that the veteran previously honed with Kobe Bryant.
DeRozan also welcomed Lakers star LeBron James onto his team for a July game. In his first appearance in the Drew League since 2011, James dropped 42 points, 16 rebounds and four steals in the win while DeRozan added 30 points and 14 rebounds.
3. Zach LaVine welcomes first child
Zach LaVine and his wife, Hunter, welcomed their first child, Saint Thomas, in August.
After signing a maximum five-year, $215.2 million contract extension with the Bulls in July, LaVine expressed excitement and nerves over his new role as a father.
“That’s bigger than basketball, bigger than everything,” the two-time All-Star said. “I’m nervous, anxious, excited. … I know how to play basketball — but this is something I haven’t done yet.”
LaVine, 27, focused on growth and recovery this offseason. He spent most of the summer in Los Angeles after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in May to address discomfort that plagued him for the latter half of the 2021-22 season.
4. Goran Dragić returns to Eurobasket tournament
Dragić came out of international retirement at 36 to play for the Slovenian national team in the Eurobasket tournament this summer, starting alongside Dallas star Luka Dončić.
The tournament offered a much-needed update on Dragić’s current abilities after the guard played only 21 games last season.
Slovenia’s run was cut short in a quarterfinals upset by Poland, but Dragić’s performance proved positive: He averaged 14.9 points, 3.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals in seven games.
Dragić oscillated between the primary and secondary ballhandler roles, showcasing promise for his ability to run an offense as the Bulls weigh their point guard alternatives to the injured Ball.
The tournament was dominated by top NBA stars, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, but it was missing one Bulls starter: Vučević. The center opted not to compete for the Serbian national team in part to focus on his role with the Bulls after a frustrating end to the 2021-22 season.
5. Ayo Dosunmu bulks up, focuses on community
The second-year guard showed signs of significant muscle gain during his first full offseason, participating in summer workouts at the Advocate Center despite sitting out of summer league in Las Vegas.
But the biggest event of Dosunmu’s summer took place on a different court. Dosunmu hosted a community block party in July to honor his childhood friend Darius Brown, who was killed in a shooting on their neighborhood basketball court.
The homegrown guard participated in charity events throughout the summer, joining Mayor Lori Lightfoot to speak at a peace march in June to advocate against gun violence.
Do the Jets have more magic in their hat against the Bengals?
Last weekend’s 31-30 win against the Cleveland Browns was one of the more thrilling Jets victories in recent time.
Now Gang Green (1-1) will look to win consecutive games for the first time since the 2020 season as they will take on a Cincinnati Bengals team attempting to get their first victory of the season.
“They’re AFC Champions and I would think when you look at those games, they can be sitting here going into Week 3 looking a lot different,” quarterback Joe Flacco said.
“Obviously, they haven’t played as well as they would want to, but they’ve had chances even with that said, so they are a really good football team and we got a really tough challenge ahead of us and we’re excited about it.”
Cincinnati (0-2) might be winless, but both of its games have come down to the wire. Despite turning the ball over five times, the Bengals lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a Chris Boswell 53-yard field goal with five seconds left. Cincinnati lost again on a last-second field to the Dallas Cowboys as Brett Maher hit a 50-yarder with three seconds left.
Despite the losses, the Bengals still have talented quarterback Joe Burrow, running back Joe Mixon and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. However, Cincinnati’s offensive line and their four new starters have been its primary issue.
In two games, the Bengals have allowed Burrow to be sacked 13 times, which is the most in the league. Also, starting right tackle La’el Collins missed two days of practice this week and is questionable due to a back injury.
The Green and White haven’t gotten a lot of pressure on opposing team’s quarterbacks this season as they have just three sacks on the season.
If the Jets are to come away with the victory, a player like Carl Lawson keeping Burrow flustered could be the key to their success.
“There is definitely room for improvement as far as our rush is concerned,” Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. “That’s the players executing, that’s me putting them in better positions to be successful, as far as rushing, but I think there’s absolutely validity too to the fact that the first two teams were run teams and, in this day, and age in football, it’s rare you see that.
“Especially to get them consecutively. We should have more opportunities to absolutely go forward and rush and jump out of our shoes as far as [the] rush is concerned.”
