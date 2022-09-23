News
The Best Documentary Movies To Watch Right Now
What’s your favorite documentary movie? This might be an easy question to answer if you’re already an avid watcher of documentaries, but it might take a while to think of just one, especially if you don’t watch this genre as often as you should. To help inspire you, here are the best documentary movies released in theaters or on Netflix so you can start adding them to your queue. Of course, there are hundreds more movies out there that deserve attention, so don’t limit yourself to just these!
Best Documentary Movies To Watch Right Now:
1. Exit Through the Gift Shop (2010)
A documentary film by Banksy, Exit Through the Gift Shop tells the story of Thierry Guetta, an eccentric Frenchman with a passion for street art. Going against his father’s wishes, Thierry opened a videography store in Los Angeles and would go out to record the city’s artists. Soon after he met Banksy, they recorded together and over time this friendship developed into a business partnership.
2. 13th (2016) – Documentary Movie
The 13th is a 2016 documentary film about the history of racial inequality in the United States. The film centers on how African-Americans were disenfranchised in society and their struggle to be free from discrimination and oppression. It follows the activists of the Civil Rights movement, politicians, historians, and regular citizens that are fighting for equality. The movie is not only informative but also empowering as it sheds light on an important topic that needs more attention.
3. God Grew Tired of Us (2006)
This documentary, which follows a group of Sudanese refugees as they try to make their way from Africa to America, beautifully depicts how even the smallest acts of kindness can change someone’s life. The film is full of emotional moments that will leave you in tears– like when young Abdul recounts his harrowing escape from Sudan and his struggle to find peace in America.
4. An Inconvenient Truth (2006) – Documentary Movie
In 2006, director Davis Guggenheim premiered the documentary An Inconvenient Truth. The film takes a look at the effects of global warming, built by the emission of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, through the eyes of former Vice President Al Gore. The film was a huge success and was instrumental in educating audiences on global warming and raising awareness.
5. He Named Me Malala (2015)
This documentary follows the story of Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani girl who was shot in the head by the Taliban. The film documents her childhood as she battles for girls’ education and faces assassination attempts. It also explores her relationship with her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, as he comes to terms with his daughter’s activism.
6. Spotlight (2015) – Documentary Movie
Spotlight is a 2015 American drama film directed by Tom McCarthy and written by McCarthy and Josh Singer. It tells the true story of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Boston Globe investigation into cases of widespread and systemic child sex abuse in the Boston area by numerous Roman Catholic priests.
It is told through investigative reporting, interviews with victims, legal counsels, church officials, and impassioned pleas from members of the public.
7. Amy (2015)
Documentaries are one of my favorite things to watch. I love seeing everything that goes into making a movie and all the work that goes into it. One of my favorite documentaries is Amy. Amy is a documentary about the life of Amy Winehouse. This documentary does a wonderful job of capturing the highs and lows of her life, including her rise to fame, her descent into addiction, and her attempt to get back on top with the release of Back in Black.
8. Food Inc. (2008) – Documentary Movie
This documentary is informative and educational, but it is also very emotional. You will learn about the food industry, but you might also find yourself feeling guilty for what you’ve been eating for years. In our society, there are only two options when it comes to food: organic or processed. However, this film presents a third option- more sustainable farming practices that don’t use pesticides and fertilizers.
9. Super Size Me (2004)
In this documentary, Morgan Spurlock eats three meals a day from McDonald’s for 30 days straight. He documents the process with video footage as well as interviews with nutritionists and doctors about the effects of his diet. The movie discusses obesity in America, corporate responsibility, and fast food culture. You’ll be shocked at what he finds out!
10. Holy Hell (2016) – Documentary Movie
Holy Hell is a documentary about Reverend Fred Phelps, head of the Westboro Baptist Church. The film was created in response to his death in 2014. It follows the life of Fred Phelps and his family members as they fight for their cause. This documentary won the World Cinema Jury Award for documentaries at Sundance 2017. It is not available on Netflix or Amazon Prime but it is still worth watching if you can find it online.
Documentaries are a great way to learn about different cultures, past events, and current topics. They offer unique perspectives that textbooks or other media might not be able to provide. There are so many documentaries out there though and it can be difficult to find the ones that are worth watching.
Marilyn Monroe’s biopic looks like an exercise in exploitation: NPR
netflix
In her New York Times pan of Norman Mailer’s 1973 biography of Marilyn Monroe, critic Pauline Kael wrote, “I wish they’d let her die.” I had pretty much the same thought after watching Blondwhich focuses so tightly on Monroe’s pain and trauma that it feels less like a biographical drama and more like a passionate play.
