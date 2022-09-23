Top 5 Cryptocurrencies in Terms of Volume

The top 5 coins by high volume are USDT, BTC, ETH, BUSD, and XRP.

USDT has a 24-hour trading volume of $54,346,833,081.

In recent days, the global cryptocurrency market has maintained a gloomy trend. The major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, are continually experiencing unpredictable price movements. In the declining crypto market, the leading cryptocurrencies are currently in an unstable state, with their values fluctuating. However, the top currencies have seen a slight increase in the last 24 hours.

Top coins by volume (Source: CMC)

Let’s take a look at the top 5 cryptocurrencies with the highest 24-hour volume.

Tether (USDT)

Tether (USDT) is the largest stablecoin that is pegged to the US dollar and it is 100% backed by Tether’s reserves. USDT is owned by iFinex, a Hong Kong-based platform. After BTC and ETH, USDT is the third-largest cryptocurrency in the global crypto market.

At the time of writing, the USDT is trading around $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $54,346,833,081. Tether decreased by nearly 0.01% in the last 24 hours. Moreover, it has a circulating supply of 67,954,703,168 USDT coins, as per CMC.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin, the first successful decentralized payment system, was introduced in 2009 by Satoshi Nakamoto, an anonymous developer. BTC remains at the top of the highly competitive market after more than a decade of existence. Bitcoin holds 39.1% dominance in the crypto market.

Currently, Bitcoin is trading at around $19,434.33 with a one-day trading volume of $39,700,647,837. In the past 24 hours, BTC has increased by nearly 3.90%. The coin has a circulating supply of 19,158,168.00 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ether is the native currency of decentralized open-source blockchain technology, Ethereum. In addition to acting as a platform for numerous other cryptocurrencies, ETH provides a framework for the execution of decentralized smart contracts.

According to CMC, the price of Ethereum is $1,350.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $18,663,664,370 at the time of writing. However, ETH has increased by nearly 6.75% in the last 24 hours. Moreover, Ethereum has a circulating supply of 122,486,213.50 ETH.

Binance USD (BUSD)

Binance USD is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by the Binance exchange in collaboration with the blockchain-based platform, Paxos Trust.

The current price of the BUSD Coin is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $9,279,286,521, according to CMC. However, BUSD has increased by nearly 0.10% in the last 24 hours. The coin has a circulating supply of 20,517,253,085 BUSD coins.

Ripple (XRP)

XRP is the native cryptocurrency of the XRP Ledger. Ripple, a blockchain-based payment system, introduced the public open-source blockchain known as XRPL in 2011. On the native network, XRP is deployed as a transaction fee as well as a possible form of payment and investment.

The live XRP price today is $0.5497 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6,364,031,542. XRP has increased by nearly 29.46% in the last 24 hours. The token has a circulating supply of 49,848,747,475 XRP coins.

