Finance
Use Mesothelioma Lawyers As a Last Resort
Mesothelioma lawyers specialize in cancer cases and have many years of experience in gaining benefits for their client cancer sufferers. Mostly they work on a contingency basis so the patient does not have to find lots of cash to fight for compensation. Mesothelioma lawyers are aware of all of the potential sources of compensation. There are several.
Mesothelioma cases are complex and lawyers need to have access to huge amounts of data and documentation concerning asbestos related cancer cases. If you are in need of a good mesothelioma trial lawyer be sure they are “AV rated.” This is the highest level of professional excellence awarded by an independent lawyer-rating agency.
When we think about lung cancer we all too often link the disease to tobacco use. Smoking surely is the commonest cause of lung cancer however it is not the only one. The tiniest speck of asbestos inhaled to the lungs is an even more definite source of cancer cell growth and it is called mesothelioma.
Mesothelioma sufferers pay the ultimate price and consequences of mans’ historical ignorance. Our knowledge of mesothelioma was woefully inadequate and architects and builders were unaware of the hazards of asbestos as an insulating material. Mesothelioma lawyers now know better than anyone that asbestos is a deadly carcinogenic. For workers in an asbestos removal environment the risks of contracting mesothelioma are constant and serious.
For those who smoke and also work in close proximity to asbestos, particularly when it is being disturbed, the risks of contracting asbestos lung cancer are doubled. Mesothelioma sufferers should not have to pay financially and should seek legal redress through compensation.
A mesothelioma lawyer worth his or her salt can definitively prove the clinical link between tobacco use, asbestos dust and the factor of eight likelihood of lung cancer. To put it another way, smoking, now or in the past, together with the inhalation of even just one minute speck of asbestos makes the person become eight times more likely to develop mesothelioma than a non-smoker breathing in the same particle.
Asbestos is a man made substance. Airborne asbestos particles are a completely avoidable health hazard. However when they are accidentally released to the atmosphere the responsible organizations must be brought to book for causing mesothelioma and to be made to compensate the victims of their actions.
Workers in the asbestos industry who smoke should seriously rethink their lifestyle if not their employment. Asbestos workers should think carefully about giving up the job because of the dangers of getting this fatal industrial disease. At the very least if they choose to continue working with asbestos then quitting smoking will greatly reduce the risk of mesothelioma.
Mesothelioma lawyers are all about compensation and money rather than prevention or cure. If you suffer with mesothelioma it is too late and your only recourse is the law. Mesothelioma lawyers are experts in helping in all the ways the law can.
Finance
How Does Marketing Create and Satisfy Consumer Needs?
A. Marketing merely reflects the needs and wants of customers. B. Marketing shapes consumer needs and wants.
Part A
‘Marketing merely reflects the needs and wants of customers.’ We all need to eat, drink and sleep and reproduce, this is all part of who we are as human beings. Therefore at the basic level companies will strive to satisfy these functions and keep doing so by once in a while showing advertisements that tells the public that they are around and can provide the products they need.
The other aspect is that needs vary depending on what country you live in. “For example a consumer in the United States may need food but may want a hamburger, french fries and a soft drink and a person that lives in Mauritius that needs food may want a mango, rice, lentils and beans. Wants are shaped by our society.” The other part is wants, everybody can want something but only a few has the means to acquire it. A good example would be that everyone wants to eat out at expensive restaurants everyday but in reality only very few people can actually afford that lifestyle. This is why various segments have been created to target different groups and classes of people.
Marketers must therefore continually be creating and developing attractive products and then in turn devising a brilliant marketing strategy to win the consumer over to buy their product over other competing products. Companies strive to retain their customer base by delivering value and satisfaction from their products and this is formulated in consumers’ minds as a combination of service, quality and price. Some consumers would not mind paying a higher price for an item or service if they received very good service.
This is all part of what a consumer’s expectations on a product are, if these perceived expectations are met time after time then they become a loyal customer to that particular company. We as people like consistency and if a marketer provides consistent service in addition to great products and price then we will keep on going back for years. A good example would be Ben’s Chili Bowl located in Washington DC. It is an eatery that has been in business for decades and the fact that it had kept so many loyal customers is because they have offered consistent service and great food over the years and people who used to go there to eat as kids still go there as adults. They even have patrons fly into Washington DC just to experience their food and service. Companies also create brands and these brands have an effect on people’s purchasing habits.
