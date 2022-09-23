Finance
Tips For Buying an Auto Insurance Policy
Let’s face it; buying insurance can be a little bit of a hassle. There are forms to fill out and some companies even run a credit check on you. If you are in the state of California then you should always have the proper California auto insurance on hand. If you do not, here are some great tips that you can use when you do start shopping.
You should know by now that if you are not insured and driving on the roads, you can run into some major trouble. Think about the damage you could cause to yourself and someone else when you get into an accident without the proper insurance! By having the right amount of car insurance you will be able to drive safely and without worry.
If you have already paid off your car, then chances are your coverage is going to be lower. When you lease or finance a car if need to carry an extra amount of coverage due cover what you could lose. If you got into an accident and the car was totaled, how would the car company get paid if you did not have enough insurance?
If you are worried about your monthly rate, then take a look at getting a couple of free quotes. Most major insurance companies will give you a free quote just to give you an idea of what you could actually pay. Before you sign on with the company you may have to pay an extra fee based on certain information given.
You will need to have all of your vehicle’s information ready to go. This will include the Vehicle Identification Number, as well as general information about make and model of the car. You will also provide your driving history as well as a credit check. If you do not have very good credit, your monthly rate could go up.
Once you find what you need all you need to do is apply for the insurance and get on the road! The application process can be done online and once the process if completed, you will pay and print the insurance cards. In about 30 minutes you could have a brand new insurance policy.
Getting a new California auto insurance policy is not very difficult. In fact if you can take the time to sit down and do some research, you could find what you need in a heartbeat. Take your time and save as much money as you can each month!
Finance
MBA Business Administration Degree Programs For Great Career Opportunities
Having an MBA Business Administration degree is a great tool to create a niche for oneself in his/her industry. Unlike other post-graduate courses, it is a professional course and makes students industry ready. Even for those who are already working, pursuing an MBA program helps in moving up the corporate ladder. Pursuing an MBA is undoubtedly a wise investment of time and money and this also makes oneself more marketable and attractive as an employee. Isn’t it great?
The 2 year MBA Business Administration program is in huge demand all across the globe as it hones students’ managerial skills and knowledge, thus, making them industry ready. More and more management colleges are coming up to meet the demand for management graduates, providing state-of-the-art facilities and innovative teaching methodology. The program develops the managerial and leadership qualities of the students and thus, turns the students into hot properties in the global job market. Organizations, across the globe, are happily offering attractive pay-packages to these graduates.
However, one should choose a well-reputed BBA/MBA college in Delhi so as to brighten his/her chances for a great career. Part time/executive MBA programs come as a boon for the working professionals who find it impossible to purse a full time MBA program. With these part time courses, they can continue with their jobs and at the same time, earn their MBA degrees. Besides MBA Business Administration Program, one can opt for MS in Information System and give his/her career a real boost. There are many management colleges offering MS degree programs all across India. One only needs to do a little online research about the leading management institutes and programs offered.
So, no matter whether one wants a full time program or a part time/executive MBA program, there are plenty of options to choose from.
Finance
Get Your Car Ready for Summer Vacation
It’s that time of year again. You’re thinking about the annual summer drive down to Cape Cod, the New Jersey Shore, the beaches in Florida or the mountains in California. There’s a couple of things you need to take care of though before you load up the car with luggage and get everyone fastened into their seat-belts. A blown out tire or an overheated radiator are just a couple of things that can put a huge damper on your trip.
Get your car checked out and have all the maintenance that you need done at least a couple of weeks before your trip is scheduled to begin, that way if anything major arises during the vehicle inspection, you can have it taken care of without postponing on canceling your summer vacation.
Schedule an oil change and once-over for your car
The first thing you should do is take your car in for an oil change. During the oil change, make sure your dealer or service station does more than just change the oil. They should check your tires, both air pressure and tread level; check all of the fluid levels for your transmission, brakes, radiator, windshield, etc.; and also check all of your belts, hoses and your windshield wipers for wear and tear. Additionally, they should also check all of your lights. You don’t want to get pulled over for having a brake light out. Go over the inspection report with the auto technician and make sure that they haven’t missed anything and that you understand what maintenance work needs to be done.
