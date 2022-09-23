Finance
The Basics of Depositions
Before a case goes to discovery, there is a period known as “discovery.” During this phase of a lawsuit, the lawyers for both sides will present the other side with a witness list and then interview those witnesses. The interviews of the witnesses, whether expert or other types of witnesses, are recorded for later use in either trial or for evidence purposes.
A deposition is the out-of-court testimony of a witness to a potential or pending lawsuit. The words spoken by the witness are written down by a court reporter or other individual so that they can be used later in the courtroom to remind the witness of what he or she said or for discovery purposes, i.e. trying to find out exactly what happened and was seen.
Many countries have their depositions taken in a courtroom. The United States is different in that depositions are typically taken out of the courtroom, probably at the offices of one of the lawyers involved in the case or even in the witness’ own office. The location for the deposition varies based on the circumstances.
Depositions in the United States are given as part of an examination before a trial as part of the discovery process. The discovery process occurs after the claims have been entered in court and an initial trial date has been sent. Discovery allows the litigants in any case to gather information to be used during trial or in preparation.
The rules for depositions for a case being tried in a federal court, or Article III court, are written down in the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. Rule 30 in particular deals with the procedures for taking depositions. The states, seeing that explicit rules are helpful, have created corresponding rules for use in the state courts. While many of the rules are nearly identical, some may have a few variations or tricks to them.
There are a few basic rules to depositions that almost always apply. For starters, if the witness that the parties want to depose is not a party to the lawsuit, meaning the person is a third person, and is not willing to testify then the parties must subpoena the witness.
Depositions have many purposes. If it is given by an expert witness, the deposition can be used just to educate the attorneys as to the various bits of science of physics involved in the website. If a witness is having memory issues during trial, the deposition can be given to remind him or her of what was said.
Off-Ice Training For Figure Skaters – Why, What, When, and How?
Off-ice training is a much buzzed about topic in the world of figure skating. Many skaters do it, many coaches and trainers teach it, but do people really know how the details of how it should be done, and what it really is? A parent may see an ad for an off-ice class and sign up for it per recommendations of the skater’s coach, yet does that parent really know what the skater is doing in that class? After reading this article, you will have a better understanding of the proper forms of exercise, how often exercise should be done, who should instruct the exercise, and why off-ice training exercises are important.
WHY should a skater do exercises off-ice?
Figure skating is a sport that puts significant strength and flexibility demands on the body. Athletes in other sports may say that figure skating is not a ‘sport’, and it is more artistic performance, but they are quite wrong! Skaters are some of the strongest athletes in the world. I can recall a Sports Physical Therapy class I attended in college in which a strength and conditioning coach took us through some difficult training exercises. Out of 45 or so people, I was the only one who could do a one-legged squat! His response was, “Oh, of course, you’re the figure skater.”
Some skaters have natural strength, balance, and core strength that will take them through the lower levels of skating quickly, but the majority of skaters need to improve upon each of those attributes in order to progress to higher levels. Once the ‘naturally talented’ skaters reach a level at which double jumps and difficult spins are required, that natural ability will only take them so far. The core strength and plyometric strength requirements of the sport are significant, and at some point, a skater needs to build strength beyond what he or she naturally has. By completing an off-ice training program at least twice a week, skaters will progress their on-ice skills at a faster pace, and be able to handle the strength demands of jumping, spinning, and longer programs.
Checking out of a jump involves the contraction of the muscles in the abdominals and the lower back, to resist the rotational force of the jump. Without core stability, a skater will have difficulty maintaining the body over the skate and continue turning past the landing point. Also, to achieve the correct height to perform a jump, a skater requires significant plyometric strength throughout the lower extremity, especially the quads and gluteal muscles. This can only be gained with functional and plyometric strengthening off of the ice. Here are some examples of the attributes a skater needs to succeed in the sport of figure skating….
1) Core strength and stability
Core strength originates from the abdominal and back muscles. These muscles work together to act as a ‘control center’ for the body’s balance and stability. In the sport of figure skating, skaters need exceptionally strong core muscles to maintain balance, check rotation and maintain a tight air position for jumping, control the center of spin rotation, and control the upper body position during footwork, stroking, and crossovers. A skater has to have a strong core to complete double jumps and beyond. Without sufficient core strength, a skater would not maintain consistency of these elements.
2) Balance
Think about how much of skating is done on one foot: almost everything! Some people are blessed with natural balance, but the majority of us need improvement through exercises. There are several factors which affect the sense of balance in our body. First, our vestibular system (the inner ear) helps us sense the body’s position while we are moving. Second, the eyes help us detect our surroundings. Third, and most important for skaters, the balance receptors in our feet and lower extremities tell us where our bodies are in relation to the ground.