Cincinnati remembers the last time it came to MetLife Stadium. On Halloween last season, Gang Green upset the Bengals 34-31 to get its second victory of the year.
Mike White, starting in place of an injured Zach Wilson, threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns against the Bengals’ defense. Running back Michael Carter also had a memorable performance as he rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown. He also hauled in nine receptions for 95 yards.
The loss against the Jets began a two-game losing streak for Cincinnati. However, the Bengals still won the AFC North and eventually represented the conference in the Super Bowl before losing to the Los Angeles Rams.
“I look at the Cincinnati team and I get the narrative outside of it, I see a team that’s still playing their tails off, a team that brings it every day,” said head coach Robert Saleh.
“I see a team that turned the ball over five times and didn’t take it away in Week One and were still lining up for a game-winning field goal in overtime, which was blocked, so they’ve been on the wrong side of luck.
“This team, they’re still the AFC champs in my mind. They’re still playing at a very high level and we fully expect them to be exactly what we’re seeing on tape, which is a really good football team.”
Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans: Everything you need to know about the Week 3 game before kickoff
The 1-1 Chicago Bears will host the 0-1-1 Houston Texans at Soldier Field in a Week 3 matchup. Here’s what you need to know before kickoff (noon, CBS).
Get our free Bears alerts | Get Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Bears first | More Bears news
Injury updates
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith and cornerback Jaylon Johnson are listed as questionable to play.
Smith didn’t practice all week as he recovers from a hip injury suffered in the Week 2 loss to the Packers. Coach Matt Eberflus said listing Smith as questionable means he’s at a 51% chance of playing.
Rookie wide receiver/returner Velus Jones Jr. was limited in practice for a second straight day as he recovers from a hamstring injury but is listed as doubtful. He’s missed the first two games of the season.
Tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles) and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) were declared out. Read the full story here.
OC defends the Bears’ run-pass balance
The comparisons were all over social media this week.
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has 28 pass attempts in two games this season. Every other team in the league has at least 28 completions and 52 attempts.
The Bears’ measly passing-game numbers, which total 15 completions and 191 yards, have dominated talk, with coach Matt Eberflus saying the Bears need to strive for a better balance in the running and passing games.
Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy understands it: “I love to throw because I’m a quarterback guy, right?”
And surely Getsy knows Fields needs to throw to develop in his second season. But Getsy also believes in following a plan tailored to what a defense is presenting them. Read the full story here.
Soldier Field guide — and a weather report
There’s a slight chance of rain in Sunday’s forecast, but nowhere near the amount of precipitation fans endured in the Week 1 win over the 49ers (so, no Slip ‘N Slide celebrations this time around). The expected high is set for 69 degrees, with wind of the WNW at 19 mph.
Chicago experiences higher temperatures longer than outlying suburbs due to the heat-island effect. Its location next to Lake Michigan’s warm waters explains why the city and nearby suburbs freeze later in the year than their farther-out counterparts.
Locally, the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center is forecasting temperatures leaning above normal and “equal chances” of above or below precipitation from October through December.
If you’re headed to Soldier Field, here’s our guide — including where (and what) to tailgate. And no, you won’t be hearing the Bear Raid siren this year.
Latest stadium news from Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights officials rejected a petition to ban village financial incentives for Chicago Bears or any other business, stating that the petition didn’t have enough valid signatures — and warning that such a move would hurt businesses and taxpayers.
The petition calls for the village to create an “Anti-Corporate Welfare Ordinance” that would prohibit any financial or other incentive to a business to operate in the village. The petition was submitted by Americans for Prosperity Illinois, part of a libertarian group backed by the conservative Koch brothers. Read the full story here and read all our coverage here.
Miss anything this week? Catch up on our coverage before kickoff.
- 5 things to watch in the Bears-Texans game — plus our Week 3 predictions
- Column: Patience is required to evaluate QB Justin Fields — especially with the Bears offense around him
- Bears QB Justin Fields says ‘my job is not to call pass plays’ after attempting only 11 passes in a lopsided loss
- 12 eye-catching numbers as the Bears prepare to face the Texans
- Column: Justin Fields apologized to Bears fans. It was mature and sincere — but also unnecessary.
- Bears Q&A with Brad Biggs: Do the coaches doubt Justin Fields as a passer? What is with Kyler Gordon’s rookie struggles?
