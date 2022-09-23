The Importance of Regular Bus Maintenance

Even though the idea of creating and distributing a free viral marketing e-book isn’t new, it is still the quickest, cheapest, most effective way of promoting any product.

Viral marketing is a creature borne of the internet. The rapid sharing and distribution of links, ideas, videos, etc. simply weren’t possible prior to the net. Yes, it is much easier to pass a virus these days, let’s hope they’re good ones.

In order to make a free viral marketing e-book work for you in every way, you need to create and control it (or obtain resale rights to it). The latter is often preferable, as creating e-books and software are time-consuming and tedious. And they can still bomb. In obtaining resale rights to good, proven products, someone else has already done the hardest work.

But you’re hearty, and want to create your own free viral marketing e-book; what should you write about? Whatever you cannot shut up about. Let’s say you’re in a social situation, everyone has loosened up with a glass of merlot, and you’re all feeling chatty. Someone asks you about your passion in life, and you’re still talking about it 2 hours later. That’s what you should write about. What you know and love.

The free viral marketing e-book you’re now producing should be of the highest quality, assuming you’re capable of delivering. (If you don’t feel you are, get one of those ghosts to write it for you.) Because you create and control it, you can include links to other products in your personal library (also your creations).

First things first, however. Once you know your subject, you need to do quality keyword research. Google itself is good place to start. Whenever you enter a keyword combination, it tells you how many others have searched for that same combination in the last month, and how many websites are listed under those same keywords. Many “experts” suggest that you go after niches that have no more than 500,000 competing sites to start.

So, the e-book is complete; you are now ready to present it to the world. Affiliate marketing, e-book directories, and article distribution will make your free e-book go viral (hopefully). That is the foundation of “viral marketing”. People get all feverish about it and want to share. It’s a natural phenomenon.

Now the thing that makes affiliates get interested has to do with their commission. The higher the commission paid, the greater the interest. Your free viral marketing e-book should be so compelling your would-be affiliates lose sleep over it. So you need to have an irresistible e-book that can be re-branded (affiliate’s link automatically embedded in the e-books replication), plus the software to accomplish it, a good autoresponder (preferably one which you control through your own software) and have the affiliate receive 100% commission. You make your money at the back-end, by the massive distribution (viral) of the e-book, which contains links to all of your other creations.

Your program needs to be workable by newbies, savvy SEO pros and everyone in between. If you give enough incentive to your affiliates, you don’t need Google, Yahoo, MSN, AdWords, AdSense, SEO, social bookmarking, PPC, CPA networks, link building, Web 2.0, ad nauseam as they will make sure your free viral marketing e-book gets global attention.

This technique is universal, and can be used to promote any product, on the web and off. It creates an easy, fast, profitable, turnkey affiliate program that an average child could operate. Who would have guessed – a FREE viral marketing e-book could have this much juice?