Replace worn belts, hoses and tires before you go.
Do you need new belts and hoses or new tires to replace the threadbare ones that are currently on your car? Schedule that work to be done before you even leave the shop, then make sure you follow through. While tires can get a bit pricey to replace, belts and hoses are fairly inexpensive. Always replace at least two tires at a time, even if only one of them is bad. You always want your tires at the front or rear of your car to have the same tread level. So if only one of your front tires is bad, replace both that tire and the tire with the second lowest tread level and then have your tires rotated.
Get your Radiator Ready for Summer
It also makes sense to schedule a radiator flush. You don’t want to be caught halfway up a hill or in the middle of heavy summer traffic near a tollbooth with your car overheating, so get your radiator flushed out and ready for summer heat. I lived in Los Angeles for several years and every summer it was inevitable that some cars would overheat while trying to get over the hill from the San Fernando Valley into Los Angeles and they would end up either backing up traffic for miles, or they’d have to sit and wait on the side of the road for Roadside Assistance to arrive with water for their radiators. A radiator flush could have prevented most of these situations.
Check your Air conditioning too.
Low levels of freon will reduce your air conditioners efficiency and output, but it’s a pretty inexpensive fix to top up the freon levels for your car’s air conditioner. If you do need additional freon, have your mechanic double-check the ac system for a leak. It may be something that can wait until you get back from your trip to take care of, but chances are that if you do need freon, you have a leak someplace.
Be Prepared for Emergencies
Now that your car is prepared for your trip, make sure to prepare for any additional emergencies that arise. Keep a flashlight and a set of jumper cables in your trunk and consider getting a roadside emergency kit. If you have AAA, make sure you have your membership card in your wallet. Also make sure that you know where your registration and insurance information is kept so you can get to it quickly in case of an emergency or a police stop. Organization will keep your mind at peace while you are on the road.
Now all you have to do is fuel up the car and enjoy your trip!
Finance
Quiz – Are You a Good Personal Injury Client?
You probably thought you were the perfect client. Why should you know differently. However, any good personal injury lawyer knows that not all cases are the same neither are the clients. Some clients will destroy their own cases. Sometimes it is not what they do during or after the car accident, although that is important, but rather who they are. Take this quiz to see if you are the ideal car accident or personal injury client. Most lawyers won’t tell you the following: you may stink as a client. Want to know?
1. Have you ever been arrested?
a) arrested once, for DUI – 3
b) arrested once, for battery as a kid -1
c) never arrested +2
d) BONUS: arrested for selling medications from this accident -5
This question goes to how trust worthy you are. If the jury will not believe you, why would the insurance company pay full dollar. That makes bad business sense to them.
2. Have you ever filed a personal injury lawsuit before?
a) yesterday -3
b) once -1
c) never +2
d) BONUS: never, but could have filed previous claims +3
This question goes to how litigious you are. If you are always filing claims, then the jury will not believe your injuries. They will think you believe the court system is your lottery ticket.
3. Did you have a valid license and insurance?
a) yes – even
b) no – 2
Stinker or winner? More of the same.
4. Did you have previous injuries that are similar to the injuries received in this accident?
a) yes, exact same injury/re-injured -2
b) no, new injury +3
5. Did you seek treatment after the accident or wait?
a) went by ambulance +3
b) went straight to emergency room +2
c) went to emergency room next day +1
d) went to doctor a hand full of days later – even
e) BONUS: friend is a chiropractor -2
f) never sought treatment -5
This question goes to the key fact of whether you were hurt or not. If you went by ambulance, you were hurt. If you never went, don’t expect too big of a personal injury settlement.
8 to 11 Winner
4 to 7 In the Middle
0-3 Stinker
So, how to you think that you added up? Are you a winner or a stinker? Either way, what does it mean? You can be a stinker and still have a great case and get considerable amounts of money. This is more about all things being equal. When things are equal except for these categories the results will change.