The film transforms Monroe into an avatar of suffering, beaten down by a miserable childhood, a father she never knew and an industry full of men who abused and exploited her until her death in 1962, in the age of 36. There’s some truth to this story, of course, but it’s not the only truth that can be gleaned from Monroe’s difficult life and extraordinary career. It’s also an awfully tedious note to keep banging for almost three hours.
However, I left Blond with great admiration for Ana de Armas and her commitment to the role of Norma Jeane Baker, the woman who would become known worldwide as Marilyn Monroe. I felt even more admiration for Joyce Carol Oates’ novel, which freely reshapes and reimagines the details of Monroe’s life, but offers a much more nuanced and expansive view of its subject than the writer-director manages. Andrew Dominick.
The film feels quirky from the start as it takes us through Norma Jeane’s difficult upbringing in 1930s Los Angeles. We meet his unstable mother, Gladys – a fierce Julianne Nicholson – who was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and was institutionalized while Norma Jeane was still a child. Blond skips many details, including Norma Jeane’s time in foster care and her first marriage, and fast forwards to her experience as a pin-up model, which leads to her debut in film.
De Armas’ transformation into Monroe goes far beyond a breathy whisper and a peroxide dye job; it showcases Norma Jeane’s kindness and her naive, unassuming nature. This leaves her ill-prepared for an industry that degrades her from the start, starting with a Hollywood mogul who rapes her in her office when they first meet.
Everyone she works with is condescending to her, though she’s far more hard-working and intellectually curious about her material than anyone gives her credit for. She also maintains a bond with her mother, visiting her in the hospital and asking her the identity of her father, who she was led to believe was a famous Hollywood actor himself.
According BlondNorma Jeane’s ongoing father issues are to blame for her string of bad romances, beginning with a bizarre and entirely fictionalized threesome with two hunky Hollywood offspring, Charlie Chaplin Jr. and Edward G. Robinson Jr. And then there has her famously unhappy marriages to Joe DiMaggio, played by Bobby Cannavale, and Arthur Miller, played by Adrien Brody.
Along the way, she has multiple pregnancies and there are graphic depictions of Norma Jeane having an abortion and, later, a miscarriage. Blond suggests that Monroe desperately wanted a child, to become the loving, supportive mother she herself never had. But it portrays this desire in a frankly ridiculous way: the film constantly returns to close-ups of a fetus in Norma Jeane’s womb, twinkling like the Star Child of 2001.
Dominik has always been a shrewd filmmaker, and Blond is packed with brilliant images, shot in a mix of color and black and white, that sometimes beautifully evoke Monroe’s vintage photographs. And it has brooding music from Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, who also composed the director’s big Western in 2007, The assassination of Jesse James by the coward Robert Ford.
Like this movie Blond looks like a death march in slow motion: it’s The Assassination of Marilyn Monroe by Virtually Everyone She Met. There are fleeting moments of joy and levity along the way, especially when de Armas re-enacts clips from Monroe’s famous performances in Men prefer blondes and Some like it hot. But even when Dominik recreates those classic Hollywood moments, he’s quick to nullify our fun: Even the famous metro-grid sequence from The Seven Year Itch must be stretched into a crushing lament over the endless brutality of this woman.
Blond clearly wants us to feel for Norma Jeane, but it dwells on her pain so obsessively — never more so than when she’s shown being sexually assaulted by President Kennedy — that the film’s empathy feels like any other. form of exploitation. Marilyn Monroe was perhaps a brilliant Hollywood construct, one that Norma Jeane herself helped create. But Blond is too repetitive – and ultimately, unimaginative – to come close to understanding the woman behind this construct. It left me feeling like Monroe deserved better, not just from the industry that chewed it up and spat it out, but from any filmmaker hoping to make sense of its legacy.
Elton John is set to rock the White House on Friday night
British pop legend Elton John is set to rock the White House on Friday night, performing for President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in a South Lawn performance that the White House says will “celebrate the unifying and healing power of the music”.
Biden said his songs held deep meaning for him and John, CNN reported, asked the White House if he could perform.
The event, dubbed “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme”, is part of a collaboration with A&E Networks and The History Channel, according to the White House. The title of the event is a quote from Irish poet Seamus Heaney that Biden uses frequently in his speeches and remarks, including when he accepted the Democratic nomination in 2020.