3) Strength and power
Without muscle strength, a skater would skate very slowly, have small jumps, have shorter and slower spins, and would tire easily in a program and in practice sessions. Strength creates power and can improve endurance, and is the number one necessity for a skater to improve and become consistent. Through exercise, a muscle’s fibers become tighter and stronger, and can withstand more repetition for longer durations when asked to contract. Increases in strength can correlate with higher jumps, more stable landings, increased energy output, and increased ability to maintain a number of the spin variations required in the IJS.
4) Flexibility
Spirals, biellmans, donut spins, split jumps, spread eagles………just to name a few elements that require extraordinary flexibility. Yet it may surprise you which basic elements require a certain muscle length to be performed correctly. Muscle flexibility controls the angle of the knee, hip, and ankle joint on a jump take-off and landing, and a small deficit in muscle length can affect the quality of a jump. Joint position and motion, controlled by the surrounding muscle length, also affects the angle of the joints in the lower extremity during basic stroking, crossovers, spins, and footwork. Each joint in your body needs a balance of flexibility on all sides to move in the proper range of motion. If there is an imbalance of muscle length, a skater may be more prone to injury.
WHAT kind of exercise should a skater be doing?
In the past ten years or so, sports training has progressed from solely using weight machines to using an athlete’s body weight as resistance in exercise. Many functional exercises incorporate the use of several muscle groups at one time, instead of exercises focusing on the contraction of a single muscle. How is this more beneficial? In every sport, an athlete moves his or her body in various planes of movement which require several muscles to co-contract at the same time. Each joint requires the strength from several muscles to stabilize it for the action it performs. Functional exercises train the body in these planes of movement to mimic the motions performed in sports. Many sports require a high degree of strength that an athlete may not have naturally; that strength needs to be created through additional training. Figure skating is no exception…..
WHEN should a skater do off-ice training exercises?
Each skater’s training routine and requirements are different, depending on the skater’s level, schedule, and goals. A national competitor may do off-ice training five days per week, as opposed to a recreational skater’s program of one day a week. It is recommended to complete two to four days of off-ice training per week, depending on your level. Even if you choose to complete an off-ice training routine per week, you will show gains in strength, flexibility, and on-ice consistency. You take your training into your own hands, and control your own progress. You can find sample off-ice training periodization schedules through www.usfigureskating.org or in the Sk8Strong Off-ice Training for Figure Skaters Manual.
HOW do I start an off-ice training program?
There are several resources available to guide you through an off-ice training program specific for figure skaters. Sk8Strong has produced DVDs specific to each level of skater, and there are several off-ice training manuals in circulation. It is always recommended to consult with a health professional to evaluate the need for certain exercises and determine if a skater is using proper technique. If you are working with a trainer, make sure that the person has a degree in a health related field, ideally a physical therapy degree. There are also several respectable strength and conditioning certifications available from the NSCA and NASM, such as the ‘Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist’ and ‘Performance Enhancement Specialist’ designations. It is important to work with someone qualified, to avoid injury and receive the maximum benefit from your training.
Asbestos Lawyers – From the South
Are you suffering from cancer or is a loved one of your suffering from cancer? There is a good chance that this cancer could have been caused by asbestos. If it was, then you need to get yourself one of the best Georgia asbestos lawyers right away, or one from your state. Here are three things to look for in an asbestos lawyer.
First you need to find yourself a lawyer that will review your case for free. If they are not willing to take the chance on you, then why should you do the same with them. All of the top asbestos lawyers will review your case for free because they know how large the settlements are and how much money they can potentially make from an asbestos case.
Second, make sure your lawyer has experience and a proven track record with asbestos. This is not something to be taken lightly and your lawyer needs to have already proven his or her self. You should Google your lawyer and check into what cases they have settled or tried for asbestos.
Last, you need a lawyer that is going to work for a percentage of the settlement. You should not have to pay a retainer or any amount to your lawyer unless they get you a settlement or win the case. They know that they will be able to settle these cases so if they are asking for anything up front you need to walk away.
Asbestos is a big deal and has caused many problems in our country. Make sure you get one of the top Georgia Asbestos Lawyers to take care of your case so that you can get the settlement you deserve.
Permax Heart Valve Damage
Evidence of Permax heart valve damage has increased following a new study published in the March 2007 issue of the medical journal Archives of Neurology. This study provides further support of the problems linked to Permax. Heart valve damage was found to increase with long-term use of the drug. The purpose of this study was to compare Permax patients with those treated with the drugs Mirapex and Requip.
The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) first became aware of Permax heart valve injury problems in 2002. Permax (peroglide) has been on the market since 1989. Permax has been prescribed to treat Parkinson’s patients and people suffering from Restless Legs Syndrome. A black box warning was added to the drug’s label in 2006 as a result of increasing concern over Permax heart valve damage side effects.