Finance
What to Know and When to Contact a Medical Malpractice Attorney
Americans spend more on healthcare than any other people on the planet. The good news is that we get a good return on our investment. The U.S. is home to some of the best hospitals in the world. Unfortunately, even experienced healthcare professionals make mistakes. Whether these errors rise to the level of negligence is open to debate.
In most cases, a healthcare worker must be directly responsible for injuries caused by negligent or substandard care to be held accountable. A classic example is the surgeon who leaves a sponge in his patient during an operation. Clearly, that doctor was negligent and is therefore open to a lawsuit. Of course, most medical malpractice cases aren’t nearly that clear-cut.
The Burden Of Proof
All medical malpractice lawsuits must satisfy four main elements. The plaintiff must prove that: first, there was a duty of care; second, the healthcare worker violated the accepted standard of care; third, the injury the plaintiff suffered was a compensable one; fourth and finally, the plaintiff must prove that the injury was caused by negligent or substandard treatment.
The first point is rarely contested, because as long as the healthcare provider is a licensed doctor or nurse, there is always a duty of care. The third criterion is also fairly easy to establish, since almost any injury meets that legal standard. But the second and forth points are far more complicated and open to individual interpretation. These are the elements that an experienced medical malpractice attorney will spend most of his or her time trying to prove.
What Is An Acceptable Standard Of Care?
There are local and national standards that define these practices for both general and medical specialty groups. But what most people do not understand is that a doctor is free to choose any acceptable form of treatment, even if it turns out bad. Let’s say, for example, that he or she recommends a cancer treatment that the patient does not respond well to it and eventually dies. As tragic as that outcome is, it does not necessarily make the doctor negligent for not prescribing another course of treatment. This is the discretion we afford our healthcare professionals, and as long as they abide by acceptable standards, a medical malpractice attorney may not be able to build a convincing case against them.
What Is Negligent Care?
Once again, we cite our earlier example of the surgeon leaving a sponge in his patient because it is the textbook definition of negligent care. But in most cases, the former patient must prove that their injuries were caused by substandard treatment, which generally isn’t easy. Why? Because even if your medical malpractice attorney argues persuasively, the defendant can always say that your injuries were caused by external factors. For example, a patient that broke his leg badly and then breaks it again after his doctor gave him the green light to return to playing sports can hire a medical malpractice attorney. But actually proving that the injury was the result of negligence can be quite challenging. Perhaps the plaintiff simply had an accident or he engages in dangerous, aggressive sporting activities.
When To Call?
With that said, if you believe that your injuries were caused by substandard or negligent care, do not hesitate to contact an attorney today. Most experienced personal injury lawyers will review your case for free and let you know if you have a legal leg to stand on.
Finance
Health Care Services
There are many health services and a proper range of health care services needs to be provided under a proper healthcare system. The United States does not have the best health care services in the world but it can be said that it has the best emergency care system around the globe. The fact behind this is that America is having highest level of poverty and income inequality among all the rich and developed nations and it affects the reach of the people to the proper health services.
Health systems are designed to fulfill the needs of the health care of some targeted nation or population. Health care planning and its proper system implementation are much more necessary for any country or government. According to the World health report 2000 “Improving performance are good health, responsiveness to the expectations of the population, and fair financial contribution.” Duckett (2004) proposed a two dimensional approach to evaluation of health systems: “quality, efficiency and acceptability on one dimension and equity on another.”
To have a best health care facilities UNICEF advises that there must be three primary steps which can then systematically improve the health services and to complete a health system.