These brands can mean several aspects of the company combined to form a perception in the consumer’s mind such as products, services, information and experiences. The more unique and interesting a brand the better it will perform. One brand that comes to mind is the Coach Company that manufactures accessories in the retail sector. They produce items such as handbags, purses, belts and other items. Coach has built a strong brand name for themselves by being unique in their style and service and this is primarily the reason that customers create a high demand for their products. This has also allowed the company to maintain an above average price for their products compared with their competitors with the knowledge that consumers would pay that higher price. Segmentation is another way that companies target the consumer to satisfy their needs and companies use this technique to target where they should market their products. There are various criteria that companies use to segment their products and some of them are geographic, demographic, psycho graphic and behavioral.
They would use factors such as how populated and area is or how wealthy the population of a specific area is and target products that fit that mold. This has proved to be a very successful tactic for companies in marketing. Marketing channels are also used by companies to reach their consumers. They use three types of marketing channels which are communications, distribution and service channels. Communications is important to get the company’s message out to the public and this could be in many forms such as the radio, television, the internet, posters and the like. They also need to distribute their products to the consumer and this means they will need a physical location like a store, or be a wholesaler and have others retail your products for you and also sell your products on the internet. Service channels are needed to effect transactions with the consumers and these could be banks for credit card purchases and transportation companies such as UPS to deliver the products to homes and businesses.
Marketing has relied on four marketing skills and tools and they are the sales force, advertising, sales promotion and marketing research, they must also use brand building, customer relations, telemarketing and others to make their product selling become reality. Companies must also function ethically and honestly to serve the consumer in the best possible manner. Marketing in the United States is unique in the world because it has evolved and changed over the years to blend in with the capitalistic society we live in in the US. This also means that some of the marketing we use in this country can only work with the credit system we currently have. This is not so in other parts of the world even in industrialized countries. So I would view marketing in the United States as one of the spokes in the wheel that makes our economy such a giant as it is today.
Part B
Regarding the second argument ‘Marketing shapes consumer needs and wants.’ I have to also agree with this statement. My reasons are many and varied. After seeing so many television commercials and advertisements both on the Internet and on newspapers I have concluded that some companies construct their ads to create a need in the consumer’s mind even if originally they were not interested in the product. I took some time to research some of the words that advertisements commonly use and I found an interesting mix of words and phrases. The word ‘free’ is the most common denominator I found in the ads, free is used in combinations such as free home trial, free inspection, buy one get one free, free installation, free estimates, free parking, free demonstration and free consultation. The word free is usually a powerful catalyst that springs the consumer into buying that particular product or idea even though he or she might not need it. I think other terms also kind of bait people into buying things they don’t need.
Terms such as ‘no payments till 2010’ or ‘money back guarantee’ ‘no down payment’ ‘offer good while supplies last’ help dissipate any doubts that the consumer may have and spur them on to make the purchase. “Because the goal is to get customers’ attention, persuade and create demand, market segmentation has historically been based on variables that correlate to creating demand: geography, age, gender, income, education, occupation and other traditional demographics, as well as psychographics around personality, lifestyle, values and attitudes. It works because these attributes are helpful for defining how to effectively speak to different groups of people.”
Some companies do act unethical in their advertising, for example I have seen some ads on the internet especially where companies would advertise a product and make it very appealing to the consumer then at the very bottom is tiny fonts the word ‘restrictions apply’ they would hide the link that takes you to where the restrictions are listed. So if you happen to buy that product without reading the fine print and something happens that you are not satisfied or want to return the item the company would refuse and make reference to their restriction policy. Other tactics that companies use to shape consumers needs and wants is to use celebrities or other famous people to sell their products. A good example of a company would be Nike. Nike teamed up with Michael Jordan to create marketing giant. One of the themes behind their partnership was to create the desire within consumers that if they wore Michael Jordan’s sneakers they could play basketball or jump as high as him.