The event, in front of Cabinet secretaries and 2,000 guests, is to honor John’s life and work, according to the White House, as well as to commemorate “everyday story makers in the audience, including including teachers, nurses, frontline workers, mental health advocates, students, LGBTQ+ advocates and more.”
Biden and his wife will make remarks.
John has a gig scheduled for Saturday night at nearby Nationals Park, as part of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour”. Dates for more than 300 world tours are a farewell to his fans around the world, according to the “Crocodile Rock” singer, who is part of a music career spanning nearly 50 years.
This is not the first time the singer has visited the White House. In 1998 President Bill Clinton invited him to perform at a state dinner for then British Prime Minister Tony Blair with Stevie Wonder.
Biden said John’s music comforted his family in their most painful times.
In his 2017 memoir, “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose,” Biden recounted visiting his son Beau in the hospital one night shortly before Beau died of a brain cancer. John was at the White House earlier in the day, Biden wrote.
When he arrived at Beau’s bedside that night, Biden said, he sang “Crocodile Rock” to Beau – just as he had done to Beau and his other son, Hunter, many years before, after that Biden’s wife and daughter were killed in a car crash.
“The words came back like it was yesterday, but after the first few lines I started to get emotional and wasn’t sure I could go on,” Biden wrote. “Beau didn’t open his eyes, but I could see through my own tears that he was smiling. So I gathered myself together and carried on, as far as I remember the song.”
In addition to his music, John has also been praised for his work as an AIDS activist, having testified several times on Capitol Hill in support of AIDS funding. To date, according to its website, the Elton John AIDS Foundation has raised more than $600 million since its inception in 1992.
John also has another presidential fan – former President Donald Trump who reportedly wanted the Grammy winner to perform at his inauguration, but John refused.
Trump frequently plays John’s music at his rallies and sadly reacted to news of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death as “Tiny Dancer” blared in the background.
Trump even dubbed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “Little Rocket Man” in what appears to be a reference to John’s song, “Rocket Man.” The singer also performed at Trump’s 2005 wedding to his current wife, Melania.
‘The process leads to the production’: Ravens looking for more from Odafe Oweh and struggling pass rush
During training camp, Ravens second-year outside linebacker Odafe Oweh looked every part of a player on the verge of a breakout season, using his speed and strength to wreak havoc on almost every snap.
Oweh’s solid rookie season and preseason performance made him poised to be a foundational piece for a Baltimore defense that hasn’t drafted a Pro Bowl player since cornerback Marlon Humphrey in 2017. But during the first two games of the 2022 season, Oweh hasn’t looked like the “monster” that Humphrey referred to after last year’s home win over the Cleveland Browns, recording just five tackles and zero sacks.
“[Oweh] has got to play better, like all of us do,” coach John Harbaugh said. “We’ve got to coach better, got to play better, and you’ve got to make a name for yourself out there. You’ve got to go do it.”
Oweh’s potential was hard to miss last season. The former Penn State standout totaled 33 tackles (five for loss), five sacks and 15 quarterback hits while contributing to the league’s best run defense.
He stepped up when it mattered most, too, recording four sacks, eight quarterback hits and three forced fumbles in five prime-time games. The first-round draft pick made an immediate impact, forcing a fumble by Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire late in the fourth quarter of the Ravens’ Week 2 victory over Kansas City. During the Ravens’ overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, Oweh strip-sacked quarterback Carson Wentz in the red zone late in the first quarter to end a promising 11-play drive.
After 15 games of experience and offseason shoulder surgery that allowed Oweh to play without a brace for the first time since high school, he entered his sophomore campaign with big expectations under first-year defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who Oweh said allows him to be himself.
“He should be a guy that, when we need him, he can get to the quarterback,” Macdonald said during training camp.
However, that guy hasn’t shown up yet.
Oweh has yet to record a sack or a quarterback hit through two games, but he has gotten close. In the season-opening win over the New York Jets, Oweh had five quarterback hurries as the Ravens sacked Joe Flacco three times. In a Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins, Oweh had three hurries, but Baltimore sacked quarterback Tua Tagovailoa just once as he passed for 469 yards and six touchdowns to lead a 21-point fourth-quarter comeback.
Through two games, the Ravens rank near the bottom of the league in sacks (four) and pressure rate (20.4%) while allowing the most passing yards (768) and touchdowns (seven) in the NFL.