1. Standards
2. Assessment and Accreditation
3. Support Materials
Seven years ago World Health Organization made the first major effort to rank the health systems of 191 nations. The following parameters were taken in consideration for the best care services;
· Insurance Coverage
· Access
· Fairness
· Health Lives
· Quality
· Life and Death
· Patient Satisfaction
· Use of IT
· Top of the Line Care
· Walk in clinic
Health is a state of well being, physically, mentally, socially and psychologically. Health services are fundamental part of any community, therefore financial stability and proper coverage of medical through insurance or some other way is very much necessary for a human to live and stay normal. There is a proper process oriented structure is required, implemented by the government to provide the health services to each and every of their citizen. The health care industry is responsible to provide the proper health care services to the people with their arm namely health services providers. These health services are paid and could be paid by the patient, by insurance plan, or by the government. Charities and volunteers also play their role to provide the health services to those who are unable to afford. There could be various ways to provide health services to the patient, normally can be categorized into two main;
· Face to Face:
This is the most common way, where the provider, interacts with the patient physically and after having the checkup and understanding of the issues, diagnoses the problem or suggests some tests or medication.
· Non -Face To Face:
Telecommunication is the latest emerging facility, which is now in use to provide healthcare services as well. The practitioner can interact with the patient using, phone, email, text message, or video conferencing and then can provide further suggestions to him / her.
Health services are also provided at schools where the children could be taken care of. UNESCO has published a set of tools to provide the guidance to school healthcare services providers. Following are the basic parameters which must be catered;
· HIV/AIDS
· Food and nutrition
· Helminthes and hygiene
· Malaria
· Violence
· Drugs, tobacco and alcohol
In any health services providing system there could be the following three types of health services.
1. Primary Health Care Services:
Whenever someone needs a health care service in normal and routine life, who could be a family doctor, nurse, nurse practitioner, physiotherapist, pharmacist, etc. Primary health services often include prevention and treatment of common diseases and injuries.
2. Secondary Health CareServices:
Whenever someone needs a special care he/she is referred to a specialized care unit, like hospital, or nursing home to provide secondary level of health facilities.
3. Additional / Supplementary Health Care Services:
The services which are normally provided to the senior citizens, children or to whom which do not have their proper medical coverage or paying capabilities and the expanses are covered through government funds or through some volunteer or charity organization.
Finance
Car Accident Injury Lawyers Can Help Your Case
Driving is a dangerous necessity that many of us have to take part in, multiple times during the course of any given day. There’s no shortage of reasons why car accidents occur, but many are a result of driver negligence. If you’ve suffered from injuries as a result of being in a car accident then a car accident injury lawyer can help you seek damages to cover your losses.
While most car accidents involve small to minor injuries there are those that involve serious injuries that require intensive medical treatment.
Car accident injuries can include:
o Broken bones
o Sprains
o Neck and back injuries
o Pinched nerves
o Slipped discs
o Pulled and strained muscles
o Death
What should you do if you’ve been in an accident?
You should:
o Exchange information with the other party involved in the car accident- Sometimes this can be difficult due to injuries or an unwillingness to cooperate, so you may have to rely solely on the accident report.
o Get a copy of the police report- This is what you will need to prove what happened and who was at fault.
o Inform your insurance company- Letting your insurance company know you were in an accident is critical to receiving the coverage and help you are entitled to under your insurance policy.
o Seek medical attention- Even if you don’t believe you are injured you should see a doctor.
o Keep all documentation of bills incurred as a result of the accident- Keep every bill, letter, and other documents that you have received concerning the accident, these will serve as evidence for your claim. Your car accident injury lawyer will also need to review these.
You should not:
o Give or make any statements that outright or infer your guilt- Don’t state anything but the facts regarding the accident, if you slip up and say the wrong thing it could come back to haunt your claim.
o Hesitate in providing your insurance company with complete information regarding the accident- Be 100% honest with your insurance company, withholding or lying about information is illegal and can hurt your chances of receiving their assistance.
o Sign any documents before reviewing them or having your car accident injury lawyer look at them- Don’t feel pressured to sign anything you are not comfortable with it or do not understand.
o Accept a settlement before seeking advice from an attorney- Don’t attempt to represent yourself if your injuries or damages are severe or you feel disadvantaged by not having an attorney on your side.