Recent studies were conducted in Britain and Italy to evaluate serious concerns that Permax heart valve damage occurred with long-term use of the drug. In the British study, 11,417 people were given Permax. The test subjects were 37 times more likely to develop heart problems. The Italian study involved 155 Parkinson’s patients who were taking Permax. Heart valve damage was reported in 23.4% of the people taking the drug in that study.
The Mayo Clinic has also reported problems with Permax heart valve injury. According to a report by doctors at the Mayo Clinic, three patients who took Permax for three to seven years suffered serious heart valve damage. Two of the patients had significant heart damage requiring valve replacement surgery. The Mayo Clinic doctors recommended that given the dangers associated with Permax, patients with heart problems should not take the drug.
Permax heart valve damage symptoms include chest pain, shortness of breath and swelling of the feet and ankles. In some cases, patients with serious heart valve injuries can require heart valve replacement or if left untreated, the patient may suffer heart failure resulting in death.
Heart valve damage inhibits valves from opening or closing. There are two primary types of heart valve disease. Stenosis (obstruction) occurs when a valve opening becomes narrowed, making it difficult do pump blood throughout the body. Regurgitation (insufficiency) is when a valve is prevented from completely closing causing the blood to leak backward instead of flowing forward.
On March 29, 2007, following the increasing evidence of Permax heart valve damage problems, the FDA announced a Permax recall. In light of the recall, the FDA is prompting patients currently taking the drug to discuss alternative treatment options with their doctor and monitor for possible Permax heart valve injury problems.
Influence the Psychology of Persuasion by Robert B Cialdini, PhD
“Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion” was written because the author believed that there is a psychology of compliance. In the introduction Robert Cialdinistates; “I can admit it freely now. All my life I’ve been a patsy. For as long as I can recall, I’ve been an easy mark for the pitches of peddlers, fund-raisers, and operators of one sort or another.” Masterfully researched and written over the duration of 35 years, the book explains the psychology of why people say “yes” and how to apply this understanding to everyday life. As consumers, we like to think that we can’t be easily fooled by a salesperson. However, the book proves that we are being “sucked in” everyday to buy things we don’t want or need.
Compliance tactics used in the field of sales, fundraising and advertising, unveiled the six universal principles of ethical persuasion. The book explains the psychological triggers that influence people to comply with requests, and covers how these triggers are used. Use them to become a skilled persuader, or defend yourself against them. Hopefully, the principles will move the reader toward personal change, and act as a driving force for success.
Simple truths
Expensive implies quality Turquoise jewellery, in the peak of tourist season [marked half price] wasn’t selling. The store’s employee then mistakenly marked up the jewellery by doubling the price. Within a week the jewellery completely sold out. If it’s expensive, it has got to be good.
Power of Contrast
If you go into a men’s store the sales people always try to sell you an expensive suit before they sell you the expensive sweater, shirt or tie. The power of contrast makes the other items appear to be more affordable.
Power of Reason
People are more likely to agree to a request if a reason is given.
The following emotional methods are used to persuade/sell products and services to consumers. The six psychological influences that direct human behavior include
1. Reciprocation
2. Commitment and Consistency
3. Social Proof
4. Liking
5. Authority
6. Scarcity
1. Reciprocity. If the person who’s selling raffle tickets buys you a coffee, you’re more likely to buy raffle tickets from them. The laws of reciprocation prove that the person, after being offered something will feel obligated to buy something even if they are not interested.
2. Commitment. Make a commitment to achieve something, once the commitment is made there is a strong desire to remain consistent to it. People like and believe in commitment, their image and reputation is what is at stake. From early on we are taught to always keep our promises. Our ingrained responses will have negative connotations if we fail to keep these commitments.
3. Social Proof. Simply put, the idea that if others do it it’s good. People follow the crowd because they believe in the wisdom of it. Assign responsibility. If you want things done tell someone to do it, otherwise, everyone will just assume that it’s being done.
4. Liking. Attractiveness, similarity, compliments, contact and cooperation can make a person more influential. Most of us say yes to the requests of those we like. The marketing of Tupperware might as well be called viral marketing. People were more likely to buy the product if they liked the person selling it to them.
5. Authority. When faced with a decision people to take the lead from people with authority. Authority can be real or imaginary; people tend to buy from people who have professional titles. Other authority figures include celebrity product endorsements or con artists who use expensive cars and tailored suits to sell every type of product.