This was directed primarily towards the younger consumers and turned out to be a huge marketing success. Companies also take advantage of world events or changes in the economy to come out with new products. A good example is the ever increasing popularity of hybrid cars. This has been brought about by gas prices going up and the economy slowing down. However the increase in hybrid cars has led to a marked decrease of large SUV vehicles. In the past we used to associate hybrid cars with car companies such as Toyota and Honda, but nowadays companies such as Lincoln, Ford and others are coming out with hybrid vehicles. This has been a necessity of them to compete in today’s changed car market.
However advertising is not the only force that drives the consumer. Most companies do a lot of research before releasing an advertisement in getting a feel of what the consumers really desire. There is a constant interaction with the public in studying what is in vogue at the time and also what brands people want to be associated with. I have always wondered at why companies come out with new models or new releases at such a quick pace. This tactic is basically mainly a tweak or an enhancement of the previous model or version in order to create the perception of a totally new product which in turn creates more demand for the product.
Good examples of these products would be software, Microsoft is especially good at coming out with new versions of their products. For example with the release of Microsoft Vista operating system it meant that people had to upgrade their computers also because their existing hardware could not support Microsoft Vista’s requirements. In conclusion, newer firms tend to lean more towards creating needs because the public does not yet know about their products. Established companies are more interested in fulfilling the existing needs of consumers. These companies are already known and their products have already being deemed essential to their lives so they would continue buying their products even with little or no advertisement.
Finance
The Top 4 Things to Do After an Accident
First attempt to get together all the information needed to comply with Florida DMV requirements. The Florida DMV filing requirements are mandated by statue and the window to file is short. Check with a legal advisor to find out current requirements as they may change. Consulting an attorney is wise whenever an auto accident occurs, especially one with injuries.
Things to do…
For sure, make notes, if possible; such as if there were any witnesses. This is important so try to get their contact information. An attorney will want to interview them later. Without contact information, witnesses can be virtually impossible to contact or locate when needed in the future.
Police reports and medical reports documenting injuries and property damage is clearly a must. If there are any available insurance reports from claims adjusters these are good to get together also.
1. Definitely go to the doctor and…
Get checked out by your family physician at a minimum; ideally go to an emergency room the same day of the accident. If your injuries are such that require immediate or emergency care you will taken by ambulance. Either way, in a doctor’s office or in an emergency room visit, be sure that all of your complaints are recorded at that point in time.
2. Consult an attorney and…
Be mindful that whatever you say during an examination will be written into the medical record regarding your accident and injuries. This is also true after the accident, at the accident scene and when speaking to insurance representatives.
3. At the accident scene…
You will want to photograph the cars involved, if possible. If you are severely injured this won’t be possible and you will rely on others to provide these for your attorney. Though photos may be available from law enforcement authorities, having photos that others take or your own may help later. It is a good idea to carry an inexpensive camera, perhaps a disposable one, in case you are involved in an accident for this purpose.
4. Take notes as soon as possible after the accident…
Remember, it’s important to note whether or not you had your seatbelt on. This will be a defense of the at-fault party’s attorney and their insurance company. This may arise in the pre-trial negotiations before the litigation goes to court. Another key fact to note is who took you to the hospital or was it by ambulance, your own vehicle or by others? It all makes a difference when it comes time to sort this out in court and by the attorneys.
At the point of treatment, hospital or a doctor’s office, definitely record the names of anyone who treats you. This includes medical healthcare professionals that attend to you afterwards. Your attorney will want to be able to know who these people are and need to interview them later for records gathering later in the process.
While you are receiving treatment keep track of x-rays or other tests and procedures that were performed on you, as to the date, location and times. Try to get and collect your relevant past medical history. These records may be pertinent to your case, which your attorney will determine after reviewing them thoroughly.
Finance
The Mindset of Top Insurance Agents
Four Key Aspects of a Superior Mindset:
1) Top agents are driven, motivated, and have a get-it-done attitude.
This is perhaps the most important and most obvious part of a top agent’s mindset. They have a no-excuses attitude and you won’t find them standing around complaining and coming up with reasons as to why they aren’t making sales. They find ways around any and all roadblocks and are relentless in their pursuit of success. Top agents know that they simply must get the job done, no matter what, and they are determined that nothing will get in their way. They will pay any price to be successful.
They are self-starters and they see themselves as self-employed. They don’t wait for others to get started, they don’t need someone looking over their shoulder, or telling them what to do. They are anxious to get to work and make things happen. They have a gun-to-the-head mentality and a sense of urgency.