When the Ravens have needed a pass rusher to generate pressure, they’ve often failed. According to Pro Football Focus, Oweh has 35 rushes this season on “true pass sets” — which exclude plays with fewer than four pass rushers, play-action passes, screens, short drop-backs and passes with a time to throw under two seconds — and has six pressures on those reps. Teammate Justin Houston has a pair of sacks, but has just three pressures on 35 rushes in “true pass sets.”
The Ravens have asked a lot out of Houston and Oweh due to the lack of depth at outside linebacker (Steven Means recently suffered a torn Achilles tendon while Tyus Bowser and rookie David Ojabo are recovering from the same injury). Houston, 33, played 49 snaps (69%) against Miami, while Oweh played 58 snaps (82%).
“It’s a tough blow,” Oweh said, referring to the lack of healthy edge rushers. “But we knew coming in that it was going to be like that. We just got to get more conditioned.”
Unlike last year, Oweh said opponents have more film on him, so they can dissect what he does well and plan accordingly. According to ESPN, Oweh is one of the most double-teamed edge defenders in the NFL, getting more attention than stars Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers and Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders, who combined for 18 1/2 sacks last season.
“They know what I’m good at,” Oweh said. “But that’s not an excuse. You learn to have a counter for everything, so I’m working through that.”
After the Ravens’ loss to the Dolphins, Harbaugh said he had breakfast with Oweh, and they had a “great conversation” about working harder and being ready for Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots.
“It’s really every aspect of the position,” Harbaugh said. “The biggest thing is that the process leads to the production. Come in every day, take care of business, keep it simple, let’s not overthink everything; start with your stance and your alignment, and we’ll go from there.”
Oweh said he’s hard on himself, but that mindset made him an NFL player. He knows that he can be great, and so does Harbaugh.
“He’s so determined, [he] wants to be so good,” Harbaugh said.
Week 3
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Ch. 45
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 2 1/2
Roger Federer will play the last match of his tennis career alongside Rafale Nadal; When and where to watch
mini
Twenty-time Grand Slam men’s singles champion Roger Federer will be on the tennis court for the last time as he teams up with Rafael Nadal for the doubles match on day one of the 2022 Laver Cup. Here’s how you can catch the Swiss maestero in action.
The Laver Cup is a professional men’s team tournament where the best players from Europe compete to compete against the team made up of the best players from the rest of the world. Federer will play for Europe.
Incidentally, Federer who has made a name for himself as a singles player will not play any singles matches in the Laver Cup. Instead, he will team up with on-court rival Rafael Nadal to play a doubles match. The Federer-Nadal duo will face American pair Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. The doubles match will be the last match of the opening day of this year’s Laver Cup. The tournament will end on Sunday.
What time is the Roger Federer-Rafale Nadal doubles match?
The line-up is set for Day 1 of #WashCup pic.twitter.com/HnulRs01KX
— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 22, 2022
According to the Laver Cup Day 1 schedule, the Roger Feder-Rafael Nadal game will be the last game of the day. It will start after the conclusion of the singles match between Andy Murray and Alex De Minaur. The doubles match is scheduled to start on Saturday at 00:50 IST.
Where to watch the Roger Federer-Rafale Nadal doubles match?
In India, Sony Sports Network will broadcast the Laver Cup. Online viewers can catch all the action via the Sony LIV app.
Is Writing Zion Williamson Worth It?
During the 2020-21 NBA season, Zion Williamson averaged 27.0 PPG (61.1 FG%), 7.2 RPG, 3.7 APG, 0.9 SPG, and 0.6 BPG while playing in 61 of the Pelicans’ 72 games, starting the season at age 20.
The problem? In the other two full seasons Williamson spent in the NBA, he played a total of 20 out of a possible 154 games, including zero last season.
Now 22, Williamson is said to be in the “best shape of his life”. He just signed a max rookie extension this offseason. He’s still the star player on a Pelicans team with legitimate playoff buzz this season.
But where should you draft him in your fantasy basketball league?
Oh. This is a difficult question.
Williamson has the potential this season to be a better and more productive player than he was in his second campaign two years ago. He still has his unmatchable explosion-circumference combo that makes him one of the toughest players to keep in the NBA, but he’s also had time to mature physically and emotionally, as well as another full season around the game. to work on his craft.
However, the Pelicans also had a full season to get used to playing without him. During this season, Brandon Ingram became an NBA star in his own right, able to average 27.0 PPG, 6.2 APG, and 6.2 RPG during the playoffs with a top usage percentage at 29 in the regular season and playoffs.