6. Scarcity. A psychological reaction is attached to this concept; people don’t want to lose. A college student purchased second hand cars, polished them, and advertised them for sale at a distinctly higher price than what he’d paid. His secret weapon? He asked everyone who responded to his ad to arrive at the same time. The first guy to arrive was shown the car and while he was looking another prospective buyer would arrive. Then another. The first guy would be told a line is forming and given a few more minutes to make up his mind. You could imagine the anxiety that built up in the potential buyers’ minds. If the first guy did not buy, the second one almost always did.
Fortunately, Cialdini concludes each chapter with hints on “How to say no.” No matter how intelligent consumers are, they have undoubtedly fallen for many of these techniques used deliberately or accidentally. How many poor business investment decisions, product purchases, or strategic moves have been influenced by non-rational factors? Thank goodness automatic, mindless decisions are now a thing of the past!
Mesothelioma and Asbestos Related Lung Cancer – The Four Biggest Mistakes and How to Avoid Them
The Internet is full of advice, facts and sometimes even misinformation about Mesothelioma and asbestos related cancer. Here are the important facts in a nutshell and the four mistakes you should avoid if there is any chance that you or a family member has ever been exposed to asbestos in any form.
#1. The first big mistake people make when dealing with Mesothelioma and asbestos related lung cancer is that they don’t take the time to learn the risk factors.
If you have worked around asbestos or asbestos dust, you could be at risk. People who have worked in shipyards, asbestos mines and mills or worked for companies who produce asbestos products or worked in the heating and construction industries are at increased risk.
Longer exposure or heavy exposure greatly increases the risk, but there are many cases where asbestos related cancer has developed in people who have only had brief exposure to asbestos. There is also a risk that family members and others living with asbestos workers could develop mesothelioma. This risk may be because asbestos dust was brought home on the workers clothes. Keep in mind that it could take up to 20 or 30 years or longer after asbestos exposure for mesothelioma symptoms to appear.
Bottom line: The number one mistake people who have been exposed to asbestos make is that they wait too long to find out if they have any symptoms of mesothelioma. If there is any chance that you may have been exposed to asbestos (even many years ago), you need to seek immediate medical attention because the earlier Mesothelioma can be detected the more treatment options you have. Don’t wait until it is too late for effective medical treatment that could extend your life and improve the quality of your life.
#2. The second big mistake people make is that they wait too long after being diagnosed to seek legal help.
You only have a short amount of time after being diagnosed with Mesothelioma to file a claim. A few states allow you two or three years to file a lawsuit, but some states only allow you one year to file your claim. Don’t let an asbestos company lawyer string you along until it is too late for you to file your claim. If you go over the limit by even one day, you could risk losing thousands (and maybe even millions of dollars) in settlements for you and your family. If you have any symptoms of mesothelioma, immediately seek out a good attorney who specializes in asbestos related cancer cases.
#3. The third mistake is to seek treatment from a doctor who is not experienced in treating Mesothelioma cases.
The length and quality of your life is at stake. Don’t delay getting treated by a doctor who is up on the latest Mesothelioma treatment techniques.
#4. Finally, the most common mistake Mesothelioma patients and their families make is not seeking an attorney who specializes in Mesothelioma and asbestos cancer cases.
Just like you need a doctor who specializes in the treatment of Mesothelioma and asbestos related cancers, you also need a lawyer who specializes in Mesothelioma and asbestos cases. Take steps now to protect yourself if there is any chance that you or a family member has ever been exposed to asbestos in any form.
Permission is hereby granted to reprint this article as long as proper credit is given including the information and links shown below.
The Importance of Regular Bus Maintenance
Buses are large vehicles with thousands of moving parts. Properly and regularly maintaining a bus is crucial for its safe transportation of passengers. If a bus is not properly maintain, it can result in devastating accidents or even a costly breakdown. In either instance, bus passengers may be placed in danger of injury or damaging loss of time.
Public bus accidents or breakdowns that are caused by improper maintenance can be a huge slap in the face to citizens who direct their income to city taxes that are intended to maintain services like public transportation. Bus accidents are especially threatening because of the high number of people often involved and the lack of safety measures that are included in most passenger cars. A bus accident that may have been the result of improper maintenance is especially unnerving because it may have been completely avoidable if proper care was taken to maintain the bus.
Also, improper maintenance of a school bus can make for a frightening and potentially dangerous situation for young children. These children, who may not know how to properly react in the case of a bus accident or breakdown, could be seriously injured or emotionally damaged by that situation. Proper maintenance of school buses is crucial to the service they provide.
If improper maintenance affects the safety features of a bus, like emergency exits or internal lighting, passengers may be placed in an extremely dangerous situation that they are unable to escape from. In the case of a bus accident, the first thought of many passengers may be to escape the situation to avoid further injury. If emergency exits are improperly maintained, that escape may not be possible in a quick manner.
