Blockchain

Wafini, A Cardano NFT Marketplace Readies for Seed Sale After Raising 200K in Private Token Round

2 days ago

Wafini, A Cardano Nft Marketplace Readies For Seed Sale After Raising 200K In Private Token Round
Wafini is a Web 3.0 community driven decentralized NFT Marketplace for Non-Fungible Tokens & NFT collectibles.

Users will be able to mint, list, sell and swap their Non fungible tokens utilizing smart contracts powered by Cardano Blockchain.

Wafini recently closed a successful $200,000 private seed round and is set to kick off it’s Seed Sale to early adopters and investors looking to be a part of the Wafini project.

The Token Seed Sale will offer early birds the opportunity to acquire $WFI Tokens at a fair bargain before the subsequent public rounds.

Early birds can whitelist for the seed round here https://sale.wafini.app

The Seed Sale round of $WFI has an allocation of 15 Million tokens out of its total supply of 100 Million tokens, and will available for early adopters at 0.02 ADA for one $WFI token with a hardcap of 300,000 ADA.

Core Features of Wafini NFT Marketplace

While Wafini is on a mission to extend the boundaries of innovations in the Cardano NFT space, below are a few core features of Wafini Marketplace on launch:

  • Staking & Governance: By staking $WFI tokens and Wafini NFTs, holders will be able to earn boosted staking rewards of up to 20% APY, participate in governance and also be eligible to earn a percentage of the transaction fees on the Wafini NFT Marketplace.
  • Multi Asset Swap & NFT Offer Bundles: Using Wafini protocol powered by Cardano smart contracts, users will be able to bundle multiple NFTs into a single transaction and also Barter NFts with each other.
  • Low Transaction Fees & Trade Commissions: With the introduction of babel fees, we will eliminate the high cost of minting and trading NFTs by introducing our token $WFI that will be deployed on the Cardano Blockchain. Users can opt to pay transaction fees with $WFI tokens.
  • Social Interactions & Impact: Cardano blockchain is one of the most sustainable 3rd generation blockchains with green energy vision. We also share the same values and fundamentals.

$WFI Token Sale

There will be two early bird Wafini token sales followed by a public sale. The seed sale allocation has an allocation of 15 percent of the total supply which could be accessed at 0.02 ADA per token.

The Wafini Token Seed round is set to launch on the 1st of October, whitelist  is already open for early birds who want to get hold of $WFI tokens before everyone else through this link https://sale.wafini.app

Interested participants can read a detailed guide on how to buy $WFI Tokens on the link from the Wafini’s documentation page.

Wafini Seed Sale Whitelist

Whitelisting for the $WFI Seed Sale is on going and have recorded almost 100 whitelisted participants.

Each whitelisting participant is required to maintain a minimum of 500 ADA balance on their Cardano compatible wallet to access and pass for a whitelist spot.

Whitelisting will be capped at 1000 participants and only whitelisted wallets will be allowed to join the Seed Sale.

Join Whitelist: https://sale.wafini.app

About Wafini

Wafini is a community driven decentralized NFT Marketplace for Cardano based Non-Fungible Tokens & NFT collectibles where users will be able to mint, list, sell and swap their Non fungible tokens utilizing the Cardano Blockchain.

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse Safuvest token presale. Trading may not be suitable for all people. Anyone wishing to invest should seek his or her own independent financial or professional advice. The Information contained in or provided from or through TheNewsCrypto is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice.

33 mins ago |