Top agents know why they are doing what they are doing.They have reasons that drive them. They know why they need to make the sale and why they need to be successful. Whether it’s that dream vacation they’re going to take, that car they want, or something they want to give their kids, top agents have goals and dreams that lead to a strong inner drive.
2) Top agents have an ability to focus on what’s important.
Top agents have an ability to always get the most important tasks done. They realize that the only activities that ultimately pay them are prospecting, presenting, and closing. They don’t disregard the other items that need to get done, but they never let them come before, or keep them from the actions that lead directly to sales and success.
Here are some key questions that top agents ask themselves that lead to getting the most important tasks done: What will I do today to build my business and be successful? Is what I’m doing right now the best use of my time? What did I do today to build my business?
3) Top agents take 100% responsibility.
They take 100% responsibility for everything in their lives from health, to relationships, to business. They realize that success in all areas of their lives is up to them and not determined by outside factors such as the economy, the market, or other people. Everything starts and stops with them.
This attitude of complete responsibility leads to more control over their life, higher self-esteem, self-confidence, and ultimately more happiness and success.
4) Top agents have a strong belief system.
They have complete and total belief in themselves and their ability to sell. They also have a strong belief in their product and their company. The people they talk to can sense this complete belief and conviction and it wins them over.
They truly believe that others must have their product and they believe that their customers’ lives are much improved as a result of owning their product.
They know that the first sale is to yourself. You have to have complete belief and conviction in yourself and your product before you can sell anyone else.
So there you have the four key aspects of the top agent’s superior mindset. Your mindset is the most important determinant of success or failure in business and in life. All you need to do to increase sales and be more successful, is to work on and get better in these four key areas.
Finance
Can Not Wearing a Helmet Go Against You When Injured in a Motorcycle Accident?
Helmet laws and how they pertain to Arizona motorcycle injury accidents are very complex in contrast to what many believe. According to the letter of the law, in most circumstances, a motorcycle rider does not have to wear a motorcycle helmet in Arizona. All riders know the part of the law that states it is not a violation for a motorcycle rider to ride without a helmet. What almost all riders in Arizona are unaware of, though, is that if you are a motorcycle rider and are injured in an accident in Arizona, the insurance company can use the fact that you did not wear your helmet against you.
Basically, what the law says is that it is not a violation of the law to ride without a helmet, but at the same time, the law allows a defendant who injures or kills a law-abiding rider to pay less then what they should owe because the rider did not wear a helmet. The lawyer for the motorcycle rider is allowed to argue that even if the rider had the helmet on, the rider still would have sustained those same injuries. The law also allows the lawyer for the motorcycle rider to argue that the motorcycle rider did not have a helmet available for use. While many feel that it is a double standard that a negligent driver can hurt a law-abiding rider and still be allowed to “get off the hook” based upon the lack of a helmet, Arizona law allows this argument by a defendant.
There are many ways that insurance company lawyers and defense lawyers spin this argument in front of a jury. For instance, there could be a case where a motorcycle accident victim was not wearing a helmet. The legal requirement of whether or not the helmet was available for use is not agreed on by the victim’s attorney and the opposing party. This would seem a no-brainer: either the rider had a helmet available for use or the rider did not. It is an example of the fact that anything that can be argued by lawyers to avoid paying fair compensation will be argued. That is their job, and you can expect them to do all that is possible to avoid fair compensation to be paid to the person who was injured.
In any case, the evidence currently shows (at most, as even this is argued) that the injured rider in the example mentioned, a grown man, could have had a child’s bicycle helmet available to him. The defense lawyer could blame the rider for not wearing a helmet that did not fit and was not made for a motorcycle and, even worse, they could hire an expert witness who could claim that a child’s bicycle helmet would have eliminated all injuries. On the other hand, a passenger who – at most – was offered a child’s bike helmet- does not have a helmet “available” that is of any value to him. Ultimately, it may be a jury who will decide this issue.