They also brought in CJ McCollum in a late-season trade that revitalized the team and led to their playoff push. McCollum averaged 24.3 PPG and 5.8 APG in 26 regular season games with the Pels. McCollum and Ingram averaged 37.1 combined field goal attempts during the season and a whopping 40.5 FGA during the playoffs.
While it could be argued that having talented teammates should make it even easier for Williamson to score, efficiency has never been the issue. He’s already shooting over 60% from the field. But it’s hard to imagine him getting the usage he’d need to match even the 27 and 4 he averaged two seasons ago, let alone surpass it. Its volume is capped by the need to share the rock.
And then there’s the elephant in the room: health. Williamson suffered a lower-body injury that sidelined him for huge games in three of his four seasons after high school, including his only season at Duke. The surge of explosiveness he generates at his massive size generates incredible amounts of torque and forces on his lower limbs that can be pathological if his jump form isn’t precise enough.
Stephania Bell has done a great job of breaking that down over the past few years, and that’s true this year as well. At this point in his career, fantasy managers just have to accept that he is going to be an injury risk.
On a per-game basis, Williamson’s production should put him in the top 25 fantasy producers, and that’s conservative. But, with the risks and upside cap he faces this season, I’m unlikely to draft him before the fifth round of (m)all leagues. That means I might miss having Williamson on (m)any of my teams, because his ADP will be higher than that. With one week remaining in September, it is currently at 29.6.
But I prefer to have peace of mind. I swung for the fences with Williamson on several of my teams last season, and I got out. Mixed baseball metaphor aside, I’m unlikely to get burned again. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice… I can’t be fooled anymore! I may miss a magical Williamson season, but I’m content to let someone else take the risk/reward step.
That said, what if it’s the fifth round and Williamson is still there because everyone else is afraid to draft him too? Sign me up! I’m going to try a potential first-round pick-type season if I can get it with my fifth pick. He’s a potential league winner, if things go the right way.
September UK flash services PMI 49.2 vs. 50.0 expected
- Before 50.9
- Manufacturing PMI 48.5 vs. 47.5 expected
- Before 47.3
- Composite PMI 48.4 vs. 49.0 expected
- Before 49.6
UK economic activity is set to decline at its fastest pace since January 2021 as cost pressures remain elevated and demand conditions ease. This arguably confirms that the economy is already in a (technical) recession and while the outlook remains rather bleak, it’s hard to see how all of this will bring much comfort to the Pound and the BOE in the months ahead. S&P Global notes that:
“The UK’s economic difficulties worsened in September, with a drop in business activity indicating that the economy is likely in recession. Businesses are reporting that the rising cost of living, linked to the crisis of the energy, and growing concerns about the outlook are dampening demand and reaching levels of production to an extent not seen since 2009 except the pandemic lockdowns and the initial shock of the 2016 Brexit referendum.
“Meanwhile, the forward-looking indicators deteriorated further in September. Both the new orders and future expectations gauges have fallen to levels that have rarely been weaker in the past, and are consistent with a worsening slowdown as we head into the fourth quarter.
“Inflationary pressures continue to be higher than at any time in the two decades of survey history before the pandemic. New supply constraints, soaring energy prices and rising import costs associated with the weaker pound are adding to cost pressures, meaning the overall rate of inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate at which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general price level where a given currency is effectively buying less than it has in previous periods. In terms of valuation of strength or currencies, and by extension foreign currencies, inflation or its measures are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the global creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply relative to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). This thus generates demand pressure on a supply that is not increasing at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation. How Does Inflation Affect Forex? The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels. This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare the different purchasing power of each country based on the general level of prices. By doing so, it helps to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living. The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates in the forex market. Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on the exchange. Conversely, too low inflation (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the foreign exchange market.
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate at which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general price level where a given currency is effectively buying less than it has in previous periods. In terms of valuation of strength or currencies, and by extension foreign currencies, inflation or its measures are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the global creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply relative to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). This thus generates demand pressure on a supply that is not increasing at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation. How Does Inflation Affect Forex? The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels. This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare the different purchasing power of each country based on the general level of prices. By doing so, it helps to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living. The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates in the forex market. Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on the exchange. Conversely, too low inflation (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the foreign exchange market.
reported will remain a major concern for policymakers at the Bank of England. However, the adverse impact of policy tightening on a recession is becoming increasingly apparent, with the downturn likely to intensify as winter approaches.