It can be extremely helpful for a personal injury attorney to hire experts, like experts in the protection afforded by various helmets, when representing a victim of a car or motorcycle accident in Arizona. A helmet expert basically looks at a reconstruction of the accident with the motorcycle rider and examines where the injury occurred to the motorcycle rider. In knowing how the accident occurred, the detailed circumstances surrounding the collision, and where the rider landed, the helmet expert is able to make a conclusion as to whether a helmet would have prevented injury to the rider had the helmet been worn at the time of the accident. A helmet expert can even look at a helmet to see if the rider would have been wearing the helmet properly.
Finance
Trading Binary Options Wisely
Trading of binary options might prove somewhat baffling if one has never indulged oneself in it before. A purchaser of an option selects whether she or he believe that the asset will reach a definite value by expiry occasion. This might be an outcome calculated just within the next hour, week, day or month. If the trader thinks that the option that he selects will augment in value by a definite time he makes a bid by stating so. He can also try to calculate whether the option will fall instead of going up. One can earn money in both ways with the help of binary options.
The returns obtained from the trades of binary options are decided from the coming of the contract. If an option gets expired in-the-money a purchaser will get a profit of 65-71% on the amount of investment. If an option gets expired out-of-the money soon after that, the purchaser will get a 15% payback on his initial investment. The surety of trading of binary options makes it highly preferred method of trading. There is a risk factor into the trading process hence the trader has more control in the outcome in comparison to other trades of the market. Many programs of binary options do not proffer a demo program so it is pertinent to select one which does. Without this tool, one is likely to suffer loss and feel discouraged prior to comprehending the market and what it got to provide.
It is pertinent to ask queries as one begins to grasp trading of a binary and a program of the demo lets one explore all the options available while having the support of the service team to help one when one runs up against something with which one is confused or unfamiliar. Most of the people do not like to seem as though they are unable to comprehend something but it is pertinent to get by that feature and always ask regarding something one does not understand.
There is a range of demo programs proffered by best brokerage houses of binary options. In case, they do not provide a demo program then one should move to an other broker with whom one can get better support as per requirement. Some demo programs which are available are delayed start options, barrier options, Fixed return options, and many others. Once one has decided on a broker, he will be able to give guidance to one about demo programs which will suit one’s needs.
Finance
The Solution to Good VOIP Service
When you are looking for affordable and quality VOIP service it is sometimes hard to know which VOIP carrier to choose. They all claim to be the best thing since sliced bread or canned beer, but how do you separate the marketing hype from reality?
The first thing you need to look at is your high speed Internet connection at home. Be fully aware that the VOIP provider has absolutely no control over the quality or reliability of your high speed Internet connection, despite the fact that any VOIP service relies heavily on the stability and reliability of that connection. If your home DSL or cable service is not rock solid, stable and reliable, you are not going to be happy with any VOIP service you get at any price, regardless of the brand name.
When comparing different VOIP providers, you need to look at the features they offer with the service. Features is another category where VOIP providers come out on top by a wide margin over traditional telephone services. VOIP providers offer many features that regular land line phone companies either charge extra for or are not able to offer at all. Standard features include things like make unlimited calls to other users of the same VOIP provider, to make unlimited calls locally and in the domestic US, caller ID, and voicemail. They may also offer other features as well, but make sure that you are not paying extra for features that you will only use once in a blue moon.
VOIP providers have been rolling out “Enhanced 911” or E911 where calls are sent to a 911 network which then connects to a local 911 dispatching center. With E911, emergency dispatchers are able to see the caller’s location and call back numbers. If you are considering a VOIP service that does not offer the Enhanced 911 services, run in the other direction, since this is now a requirement in the US.
VOIP service can be very cost effective for your home or small business. It uses your high speed Internet connection to make and receive phone calls. But that comes with its own set of problems. For example, remember we talked earlier about the reliability of your high speed Internet connection? That becomes even more important because if your high speed Internet connection goes down, so does your ability to make and receive phone calls. Again, this is not the VOIP provider’s problem since they assume that you already have a very reliable and stable Internet connection.
If you live off the beaten track and the only high speed Internet connection available to you is satellite, don’t even think about VOIP. You are not going to be happy because with today’s residential satellite technology, it is simply not fast enough to provide reliable VOIP service.
The cost effectiveness of VOIP service cannot be argued. With a traditional phone line from the local telephone company, you are paying about $25 a month just for dial tone. Now compare that to VOIP service, where for less than that, you also get unlimited long distance, voice mail, caller ID, and perhaps other features as well.
